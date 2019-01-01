Croatian Operational Research Review, Vol. 10 No. 2, 2019.

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 13. 12. 2019.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
An inventory planning problem for time-varying linear demand and parabolic holding cost with salvage value
(str.187-199)
|
engleskiPDF 367 KB
|
Pavan Kumar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The best, the worst and the semi-strong: optimal values in interval linear programming
(str.201-209)
|
engleskiPDF 302 KB
|
Elif Garajová, Milan Hladík, Miroslav Rada
Ostalo
|
|
Optimum cost analysis for an Geo/Geo/c/N feedback queue under synchronous working vacations and impatient customers
(str.211-226)
|
engleskiPDF 448 KB
|
Lahcene Yahiaoui, Amina Angelika Bouchentouf, Mokhtar Kadi
Ostalo
|
|
Improving the productivity of the copper mining process in the Chilean copper industry
(str.227-240)
|
engleskiPDF 397 KB
|
Ivan Derpich, Nicole Munoz, Andrea Espinoza
Ostalo
|
|
Forecasting portfolio-Value-at-Risk with mixed factorial hidden Markov models
(str.241-255)
|
engleskiPDF 573 KB
|
Mohamed Saidane
Ostalo
|
|
Fuzzy portfolio optimization with tax, transaction cost and investment amount: a developing country case
(str.257-273)
|
engleskiPDF 811 KB
|
Gülcan Petriçli, A. Gül Gökay Emel, Tuba Bora Kılınçarslan
Ostalo
|
|
A new full-NT step interior-point method for circular cone optimization
(str.275-287)
|
engleskiPDF 380 KB
|
Behrouz Kheirfam
Ostalo
|
|
Generating $\alpha $-dense curves in non-convex sets to solve a class of non-smooth constrained global optimization
(str.289-314)
|
engleskiPDF 765 KB
|
Mohamed Rahal, Ziadi Abdelkader, Ellaia Rachid
Ostalo
|
|
Bi-level optimization based on fuzzy if-then rule
(str.315-328)
|
engleskiPDF 455 KB
|
Vishnu Pratap Singh, Debjani Chakraborty
Ostalo
|
|
Optimality conditions for a bilevel optimization problem in terms of KKT multipliers and convexificators
(str.329-335)
|
engleskiPDF 370 KB
|
Nazih Abderrazzak Gadhi, Lahoussine Lafhim
Ostalo
|
|
Utilizing a new approach for solving fully fuzzy linear programming problems
(str.337-344)
|
engleskiPDF 319 KB
|
Hamiden Abdelwahed Khalifa
Ostalo
|
|
