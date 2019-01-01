hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatian Operational Research Review, Vol. 10 No. 2, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 13. 12. 2019.
An inventory planning problem for time-varying linear demand and parabolic holding cost with salvage value (str.187-199) engleskiPDF 367 KB
Pavan Kumar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The best, the worst and the semi-strong: optimal values in interval linear programming (str.201-209) engleskiPDF 302 KB
Elif Garajová, Milan Hladík, Miroslav Rada
Ostalo 		 
Optimum cost analysis for an Geo/Geo/c/N feedback queue under synchronous working vacations and impatient customers (str.211-226) engleskiPDF 448 KB
Lahcene Yahiaoui, Amina Angelika Bouchentouf, Mokhtar Kadi
Ostalo 		 
Improving the productivity of the copper mining process in the Chilean copper industry (str.227-240) engleskiPDF 397 KB
Ivan Derpich, Nicole Munoz, Andrea Espinoza
Ostalo 		 
Forecasting portfolio-Value-at-Risk with mixed factorial hidden Markov models (str.241-255) engleskiPDF 573 KB
Mohamed Saidane
Ostalo 		 
Fuzzy portfolio optimization with tax, transaction cost and investment amount: a developing country case (str.257-273) engleskiPDF 811 KB
Gülcan Petriçli, A. Gül Gökay Emel, Tuba Bora Kılınçarslan
Ostalo 		 
A new full-NT step interior-point method for circular cone optimization (str.275-287) engleskiPDF 380 KB
Behrouz Kheirfam
Ostalo 		 
Generating $\alpha $-dense curves in non-convex sets to solve a class of non-smooth constrained global optimization (str.289-314) engleskiPDF 765 KB
Mohamed Rahal, Ziadi Abdelkader, Ellaia Rachid
Ostalo 		 
Bi-level optimization based on fuzzy if-then rule (str.315-328) engleskiPDF 455 KB
Vishnu Pratap Singh, Debjani Chakraborty
Ostalo 		 
Optimality conditions for a bilevel optimization problem in terms of KKT multipliers and convexificators (str.329-335) engleskiPDF 370 KB
Nazih Abderrazzak Gadhi, Lahoussine Lafhim
Ostalo 		 
Utilizing a new approach for solving fully fuzzy linear programming problems (str.337-344) engleskiPDF 319 KB
Hamiden Abdelwahed Khalifa
Ostalo 		 
