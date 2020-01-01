Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol. 8 No. 4, 2020.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment
Systems – Interklima 2019 Special Issue
(str.603-603)
engleskipdf 108 KB
Damir Dović
Uvodnik
A Unified Approach in System Architecture Development During Energy Efficient Design of Cooling Plants
(str.604-621)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Krešimir Osman, Dennis Jankovich
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Potential for Mitigation of Solar Collector Overheating Through Application of Phase Change Materials – A Review
(str.622-640)
engleskipdf 312 KB
Borjan Ranilović, Marino Grozdek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of Electrical Yield on Temperature Drop of the Photovoltaic
Panel: Numerical and Experimental Findings
(str.641-652)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Filip Grubišić-Čabo, Sandro Nižetić, Ivo Marinić Kragić, Tonko Garma
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Multiple Criteria Decision Analysis Theory and Tools for the SDEWES Index
(str.654-677)
engleskipdf 580 KB
Daniele Pretolani
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Modelling of University Student Transport Mode Choice in Joinville: A Binary Logistic Model for Active Modes
(str.678-691)
engleskipdf 686 KB
Elisa Henning, Thamires Ferreira Schubert, Andinara Ceccatto Maciel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Experimental Performance Assessment of Vertically Installed Solar
Thermal Collectors
(str.692-700)
engleskipdf 755 KB
Ion Visa, Macedon Moldovan, Anca Duta
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Machine Learning on Minimizing Irrigation Water for Lawns
(str.701-714)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Weiqing Gu, Zhaocheng Yi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Preliminary Energy Evaluations for the Retrofit of Rural Protected
Buildings in a Peripheral Context of Milan
(str.715-734)
engleskipdf 983 KB
Paola Caputo, Simone Ferrari, Giulio Ferla, Federica Zagarella
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Preliminary Energy Assessment to Improve the Energy Sustainability in the Small Islands of the Mediterranean Sea
(str.735-753)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Domenico Curto, Vincenzo Franzitta, Marco Trapanese, Maurizio Cirrincione
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on Impacts of Multiple Centralised Water Reuse Header from
Consumer and Operator Perspectives
(str.754-765)
engleskipdf 806 KB
Ahmad F. Ahmad Fadzil, Sharifah R. Wan Alwi, Zainuddin Abdul Manan, Jiří J. Klemeš
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Multicomponent Modelling Kinetics and Simultaneous Thermal Analysis of Apricot Kernel Shell Pyrolysis
(str.766-787)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Nebojša G. Manić, Bojan B. Janković, Vladimir M. Dodevski, Dragoslava D. Stojiljković, Vladimir V. Jovanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Organization of a “Learnscape” Node in the Cognitive University
Campuses Network in Poveglia Island
(str.788-814)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Franz Bittenbinder, Che Liu, Nicola Moretti, Lavinia C. Tagliabue, Angelo L. C. Ciribini, Fulvio Re Cecconi, Iva Kovacic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Exergy-Optimum Coupling of Heat Recovery Ventilation Units with Heat Pumps in Sustainable Buildings
(str.815-845)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Birol Kilkis
Izvorni znanstveni članak
(str.846-848)
engleskipdf 120 KB
Neven Duić
Uvodnik
