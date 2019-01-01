Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues, Vol. 32 No. 2, 2019.

|Sadržaj
Store choice with small purchases: The case of Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.267-280)
Nikola Gluhović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Bioeconomy challenges in cooperative development
(str.281-292)
Tihana Sudarić, Ružica Lončarić, Krunoslav Zmaić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The impact of public service motivation on fundraising - The emotional charity marketing flaw
(str.293-307)
Emma Best, Joyce Costello
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Coevolution of banks and capital markets in the modern view of effective parts of the financial system architecture
(str.309-319)
Sonja Brlečić Valčić, Ante Samodol, Marko Valčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Development of innovations under the impact of intrapreneurship
activities in production enterprises
(str.321-334)
Muzafer Brigić, Sabina Đonlagić Alibegović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Profiling nascent entrepreneurs in Croatia - neural network approach
(str.335-346)
Petra Mezulić Juric, Adela Has, Tihana Koprivnjak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Capitalized savings as a factor of social security insurance in pension systems of European countries
(str.347-358)
Branko Matić, Maja Vretenar Cobović, Mirko Cobović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The efficiency of healthcare system expenditures: Evidence from Croatia
(str.361-371)
Sabina Hodžić, Dijana Vuković, Adis Muharemović
Prethodno priopćenje
Influence of mergers and acquisitions on the quality of service in bus transportation: Research after company acquisition
(str.373-387)
Saša Ilić, Mladen Pancić, Ivan Kristek
Prethodno priopćenje
Franchising in the Balkan area: A review
(str.389-403)
Aleksandar Erceg
Prethodno priopćenje
Does FDI mode of entry have an impact on the host country’s labor productivity?: An analysis of the EU countries
(str.405-423)
Dražen Derado, Darko Horvatin
Prethodno priopćenje
Labor market integration of refugees in Germany: Employers’ experiences and consequences
(str.425-438)
Marlene Saal, Juergen Volkert
Prethodno priopćenje
Favourable culture for crisis management – an empirical evaluation
(str.439-448)
David Sumić, Davor Labaš
Prethodno priopćenje
Correlation between the internal elements of the corporate social responsibility concept
(str.449-459)
Vesna Vučemilović
Prethodno priopćenje
Importance of ethics in the education of accountants
(str.463-476)
Katarina Žager, Nikolina Dečman, Ana Novak
Pregledni rad
Mapping business start-up ecosystem in Kosovo
(str.477-486)
Saranda Lajqi, Florin Peci, Besnik A. Krasniqi
Pregledni rad
Comparison of public opinion on the euro in the EU new member states
(str.487-502)
Ines Kersan-Škabić
Pregledni rad
Prikaz knjige „Nonlinear time series analysis“
(str.505-506)
Tihana Škrinjarić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Interdisciplinary Management Research Conference – IMR 2019
(str.509-511)
Jerko Glavaš, Dina Bičvić, Ivana Unukić
Recenzija, Prikaz
