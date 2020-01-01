Tehnički vjesnik, Vol. 27 No. 5, 2020.

|Sadržaj
The System of Tractors Operation in the Aspect of Services Provided by an Authorised Service Station
(str.1359-1366)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Sławomir Juściński
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Factors in Turnaround Refinery (TAR) Project Management Process
(str.1367-1377)
|
engleskipdf 489 KB
|
Marko Fabić*, Duško Pavletić, Graciela Šterpin Valić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Drag Reduction of Semi-Trailer Aerodynamic Devices Determined by Two Different Methods
(str.1378-1384)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Tomáš Skrúcaný*, Štefánia Semanová, Jozef Gnap, Tomasz Figlus, Jiří Čupera
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Automatic Detection of Industrial Robot Tool Damage Based on Force Measurement
(str.1385-1393)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Andrzej Burghardt, Piotr Gierlak*, Krzysztof Kurc, Dariusz Szybicki
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Incorporation of Palm Oil Fuel Ash and Egg shell Powder as Supplementary Cementitious Materials in Sustainable Foamed Concrete
(str.1394-1402)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ashfaque Ahmed Jhatial, Wan Inn Goh*, Noridah Mohamad, Kim Hung Mo, Samiullah Sohu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Research on Personal Information Risk Assessment Model in Smart Cities
(str.1403-1409)
|
engleskipdf 1002 KB
|
Xuebo Yan*, Yuemin Fan*, Hyun-Hyo Lee, Rongguo Qiu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Comparative Analysis of "Turbo", "Reduced-Turbo", "Flower" and "Semi-Turbo" Roundabout
(str.1410-1417)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Tomaž Tollazzi, Tedi Zgrablić, Jure Bergoč, Marko Renčelj*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Development of a Hybrid Agile Management Model in Local Self-Government Units
(str.1418-1426)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Diana Car-Pušić*, Ivan Marović, Goran Bulatović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Spatial Evolution of the Effects of Urban Heat Island on Residents' Health
(str.1427-1435)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Huanchun Huang, Xin Deng, Hailin Yang, Shimin Li, Mingyu Li*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Generalized Model of Real-Time Deformation Measurements and its Experimental Verification
(str.1436-1443)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Milan Vrtunski*, Miro Govedarica, Aleksandar Ristić, Željko Bugarinović, Mirko Borisov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Data Deduplication Technology for Cloud Storage
(str.1444-1451)
|
engleskipdf 831 KB
|
Qinlu He, Genqing Bian*, Bilin Shao, Weiqi Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Formation Mechanism of Knowledge Stickiness in the Collaborative Innovation of Industry-University-Research
(str.1452-1460)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Feng Zhang, Guoxin Liu*, Yu Wu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Structural Integrity Assessment of Welded Pipeline Designed with Reduced Safety
(str.1461-1466)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Lazar Jeremić, Aleksandar Sedmak*, Blagoj Petrovski, Branislav Đorđević, Simon Sedmak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
An XGBoost Algorithm for Predicting Purchasing Behaviour on E-Commerce Platforms
(str.1467-1471)
|
engleskipdf 862 KB
|
Peiyi Song, Yutong Liu*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Imagistic Technique and Fractal Analysis - Investigations Mechanisms of the Morphological and Temporal Variability of the Wheat Cultures
(str.1472-1477)
|
engleskipdf 877 KB
|
Ciprian Rujescu, Cosmin Popescu, Hamzeh Rawashdeh, Florin Sala*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Simple and Efficient Transcutaneous Inductive Micro-System Device Based on ASK Modulation at 6.78 MHz ISM Band
(str.1478-1485)
|
engleskipdf 1002 KB
|
Mokhalad Khaleel Alghrairi*, Nasri Bin Sulaiman, Roslina Bt Mohd Sidek, Saad Mutashar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Numerical Analysis of the Temperature Field in the Cutting Zone in Continuous and Discontinuous Metal Cutting by Turning
(str.1486-1491)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Miroslav Lučić, Bogdan Nedić*, Vlatko Marušić, Jelena Baralić, Andjelija Mitrović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A New Computed Torque Control System with an Uncertain RBF Neural Network Controller for a 7-DOF Robot
(str.1492-1500)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Liandong Wang*, Xiaoqin Zhou, Tiehua Hu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Influence of Variable Support Conditions on Topology Optimization of Load-Carrying Parts
(str.1501-1508)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Boštjan Harl*, Jožef Predan, Nenad Gubeljak, Marko Kegl
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
High-Tech Service Platform Ecosystem Evolution: A Simulation Analysis using Lotka-Volterra Model
(str.1509-1518)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Jingdong Yan, Xiao Yu*, Pincheng Liu, Quan Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Experimental and Numerical Investigation of Centrifugal Vortex Pump Operating Benefits for Energy Efficient Systems
(str.1519-1523)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Tihomir Mihalić*, Živko Kondić, Srđan Medić, Veljko Kondić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Semi-Empirical Method for Estimating Stiffness and Deformation of Cylindrical Retaining Diaphragm Wall
(str.1524-1530)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Jiequn Zhai*, Jian Jia, Xiaolin Xie
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Multi-Criteria Model for the Selection of Construction Materials: An Approach Based on Fuzzy Logic
(str.1531-1543)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Radojko Obradović*, Dragan Pamučar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Research on WSN Node Localization Algorithm Based on RSSI Iterative Centroid Estimation
(str.1544-1550)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Xin Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Mathematical Model and Simulation of Austenite Reverse Phase Transformation Process in Cold Rolled Low Carbon Steel
(str.1551-1556)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Su-fen Wang, Zhi-jie Li*, Jian-hong Huang, Xun-yang Chen, Xin-dong Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Voltage Control Method of Micro Hydropower Generators for Voltage Stabilization in Distribution Feeder with Renewable Energy Sources
(str.1557-1562)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Hudong Lee, Donghyun Tae, Daeseok Rho*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Research on Target Detection Algorithm of Radar and Visible Image Fusion Based on Wavelet Transform
(str.1563-1570)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Dahui Li*, Qi Fan, Jianzhao Cui, Dehai Huang, Jinku Han
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Reduced Chemical Kinetic Mechanism for Toluene Reference Fuels Based On DRGEP and QSSA Methods
(str.1571-1578)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Peng Yin, Chunhua Zhang*, Ao Zhou, Songfeng Li, Yangyang Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Method of Group Decision Making with Interval Grey Numbers based on Grey Correlation and Relative Close Degree
(str.1579-1584)
|
engleskipdf 379 KB
|
Dan Liu, Bin Hu, Zhuo Ding, Evangelos I. Kaisarb
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Symmetric Multi-Level Boost Inverter with Single DC Source Using Reduced Number of Switches
(str.1585-1591)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Marikkannu Marimuthu*, Subramanian Vijayalakshmi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Application of Fracture Mechanics Parameters to Spherical Storage Tank Integrity Assessment
(str.1592-1596)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Aleksandar Milovanović*, Aleksandar Sedmak, Nebojsa Gnjatović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Estimating the Capacity of a Curbside Bus Stop with Multiple Berths Using Probabilistic Models
(str.1597-1606)
|
engleskipdf 560 KB
|
Tian Luo*, Jingshuai Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Terminal Sliding Mode Controller for Electric Spring
(str.1607-1616)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Tao Zhang*, Chuang Lu, Zheng Zheng
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Low Carbon Logistics Optimization for Multi-depot CVRP with Backhauls - Model and Solution
(str.1617-1624)
|
engleskipdf 924 KB
|
Xiaoning Zhu*, Ziqian Zhao, Rui Yan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Experimental Analysis of Energy Efficiency of Server Infrastructure in University Datacenters
(str.1625-1630)
|
engleskipdf 373 KB
|
Marko Sarac, Sasa Adamovic*, Dusan Stamenkovic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Customer Satisfaction Assessment by Online Shopping Service: A Case Study of Serbia
(str.1631-1637)
|
engleskipdf 386 KB
|
Tanja Kaurin*, Aleksandar Bošković
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Calculation and Analysis of the Loads of Dou-Gong Brackets on Ming Dynasty Wooden Buildings in China
(str.1638-1647)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Chengya Zhang, Yubo Gao*, Enze Duan
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Spatiotemporal Analysis of LANDSAT Satellite Imagery for Change Detection in Česma Forest Ecosystem
(str.1648-1653)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Ela Vela, Vanja Miljković*, Luka Babić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Performance Assessment of Pareto and Non-Pareto Approaches for the Optimal Allocation of DG and DSTATCOM in the Distribution System
(str.1654-1661)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Khalid Ibrahim*, Reza Sirjani, Hussain Shareef
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Globalisation Influences and Current forms of Construction in Belgrade (Serbia)
(str.1662-1669)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Danica Stanković*, Milan Tanić, Marko Nikolić, Miomir Vasov, Branko Turnšek, Aleksandra Cvetanović, Aleksandra Rančić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Applying Gravity Model to Analyse Trade Direction
(str.1670-1677)
|
engleskipdf 863 KB
|
Vladimir Ristanović*, Dinko Primorac, Goran Kozina
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
A Teaching-Learning-Based Optimization Algorithm for the Weighted Set-Covering Problem
(str.1678-1684)
|
engleskipdf 629 KB
|
Broderick Crawford, Ricardo Soto, Wenceslao Palma, Felipe Aballay, Gino Astorga*, José Lemus-Romani, Sanjay Misra, Carlos Castro, Fernando Paredes, José-Miguel Rubio
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
An Overview and Efficiency Analysis of Dominant Frequencies Estimation Methods with the Application of DIRECT Global Minimization Method
(str.1685-1693)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Katarina Pisačić*, Zlatko Botak, Marko Horvat
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The Connecting Method for the Spiral Blades of Concrete Mixer Truck
(str.1694-1702)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Xinhui Liu, Yanhong Song, Feng Ren*, Jinshi Chen, Min Zhao
Pregledni rad
|
|
Transport Technology in the Function of Water Transport Development in the Republic of Croatia
(str.1703-1712)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Grgo Luburić, Damir Budimir*, Ivan Bortas
Pregledni rad
|
|
Possibilities for the Improvement of the Access to MEP Systems in Apartment Buildings
(str.1713-1721)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Tatjana Jurenić*, Miloš Gašić, Aleksandra Čabarkapa
Pregledni rad
|