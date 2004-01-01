Metalurgija, Vol. 60 No. 1-2, 2021.

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

First circular - call for papers: 15th International Symposium of Croatian Metallurgical Society »Materials and Metallurgy« SHMD `2022 (str.3-5) engleskipdf 173 KB
Ilija Mamuzić
Acknowledgement to reviewers, Metalurgija 59(2020)1-4, 1-529 (str.6-6) engleskipdf 121 KB
Ilija Mamuzić
Properties of MnO on high Al2O3 slag and its mechanism used for flushing blast furnace (BF) (str.7-10) engleskipdf 1 MB
B. Dai, Y. Ma, H. Long, Y. Ji, J. Rao
Study on cleanliness of interstitial-free (IF) steel continuous casting slab (str.11-14) engleskipdf 1 MB
D. Han, X. Zhu, S. Li, X. Liao, X. Ai
Prediction and analysis of slab quality based on neural network combined with particle swarm optimization (PSO) (str.15-18) engleskipdf 235 KB
Y. R. Li, W. L. Zang
Emergency condition of the operation of a non-symmetric tundish (str.19-22) engleskipdf 565 KB
T. Merder, J. Pieprzyca
Direct reduction and extraction of iron from nickel smelting slag coupling of preparation of cementing materials using gangue composition (str.23-26) engleskipdf 516 KB
R. Shi, Y. Cui, J. Zhao, X. Li, C. Zou, Y. Yu
Effect of modifier and superfine steel slag powder on properties of magnesium oxysulfate (MOS) cement (str.27-29) engleskipdf 242 KB
Z. G. Li, X. S. Zhang, Y. Y. Guo, D. M. Zhang, L. L. Jiang, J. Zhu
Application of metallurgical steel slag in foamed concrete (str.30-32) engleskipdf 619 KB
L. F. Zhang, E. Y. Sun, H. Xu, S. R. Jin, Z. Lv, G. D. Li
Study on flow and temperature drop behavior of six-stream tundish with less-flow casting (str.33-35) engleskipdf 659 KB
D. Han, X. Zhu, S. Li, X. Liao, X. Ai
Theoretical and experimental analysis of the backward extrusion process with a rotational die of AZ31 alloy (str.36-38) engleskipdf 1 MB
P. Szota, S. Mroz, A. Stefanik, K. Laber, R. Mola
Corrosion properties of electrodeposited Cu/Co multilayers (str.39-42) engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Spilka, W. Łoński, R. Babilas
Corrosion fatigue crack propagation of AISI 316L by nitrogen ion implantation in simulated body fluid (str.43-46) engleskipdf 1009 KB
E. U. K. Maliwemu, V. Malau, P. T. Iswanto, I. Kambali, T. Sujitno, Suprapto
The role of residual stress to hardening and cracking on quenched and tempered ARMOR steel welded joints (str.47-50) engleskipdf 765 KB
Yurianto, S. H. Suryo, Syaiful, Y. Umardani, P. Yanuar
Formation mechanism and control of the spiral marks of three-roll skew-rolled hollow axles (str.51-54) engleskipdf 734 KB
S. Zhang, X. D. Shu, Y. X. Xia, J. T. Wang
In situ digital image speckle correlation (DISC) observation of plastic strain increment in low-carbon steel (str.55-58) engleskipdf 766 KB
Yu. Li, S. Barannikova
Kinetics of deformation bands in a low-carbon steel – stainless steel bimetal (str.59-62) engleskipdf 969 KB
S. Barannikova, Yu. Li
A surface defect detection method for rolling magnesium alloy sheet based on computer vision (str.63-66) engleskipdf 413 KB
Y. F. Jiang, X. Zhou, W. Y. Zhang
Influence of plastic deformation inhomogeneity on corrosion resistance of TIN plates (str.67-70) engleskipdf 2 MB
E. Spišak, J. Majernikova, Ľ. Kaščak, J. Slota
Results of thermomechanical treatment implementation in hammer drop forging industrial process (str.71-74) engleskipdf 2 MB
P. Skubisz
Order logistics for discrete and continual production processes in industry 4.0 conditions (str.75-78) engleskipdf 292 KB
D. Malindžak, P. Kačmary, A. Gazda, E. Mihalikova
Copper wire, model and equation of electrical resistance (str.79-81) engleskipdf 450 KB
F. Vodopivec
Melting of ferrosilicon manganese with the use of high ash rock coal as a reducing agent (str.82-84) engleskipdf 173 KB
S. Gabdullin, S. Baisanov, S. Kim, A. Mukhtar
Hydrometallurgical processing of gold-containing ore and its washed products (str.85-88) engleskipdf 317 KB
P. K. Fedotov, A. E. Senchenko, K. V. Fedotov, A. E. Burdonov
Experimental melting of high-silicon ferromanganese with the use of ferromanganesian ore and manganese slag (str.89-92) engleskipdf 812 KB
A. Baisanov, Zh. Maishina, A. Isagulov, N. Smagulova, V. Yudakova
Proposal of a new solution for mold temperature monitoring (str.93-96) engleskipdf 2 MB
J. Dobransky, M. Pollak, M. Kočiško
Lost pattern complex composition effect on steel casting structure and properties (str.97-100) engleskipdf 2 MB
A. Z. Issagulov, T. V. Kovaleva, Ye. P. Chsherbakova
Agglomeration of manganese ores and manganese containing wastes of Kazakhstan (str.101-103) engleskipdf 233 KB
A. Zhunusov, L. Tolymbekova, Ye. Abdulabekov, Zh. Zholdubayeva, P. Bykov
Hot shortness in steels and a novel aprroach (str.104-106) engleskipdf 950 KB
S. Yeşiltepe, M. K. Şeşen
Phase and structural transformations in foil billet during rolling of helical rollers and longitudinal wedge mill (LWM) (str.107-109) engleskipdf 172 KB
S. A. Mashekov, G. A. Smailova, Zh. S. Abdimuratov, B. A. Nurlybayev, S. A. Orynbayev, A. Zhauyt
Determination of optimal conditions for autoclave desiliconization of a ZINC product (str.110-112) engleskipdf 286 KB
K. S. Turebekova, G. Burkitseterkyzy, G. L. Katkeyeva, Ye. M. Zhunussov
Investigation of the kinetics of sulphuric acid leaching of zinc from calamine (str.113-116) engleskipdf 286 KB
R. A. Ramazanova, V. I. Samoilov, N. V. Seraya, G. K. Daumova, E. M. Azbanbaev, R. A. Aubakirova
Thermodynamic modeling of phase composition for Fe-Ca-Si-Al system (str.117-120) engleskipdf 209 KB
Ye. Makhambetov, N. Timirbayeva, S. Baisanov, A. Baisanov, E. Shabanov
Research of mechanical stress at tension of quartz optical fiber (QOF) (str.121-124) engleskipdf 1 MB
A. D. Mekhtiyev, A. A. Kovtun, V. V. Yugay, E. G. Neshina, R. Zh. Aimagambetova, A. D. Alkina
Influence of rolling modes on the anisotropy of sheet metals from carbon steel rolled on the longitudinal wedge mill (LWM) of a new design (str.125-128) engleskipdf 170 KB
S. A. Mashekov, E. A. Tussupkaliyeva, S. A. Akparova, L. R. Kiyanbekova, K. K. Nurakhmetova, B. N. Absadykov
Shaping workplace safety in the metallurgical industry (str.129-132) engleskipdf 230 KB
M. Spilka
Risk management system in metallurgical production (str.133-136) engleskipdf 2 MB
T. Karkoszka
Properties of high-temperature superconductors (HTS) and synthesis technology (str.137-140) engleskipdf 1 MB
S. Tolendiuly, K. Alipbayev, S. Fomenko, A. Sovet, A. Zhauyt
Simulation modeling of the combined pressing technology of high-quality rods (str.141-144) engleskipdf 195 KB
S. A. Mashekov, E. A. Tussupkaliyeva, A. S. Mashekova, N. T. Smailova
Research and modeling of the cooling system in steam turbine bearings (str.145-148) engleskipdf 316 KB
A. A. Genbach, V. O. Baibekova, K. S. Olzhabayeva, A. Mergalimova, A. S. Rasmukhametova, A. A. Begimbetova, A. Zhauyt
Development of rational technology of rods production on a radial-shift mill (RSM) (str.149-152) engleskipdf 218 KB
S. A. Mashekov, E. A. Tussupkaliyeva, Zh. K. Aimurzaeva, B. N. Absadykov, A. Alimbetov
Crack analysis of crankshaft for diesel engine (str.153-155) engleskipdf 2 MB
D. F. Liu
Cause analysis of cracks in diesel engine crankshaft blank (str.156-158) engleskipdf 692 KB
S. M. Liu, G. J. Liu
Study of stress-strain state billets when rolling in a continuous mill of hot-rolled thin stripes using MSC super forge (str.159-161) engleskipdf 1 MB
Y. B. Kaliyev, K. D. Baizhumanov, Z. Zh. Tursymbekova, M. A. Zhumanov, G. A. Smailova, M. M. Azilkiyasheva, A. Zhauyt
Application methods and selected properties of zinc flake coatings (str.162-164) engleskipdf 339 KB
B. Oleksiak, K. Kołtało, R. Poloczek
Steel industry in Poland – trends in production, employment and productivity in the period from 2004 to 2019 (str.165-168) engleskipdf 767 KB
B. Gajdzik
Steel production in Poland with pessimistic forecasts in COVID-19 crisis (str.169-172) engleskipdf 1 MB
B. Gajdzik
Steel production, consumption and foreign trade in Poland in crises: The financial crisis 2008-2009 and the COVID-19 crisis – first half of 2020 (str.173-176) engleskipdf 502 KB
B. Gajdzik
