Agriculturae Conspectus Scientificus, Vol. 85 No. 3, 2020.

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: rujna 2020.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 15. 9. 2020.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Phytopharmacological Investigations of Piper retrofractum Vahl. – A Review
(str.193-202)
|
engleskipdf 724 KB
|
Wan Mohd Nuzul Hakimi Wan Salleh, Farediah Ahmad
Pregledni rad
|
|
Evaluation of hulless mutants of winter barley
(str.203-209)
|
engleskipdf 852 KB
|
Boryana Dyulgerova, Nikolay Dyulgerov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Ameliorating Drought Stress Effects on Soybean Physiology and Yield by Hydrogen Peroxide
(str.211-218)
|
engleskipdf 592 KB
|
Oqba Basal, András Szabó
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The effects of pollen sources and foliar application of zinc and boron on fruit set and fruit traits of three hazelnut cultivars
(str.219-227)
|
engleskipdf 1019 KB
|
Marzieh Alidust, Shahram Sedaghathoor, Ebrahim Abedi Gheshlaghi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Aluminum elicitation improves antioxidant potential and taxol production in hazelnut (Corylus avellana L.) cell suspension culture
(str.229-236)
|
engleskipdf 848 KB
|
Yusuf Farrokhzad, Ayatollah Rezaei
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effects of gibberellic acid, potassium nitrate and calcium sulfate on pomegranate fruit splitting and fruit characteristics
(str.237-245)
|
engleskipdf 663 KB
|
Zoha Mokhtarzadeh, Ali Reza Shahsavar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Optimization of the production of a self-stable powder from date fruit variety ‘Shahani’
(str.247-255)
|
engleskipdf 783 KB
|
Zahra Rafiee Darsangi, Fojan Badii, Mania Salehifar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The extraction efficiency of maceration, UAE and MSPD in the extraction of pyrethrins from Dalmatian pyrethrum
(str.257-267)
|
engleskipdf 765 KB
|
Martina Grdiša, Filip Varga, Tonka Ninčević, Barbara Ptiček, Dario Dabić, Martina Biošić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Antibacterial Activity of Constituents from Piper retrofractum Vahl. and Piper arborescens Roxb.
(str.269-280)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Wan Mohd Nuzul Hakimi Wan Salleh, Nur Athirah Hashim, Nadya Putri Fabarani, Farediah Ahmad
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Efficiency of Ammonium and Nitrate Ratios on Macronutrient Content and Morphological Properties of Gerbera jamesonii Cut Flower
(str.281-289)
|
engleskipdf 618 KB
|
Mohammad Ali Khalaj, Alireza Noroozisharaf
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Promjena načina autorizacije