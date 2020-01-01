Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 14 No. 1, 2020.

|Sadržaj
Development and Experimental Verification of a Generative CAD/FEM Model of an External Fixation Device
(str.1-6)
Elmedin Mešić, Adil Muminović, Mirsad Čolić, Marin Petrović, Nedim Pervan*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Investigation of Wear Behavior of Particle Reinforced AL/B4C Composites under Different Sintering Conditions
(str.7-14)
İsmail Topcu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Research of Efficiency of the Horizontal Coating Depending on Intensity of Capillary Absorption
(str.15-18)
Nina Dmitriyeva*, Oleg Popov, Olga Grin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Energy Loss Analysis at the Gland Seals of a Marine Turbo-Generator Steam Turbine
(str.19-26)
Lino Kocijel, Igor Poljak, Vedran Mrzljak*, Zlatan Car
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of a Cold Spray Based 3D Printing Process in the Production of EDM Electrodes
(str.27-31)
Štefanija Klarić*, Zlatko Botak, Damien J. Hill, Matthew Harbidge, Rebecca Murray
Prethodno priopćenje
Research of the Design Feasibility of a 3-Wheel Electric Vehicle with a Simplified Control System
(str.32-35)
Srđan Medić*, Veljko Kondić, Vedran Runje
Prethodno priopćenje
Energy and Exergy Analysis of LiBr-aq and LiCl-aq Liquid Desiccant Dehumidification System
(str.36-40)
Barış Kavasoğullari*, Ertuğrul Cihan, Hasan Demir
Prethodno priopćenje
Designing of a New Type Air-Water Cooled Photovoltaic Collector
(str.41-45)
Erhan Arslan, Azim Doğuş Tuncer*, Meltem Koşan, Mustafa Aktaş, Ekin Can Dolgun
Prethodno priopćenje
Risk Management in the Higher Education Quality Insurance System
(str.46-54)
Živko Kondić*, Željko Knok, Veljko Kondić, Sanja Brekalo
Prethodno priopćenje
Taking into Account Material Damping in Seismic Analysis of Structures
(str.55-59)
Mariia S. Barabash*, Bogdan Y. Pisarevskyi, Yaroslav Bashynskyi
Pregledni rad
The Main Directions of the Humanization of Industrial Objects in Urban Environment
(str.60-65)
Maksym Votinov, Olga Smirnova*, Maria Liubchenko
Pregledni rad
Investigating the Effect of Geocell Changes on Slope Stability in Unsaturated Soil
(str.66-75)
Behnam Mehdipour*, Hamid Hashemolhosseini, Bahram Nadi*, Masoud Mirmohamadsadeghi
Pregledni rad
Tourism as a Factor of Demand in Public Road Passenger Transportation in the Republic of Croatia
(str.76-87)
Goran Kos*, Neven Ivandić, Krešimir Vidović
Pregledni rad
