Zbornik radova Pravnog fakulteta u Splitu, Vol. 57 No. 1, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: veljača 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 24. 2. 2020.
L’ affaire Nicolo (Conseil d’État, Assemblée, 20 octobre 1989).- Analyse d’un « revirement » de jurisprudence (str.1-12)  
The Nicolo affair (State Council, Assembly, October 20, 1989). Analysis of a "reversal" of jurisprudence (str.1-12)  
L' affaire Nicolo (Conseil d'État, Assemblée, 20 octobre 1989).- Analyse d'un « revirement » de jurisprudence (str.1-12) francuski
Jacques Caillosse
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
La Charte des droits fondamentaux de l’Union européenne dans le renvoi préjudiciel en interprétation, source d’un dialogue juridictionnel renouvelé (str.13-22)  
The Charter of fundamental rights of the European Union in the preliminary reference interpretation, source of a renewed jurisdictional dialogue (str.13-22)  
La Charte des droits fondamentaux de l'Union européenne dans le renvoi préjudiciel en interprétation, source d'un dialogue juridictionnel renouvelé (str.13-22) francuski
Charlotte Denizeau-Lahaye
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
L’administration française et l’UE-le rôle de la représentation permanente de la France auprès des institutions européennes (str.23-29)  
The French administration and the EU - the role of the permanent representation of France to the European institutions (str.23-29)  
L'administration française et l'UE-le rôle de la représentation permanente de la France auprès des institutions européennes (str.23-29) francuski
Yves Doutriaux
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Google između Državnog savjeta i Suda Europske unije (str.31-36)  
Google between the Council of State and the Court of Justice of the European Union (str.31-36)  
Google entre le Conseil d'État et la Cour de Justice de l'Union Europénne (str.31-36) francuski
Jean Michel Lemoyne de Forges
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Francuska uprava i Europska unija (str.37-42)  
The French administration and the European Union (str.37-42)  
L'administration française et l'Union européenne (str.37-42) francuski
Marie-Pierre Lanore
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Les directives européennes en droit interne français : Transposer, sous-transposer, sur-transposer (str.43-52)  
European directives in French internal law: transposition, under-transposition, over-transposition (str.43-52)  
Les directives européennes en droit interne français : Transposer, sous-transposer, sur-transposer (str.43-52) francuski
Jérôme Michel
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The challenges of the regulation on the conservation of electronic communications data in the light of the case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union (str.53-84)  
Les enjeux de la réglementation sur la conservation des données de communications électroniques á la lumière de la jurisprudence de la cour de justice d l'Union Européenne (str.53-84) francuski
Kristian Turkalj
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Upravni postupak u pravu Europske unije: kodifikacijski izazov (str.85-126) hrvatski
Administrative procedure in European Union Law - Codification challenge (str.85-126)  
Dario Đerđa, Ana Jerčinović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tužba zbog propusta donošenja općeg akta u europskom i hrvatskom pravu (str.127-155) hrvatski
Lawsuit over omission to pass general acts in European and Croatian law (str.127-155)  
Lana Ofak, Marko Turudić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Primjena direktive o uslugama u sustavu visokog obrazovanja (str.157-177) hrvatski
Application of Directive on services in higher education (str.157-177)  
Frane Staničić, Bosiljka Britvić Vetma
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Načelo učinkovitosti upravnog spora u svjetlu konvencijskog prava na suđenje u razumnom roku (str.179-193) hrvatski
Principle of efficacy of administrative dispute in the light of convention law of the right to trial in reasonable time (str.179-193)  
Sanja Otočan
Pregledni rad 		 
Prilagodba hrvatske porezne uprave Europskoj uniji (str.195-209) hrvatski
Adjusting croatian taxation administration to the European union (str.195-209)  
Nataša Žunić Kovačević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Sporni aspekti dodjele koncesijskih odobrenja na pomorskom dobru u upravnosudskoj praksi (str.211-237) hrvatski
Disputable aspects of granting concessional permits in maritime demesne in administrative court practice (str.211-237)  
Silvio Čović
Pregledni rad 		 
Trgovina narkoticima na Kosovu (str.239-261)  
The specifics of the illegal drug trafficking in Kosovo (str.239-261) engleski
Azem Hajdari, Albulena Hajdari
Pregledni rad 		 
Novi pravni režim za marine (ur. J. Barbić et al.), Hrvatska akademija znanosti i umjetnosti, Znanstveno vijeće za državnu upravu, pravosuđe i vladavinu prava, Zagreb, 2019., str. 430 (str.265-267) hrvatski
Dina Reić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Constitutions in the Global Financial Crisis: A Comparative Analysis Ed. by: Xenophon Contiades Routledge – Taylor & Francis Group, London and New York, 2016., pp. 307. (str.269-270) hrvatski
Vedran Zlatić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Constitutional Democracy in Crisis Mark. A. Graber, Sanford Levinson, Mark Tushnet (Eds.) Oxford University Press, 2018., pp. 725. (str.271-272) hrvatski
Vedran Zlatić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
An Unamendable Constitution? - Unamendability in Constitutional Democracies Richard Albert and Bertil Emrah Oder (Eds.) Springer International Publishing AG, 2018., pp. 390. (str.273-274) hrvatski
Vedran Zlatić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
