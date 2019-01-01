Etnološka istraživanja, No. 24, 2019.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Sadržaj
(str.5-5)
|
hrvatskipdf 102 KB
|
Table of contents
(str.5-5)
|
engleskipdf 85 KB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Predgovor
(str.6-7)
|
hrvatskipdf 92 KB
|
Preface
(str.6-7)
|
engleskipdf 95 KB
|
Uvodnik
|
|
"Naša najdragocjenija kulturna ustanova - Etnografski muzej"
(str.9-14)
|
hrvatskipdf 157 KB
|
"Our Most Precious Cultural Institution – The Ethnographic Museum"
(str.9-16)
|
engleskipdf 168 KB
|
Goranka Horjan
Uvodnik
|
|
Muzealizacija narodne umjetnosti - povodom 100-te obljetnice Etnografskoga muzeja
(str.15-36)
|
hrvatskipdf 373 KB
|
Musealisation of Folk Art - on the Occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the Ethnographic Museum
(str.17-42)
|
engleskipdf 407 KB
|
Tea Rittig Šiško
Stručni rad
|
|
Što smo naučili u prvih sto godina? Stoljeće muzejske edukacije u Etnografskom muzeju
(str.37-60)
|
hrvatskipdf 344 KB
|
The First Hundred Years: What Have We Learnt? A Century of Museum Education at the Ethnographic Museum
(str.43-70)
|
engleskipdf 400 KB
|
Željka Jelavić, Anastazija Petrović
Pregledni rad
|
|
Dokumentacija Etnografskoga muzeja u Zagrebu
(str.61-74)
|
hrvatskipdf 225 KB
|
Documentation at the Ethnographic Museum in Zagreb
(str.71-86)
|
engleskipdf 250 KB
|
Aleksandra Vlatković
Stručni rad
|
|
Knjižnica Etnografskoga muzeja u Zagrebu
(str.75-84)
|
hrvatskipdf 194 KB
|
The Library of the Ethnographic Museum in Zagreb
(str.87-98)
|
engleskipdf 217 KB
|
Irena Kolbas
Stručni rad
|
|
Čuvaonice, radne prostorije i konzervatorsko-preparatorska služba od osnutka Etnografskoga muzeja do danas
(str.85-94)
|
hrvatskipdf 184 KB
|
Storage Facilities, Workspace and Conservation and Preparation Services from the Foundation of the Ethnographic Museum to This Day
(str.99-110)
|
engleskipdf 213 KB
|
Mihaela Grčević
Stručni rad
|
|
Istraživanja koja su rezultirala knjigom o Zbirci tradicijskih dječjih igračaka Etnografskoga muzeja u Zagrebu
(str.95-108)
|
hrvatskipdf 275 KB
|
The Research That Resulted in the Book About the Collection of Traditional Children’s Toys of the Ethnographic Museum in Zagreb
(str.111-127)
|
engleskipdf 292 KB
|
Iris Biškupić Bašić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Etnografski muzej i (novi) korisnik: Smjernice prema radionici ICOM-ITC-a za obrazovanje u muzejskoj djelatnosti Fuzhou, NR Kina, studeni 2018.
(str.109-128)
|
hrvatskipdf 358 KB
|
The Ethnographic Museum and the (New) User: Guidelines in Accordance with ICOM-ITC Training Workshop in Museum Activities Fuzhou, The People’s Republic of China, November 2018
(str.129-150)
|
engleskipdf 379 KB
|
Gordana Viljetić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Etnografski muzej i novi oblici brendiranja u kulturi: Smjernice prema radionici ICOM-ITC-a za obrazovanje u muzejskoj djelatnosti Fuzhou, NR Kina, studeni 2018.
(str.129-149)
|
hrvatskipdf 358 KB
|
The Ethnographic Museum and the New Forms of Branding in Culture Guidelines in Accordance with ICOM-ITC Training Workshop in Museum Activities Fuzhou, The People’s Republic of China, November 2018
(str.152-173)
|
engleskipdf 379 KB
|
Gordana Viljetić
Stručni rad
|
|
Illustration
|
|
Ilustracije
(str.153-163)
|
hrvatskipdf 2 MB
|
Ostalo
|