hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Tehnički vjesnik, Vol. 27 No. 5, 2020.

Tehnički vjesnik,Vol. 27 No. 5
Datum izdavanja: listopada 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 17. 10. 2020.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
The System of Tractors Operation in the Aspect of Services Provided by an Authorised Service Station (str.1359-1366) engleskipdf 2 MB
Sławomir Juściński
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Factors in Turnaround Refinery (TAR) Project Management Process (str.1367-1377) engleskipdf 489 KB
Marko Fabić*, Duško Pavletić, Graciela Šterpin Valić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Drag Reduction of Semi-Trailer Aerodynamic Devices Determined by Two Different Methods (str.1378-1384) engleskipdf 2 MB
Tomáš Skrúcaný*, Štefánia Semanová, Jozef Gnap, Tomasz Figlus, Jiří Čupera
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Automatic Detection of Industrial Robot Tool Damage Based on Force Measurement (str.1385-1393) engleskipdf 2 MB
Andrzej Burghardt, Piotr Gierlak*, Krzysztof Kurc, Dariusz Szybicki
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Incorporation of Palm Oil Fuel Ash and Egg shell Powder as Supplementary Cementitious Materials in Sustainable Foamed Concrete (str.1394-1402) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ashfaque Ahmed Jhatial, Wan Inn Goh*, Noridah Mohamad, Kim Hung Mo, Samiullah Sohu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research on Personal Information Risk Assessment Model in Smart Cities (str.1403-1409) engleskipdf 1002 KB
Xuebo Yan*, Yuemin Fan*, Hyun-Hyo Lee, Rongguo Qiu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparative Analysis of "Turbo", "Reduced-Turbo", "Flower" and "Semi-Turbo" Roundabout (str.1410-1417) engleskipdf 1 MB
Tomaž Tollazzi, Tedi Zgrablić, Jure Bergoč, Marko Renčelj*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Development of a Hybrid Agile Management Model in Local Self-Government Units (str.1418-1426) engleskipdf 1 MB
Diana Car-Pušić*, Ivan Marović, Goran Bulatović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Spatial Evolution of the Effects of Urban Heat Island on Residents' Health (str.1427-1435) engleskipdf 4 MB
Huanchun Huang, Xin Deng, Hailin Yang, Shimin Li, Mingyu Li*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Generalized Model of Real-Time Deformation Measurements and its Experimental Verification (str.1436-1443) engleskipdf 2 MB
Milan Vrtunski*, Miro Govedarica, Aleksandar Ristić, Željko Bugarinović, Mirko Borisov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Data Deduplication Technology for Cloud Storage (str.1444-1451) engleskipdf 831 KB
Qinlu He, Genqing Bian*, Bilin Shao, Weiqi Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Formation Mechanism of Knowledge Stickiness in the Collaborative Innovation of Industry-University-Research (str.1452-1460) engleskipdf 1 MB
Feng Zhang, Guoxin Liu*, Yu Wu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structural Integrity Assessment of Welded Pipeline Designed with Reduced Safety (str.1461-1466) engleskipdf 4 MB
Lazar Jeremić, Aleksandar Sedmak*, Blagoj Petrovski, Branislav Đorđević, Simon Sedmak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An XGBoost Algorithm for Predicting Purchasing Behaviour on E-Commerce Platforms (str.1467-1471) engleskipdf 862 KB
Peiyi Song, Yutong Liu*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Imagistic Technique and Fractal Analysis - Investigations Mechanisms of the Morphological and Temporal Variability of the Wheat Cultures (str.1472-1477) engleskipdf 877 KB
Ciprian Rujescu, Cosmin Popescu, Hamzeh Rawashdeh, Florin Sala*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simple and Efficient Transcutaneous Inductive Micro-System Device Based on ASK Modulation at 6.78 MHz ISM Band (str.1478-1485) engleskipdf 1002 KB
Mokhalad Khaleel Alghrairi*, Nasri Bin Sulaiman, Roslina Bt Mohd Sidek, Saad Mutashar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Numerical Analysis of the Temperature Field in the Cutting Zone in Continuous and Discontinuous Metal Cutting by Turning (str.1486-1491) engleskipdf 2 MB
Miroslav Lučić, Bogdan Nedić*, Vlatko Marušić, Jelena Baralić, Andjelija Mitrović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A New Computed Torque Control System with an Uncertain RBF Neural Network Controller for a 7-DOF Robot (str.1492-1500) engleskipdf 2 MB
Liandong Wang*, Xiaoqin Zhou, Tiehua Hu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of Variable Support Conditions on Topology Optimization of Load-Carrying Parts (str.1501-1508) engleskipdf 2 MB
Boštjan Harl*, Jožef Predan, Nenad Gubeljak, Marko Kegl
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
High-Tech Service Platform Ecosystem Evolution: A Simulation Analysis using Lotka-Volterra Model (str.1509-1518) engleskipdf 1 MB
Jingdong Yan, Xiao Yu*, Pincheng Liu, Quan Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Experimental and Numerical Investigation of Centrifugal Vortex Pump Operating Benefits for Energy Efficient Systems (str.1519-1523) engleskipdf 2 MB
Tihomir Mihalić*, Živko Kondić, Srđan Medić, Veljko Kondić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Semi-Empirical Method for Estimating Stiffness and Deformation of Cylindrical Retaining Diaphragm Wall (str.1524-1530) engleskipdf 1 MB
Jiequn Zhai*, Jian Jia, Xiaolin Xie
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Multi-Criteria Model for the Selection of Construction Materials: An Approach Based on Fuzzy Logic (str.1531-1543) engleskipdf 2 MB
Radojko Obradović*, Dragan Pamučar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research on WSN Node Localization Algorithm Based on RSSI Iterative Centroid Estimation (str.1544-1550) engleskipdf 1 MB
Xin Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mathematical Model and Simulation of Austenite Reverse Phase Transformation Process in Cold Rolled Low Carbon Steel (str.1551-1556) engleskipdf 1 MB
Su-fen Wang, Zhi-jie Li*, Jian-hong Huang, Xun-yang Chen, Xin-dong Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Voltage Control Method of Micro Hydropower Generators for Voltage Stabilization in Distribution Feeder with Renewable Energy Sources (str.1557-1562) engleskipdf 2 MB
Hudong Lee, Donghyun Tae, Daeseok Rho*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research on Target Detection Algorithm of Radar and Visible Image Fusion Based on Wavelet Transform (str.1563-1570) engleskipdf 2 MB
Dahui Li*, Qi Fan, Jianzhao Cui, Dehai Huang, Jinku Han
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Reduced Chemical Kinetic Mechanism for Toluene Reference Fuels Based On DRGEP and QSSA Methods (str.1571-1578) engleskipdf 2 MB
Peng Yin, Chunhua Zhang*, Ao Zhou, Songfeng Li, Yangyang Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Method of Group Decision Making with Interval Grey Numbers based on Grey Correlation and Relative Close Degree (str.1579-1584) engleskipdf 379 KB
Dan Liu, Bin Hu, Zhuo Ding, Evangelos I. Kaisarb
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Symmetric Multi-Level Boost Inverter with Single DC Source Using Reduced Number of Switches (str.1585-1591) engleskipdf 2 MB
Marikkannu Marimuthu*, Subramanian Vijayalakshmi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of Fracture Mechanics Parameters to Spherical Storage Tank Integrity Assessment (str.1592-1596) engleskipdf 3 MB
Aleksandar Milovanović*, Aleksandar Sedmak, Nebojsa Gnjatović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Estimating the Capacity of a Curbside Bus Stop with Multiple Berths Using Probabilistic Models (str.1597-1606) engleskipdf 560 KB
Tian Luo*, Jingshuai Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Terminal Sliding Mode Controller for Electric Spring (str.1607-1616) engleskipdf 1 MB
Tao Zhang*, Chuang Lu, Zheng Zheng
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Low Carbon Logistics Optimization for Multi-depot CVRP with Backhauls - Model and Solution (str.1617-1624) engleskipdf 924 KB
Xiaoning Zhu*, Ziqian Zhao, Rui Yan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Experimental Analysis of Energy Efficiency of Server Infrastructure in University Datacenters (str.1625-1630) engleskipdf 373 KB
Marko Sarac, Sasa Adamovic*, Dusan Stamenkovic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Customer Satisfaction Assessment by Online Shopping Service: A Case Study of Serbia (str.1631-1637) engleskipdf 386 KB
Tanja Kaurin*, Aleksandar Bošković
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Calculation and Analysis of the Loads of Dou-Gong Brackets on Ming Dynasty Wooden Buildings in China (str.1638-1647) engleskipdf 2 MB
Chengya Zhang, Yubo Gao*, Enze Duan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Spatiotemporal Analysis of LANDSAT Satellite Imagery for Change Detection in Česma Forest Ecosystem (str.1648-1653) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ela Vela, Vanja Miljković*, Luka Babić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Performance Assessment of Pareto and Non-Pareto Approaches for the Optimal Allocation of DG and DSTATCOM in the Distribution System (str.1654-1661) engleskipdf 1 MB
Khalid Ibrahim*, Reza Sirjani, Hussain Shareef
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Globalisation Influences and Current forms of Construction in Belgrade (Serbia) (str.1662-1669) engleskipdf 2 MB
Danica Stanković*, Milan Tanić, Marko Nikolić, Miomir Vasov, Branko Turnšek, Aleksandra Cvetanović, Aleksandra Rančić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Applying Gravity Model to Analyse Trade Direction (str.1670-1677) engleskipdf 863 KB
Vladimir Ristanović*, Dinko Primorac, Goran Kozina
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A Teaching-Learning-Based Optimization Algorithm for the Weighted Set-Covering Problem (str.1678-1684) engleskipdf 629 KB
Broderick Crawford, Ricardo Soto, Wenceslao Palma, Felipe Aballay, Gino Astorga*, José Lemus-Romani, Sanjay Misra, Carlos Castro, Fernando Paredes, José-Miguel Rubio
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
An Overview and Efficiency Analysis of Dominant Frequencies Estimation Methods with the Application of DIRECT Global Minimization Method (str.1685-1693) engleskipdf 2 MB
Katarina Pisačić*, Zlatko Botak, Marko Horvat
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Connecting Method for the Spiral Blades of Concrete Mixer Truck (str.1694-1702) engleskipdf 2 MB
Xinhui Liu, Yanhong Song, Feng Ren*, Jinshi Chen, Min Zhao
Pregledni rad 		 
Transport Technology in the Function of Water Transport Development in the Republic of Croatia (str.1703-1712) engleskipdf 2 MB
Grgo Luburić, Damir Budimir*, Ivan Bortas
Pregledni rad 		 
Possibilities for the Improvement of the Access to MEP Systems in Apartment Buildings (str.1713-1721) engleskipdf 1 MB
Tatjana Jurenić*, Miloš Gašić, Aleksandra Čabarkapa
Pregledni rad 		 
Posjeta: 0 *