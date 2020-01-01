hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Mathematical Communications, Vol. 25 No. 1, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: ožujak 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 12. 3. 2020.
Sadržaj
Bol quasifields (str.1-12) engleskipdf 123 KB
Tim Penttila, Alessandro Siciliano
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Singular BGG complexes for the symplectic case (str.13-34) engleskipdf 633 KB
Rafael Mrđen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On a class of periodic Dirichlet series with functional equation (str.35-47) engleskipdf 128 KB
Anne-Maria Ernvall-Hytonen, Almasa Odžak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Spectra and fine spectra of the upper triangular band matrix U(a; 0; b) on the Hahn sequence space (str.49-66) engleskipdf 135 KB
Nuh Durna
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Independent sets and vertex covers considered within the context of robust optimization (str.67-86) engleskipdf 246 KB
Ana Klobučar, Robert Manger
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Existence of solutions for a system of fractional boundary value problems (str.87-105) engleskipdf 145 KB
Rodica Luca
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Asymptotics of partial sums of the Dirichlet series of the arithmetic derivative (str.107-115) engleskipdf 96 KB
Pentti Haukkanen, Jorma K. Merikoski, Timo Tossavainen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Radii of starlikeness and convexity of generalized Mittag-Leffler functions (str.117-135) engleskipdf 372 KB
Arpad Baricz, Anuja Prajapati
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On Diophantine, pronic and triangular triples of balancing numbers (str.137-155) engleskipdf 149 KB
Sai Gopal Rayaguru, Gopal Krishna Panda, Alain Togbe
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
New applications of concave operators to existence and uniqueness of solutions for fractional differential equations (str.157-169) engleskipdf 118 KB
Hojjat Afshari, Hojjat Gholamjan, Chengbo Zhai
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
