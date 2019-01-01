hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Geologia Croatica, Vol. 72 No. 3, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: listopad 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 11. 2019.
Revision of the genus Cordaites UNGER from the Permian of the Intrasudetic Basin (Broumov Formation, Olivětín Member, Czech Republic) (str.163-172) engleskiPDF 9 MB
Zbynek Šimunek
Dispersed plant mesofossils from the Permian of Wuda, Inner Mongolia, Taiyuan Formation, China (str.173-177) engleskiPDF 5 MB
Zbynek Šimunek, Jan Bureš
Geological and structural setting of the Vinodol Valley (NW Adriatic, Croatia): insights into its tectonic evolution based on structural investigations (str.179-193) engleskiPDF 6 MB
Damir Palenik, Dubravko Matičec, Ladislav Fuček, Bojan Matoš, Marijan Herak, Igor Vlahović
On the origin of both a recent and submerged tombolo on Prvić Island in the Kvarner area (Adriatic Sea, Croatia) (str.195-203) engleskiPDF 8 MB
Čedomir Benac, Neven Bočić, Igor Ružić
Northern Velebit (Croatia) karst hydrological system: results of a preliminary 2H and 18O stable isotope study (str.205-213) engleskiPDF 3 MB
Dalibor Paar, Diana Mance, Andrej Stroj, Mirja Pavić
Chemical, mineralogical and structural features of native and expanded perlite from Macedonia (str.215-221) engleskiPDF 3 MB
Arianit A. Reka, Blagoj Pavlovski, Kiril Lisichkov, Ahmed Jashari, Blažo Boev, Ivan Boev, Maja Lazarova, Volkan Eskizeybek, Ayhan Oral, Petre Makreski
