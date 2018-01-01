Zbornik radova Pravnog fakulteta u Splitu, Vol. 57 No. 1, 2020.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
L’ affaire Nicolo (Conseil d’État, Assemblée, 20 octobre 1989).- Analyse d’un « revirement » de jurisprudence
(str.1-12)
|
|
The Nicolo affair (State Council, Assembly, October 20, 1989). Analysis of a "reversal" of jurisprudence
(str.1-12)
|
|
L’ affaire Nicolo (Conseil d’État, Assemblée, 20 octobre 1989).- Analyse d’un « revirement » de jurisprudence
(str.1-12)
|
francuskipdf 252 KB
|
Jacques Caillosse
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
La Charte des droits fondamentaux de l’Union européenne dans le renvoi préjudiciel en interprétation, source d’un dialogue juridictionnel renouvelé
(str.13-22)
|
|
The Charter of fundamental rights of the European Union in the preliminary reference interpretation, source of a renewed jurisdictional dialogue
(str.13-22)
|
|
La Charte des droits fondamentaux de l’Union européenne dans le renvoi préjudiciel en interprétation, source d’un dialogue juridictionnel renouvelé
(str.13-22)
|
francuskipdf 233 KB
|
Charlotte Denizeau-Lahaye
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
L’administration française et l’UE-le rôle de la représentation permanente de la France auprès des institutions européennes
(str.23-29)
|
|
The French administration and the EU - the role of the permanent representation of France to the European institutions
(str.23-29)
|
|
L’administration française et l’UE-le rôle de la représentation permanente de la France auprès des institutions européennes
(str.23-29)
|
francuskipdf 195 KB
|
Yves Doutriaux
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Google između Državnog savjeta i Suda Europske unije
(str.31-36)
|
|
Google between the Council of State and the Court of Justice of the European Union
(str.31-36)
|
|
Google entre le Conseil d’État et la Cour de Justice de l’Union Europénne
(str.31-36)
|
francuskipdf 190 KB
|
Jean Michel Lemoyne de Forges
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Francuska uprava i Europska unija
(str.37-42)
|
|
The French administration and the European Union
(str.37-42)
|
|
L’administration française et l’Union européenne
(str.37-42)
|
francuskipdf 290 KB
|
Marie-Pierre Lanore
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Les directives européennes en droit interne français : Transposer, sous-transposer, sur-transposer
(str.43-52)
|
|
European directives in French internal law: transposition, under-transposition, over-transposition
(str.43-52)
|
|
Les directives européennes en droit interne français : Transposer, sous-transposer, sur-transposer
(str.43-52)
|
francuskipdf 230 KB
|
Jérôme Michel
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The challenges of the regulation on the conservation of electronic communications data in the light of the case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union
(str.53-84)
|
|
Les enjeux de la réglementation sur la conservation des données de communications électroniques á la lumière de la jurisprudence de la cour de justice d l’Union Européenne
(str.53-84)
|
francuskipdf 340 KB
|
Kristian Turkalj
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Upravni postupak u pravu Europske unije: kodifikacijski izazov
(str.85-126)
|
hrvatskipdf 485 KB
|
Administrative procedure in European Union Law - Codification challenge
(str.85-126)
|
|
Dario Đerđa, Ana Jerčinović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Tužba zbog propusta donošenja općeg akta u europskom i hrvatskom pravu
(str.127-155)
|
hrvatskipdf 355 KB
|
Lawsuit over omission to pass general acts in European and Croatian law
(str.127-155)
|
|
Lana Ofak, Marko Turudić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Primjena direktive o uslugama u sustavu visokog obrazovanja
(str.157-177)
|
hrvatskipdf 279 KB
|
Application of Directive on services in higher education
(str.157-177)
|
|
Frane Staničić, Bosiljka Britvić Vetma
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Načelo učinkovitosti upravnog spora u svjetlu konvencijskog prava na suđenje u razumnom roku
(str.179-193)
|
hrvatskipdf 237 KB
|
Principle of efficacy of administrative dispute in the light of convention law of the right to trial in reasonable time
(str.179-193)
|
|
Sanja Otočan
Pregledni rad
|
|
Prilagodba hrvatske porezne uprave Europskoj uniji
(str.195-209)
|
hrvatskipdf 281 KB
|
Adjusting croatian taxation administration to the European union
(str.195-209)
|
|
Nataša Žunić Kovačević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Sporni aspekti dodjele koncesijskih odobrenja na pomorskom dobru u upravnosudskoj praksi
(str.211-237)
|
hrvatskipdf 319 KB
|
Disputable aspects of granting concessional permits in maritime demesne in administrative court practice
(str.211-237)
|
|
Silvio Čović
Pregledni rad
|
|
Trgovina narkoticima na Kosovu
(str.239-261)
|
|
The specifics of the illegal drug trafficking in Kosovo
(str.239-261)
|
engleskipdf 293 KB
|
Azem Hajdari, Albulena Hajdari
Pregledni rad
|
|
Novi pravni režim za marine
(ur. J. Barbić et al.), Hrvatska akademija znanosti i umjetnosti, Znanstveno vijeće za državnu upravu, pravosuđe i vladavinu prava, Zagreb, 2019., str. 430
(str.265-267)
|
hrvatskipdf 173 KB
|
Dina Reić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Constitutions in the Global Financial Crisis: A Comparative Analysis
Ed. by: Xenophon Contiades
Routledge – Taylor & Francis Group, London and New York, 2016., pp. 307.
(str.269-270)
|
hrvatskipdf 120 KB
|
Vedran Zlatić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Constitutional Democracy in Crisis
Mark. A. Graber, Sanford Levinson, Mark Tushnet (Eds.)
Oxford University Press, 2018., pp. 725.
(str.271-272)
|
hrvatskipdf 95 KB
|
Vedran Zlatić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
An Unamendable Constitution? - Unamendability in Constitutional Democracies
Richard Albert and Bertil Emrah Oder (Eds.)
Springer International Publishing AG, 2018., pp. 390.
(str.273-274)
|
hrvatskipdf 122 KB
|
Vedran Zlatić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|