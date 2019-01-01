hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Etnološka istraživanja, No. 24, 2019.

Etnološka istraživanja,No. 24
Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 3. 12. 2019.
Predgovor (str.6-7) hrvatskipdf 92 KB
Preface (str.6-7) engleskipdf 95 KB
"Naša najdragocjenija kulturna ustanova - Etnografski muzej" (str.9-14) hrvatskipdf 157 KB
"Our Most Precious Cultural Institution – The Ethnographic Museum" (str.9-16) engleskipdf 168 KB
Goranka Horjan
Muzealizacija narodne umjetnosti - povodom 100-te obljetnice Etnografskoga muzeja (str.15-36) hrvatskipdf 373 KB
Musealisation of Folk Art - on the Occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the Ethnographic Museum (str.17-42) engleskipdf 407 KB
Tea Rittig Šiško
Što smo naučili u prvih sto godina? Stoljeće muzejske edukacije u Etnografskom muzeju (str.37-60) hrvatskipdf 344 KB
The First Hundred Years: What Have We Learnt? A Century of Museum Education at the Ethnographic Museum (str.43-70) engleskipdf 400 KB
Željka Jelavić, Anastazija Petrović
Dokumentacija Etnografskoga muzeja u Zagrebu (str.61-74) hrvatskipdf 225 KB
Documentation at the Ethnographic Museum in Zagreb (str.71-86) engleskipdf 250 KB
Aleksandra Vlatković
Knjižnica Etnografskoga muzeja u Zagrebu (str.75-84) hrvatskipdf 194 KB
The Library of the Ethnographic Museum in Zagreb (str.87-98) engleskipdf 217 KB
Irena Kolbas
Čuvaonice, radne prostorije i konzervatorsko-preparatorska služba od osnutka Etnografskoga muzeja do danas (str.85-94) hrvatskipdf 184 KB
Storage Facilities, Workspace and Conservation and Preparation Services from the Foundation of the Ethnographic Museum to This Day (str.99-110) engleskipdf 213 KB
Mihaela Grčević
Istraživanja koja su rezultirala knjigom o Zbirci tradicijskih dječjih igračaka Etnografskoga muzeja u Zagrebu (str.95-108) hrvatskipdf 275 KB
The Research That Resulted in the Book About the Collection of Traditional Children’s Toys of the Ethnographic Museum in Zagreb (str.111-127) engleskipdf 292 KB
Iris Biškupić Bašić
Etnografski muzej i (novi) korisnik: Smjernice prema radionici ICOM-ITC-a za obrazovanje u muzejskoj djelatnosti Fuzhou, NR Kina, studeni 2018. (str.109-128) hrvatskipdf 358 KB
The Ethnographic Museum and the (New) User: Guidelines in Accordance with ICOM-ITC Training Workshop in Museum Activities Fuzhou, The People’s Republic of China, November 2018 (str.129-150) engleskipdf 379 KB
Gordana Viljetić
Etnografski muzej i novi oblici brendiranja u kulturi: Smjernice prema radionici ICOM-ITC-a za obrazovanje u muzejskoj djelatnosti Fuzhou, NR Kina, studeni 2018. (str.129-149) hrvatskipdf 358 KB
The Ethnographic Museum and the New Forms of Branding in Culture Guidelines in Accordance with ICOM-ITC Training Workshop in Museum Activities Fuzhou, The People’s Republic of China, November 2018 (str.152-173) engleskipdf 379 KB
Gordana Viljetić
Ilustracije (str.153-163) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
