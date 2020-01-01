hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Agriculturae Conspectus Scientificus, Vol. 85 No. 3, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: rujna 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 15. 9. 2020.
Phytopharmacological Investigations of Piper retrofractum Vahl. – A Review (str.193-202) engleskipdf 724 KB
Wan Mohd Nuzul Hakimi Wan Salleh, Farediah Ahmad
Pregledni rad 		 
Evaluation of hulless mutants of winter barley (str.203-209) engleskipdf 852 KB
Boryana Dyulgerova, Nikolay Dyulgerov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ameliorating Drought Stress Effects on Soybean Physiology and Yield by Hydrogen Peroxide (str.211-218) engleskipdf 592 KB
Oqba Basal, András Szabó
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effects of pollen sources and foliar application of zinc and boron on fruit set and fruit traits of three hazelnut cultivars (str.219-227) engleskipdf 1019 KB
Marzieh Alidust, Shahram Sedaghathoor, Ebrahim Abedi Gheshlaghi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Aluminum elicitation improves antioxidant potential and taxol production in hazelnut (Corylus avellana L.) cell suspension culture (str.229-236) engleskipdf 848 KB
Yusuf Farrokhzad, Ayatollah Rezaei
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of gibberellic acid, potassium nitrate and calcium sulfate on pomegranate fruit splitting and fruit characteristics (str.237-245) engleskipdf 663 KB
Zoha Mokhtarzadeh, Ali Reza Shahsavar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optimization of the production of a self-stable powder from date fruit variety ‘Shahani’ (str.247-255) engleskipdf 783 KB
Zahra Rafiee Darsangi, Fojan Badii, Mania Salehifar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The extraction efficiency of maceration, UAE and MSPD in the extraction of pyrethrins from Dalmatian pyrethrum (str.257-267) engleskipdf 765 KB
Martina Grdiša, Filip Varga, Tonka Ninčević, Barbara Ptiček, Dario Dabić, Martina Biošić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Antibacterial Activity of Constituents from Piper retrofractum Vahl. and Piper arborescens Roxb. (str.269-280) engleskipdf 3 MB
Wan Mohd Nuzul Hakimi Wan Salleh, Nur Athirah Hashim, Nadya Putri Fabarani, Farediah Ahmad
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Efficiency of Ammonium and Nitrate Ratios on Macronutrient Content and Morphological Properties of Gerbera jamesonii Cut Flower (str.281-289) engleskipdf 618 KB
Mohammad Ali Khalaj, Alireza Noroozisharaf
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
