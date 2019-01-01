Pomorstvo, Vol. 33 No. 2, 2019.

|Sadržaj
Benchmarking Analysis of Factors Influencing Container Traffic in the Port of Rijeka
(str.119-129)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Antonija Petrlić, Nataša Pavletić
Pregledni rad
The Single Window Concept in International Trade, Transport and Seaports
(str.130-139)
engleskipdf 962 KB
Edvard Tijan, Marija Jović, Mladen Jardas, Marko Gulić
Pregledni rad
A Review of Blockchain Technology Implementation in Shipping Industry
(str.140-148)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Marija Jović, Marko Filipović, Edvard Tijan, Mlaen Jardas
Pregledni rad
The Importance of Logistics Distribution Centers as Nodes in Logistics Networks
(str.149-157)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Helga Pavlić Skender, Petra Adelajda Zaninović, Ana Lolić
Pregledni rad
Elaboration of Criteria for Development of Sustainable Motorways of the Sea Services
(str.158-170)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Dražen Žgaljić, Renato Oblak, Donald Schiozzi
Pregledni rad
The Influence of Yard Trucks on Berth Operations in Smaller Container Terminals
(str.171-175)
engleskipdf 952 KB
Maja Stojaković, Elen Twrdy
Prethodno priopćenje
Shipboard ECDIS Cyber Security: Third-Party Component Threats
(str.176-180)
engleskipdf 921 KB
Boris Svilicic, Igor Rudan, Vlado Frančić, Mateo Doričić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Multilayer Perceptron approach to Condition-Based Maintenance of Marine CODLAG Propulsion System Components
(str.181-190)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Ivan Lorencin, Nikola Anđelić, Vedran Mrzljak, Zlatan Car
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Education and Reducing Income Inequalities – The Importance of Education in Maritime Studies
(str.191-204)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Nada Karaman Aksentijević, Zoran Ježić
Prethodno priopćenje
The Multiphase Queuing System of the Rijeka Airport
(str.205-209)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Svjetlana Hess, Ana Grbčić
Prethodno priopćenje
On Global Ionospheric Maps based winter-time GPS ionospheric delay with reference to the Klobuchar model: Case study of the Northern Adriatic
(str.210-221)
engleskipdf 2 MB
David Brčić, Renato Filjar, Serdjo Kos, Marko Valčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Methodological approach on optimizing the speed of navigation to reduce fuel consumption and increase energy efficiency of the cruising ship
(str.222-231)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Radoslav Radonja, Davor Pavić, Darko Glujić
Prethodno priopćenje
Suggestions for improving the effectiveness of environmental education in the maritime sector
(str.232-237)
engleskipdf 727 KB
Jelena Čulin, Toni Bielić, Krešimir Jakšić
Pregledni rad
Harmonization of Kosovo’s Legislation with the Acquis Communautaire in the Field of Transport – The Case of Sea Ports Exploitation
(str.238-240)
engleskipdf 676 KB
Fitore Morina
Pregledni rad
The Changing Maritime Industry Sector in Poland: Organizational Field and Organizational Culture
(str.241-246)
engleskipdf 702 KB
Agnieszka Kołodziej-Durnaś
Pregledni rad
Steam Flow Pressure Reduction Valve Mass Flow Calculation
(str.247-254)
engleskipdf 972 KB
Igor Poljak, Josip Orović, Mate Kosor, Leon Šimurina
Prethodno priopćenje
Issues in Determining the Real Value of Concession Fees When Granting Concession for Commercial Use of Maritime Domain
(str.255-263)
engleskipdf 862 KB
Vlado Mezak, Alen Jugović, Donald Schiozzi, Filip Vice Lapov
Pregledni rad
The One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative and seaport business in Europe – perspective of the Port of Rijeka
(str.264-273)
engleskipdf 830 KB
Adrijana Agatić, Dragan Čišić, Ana Perić Hadžić, Tanja Poletan Jugović
Prethodno priopćenje
The Possibilities of Applying Blockchain Technology in Shipping
(str.274-279)
engleskipdf 797 KB
Alen Jugović, Juraj Bukša, Alex Dragoslavić, David Sopta
Pregledni rad
