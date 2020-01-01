Mathematical Communications, Vol. 25 No. 1, 2020.

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: ožujak 2020.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 12. 3. 2020.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Bol quasifields
(str.1-12)
|
engleskipdf 123 KB
|
Tim Penttila, Alessandro Siciliano
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Singular BGG complexes for the symplectic case
(str.13-34)
|
engleskipdf 633 KB
|
Rafael Mrđen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
On a class of periodic Dirichlet series with functional
equation
(str.35-47)
|
engleskipdf 128 KB
|
Anne-Maria Ernvall-Hytonen, Almasa Odžak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Spectra and fine spectra of the upper triangular band matrix
U(a; 0; b) on the Hahn sequence space
(str.49-66)
|
engleskipdf 135 KB
|
Nuh Durna
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Independent sets and vertex covers considered within the context of robust optimization
(str.67-86)
|
engleskipdf 246 KB
|
Ana Klobučar, Robert Manger
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Existence of solutions for a system of fractional boundary value problems
(str.87-105)
|
engleskipdf 145 KB
|
Rodica Luca
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Asymptotics of partial sums of the Dirichlet series of the arithmetic derivative
(str.107-115)
|
engleskipdf 96 KB
|
Pentti Haukkanen, Jorma K. Merikoski, Timo Tossavainen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Radii of starlikeness and convexity of generalized Mittag-Leffler functions
(str.117-135)
|
engleskipdf 372 KB
|
Arpad Baricz, Anuja Prajapati
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
On Diophantine, pronic and triangular triples of balancing numbers
(str.137-155)
|
engleskipdf 149 KB
|
Sai Gopal Rayaguru, Gopal Krishna Panda, Alain Togbe
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
New applications of concave operators to existence and uniqueness of solutions for fractional differential equations
(str.157-169)
|
engleskipdf 118 KB
|
Hojjat Afshari, Hojjat Gholamjan, Chengbo Zhai
Izlaganje sa skupa
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Promjena načina autorizacije