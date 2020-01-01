hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol. 8 No. 4, 2020.

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems,Vol. 8 No. 4
Datum izdavanja: prosinca 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 18. 7. 2020.
Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems – Interklima 2019 Special Issue (str.603-603) engleskipdf 108 KB
Damir Dović
Uvodnik 		 
A Unified Approach in System Architecture Development During Energy Efficient Design of Cooling Plants (str.604-621) engleskipdf 1 MB
Krešimir Osman, Dennis Jankovich
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Potential for Mitigation of Solar Collector Overheating Through Application of Phase Change Materials – A Review (str.622-640) engleskipdf 312 KB
Borjan Ranilović, Marino Grozdek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of Electrical Yield on Temperature Drop of the Photovoltaic Panel: Numerical and Experimental Findings (str.641-652) engleskipdf 1 MB
Filip Grubišić-Čabo, Sandro Nižetić, Ivo Marinić Kragić, Tonko Garma
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Multiple Criteria Decision Analysis Theory and Tools for the SDEWES Index (str.654-677) engleskipdf 580 KB
Daniele Pretolani
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Modelling of University Student Transport Mode Choice in Joinville: A Binary Logistic Model for Active Modes (str.678-691) engleskipdf 686 KB
Elisa Henning, Thamires Ferreira Schubert, Andinara Ceccatto Maciel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Experimental Performance Assessment of Vertically Installed Solar Thermal Collectors (str.692-700) engleskipdf 755 KB
Ion Visa, Macedon Moldovan, Anca Duta
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Machine Learning on Minimizing Irrigation Water for Lawns (str.701-714) engleskipdf 2 MB
Weiqing Gu, Zhaocheng Yi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Preliminary Energy Evaluations for the Retrofit of Rural Protected Buildings in a Peripheral Context of Milan (str.715-734) engleskipdf 983 KB
Paola Caputo, Simone Ferrari, Giulio Ferla, Federica Zagarella
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Preliminary Energy Assessment to Improve the Energy Sustainability in the Small Islands of the Mediterranean Sea (str.735-753) engleskipdf 1 MB
Domenico Curto, Vincenzo Franzitta, Marco Trapanese, Maurizio Cirrincione
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study on Impacts of Multiple Centralised Water Reuse Header from Consumer and Operator Perspectives (str.754-765) engleskipdf 806 KB
Ahmad F. Ahmad Fadzil, Sharifah R. Wan Alwi, Zainuddin Abdul Manan, Jiří J. Klemeš
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Multicomponent Modelling Kinetics and Simultaneous Thermal Analysis of Apricot Kernel Shell Pyrolysis (str.766-787) engleskipdf 2 MB
Nebojša G. Manić, Bojan B. Janković, Vladimir M. Dodevski, Dragoslava D. Stojiljković, Vladimir V. Jovanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Organization of a “Learnscape” Node in the Cognitive University Campuses Network in Poveglia Island (str.788-814) engleskipdf 2 MB
Franz Bittenbinder, Che Liu, Nicola Moretti, Lavinia C. Tagliabue, Angelo L. C. Ciribini, Fulvio Re Cecconi, Iva Kovacic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Exergy-Optimum Coupling of Heat Recovery Ventilation Units with Heat Pumps in Sustainable Buildings (str.815-845) engleskipdf 2 MB
Birol Kilkis
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
(str.846-848) engleskipdf 120 KB
Neven Duić
Uvodnik 		 
