hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Biochemia Medica, Vol. 29 No. 3, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: listopad 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 15. 10. 2019.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
The first step in creating national Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) guidelines – a questionnaire (str.441-470) engleskipdf 291 KB
Vanja Radišić Biljak, Anders Grubb, Isabel Cachapuz Guerra, Etienne Cavalier, Stella Raymondo, Rosa Sierra-Amor, Michele Mussap, Shanthi Naidu Kamathan, Dogan Yucel, Pradip Datta, Takashi Wada, Flavio F. Alcantara
Uvodnik 		 
Confidence interval of percentiles in skewed distribution: The importance of the actual coverage probability in practical quality applications for laboratory medicine (str.471-482) engleskipdf 259 KB
Cristiano Ialongo
Pregledni rad 		 
Hallmarks of senescence and aging (str.483-497) engleskipdf 190 KB
Slavica Dodig, Ivana Čepelak, Ivan Pavić
Pregledni rad 		 
Preanalytical classical and alternative complement pathway activity loss (str.498-505) engleskipdf 293 KB
Koen O.A. Vercauteren, Stijn Lambrecht, Joris Delanghe
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Determining biological variation of serum parathyroid hormone in healthy adults (str.506-512) engleskipdf 285 KB
Müjgan Ercan, Emiş Deniz Akbulut, Esin Avcı, Çiğdem Yücel, Esra Fırat Oğuz, Turan Turhan, Muhittin Serdar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Assessment of a laboratory critical risk result notification protocol in a tertiary care hospital and their use in clinical decision making (str.513-521) engleskipdf 117 KB
Jose A. Delgado Rodríguez, Maria I. Pastor García, Cristina Gómez Cobo, Antonia R. Pons Más, Isabel Llompart Alabern, Josep Miquel Bauça
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Assessment of the degree of adherence of medical laboratories to KDIGO 2012 guideline for evaluation and management of CKD in Czechia and Slovakia (str.522-530) engleskipdf 114 KB
Šálek Tomáš, Friedecký Bedřich, Kratochvíla Josef, Pelinková Květa, Budina Marek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effectiveness of minimum retesting intervals in managing repetitive laboratory testing: experience from a Croatian university hospital (str.531-558) engleskipdf 435 KB
Ivana Lapić, Dunja Rogić, Mirjana Fuček, Ružica Galović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Rapid serum tube technology overcomes problems associated with use of anticoagulants (str.542-558) engleskipdf 2 MB
Kong-Nan Zhao, Goce Dimeski, John de Jersey, Lambro A Johnson, Michael Grant, Paul P Masci, Martin F Lavin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Classical pathway activity C3c, C4 and C1-inhibitor protein reference intervals determination in EDTA plasma (str.559-569) engleskipdf 216 KB
Benjamin Lopez, Nicolas Bertier, Emmanuel Ledoult, Romane Joudinaud, Mehdi Maanaoui, Victoria Majerus, Emmanuelle Moitrot, Anne-Sophie Deleplancque, Stéphanie Rogeau, David Launay, Guillaume Lefèvre, Myriam Labalette, Sylvain Dubucquoi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Time-dependent variation of ionized calcium in serum samples (str.570-578) engleskipdf 182 KB
Antonija Perović, Marina Njire Bratičević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Verification study of free light chains assays on reagent-optimized analysers (str.579-586) engleskipdf 367 KB
Dragana Šegulja, Danica Matišić, Karmela Barišić, Dunja Rogić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optimizing moving average control procedures for small-volume laboratories: can it be done? (str.587-599) engleskipdf 355 KB
Vera Lukić, Svetlana Ignjatović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Clinician’s opinion about critical risk results proposed by the Croatian Chamber of Medical Biochemists: a survey in one Croatian tertiary hospital (str.600-608) engleskipdf 104 KB
Pavica Šonjić, Ana Nikler, Dora Vuljanić, Lora Dukić, Ana-Maria Šimundić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Escherichia coli spheroplasts in a Croatian patient misclassified by two urine sediment analysers as erythrocytes: case report (str.609-613) engleskipdf 479 KB
Ana Nikler, Vanja Radišić Biljak, Helena Čičak, Nikolina Marić, Danijela Bejuk, Jose Antonio Ana-Maria Simundic1,7 Tesser Poloni, Ana-Maria Simundic
Ostalo 		 
Flushing of an intravenous catheter: a cause for unreliable laboratory results (str.614-618) engleskipdf 568 KB
Rutger C.C. Hengeveld, Maaike C. Gerards, Bianca E. Olofsen, Milan L. Ridderikhof, Victor F.H.A. Hakkenberg van Gaasbeek, Peter A. Leenhouts, Edmée C. van Dongen-Lases
Ostalo 		 
Corrigendum to: Analytical evaluation of the new Seal Autoanalyzer 3 High Resolution for urinary iodine determination (str.619-619) engleskipdf 30 KB
Valentina Vidranski, Maja Franceschi, Dražena Krilić, Tomislav Jukić, Ivan Mihaljević, Zvonko Kusić
Ispravak 		 
Corrigendum to: Assessment of the degree of adherence of medical laboratories to KDIGO 2012 guideline for evaluation and management of CKD in Czechia and Slovakia (str.620-620) engleskipdf 30 KB
Tomáš Šálek, Bedřich Friedecký, Josef Kratochvíla, Květa Pelinková, Marek Budina
Ispravak 		 
30th Symposium Croatian Society of Medical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine Vitamin D in health and disease (str.A1-A7) engleskipdf 89 KB
Sažetak sa skupa  
Posjeta: 0 *