Acta dermatovenerologica Croatica, Vol. 27 No. 4, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: siječanj 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 18. 1. 2020.
Intralesional vitamin D3 in recalcitrant palmoplantar and periungual warts: A prospective, observational study (str.215-215) engleskiPDF 3 MB
Annu Priya, Mohammad Adil, Syed Suhail Amin, Mohd Mohtashim, Roopal Bansal, Mahtab Alam
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Clinicopathological characteristics of BRAF V600E mutated melanomas in the Dalmatian region of Croatia (str.225-225) engleskiPDF 133 KB
Josko Bezić, Sendi Kuret, Branka Vrbičić, Jelena Smolić, Igor Borić, Iva Škifić, Dubravka Ledina, Joško Božić
Ostalo 		 
Dermatomycosis in cutaneous tumors is a predictor for non-malignancy: a cross-sectional study (str.231-231) engleskiPDF 181 KB
Leo Čabrijan, Jasna Lipozenčić, Ana Cvečić, Mohammad Goldust
Ostalo 		 
Effectiveness and pharmacokinetic evaluation of GEoNIstin® (oxytetracyline and nystatin) vaginal tablEts for unspecific and mixed vulvovaginal infections (GENIE study) (str.235-235) engleskiPDF 374 KB
Adela Kolumbić Lakoš, Maja Gašparić, Mirjana Matrapazovski Kukuruzović, Ivana Magdić Blažević
Ostalo 		 
Human skin microbiota in various phases of atopic dermatitis (str.245-245) engleskiPDF 123 KB
Elvina Oleksandrovna Murzina, Lydia Kaliuzhna, Katerina Bardova, Yana Yurchyk, Maria Barynova
Ostalo 		 
Clinical efficacy of combination therapy with podophyllotoxin and liquid nitrogen cryotherapy in the treatment of genital warts in men (str.250-250) engleskiPDF 212 KB
Zoran Golušin, Marina Jovanović, Milan Matić, Tatjana Roš, Ljuba Vujanović, Olivera Nikolić
Ostalo 		 
Gingival papillomatosis as the oral sign of Cowden's syndrome. A case report. (str.260-260) engleskiPDF 150 KB
Ana Glavina
Ostalo 		 
PHACES syndrome with intestinal haemangiomatosis (str.265) engleskiPDF 227 KB
Ivona Vrkić Boban, Bernarda Lozić, Luka Stričević, Ivana Čulo Čagalj, Ana Skelin Glavaš, Vjekoslav Krželj
Ostalo 		 
Coexistence of anogenital psoriasis and genital warts - is there an optimal treatment? (str.270-270) engleskiPDF 106 KB
Suzana Ljubojević Hadžavdić, Alma Budinšćak, Kristina Žužul, Dragana Ljubojević Grgec, Mihael Skerlev
Pismo uredniku 		 
The Unna boot: A historical dressing for varicose ulcers (str.273-273) engleskiPDF 78 KB
Halil Tekiner, Marianna Karamanou
Pismo uredniku 		 
Topics and PRISMA checklist compliance for meta-analyses in dermatology: Journal case study (str.275-275) engleskiPDF 74 KB
Inés Poveda-Montoyo, Isabel Belinchón-Romero, David Romero-Pérez, José Manuel Ramos-Rincon
Pismo uredniku 		 
Dermoscopy of Mycobacterium marinum skin infection: a challenging diagnosis (str.278-278) engleskiPDF 81 KB
Claudio Conforti, Iris Zalaudek, Silvia Vichi, Nicola Di Meo
Pismo uredniku 		 
Human orf: an under-recognised entity (str.280-280) engleskiPDF 90 KB
Luis Galante Santiago, Diana Oliveira, Jose Carlos Cardoso, Americo Figueiredo
Pismo uredniku 		 
Desmoplastic trichoepithelioma: an uncommon but a diagnostically problematic benign adnexal tumor (str.282-282) engleskiPDF 145 KB
Vladimír Bartoš
Pismo uredniku 		 
Authors Index (str.288-288)  
