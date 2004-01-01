Metalurgija, Vol. 60 No. 1-2, 2021.

|Sadržaj
First circular - call for papers: 15th International Symposium of Croatian Metallurgical Society »Materials and Metallurgy« SHMD `2022
(str.3-5)
engleski
Ilija Mamuzić
Acknowledgement to reviewers, Metalurgija 59(2020)1-4, 1-529
(str.6-6)
engleski
Ilija Mamuzić
Properties of MnO on high Al2O3 slag and its mechanism used for flushing blast furnace (BF)
(str.7-10)
engleski
B. Dai, Y. Ma, H. Long, Y. Ji, J. Rao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on cleanliness of interstitial-free (IF) steel continuous casting slab
(str.11-14)
engleski
D. Han, X. Zhu, S. Li, X. Liao, X. Ai
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Prediction and analysis of slab quality based on neural network combined with particle swarm optimization (PSO)
(str.15-18)
engleski
Y. R. Li, W. L. Zang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Emergency condition of the operation of a non-symmetric tundish
(str.19-22)
engleski
T. Merder, J. Pieprzyca
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Direct reduction and extraction of iron from nickel smelting slag coupling of preparation of cementing materials using gangue composition
(str.23-26)
engleski
R. Shi, Y. Cui, J. Zhao, X. Li, C. Zou, Y. Yu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of modifier and superfine steel slag powder on properties of magnesium oxysulfate (MOS) cement
(str.27-29)
engleski
Z. G. Li, X. S. Zhang, Y. Y. Guo, D. M. Zhang, L. L. Jiang, J. Zhu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of metallurgical steel slag in foamed concrete
(str.30-32)
engleski
L. F. Zhang, E. Y. Sun, H. Xu, S. R. Jin, Z. Lv, G. D. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on flow and temperature drop behavior of six-stream tundish with less-flow casting
(str.33-35)
engleski
D. Han, X. Zhu, S. Li, X. Liao, X. Ai
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Theoretical and experimental analysis of the backward extrusion process with a rotational die of AZ31 alloy
(str.36-38)
engleski
P. Szota, S. Mroz, A. Stefanik, K. Laber, R. Mola
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Corrosion properties of electrodeposited Cu/Co multilayers
(str.39-42)
engleski
M. Spilka, W. Łoński, R. Babilas
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Corrosion fatigue crack propagation of AISI 316L by nitrogen ion implantation in simulated body fluid
(str.43-46)
engleski
E. U. K. Maliwemu, V. Malau, P. T. Iswanto, I. Kambali, T. Sujitno, Suprapto
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The role of residual stress to hardening and cracking on quenched and tempered ARMOR steel welded joints
(str.47-50)
engleski
Yurianto, S. H. Suryo, Syaiful, Y. Umardani, P. Yanuar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Formation mechanism and control of the spiral marks of three-roll skew-rolled hollow axles
(str.51-54)
engleski
S. Zhang, X. D. Shu, Y. X. Xia, J. T. Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
In situ digital image speckle correlation (DISC) observation of plastic strain increment in low-carbon steel
(str.55-58)
engleski
Yu. Li, S. Barannikova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Kinetics of deformation bands in a low-carbon steel – stainless steel bimetal
(str.59-62)
engleski
S. Barannikova, Yu. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A surface defect detection method for rolling magnesium alloy sheet based on computer vision
(str.63-66)
engleski
Y. F. Jiang, X. Zhou, W. Y. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of plastic deformation inhomogeneity on corrosion resistance of TIN plates
(str.67-70)
engleski
E. Spišak, J. Majernikova, Ľ. Kaščak, J. Slota
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Results of thermomechanical treatment implementation in hammer drop forging industrial process
(str.71-74)
engleski
P. Skubisz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Order logistics for discrete and continual production processes in industry 4.0 conditions
(str.75-78)
engleski
D. Malindžak, P. Kačmary, A. Gazda, E. Mihalikova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Copper wire, model and equation of electrical resistance
(str.79-81)
engleski
F. Vodopivec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Melting of ferrosilicon manganese with the use of high ash rock coal as a reducing agent
(str.82-84)
engleski
S. Gabdullin, S. Baisanov, S. Kim, A. Mukhtar
Prethodno priopćenje
Hydrometallurgical processing of gold-containing ore and its washed products
(str.85-88)
engleski
P. K. Fedotov, A. E. Senchenko, K. V. Fedotov, A. E. Burdonov
Prethodno priopćenje
Experimental melting of high-silicon ferromanganese with the use of ferromanganesian ore and manganese slag
(str.89-92)
engleski
A. Baisanov, Zh. Maishina, A. Isagulov, N. Smagulova, V. Yudakova
Prethodno priopćenje
Proposal of a new solution for mold temperature monitoring
(str.93-96)
engleski
J. Dobransky, M. Pollak, M. Kočiško
Prethodno priopćenje
Lost pattern complex composition effect on steel casting structure and properties
(str.97-100)
engleski
A. Z. Issagulov, T. V. Kovaleva, Ye. P. Chsherbakova
Prethodno priopćenje
Agglomeration of manganese ores and manganese containing wastes of Kazakhstan
(str.101-103)
engleski
A. Zhunusov, L. Tolymbekova, Ye. Abdulabekov, Zh. Zholdubayeva, P. Bykov
Prethodno priopćenje
Hot shortness in steels and a novel aprroach
(str.104-106)
engleski
S. Yeşiltepe, M. K. Şeşen
Prethodno priopćenje
Phase and structural transformations in foil billet during rolling of helical rollers and longitudinal wedge mill (LWM)
(str.107-109)
engleski
S. A. Mashekov, G. A. Smailova, Zh. S. Abdimuratov, B. A. Nurlybayev, S. A. Orynbayev, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje
Determination of optimal conditions for autoclave desiliconization of a ZINC product
(str.110-112)
engleski
K. S. Turebekova, G. Burkitseterkyzy, G. L. Katkeyeva, Ye. M. Zhunussov
Prethodno priopćenje
Investigation of the kinetics of sulphuric acid leaching of zinc from calamine
(str.113-116)
engleski
R. A. Ramazanova, V. I. Samoilov, N. V. Seraya, G. K. Daumova, E. M. Azbanbaev, R. A. Aubakirova
Prethodno priopćenje
Thermodynamic modeling of phase composition for Fe-Ca-Si-Al system
(str.117-120)
engleski
Ye. Makhambetov, N. Timirbayeva, S. Baisanov, A. Baisanov, E. Shabanov
Prethodno priopćenje
Research of mechanical stress at tension of quartz optical fiber (QOF)
(str.121-124)
engleski
A. D. Mekhtiyev, A. A. Kovtun, V. V. Yugay, E. G. Neshina, R. Zh. Aimagambetova, A. D. Alkina
Prethodno priopćenje
Influence of rolling modes on the anisotropy of sheet metals from carbon steel rolled on the longitudinal wedge mill (LWM) of a new design
(str.125-128)
engleski
S. A. Mashekov, E. A. Tussupkaliyeva, S. A. Akparova, L. R. Kiyanbekova, K. K. Nurakhmetova, B. N. Absadykov
Prethodno priopćenje
Shaping workplace safety in the metallurgical industry
(str.129-132)
engleski
M. Spilka
Prethodno priopćenje
Risk management system in metallurgical production
(str.133-136)
engleski
T. Karkoszka
Prethodno priopćenje
Properties of high-temperature superconductors (HTS) and synthesis technology
(str.137-140)
engleski
S. Tolendiuly, K. Alipbayev, S. Fomenko, A. Sovet, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje
Simulation modeling of the combined pressing technology of high-quality rods
(str.141-144)
engleski
S. A. Mashekov, E. A. Tussupkaliyeva, A. S. Mashekova, N. T. Smailova
Prethodno priopćenje
Research and modeling of the cooling system in steam turbine bearings
(str.145-148)
engleski
A. A. Genbach, V. O. Baibekova, K. S. Olzhabayeva, A. Mergalimova, A. S. Rasmukhametova, A. A. Begimbetova, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje
Development of rational technology of rods production on a radial-shift mill (RSM)
(str.149-152)
engleski
S. A. Mashekov, E. A. Tussupkaliyeva, Zh. K. Aimurzaeva, B. N. Absadykov, A. Alimbetov
Prethodno priopćenje
Crack analysis of crankshaft for diesel engine
(str.153-155)
engleski
D. F. Liu
Prethodno priopćenje
Cause analysis of cracks in diesel engine crankshaft blank
(str.156-158)
engleski
S. M. Liu, G. J. Liu
Prethodno priopćenje
Study of stress-strain state billets when rolling in a continuous mill of hot-rolled thin stripes using MSC super forge
(str.159-161)
engleski
Y. B. Kaliyev, K. D. Baizhumanov, Z. Zh. Tursymbekova, M. A. Zhumanov, G. A. Smailova, M. M. Azilkiyasheva, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje
Application methods and selected properties of zinc flake coatings
(str.162-164)
engleski
B. Oleksiak, K. Kołtało, R. Poloczek
Pregledni rad
Steel industry in Poland – trends in production, employment and productivity in the period from 2004 to 2019
(str.165-168)
engleski
B. Gajdzik
Pregledni rad
Steel production in Poland with pessimistic forecasts in COVID-19 crisis
(str.169-172)
engleski
B. Gajdzik
Pregledni rad
Steel production, consumption and foreign trade in Poland in crises: The financial crisis 2008-2009 and the COVID-19 crisis – first half of 2020
(str.173-176)
engleski
B. Gajdzik
Pregledni rad
