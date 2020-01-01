Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol. 8 No. 3, 2020.

|Sadržaj
Special Issue of Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water
and Environment Systems Dedicated to ICEWES 2018 Conference
(str.438-440)
engleskipdf 144 KB
Mousa Mohsen, Neven Duić
Uvodnik
Support Vector Machine for Photovoltaic System Efficiency Improvement
(str.441-451)
engleskipdf 551 KB
|
Maen Takruri, Maissa Farhat, Sumith Sunil, Jose A. Ramos-Hernanz, Oscar Barambones
Izvorni znanstveni članak
New Design and Implementation of a Solar Car of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah: Electrical Vision
(str.452-463)
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Hussain Attia, Mousa Mohsen, Basil Qadoor, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Osman Abdulsalam, Zahidur Rahman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Parametric Study of a Single Effect Lithium Bromide-Water Absorption Chiller Powered by a Renewable Heat Source
(str.464-475)
engleskipdf 750 KB
|
Muhammad Tawalbeh, Tareq Salameh, Mona Albawab, Amani Al-Othman, Mamdouh El Haj Assad, Abdul H. Alami
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Techno-economic Aspects of Electricity Generation from a Farm Based
Biogas Plant
(str.476-492)
engleskipdf 846 KB
|
Lina Jarrar, Osama Ayadi, Jamil Al Asfar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Thermodynamic Analysis and Sizing of a Small Scale Solar Thermal
Power System Based on Organic Rankine Cycle
(str.493-506)
engleskipdf 730 KB
|
Khaled Hossin, Khamid Mahkamov, Basim Belgasim
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Effect of a Naturally Ventilated Roof on the Thermal Behaviour of a Building under Mediterranean Summer Conditions
(str.508-519)
engleskipdf 998 KB
|
João Ramos, Luis Aires
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of Statistical and Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Medium-Term Electrical Energy Forecasting: A Case Study for a Regional Hospital
(str.520-536)
engleskipdf 844 KB
|
Oğuzhan Timur, Kasım Zor, Özgür Çelik, Ahmet Teke, Turgay İbrikçi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Estimating the Carbon Footprint of Microbial Electrolysis Cells in Wastewater Treatment Plants: Case Study
(str.537-546)
engleskipdf 250 KB
|
Laura Gil-Carrera, Guillermo Pelaz, Raúl Mateos, Adrián Escapa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Intelligent Algorithm for Efficient Use of Energy Using Tackling the Load Uncertainty Method in Smart Grid
(str.547-560)
engleskipdf 730 KB
|
Shahid N. Khan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Numerical Investigation of Inner Blade Effects on the Conventional Savonius Rotor with External Overlap
(str.561-576)
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Mohanad Al-Ghriybah, Mohd F. Zulkafli, Djamal H. Didane
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Massive Open Online Courses as a Digital Learning Strategy of Education for Sustainable Development
(str.577-589)
engleskipdf 218 KB
|
Marcela G. Gómez-Zermeño
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Determining Metal Content in Waste Printed Circuit Boards and their Electronic Components
(str.590-602)
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Aleksandra Anić-Vučinić, Gordan Bedeković, Renato Šarc, Vitomir Premur
Izvorni znanstveni članak
