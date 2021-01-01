Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol. 29 No. 2, 1957.

|Sadržaj
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XV. Some Further Experiments on the Influence of the Solvent on the Complex Solubility of Silver Halides and Silver Thiocyanate*
(str.63-66)
J. Kratohvil, B. Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XVI. A Study of the Precipitation of Sparingly Soluble Metal Iodates
(str.67-72)
M. M. Herak, M. J. Herak, J. Kratohvil, B. Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Note on Polarographic Determination of Small Amounts of Lead
(str.73-77)
O. A. Weber
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of the Arndt-Eistert Synthesis to the Preparation of Polypeptides of β-Amino Acids
(str.79-85)
D. Fleš, A. Markovac-Prpić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Preparation of β-Aminoisobutyric Acid from Glycine via the Wolff Rearrangement of Diazoethylketones
(str.87-92)
K. Balenović, I. Jambrešić, I. Ranogajec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Introduction of the N-Phthaloyl Group into Heat-Sensitive Amino Acid Derivatives; N-Phthaloyl-L-Aspartic Acid*
(str.93-95)
K. Balenović, B. Gašpert, N. Štimac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Zur Darstellung der 4-(Pyrrolidyl-2)-buttersaure, der 5-(Pyrrolidyl-2)-valeriansaure und des 1-Aza-bicyclo-[0,3,5]decans
(str.97-100)
S. Djokić, R. Seiwerth
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Studies in the Sphingolipids Series. VIII*. Synthesis of N-Benzoylsphingine Glucosides, Compounds Related to Cerebrosides
(str.101-105)
M. Proštenik, N. Krvavica
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Studies in the Sphingolipids Series. IX.* Synthesis of DL-2-Amino-1,3,4-trihydroxyoctadecane and of Its C4-Methyl Ether
(str.107-113)
N. Ž. Stanaćev, M. Proštenik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Studien uber die Loschung der Fluoreszenz III. Die Loschung der Fluoreszenz optischer Bleicher
(str.115-125)
K. Weber, Z. Skurić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Preparation of Some 1-(Nitrophenyl)-2-pyridones and -thiopyridones
(str.127-129)
V. Hahn, N. Pravdić-Sladović
Kratko priopćenje
Note on the Resolution of DL-Norvaline
(str.131-132)
P. Alaupović
Kratko priopćenje
Book Reviews
(str.133-137)
P. Mildner, K. Balenović, J. Kratohvil, V. J. Kovač, K. Weber, V. Johanides
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
