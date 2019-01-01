hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues, Vol. 32 No. 2, 2019.

Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues,Vol. 32 No. 2
Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 30. 12. 2019.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Store choice with small purchases: The case of Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.267-280) engleskipdf 616 KB
Nikola Gluhović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Bioeconomy challenges in cooperative development (str.281-292) engleskipdf 250 KB
Tihana Sudarić, Ružica Lončarić, Krunoslav Zmaić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The impact of public service motivation on fundraising - The emotional charity marketing flaw (str.293-307) engleskipdf 751 KB
Emma Best, Joyce Costello
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Coevolution of banks and capital markets in the modern view of effective parts of the financial system architecture (str.309-319) engleskipdf 406 KB
Sonja Brlečić Valčić, Ante Samodol, Marko Valčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Development of innovations under the impact of intrapreneurship activities in production enterprises (str.321-334) engleskipdf 426 KB
Muzafer Brigić, Sabina Đonlagić Alibegović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Profiling nascent entrepreneurs in Croatia - neural network approach (str.335-346) engleskipdf 502 KB
Petra Mezulić Juric, Adela Has, Tihana Koprivnjak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Capitalized savings as a factor of social security insurance in pension systems of European countries (str.347-358) engleskipdf 322 KB
Branko Matić, Maja Vretenar Cobović, Mirko Cobović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The efficiency of healthcare system expenditures: Evidence from Croatia (str.361-371) engleskipdf 278 KB
Sabina Hodžić, Dijana Vuković, Adis Muharemović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Influence of mergers and acquisitions on the quality of service in bus transportation: Research after company acquisition (str.373-387) engleskipdf 511 KB
Saša Ilić, Mladen Pancić, Ivan Kristek
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Franchising in the Balkan area: A review (str.389-403) engleskipdf 723 KB
Aleksandar Erceg
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Does FDI mode of entry have an impact on the host country’s labor productivity?: An analysis of the EU countries (str.405-423) engleskipdf 277 KB
Dražen Derado, Darko Horvatin
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Labor market integration of refugees in Germany: Employers’ experiences and consequences (str.425-438) engleskipdf 523 KB
Marlene Saal, Juergen Volkert
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Favourable culture for crisis management – an empirical evaluation (str.439-448) engleskipdf 247 KB
David Sumić, Davor Labaš
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Correlation between the internal elements of the corporate social responsibility concept (str.449-459) engleskipdf 251 KB
Vesna Vučemilović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Importance of ethics in the education of accountants (str.463-476) engleskipdf 472 KB
Katarina Žager, Nikolina Dečman, Ana Novak
Pregledni rad 		 
Mapping business start-up ecosystem in Kosovo (str.477-486) engleskipdf 243 KB
Saranda Lajqi, Florin Peci, Besnik A. Krasniqi
Pregledni rad 		 
Comparison of public opinion on the euro in the EU new member states (str.487-502) engleskipdf 540 KB
Ines Kersan-Škabić
Pregledni rad 		 
Prikaz knjige „Nonlinear time series analysis“ (str.505-506) hrvatskipdf 86 KB
Tihana Škrinjarić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Interdisciplinary Management Research Conference – IMR 2019 (str.509-511) engleskipdf 98 KB
Jerko Glavaš, Dina Bičvić, Ivana Unukić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
