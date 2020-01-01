Pomorski zbornik, Vol. 58 No. 1, 2020.

|Sadržaj
Introduction
An Examination of Port Choice Indicators and Critical Transportation Parameters as a Basis for Port Selection
Oluwatoyin Adeola Osundiran, Felix Okonta, Harry Quainoo
Pregledni rad
Use of Artificial Neural Network for Estimation of Propeller Torque Values in a CODLAG Propulsion System
Sandi Baressi Šegota, Daniel Štifanić, Kazuhiro Ohkura, Zlatan Car
Prethodno priopćenje
The Leakage of Steam Mass Flow Rate through the Gland Seals – Influence on Turbine Produced Power
Vedran Mrzljak, Jan Kudláček, Đerzija Begić-Hajdarević, Jelena Musulin
Prethodno priopćenje
Stereo Visual Odometry for Indoor Localization of Ship Model
Mario Kučić, Marko Valčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of Seismic Methods Used for Subsea Hydrocarbon Exploration
Ivan Birin, Lovro Maglić
Pregledni rad
The Implementation of Electricity as Road Transportation Fuel
Siniša Vilke, Frane Tadić
Pregledni rad
The Smart City Concept for Sustainable Development of a Tourist Destination
Marinela Krstinić Nižić, Ksenija Vodeb, Zvonimira Šverko Grdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Comparison of Domestic and Foreign Skippers / Yachtmasters at Work in the Republic of Croatia
Lovro Iussich, Đani Mohović
Stručni rad
The Criticality of Evaluating Port Efficiency Modelling: A Case of 19 Sub Saharan African Ports for the period of 2008-2015
Oluwatoyin Adeola Osundiran, Felix Okonta, Harry Quainoo
Pregledni rad
Information management in Reverse logistics
Marija Jović
Pregledni rad
On GPS L1 Positioning Errors’ Estimation in the Adriatic Region
Aleksandar Žic, Barbara Pongračić, Serđo Kos, David Brčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Codex Diplomaticus Maritimus Croatiae/Croatian Diplomatic Maritime Codex and the Croatian Maritime Regesta, vol. 4: Emerging project
Naida Michal Brandl, Zrinka Podhraški Čizmek
Recenzija, Prikaz
