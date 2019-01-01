Geologia Croatica, Vol. 72 No. 3, 2019.

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: listopad 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 11. 2019.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Revision of the genus Cordaites UNGER from the Permian of the Intrasudetic Basin (Broumov Formation, Olivětín Member, Czech Republic)
(str.163-172)
|
engleskiPDF 9 MB
|
Zbynek Šimunek
Ostalo
|
|
Dispersed plant mesofossils from the Permian of Wuda, Inner Mongolia, Taiyuan Formation, China
(str.173-177)
|
engleskiPDF 5 MB
|
Zbynek Šimunek, Jan Bureš
Ostalo
|
|
Geological and structural setting of the Vinodol Valley (NW Adriatic, Croatia): insights into its tectonic evolution based on structural investigations
(str.179-193)
|
engleskiPDF 6 MB
|
Damir Palenik, Dubravko Matičec, Ladislav Fuček, Bojan Matoš, Marijan Herak, Igor Vlahović
Ostalo
|
|
On the origin of both a recent and submerged tombolo on Prvić Island in the Kvarner area (Adriatic Sea, Croatia)
(str.195-203)
|
engleskiPDF 8 MB
|
Čedomir Benac, Neven Bočić, Igor Ružić
Ostalo
|
|
Northern Velebit (Croatia) karst hydrological system: results of a preliminary 2H and 18O stable isotope study
(str.205-213)
|
engleskiPDF 3 MB
|
Dalibor Paar, Diana Mance, Andrej Stroj, Mirja Pavić
Ostalo
|
|
Chemical, mineralogical and structural features of native and expanded perlite from Macedonia
(str.215-221)
|
engleskiPDF 3 MB
|
Arianit A. Reka, Blagoj Pavlovski, Kiril Lisichkov, Ahmed Jashari, Blažo Boev, Ivan Boev, Maja Lazarova, Volkan Eskizeybek, Ayhan Oral, Petre Makreski
Ostalo
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Promjena načina autorizacije