Pomorstvo, Vol. 34 No. 1, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 30. 6. 2020.
Sadržaj
A prospective analysis of the efficiency in the reorganisation process of Italian seaports (str.3-15) engleskipdf 1 MB
Claudio Quintano, Paolo Mazzocchi, Antonella Rocca
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Indonesian Online Media’s Construction of ‘Maritime’: A Critical Discourse Analysis (str.16-23) engleskipdf 772 KB
Kundharu Saddhono, Ermanto /
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Analysis of heavy truck maintenance issues (str.24-31) engleskipdf 791 KB
Sebastjan Škerlič, Edgar Sokolovskij
Pregledni rad 		 
The Port of Split international marine traffic emissions inventory (str.32-39) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ladislav Stazić, Radoslav Radonja, Vladimir Pelić, Branko Lalić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Cruise tourism: Implications and impacts on the destinations of Croatia and Portugal (str.40-47) engleskipdf 860 KB
Mirjana Kovačić, Luís Silveira
Pregledni rad 		 
Shipyard Bankruptcy Policy: A Solution in Search of a Problem* (str.48-58) engleskipdf 827 KB
Dejan Bodul, Pavle Jakovac
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The analysis of recreational vessel groundings in Croatian waters of the Adriatic Sea (str.59-64) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ivan Toman, Damir Zec
Pregledni rad 		 
Environmental impact assessment procedures for projects in marine environment – evaluation analysis (str.65-73) engleskipdf 801 KB
Lidija Runko Luttenberger, Jadranka Matić, Draga Mihelić, Nikola Mandić
Pregledni rad 		 
Comparison of conventional and heat balance based energy analyses of steam turbine (str.74-85) engleskipdf 4 MB
Vedran Medica-Viola, Sandi Baressi Šegota, Vedran Mrzljak, Daniel Štifanić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Emission Inventory of Marine Traffic for the Port of Šibenik (str.86-92) engleskipdf 1 MB
Darko Pastorčić, Radoslav Radonja, Vlatko Knežević, Vladimir Pelić
Pregledni rad 		 
Improving the seaport service quality by implementing digital technologies (str.93-101) engleskipdf 822 KB
Adrijana Agatić, Ines Kolanović
Pregledni rad 		 
Application of the AHP and PROMETHEE II methods to the evaluation of the competitiveness of Polish and Russian Baltic container terminals (str.102-110) engleskipdf 1 MB
Aleksandra Bartosiewicz
Pregledni rad 		 
Affirmation of Passenger Traffic Flows on the Danube Corridor – Perspective of River Cruise Tourism (str.111-120) engleskipdf 1 MB
Tanja Poletan Jugović, Željka Komadina, Miljen Sirotić
Pregledni rad 		 
Legal regulations for ships arriving in and/or departing from ports – Achievements and open issues (str.121-128) engleskipdf 767 KB
Biserka Rukavina, Ana Panjako
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Simulation Analysis of Seaport Rijeka Operations with Established Dry Port (str.129-145) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ivica Lovrić, Dajana Bartulović, Maša Viduka, Sanja Steiner
Pregledni rad 		 
Comparative Analysis of the Concessioning Model of Maritime Domains in the Territory of Both the European Union and the Republic of Croatia with a Focus on the Seaports (str.146-155) engleskipdf 874 KB
Antonija Mišura, Renato Oblak, Filip Bojić, Sonja Vizjak
Pregledni rad 		 
The Cost Assessment of Hull Coatings Application done by Ship’s Crew on Dry Cargo Ships (str.156-165) engleskipdf 1 MB
Renato Ivče, Mateo Rudan, Darijo Mišković, Igor Rudan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Application of “blockchain” and “smart contract” tehnology in international payments – the case of reimbursement banks (str.166-177) engleskipdf 1000 KB
Mario Pečarić, Ivan Peronja, Mislav Mostarac
Pregledni rad 		 
Blockchain technology in maritime industry (str.178-184) engleskipdf 779 KB
Ivan Peronja, Kristijan Lenac, Roko Glavinović
Pregledni rad 		 
Distribution center logistics optimization model – City of Rijeka case study (str.185-194) engleskipdf 1 MB
Mladen Jardas, Tomislav Krljan, Ana Perić Hadžić, Neven Grubišić
Pregledni rad 		 
On VDES/ECDIS Integration (str.195-200) engleskipdf 1 MB
Antonio Škrobonja, Sanjin Valčić, Srđan Žuškin, David Brčić
Pregledni rad 		 
