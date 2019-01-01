Geologia Croatica, Vol. 72 No. Special issue, 2019.

|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 10. 1. 2020.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
6th International Conference on Geology Resources Management and Sustainable Development (ICGRMSD2018)
(str.1-1)
|
engleskiPDF 163 KB
|
Guangli Xu, Lidija Galović
Uvodnik
|
|
Integrated 3D modeling of Quaternary sediments in the Beijing Plain, based on a sequential indicator simulation
(str.3-17)
|
engleskiPDF 8 MB
|
Xiao Ai, Baitao Sun, Xiangzhao Chen
Ostalo
|
|
Geochemistry and U-Pb ages of the diabases from the Luoji area, western Yunnan, China: implications for the timing of initial rifting of the Ganzi-Litang Ocean
(str.19-32)
|
engleskiPDF 6 MB
|
Chan Wang, Hao Liu, Hanbin Feng, Jianghong Deng, Xianfan Liu, Fufeng Zhao
Ostalo
|
|
Geochronology, geochemistry, and tectonic significance of the Shirenshan gneiss in the southern margin of the North China Block
(str.33-45)
|
engleskiPDF 6 MB
|
Jingya Wang, Shenglian Ren, Shuwen Dong, Li Longming, Dazhi Jiang, Yonghong Shi, Jiahao Li, Chuanzhong Song, Xu Han, Zhenqiang Li, Jue Ouyang
Ostalo
|
|
A new numerical method for the analysis of monolithic seepage problems with complex drainage systems in a groundwater recharge area for a hydropower station in China
(str.47-56)
|
engleskiPDF 3 MB
|
Yan Jun, Liu Si-hong, Wei Ying-qi, Jin Song-li, Cai Hong, Xiao Jian-zhang
Ostalo
|
|
The prediction of structural fractures in coal seams of the Kuba coalfield, China: an application for coalbed methane (CBM) recovery development
(str.57-69)
|
engleskiPDF 6 MB
|
Zhou Zhang, Min Zhoua, Yun-Xing Cao, Bao-An Xian, Di Gao
Ostalo
|
|
Modification of slope stability probability classification and its application to rock slopes in hydropower engineering regions
(str.71-80)
|
engleskiPDF 793 KB
|
Li Xiu-zhen, Tan Rong-zhi, Gao Yan
Ostalo
|
|
Meso/Micro-texture analysis of the landslide-dam outburst sediments in the Upper Jinsha River, SE Tibetan Plateau
(str.81-91)
|
engleskiPDF 5 MB
|
Jian Chen, Zhijiu Cui, Chao Liu, Wendy Zhou, Ruichen Chen
Ostalo
|
|
The characteristics of granites in the Gaofeng and Baocheng areas, Hainan Province, China: response to subduction of the Tethyan South China Sea
(str.93-109)
|
engleskiPDF 5 MB
|
Yuan Xiaobo, Fang Nianqiao, Zhang Zhenguo, Dong Hailong
Ostalo
|
|
Multi-point geostatistics for ore grade estimation
(str.111-126)
|
engleskiPDF 3 MB
|
Yu-Chen Song, Zhan-Ning Liu, Hai-Dong Meng, Xiao-Yan Yu
Ostalo
|
|
Ore-forming fluids of the Fancha gold deposit, Lingbao, Henan Province
(str.127-143)
|
engleskiPDF 4 MB
|
Zhang Yu, Cao Yi, Li Hongmeng
Ostalo
|
|
Investigation of in situ soil nitrogen mineralization in a Picea-Abies forest in Tibet Plateau: effects of increased nitrogen input
(str.145-153)
|
engleskiPDF 5 MB
|
Ge Wang, Lin Han, Xinying Tang, Yu Yang
Ostalo
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Promjena načina autorizacije