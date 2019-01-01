Biochemia Medica, Vol. 29 No. 3, 2019.

|Sadržaj
The first step in creating national Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) guidelines – a
questionnaire
(str.441-470)
|
engleskipdf 291 KB
|
Vanja Radišić Biljak, Anders Grubb, Isabel Cachapuz Guerra, Etienne Cavalier, Stella Raymondo, Rosa Sierra-Amor, Michele Mussap, Shanthi Naidu Kamathan, Dogan Yucel, Pradip Datta, Takashi Wada, Flavio F. Alcantara
Uvodnik
|
|
Confidence interval of percentiles in skewed distribution: The importance of
the actual coverage probability in practical quality applications for laboratory medicine
(str.471-482)
|
engleskipdf 259 KB
|
Cristiano Ialongo
Pregledni rad
|
|
Hallmarks of senescence and aging
(str.483-497)
|
engleskipdf 190 KB
|
Slavica Dodig, Ivana Čepelak, Ivan Pavić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Preanalytical classical and alternative complement pathway activity loss
(str.498-505)
|
engleskipdf 293 KB
|
Koen O.A. Vercauteren, Stijn Lambrecht, Joris Delanghe
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Determining biological variation of serum parathyroid hormone in healthy
adults
(str.506-512)
|
engleskipdf 285 KB
|
Müjgan Ercan, Emiş Deniz Akbulut, Esin Avcı, Çiğdem Yücel, Esra Fırat Oğuz, Turan Turhan, Muhittin Serdar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Assessment of a laboratory critical risk result notification protocol in a tertiary care hospital and their use in clinical decision making
(str.513-521)
|
engleskipdf 117 KB
|
Jose A. Delgado Rodríguez, Maria I. Pastor García, Cristina Gómez Cobo, Antonia R. Pons Más, Isabel Llompart Alabern, Josep Miquel Bauça
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Assessment of the degree of adherence of medical laboratories to KDIGO 2012 guideline for evaluation and management of CKD in Czechia and Slovakia
(str.522-530)
|
engleskipdf 114 KB
|
Šálek Tomáš, Friedecký Bedřich, Kratochvíla Josef, Pelinková Květa, Budina Marek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effectiveness of minimum retesting intervals in managing repetitive laboratory testing: experience from a Croatian university hospital
(str.531-558)
|
engleskipdf 435 KB
|
Ivana Lapić, Dunja Rogić, Mirjana Fuček, Ružica Galović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Rapid serum tube technology overcomes problems associated with use of
anticoagulants
(str.542-558)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Kong-Nan Zhao, Goce Dimeski, John de Jersey, Lambro A Johnson, Michael Grant, Paul P Masci, Martin F Lavin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Classical pathway activity C3c, C4 and C1-inhibitor protein reference intervals determination in EDTA plasma
(str.559-569)
|
engleskipdf 216 KB
|
Benjamin Lopez, Nicolas Bertier, Emmanuel Ledoult, Romane Joudinaud, Mehdi Maanaoui, Victoria Majerus, Emmanuelle Moitrot, Anne-Sophie Deleplancque, Stéphanie Rogeau, David Launay, Guillaume Lefèvre, Myriam Labalette, Sylvain Dubucquoi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Time-dependent variation of ionized calcium in serum samples
(str.570-578)
|
engleskipdf 182 KB
|
Antonija Perović, Marina Njire Bratičević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Verification study of free light chains assays on reagent-optimized analysers
(str.579-586)
|
engleskipdf 367 KB
|
Dragana Šegulja, Danica Matišić, Karmela Barišić, Dunja Rogić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Optimizing moving average control procedures for small-volume laboratories: can it be done?
(str.587-599)
|
engleskipdf 355 KB
|
Vera Lukić, Svetlana Ignjatović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Clinician’s opinion about critical risk results proposed by the Croatian Chamber of Medical Biochemists: a survey in one Croatian tertiary hospital
(str.600-608)
|
engleskipdf 104 KB
|
Pavica Šonjić, Ana Nikler, Dora Vuljanić, Lora Dukić, Ana-Maria Šimundić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Escherichia coli spheroplasts in a Croatian patient misclassified by two urine sediment analysers as erythrocytes: case report
(str.609-613)
|
engleskipdf 479 KB
|
Ana Nikler, Vanja Radišić Biljak, Helena Čičak, Nikolina Marić, Danijela Bejuk, Jose Antonio Ana-Maria Simundic1,7 Tesser Poloni, Ana-Maria Simundic
Ostalo
|
|
Flushing of an intravenous catheter: a cause for unreliable laboratory results
(str.614-618)
|
engleskipdf 568 KB
|
Rutger C.C. Hengeveld, Maaike C. Gerards, Bianca E. Olofsen, Milan L. Ridderikhof, Victor F.H.A. Hakkenberg van Gaasbeek, Peter A. Leenhouts, Edmée C. van Dongen-Lases
Ostalo
|
|
Corrigendum to: Analytical evaluation of the new Seal Autoanalyzer 3 High
Resolution for urinary iodine determination
(str.619-619)
|
engleskipdf 30 KB
|
Valentina Vidranski, Maja Franceschi, Dražena Krilić, Tomislav Jukić, Ivan Mihaljević, Zvonko Kusić
Ispravak
|
|
Corrigendum to: Assessment of the degree of adherence of medical laboratories to KDIGO 2012 guideline for evaluation and management of CKD in Czechia and Slovakia
(str.620-620)
|
engleskipdf 30 KB
|
Tomáš Šálek, Bedřich Friedecký, Josef Kratochvíla, Květa Pelinková, Marek Budina
Ispravak
|
|
30th Symposium
Croatian Society of Medical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Vitamin D in health and disease
(str.A1-A7)
|
engleskipdf 89 KB
|
Sažetak sa skupa
|