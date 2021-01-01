hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol. 29 No. 2, 1957.

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol. 29 No. 2
Datum izdavanja: kolovoza 1957.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 2. 1. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Table of Contents hrvatskipdf 1 MB
Kazalo 		 
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XV. Some Further Experiments on the Influence of the Solvent on the Complex Solubility of Silver Halides and Silver Thiocyanate* (str.63-66) engleskipdf 4 MB
J. Kratohvil, B. Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XVI. A Study of the Precipitation of Sparingly Soluble Metal Iodates (str.67-72) engleskipdf 5 MB
M. M. Herak, M. J. Herak, J. Kratohvil, B. Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Note on Polarographic Determination of Small Amounts of Lead (str.73-77) engleskipdf 5 MB
O. A. Weber
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of the Arndt-Eistert Synthesis to the Preparation of Polypeptides of β-Amino Acids (str.79-85) engleskipdf 8 MB
D. Fleš, A. Markovac-Prpić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Preparation of β-Aminoisobutyric Acid from Glycine via the Wolff Rearrangement of Diazoethylketones (str.87-92) engleskipdf 7 MB
K. Balenović, I. Jambrešić, I. Ranogajec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Introduction of the N-Phthaloyl Group into Heat-Sensitive Amino Acid Derivatives; N-Phthaloyl-L-Aspartic Acid* (str.93-95) engleskipdf 3 MB
K. Balenović, B. Gašpert, N. Štimac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Zur Darstellung der 4-(Pyrrolidyl-2)-buttersaure, der 5-(Pyrrolidyl-2)-valeriansaure und des 1-Aza-bicyclo-[0,3,5]decans (str.97-100) njemačkipdf 4 MB
S. Djokić, R. Seiwerth
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Studies in the Sphingolipids Series. VIII*. Synthesis of N-Benzoylsphingine Glucosides, Compounds Related to Cerebrosides (str.101-105) engleskipdf 5 MB
M. Proštenik, N. Krvavica
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Studies in the Sphingolipids Series. IX.* Synthesis of DL-2-Amino-1,3,4-trihydroxyoctadecane and of Its C4-Methyl Ether (str.107-113) engleskipdf 9 MB
N. Ž. Stanaćev, M. Proštenik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Studien uber die Loschung der Fluoreszenz III. Die Loschung der Fluoreszenz optischer Bleicher (str.115-125) njemačkipdf 11 MB
K. Weber, Z. Skurić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Preparation of Some 1-(Nitrophenyl)-2-pyridones and -thiopyridones (str.127-129) engleskipdf 3 MB
V. Hahn, N. Pravdić-Sladović
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Note on the Resolution of DL-Norvaline (str.131-132) engleskipdf 2 MB
P. Alaupović
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Book Reviews (str.133-137) hrvatskipdf 8 MB
P. Mildner, K. Balenović, J. Kratohvil, V. J. Kovač, K. Weber, V. Johanides
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Impressum and Instructions to authors hrvatskipdf 3 MB
Ostalo 		 
Conclusion hrvatskipdf 324 KB
Ostalo 		 
Cover Page hrvatskipdf 425 KB
Ostalo 		 
