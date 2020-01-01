hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 14 No. 1, 2020.

Tehnički glasnik,Vol. 14 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: ožujak 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 3. 2020.
Development and Experimental Verification of a Generative CAD/FEM Model of an External Fixation Device (str.1-6) engleskipdf 1 MB
Elmedin Mešić, Adil Muminović, Mirsad Čolić, Marin Petrović, Nedim Pervan*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Investigation of Wear Behavior of Particle Reinforced AL/B4C Composites under Different Sintering Conditions (str.7-14) engleskipdf 2 MB
İsmail Topcu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research of Efficiency of the Horizontal Coating Depending on Intensity of Capillary Absorption (str.15-18) engleskipdf 1 MB
Nina Dmitriyeva*, Oleg Popov, Olga Grin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Energy Loss Analysis at the Gland Seals of a Marine Turbo-Generator Steam Turbine (str.19-26) engleskipdf 2 MB
Lino Kocijel, Igor Poljak, Vedran Mrzljak*, Zlatan Car
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of a Cold Spray Based 3D Printing Process in the Production of EDM Electrodes (str.27-31) engleskipdf 2 MB
Štefanija Klarić*, Zlatko Botak, Damien J. Hill, Matthew Harbidge, Rebecca Murray
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research of the Design Feasibility of a 3-Wheel Electric Vehicle with a Simplified Control System (str.32-35) engleskipdf 2 MB
Srđan Medić*, Veljko Kondić, Vedran Runje
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Energy and Exergy Analysis of LiBr-aq and LiCl-aq Liquid Desiccant Dehumidification System (str.36-40) engleskipdf 1 MB
Barış Kavasoğullari*, Ertuğrul Cihan, Hasan Demir
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Designing of a New Type Air-Water Cooled Photovoltaic Collector (str.41-45) engleskipdf 752 KB
Erhan Arslan, Azim Doğuş Tuncer*, Meltem Koşan, Mustafa Aktaş, Ekin Can Dolgun
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Risk Management in the Higher Education Quality Insurance System (str.46-54) engleskipdf 569 KB
Živko Kondić*, Željko Knok, Veljko Kondić, Sanja Brekalo
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Taking into Account Material Damping in Seismic Analysis of Structures (str.55-59) engleskipdf 1 MB
Mariia S. Barabash*, Bogdan Y. Pisarevskyi, Yaroslav Bashynskyi
Pregledni rad 		 
The Main Directions of the Humanization of Industrial Objects in Urban Environment (str.60-65) engleskipdf 553 KB
Maksym Votinov, Olga Smirnova*, Maria Liubchenko
Pregledni rad 		 
Investigating the Effect of Geocell Changes on Slope Stability in Unsaturated Soil (str.66-75) engleskipdf 2 MB
Behnam Mehdipour*, Hamid Hashemolhosseini, Bahram Nadi*, Masoud Mirmohamadsadeghi
Pregledni rad 		 
Tourism as a Factor of Demand in Public Road Passenger Transportation in the Republic of Croatia (str.76-87) engleskipdf 2 MB
Goran Kos*, Neven Ivandić, Krešimir Vidović
Pregledni rad 		 
