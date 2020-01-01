hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Pomorski zbornik, Vol. 58 No. 1, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 11. 7. 2020.
Introduction (str.8) engleskipdf 520 KB
Uvodnik  
An Examination of Port Choice Indicators and Critical Transportation Parameters as a Basis for Port Selection (str.9-24) engleskipdf 832 KB
Oluwatoyin Adeola Osundiran, Felix Okonta, Harry Quainoo
Pregledni rad 		 
Use of Artificial Neural Network for Estimation of Propeller Torque Values in a CODLAG Propulsion System (str.25-38) engleskipdf 606 KB
Sandi Baressi Šegota, Daniel Štifanić, Kazuhiro Ohkura, Zlatan Car
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Leakage of Steam Mass Flow Rate through the Gland Seals – Influence on Turbine Produced Power (str.39-56) engleskipdf 1 MB
Vedran Mrzljak, Jan Kudláček, Đerzija Begić-Hajdarević, Jelena Musulin
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Stereo Visual Odometry for Indoor Localization of Ship Model (str.57-75) engleskipdf 5 MB
Mario Kučić, Marko Valčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of Seismic Methods Used for Subsea Hydrocarbon Exploration (str.77-89) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ivan Birin, Lovro Maglić
Pregledni rad 		 
The Implementation of Electricity as Road Transportation Fuel (str.91-110) engleskipdf 1 MB
Siniša Vilke, Frane Tadić
Pregledni rad 		 
The Smart City Concept for Sustainable Development of a Tourist Destination (str.111-123) engleskipdf 1 MB
Marinela Krstinić Nižić, Ksenija Vodeb, Zvonimira Šverko Grdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparison of Domestic and Foreign Skippers / Yachtmasters at Work in the Republic of Croatia (str.125-135) engleskipdf 420 KB
Lovro Iussich, Đani Mohović
Stručni rad 		 
The Criticality of Evaluating Port Efficiency Modelling: A Case of 19 Sub Saharan African Ports for the period of 2008-2015 (str.137-153) engleskipdf 816 KB
Oluwatoyin Adeola Osundiran, Felix Okonta, Harry Quainoo
Pregledni rad 		 
Information management in Reverse logistics (str.155-167) engleskipdf 776 KB
Marija Jović
Pregledni rad 		 
On GPS L1 Positioning Errors’ Estimation in the Adriatic Region (str.169-184) engleskipdf 3 MB
Aleksandar Žic, Barbara Pongračić, Serđo Kos, David Brčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Codex Diplomaticus Maritimus Croatiae/Croatian Diplomatic Maritime Codex and the Croatian Maritime Regesta, vol. 4: Emerging project (str.185-193) engleskipdf 418 KB
Naida Michal Brandl, Zrinka Podhraški Čizmek
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
