Acta dermatovenerologica Croatica, Vol. 27 No. 4, 2019.

ADC 27(4)
(str.213-213)
Intralesional vitamin D3 in recalcitrant palmoplantar and periungual warts: A prospective, observational study
(str.215-215)
|
engleskiPDF 3 MB
|
Annu Priya, Mohammad Adil, Syed Suhail Amin, Mohd Mohtashim, Roopal Bansal, Mahtab Alam
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Clinicopathological characteristics of BRAF V600E mutated melanomas in the Dalmatian region of Croatia
(str.225-225)
|
engleskiPDF 133 KB
|
Josko Bezić, Sendi Kuret, Branka Vrbičić, Jelena Smolić, Igor Borić, Iva Škifić, Dubravka Ledina, Joško Božić
Ostalo
|
|
Dermatomycosis in cutaneous tumors is a predictor for non-malignancy: a cross-sectional study
(str.231-231)
|
engleskiPDF 181 KB
|
Leo Čabrijan, Jasna Lipozenčić, Ana Cvečić, Mohammad Goldust
Ostalo
|
|
Effectiveness and pharmacokinetic evaluation of GEoNIstin® (oxytetracyline and nystatin) vaginal tablEts for unspecific and mixed vulvovaginal infections (GENIE study)
(str.235-235)
|
engleskiPDF 374 KB
|
Adela Kolumbić Lakoš, Maja Gašparić, Mirjana Matrapazovski Kukuruzović, Ivana Magdić Blažević
Ostalo
|
|
Human skin microbiota in various phases of atopic dermatitis
(str.245-245)
|
engleskiPDF 123 KB
|
Elvina Oleksandrovna Murzina, Lydia Kaliuzhna, Katerina Bardova, Yana Yurchyk, Maria Barynova
Ostalo
|
|
Clinical efficacy of combination therapy with podophyllotoxin and liquid nitrogen cryotherapy in the treatment of genital warts in men
(str.250-250)
|
engleskiPDF 212 KB
|
Zoran Golušin, Marina Jovanović, Milan Matić, Tatjana Roš, Ljuba Vujanović, Olivera Nikolić
Ostalo
|
|
Gingival papillomatosis as the oral sign of Cowden's syndrome. A case report.
(str.260-260)
|
engleskiPDF 150 KB
|
Ana Glavina
Ostalo
|
|
PHACES syndrome with intestinal haemangiomatosis
(str.265)
|
engleskiPDF 227 KB
|
Ivona Vrkić Boban, Bernarda Lozić, Luka Stričević, Ivana Čulo Čagalj, Ana Skelin Glavaš, Vjekoslav Krželj
Ostalo
|
|
Coexistence of anogenital psoriasis and genital warts - is there an optimal treatment?
(str.270-270)
|
engleskiPDF 106 KB
|
Suzana Ljubojević Hadžavdić, Alma Budinšćak, Kristina Žužul, Dragana Ljubojević Grgec, Mihael Skerlev
Pismo uredniku
|
|
The Unna boot: A historical dressing for varicose ulcers
(str.273-273)
|
engleskiPDF 78 KB
|
Halil Tekiner, Marianna Karamanou
Pismo uredniku
|
|
Topics and PRISMA checklist compliance for meta-analyses in dermatology: Journal case study
(str.275-275)
|
engleskiPDF 74 KB
|
Inés Poveda-Montoyo, Isabel Belinchón-Romero, David Romero-Pérez, José Manuel Ramos-Rincon
Pismo uredniku
|
|
Dermoscopy of Mycobacterium marinum skin infection: a challenging diagnosis
(str.278-278)
|
engleskiPDF 81 KB
|
Claudio Conforti, Iris Zalaudek, Silvia Vichi, Nicola Di Meo
Pismo uredniku
|
|
Human orf: an under-recognised entity
(str.280-280)
|
engleskiPDF 90 KB
|
Luis Galante Santiago, Diana Oliveira, Jose Carlos Cardoso, Americo Figueiredo
Pismo uredniku
|
|
Desmoplastic trichoepithelioma: an uncommon but a diagnostically problematic benign adnexal tumor
(str.282-282)
|
engleskiPDF 145 KB
|
Vladimír Bartoš
Pismo uredniku
|
|
