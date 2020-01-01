hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Synthesis philosophica, Vol. 35 No. 1, 2020.

Synthesis philosophica,Vol. 35 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: rujna 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 11. 2020.
Introductory: Philosophy and Aporia of Psyche (str.3-5) engleskipdf 225 KB
Luka Janeš
Uvodnik 		 
Ego Complexities (str.7-24) engleskipdf 770 KB
Kompleksnosti ega (str.23-23) hrvatskipdf 770 KB
Die Komplexitäten des Ego (str.23-24) njemačkipdf 770 KB
Les complexités de l’ego (str.24-24) francuskipdf 770 KB
Bernard Špoljarić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Reflection on the (Un)Power of Men in the Context of Post-war Everyday Life of Croatian War Veterans with Mental Disorders from World War I (str.25-44) engleskipdf 387 KB
Promišljanje (ne)moći muškaraca u kontekstu poslijeratne svakodnevice hrvatskih ratnih veterana s psihičkim smetnjama iz Prvog svjetskog rata (str.43-43) hrvatskipdf 387 KB
Reflexionen über die (Ohn-)Macht der Männer im Kontext des Nachkriegsalltags kroatischer Kriegsveteranen mit psychischen Störungen aus dem Ersten Weltkrieg (str.43-43) njemačkipdf 387 KB
Réflexions sur la (non) puissance des hommes dans le contexte du quotidien de l’après-guerre des vétérans croates sujets à des troubles psychiques suite à la Première Guerre mondiale (str.44-44) francuskipdf 387 KB
Jelena Seferović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Madness and Literature: Foucault’s Encounter (str.45-62) engleskipdf 393 KB
Ludilo i književnost: Foucaultov okršaj (str.61-61) hrvatskipdf 393 KB
Wahnsinn und Literatur: Foucaults Auseinandersetzung (str.61-61) njemačkipdf 393 KB
Folie et littérature : l’escarmouche de Foucault (str.62-62) francuskipdf 393 KB
Labinot Kelmendi
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
„Handle, wie Dir Dein Dämon vorschreibt!“. Die illusionistische Weltanschauung Oskar Panizzas und ihre Aporien (str.63-78) njemačkipdf 354 KB
“Do It Like Your Demon Obliges You To Do!”. The Illusionistic Worldview of Oskar Panizza and Its Aporias (str.77-77) engleskipdf 354 KB
»Čini kako Ti nalaže Tvoj demon!«. Iluzionistički pogled na svijet Oskara Panizze i njegove aporije (str.77-78) hrvatskipdf 354 KB
« Conforme-toi à ce que te souffle ton Démon ! ». Regard illusionniste sur le monde d’Oskar Panizza et ses apories (str.78-78) francuskipdf 354 KB
Damir Smiljanić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Mythical Pursuit of Happiness – a Mirage of Happiness. A Brief Overview of the Philosophy of Happiness (str.79-95) engleskipdf 361 KB
Mitska potraga za srećom – opsjena sreće. Kratak pregled filozofije sreće (str.94-94) hrvatskipdf 361 KB
Die mythische Suche nach Glück – das Trugbild des Glücks. Ein kurzer Überblick über die Philosophie des Glücks (str.94-95) njemačkipdf 361 KB
La quête mythique du bonheur – l’illusion du bonheur. Un bref aperçu de la philosophie du bonheur (str.95-95) francuskipdf 361 KB
Darija Rupčić Kelam, Ivica Kelam
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Peripatetic Psychotherapy: A Case Study About a Teenager and His Lived Experience (str.97-112) engleskipdf 379 KB
Peripatetička psihoterapija: studija slučaja o jednom tinejdžeru i njegovu životnom iskustvu (str.111-111) hrvatskipdf 379 KB
Peripatetische Psychotherapie: eine Fallstudie zu einem Teenager und seiner Lebenserfahrung (str.111-111) njemačkipdf 379 KB
Psychothérapie péripatéticienne : étude de cas d’un adolescent et de son expérience de vie (str.112-112) francuskipdf 379 KB
Demétrius Alves França
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Zero Point Content (str.113-133) engleskipdf 412 KB
Sadržaj nulte točke (str.132-132) hrvatskipdf 412 KB
Le contenu du point zéro (str.133-133) francuskipdf 412 KB
Der Inhalt des Nullpunkts (str.133-133) njemačkipdf 412 KB
Matjaž Potrč
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Complementarism and Consolationism: Mapping Out a 21st-Century African Philosophical Trajectory (str.135-153) engleskipdf 423 KB
Komplementarizam i konzolacionizam: kartiranje dvadesetiprvostoljetne afričke filozofijske putanje (str.152-152) hrvatskipdf 423 KB
Komplementarismus und Konsolationismus: die Kartierung der afrikanischen philosophischen Bahn des 21. Jahrhunderts (str.152-153) njemačkipdf 423 KB
Complémentarisme et consolationnisme : une cartographie de la trajectoire philosophique africaine du XXIème siècle (str.153-153) francuskipdf 423 KB
Ada Agada
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Rival Concepts of Courage: MacIntyrean Enquiry (str.155-171) engleskipdf 354 KB
Suparnički pojmovi hrabrosti: macintyreovsko razmatranje (str.170-170) hrvatskipdf 354 KB
Les concepts antagonistes de courage : l’analyse macintyrienne (str.171-171) francuskipdf 354 KB
Konkurrierende Begriffe von Tapferkeit: macintyresche Betrachtungsweise (str.171-171) njemačkipdf 354 KB
Anita Calvert
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Wang Yangming’s Notions of Primary Knowledge and Primary Ability (str.173-196) engleskipdf 605 KB
Pojmovi prvobitno znanje i prvobitna sposobnost kod Wanga Yangminga (str.195-195) hrvatskipdf 605 KB
Les concepts de connaissance innée et de faculté innée chez Wang Yangming (str.196-196) francuskipdf 605 KB
Die Begriffe ursprüngliches Wissen und ursprüngliches Können bei Wang Yangming (str.196-196) njemačkipdf 605 KB
Margus Ott
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Rorty’s Metaphilosophy and the Critique of Epistemology (str.197-216) engleskipdf 378 KB
Rortyjeva metafilozofija i kritika epistemologije (str.215-215) hrvatskipdf 378 KB
La métaphilosophie de Rorty et sa critique de l’épistémologie (str.216-216) francuskipdf 378 KB
Rortys Metaphilosophie und die Kritik der Epistemologie (str.216-216) njemačkipdf 378 KB
Boško Pešić, Mislav Uzunić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Understanding of Spirituality among Slovene Catholics on the Basis of the Survey “Sacrifice in Christian Spirituality” (str.217-234) engleskipdf 615 KB
Razumijevanje duhovnosti među slovenskim katolicima na temelju ankete »Žrtva u kršćanskoj duhovnosti« (str.233-233) hrvatskipdf 615 KB
La compréhension de la spiritualité parmi les catholiques slovènes sur la base du sondage « Victime au sein de la spiritualité catholique » (str.234-234) francuskipdf 615 KB
Die Auffassung der Spiritualität unter slowenischen Katholiken basierend auf der Umfrage „Opfer in der christlichen Spiritualität“ (str.234-234) njemačkipdf 615 KB
Ivan Platovnjak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Good: An Investigation into the Relationships Among the Concepts of the Good, the Highest Good, Goodness, Final Goodness and Non-instrumental Goodness (str.235-252) engleskipdf 410 KB
Dobro: istraživanje veze među pojmovima Dobro, najviše dobro, dobrota, konačno dobro i neinstrumentno dobro (str.252-252) hrvatskipdf 410 KB
Le Bien : la recherche d’un lien parmi les concepts du Bien, du plus grand bien, de la bonté, du bien final et du bien non instrumental (str.252-252) francuskipdf 410 KB
Gut: Untersuchung des Zusammenhangs zwischen den Begriffen Gut, höchstes Gut, Güte, Endgut und nicht instrumentelles Gut (str.252-252) njemačkipdf 410 KB
Daniel Rönnedal
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Against Epistemological Virus of Scepticism: Davidson on Objectivity of Knowledge (str.253-262) engleskipdf 301 KB
Protiv epistemološkog virusa skepticizma: Davidson o objektivnosti znanja (str.261-261) hrvatskipdf 301 KB
Gegen das epistemologische Virus des Skeptizismus: Davidson über die Objektivität des Wissens (str.261-261) njemačkipdf 301 KB
Contre le virus épistémologique du scepticisme : Davidson sur l’objectivité de la connaissance (str.262-262) francuskipdf 301 KB
Kenan Šljivo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tobias Endres, Pellegrino Favuzzi, Timo Klattenhoff (Hrsg.): Philosophie der Kultur- und Wissensformen. Ernst Cassirer neu lesen (str.263-266) njemačkipdf 274 KB
Ivo Džinić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Daniel C. Dennett: From Bacteria to Bach and Back. The Evolution of Minds (str.267-270) engleskipdf 277 KB
Hane Htut Maung
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Sigve K. Tonstad: God of Sense and Traditions of Non-Sense (str.271-275) engleskipdf 289 KB
Darko Pirija
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Geoffrey Gorham, Benjamin Hill, Edward Slowik, C. Kenneth Waters (eds.): The Language of Nature. Reassessing the Mathematization of Natural Philosophy in the Seventeenth Century (str.275-277) engleskipdf 269 KB
Goran Rujević
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Duncan Pritchard: Epistemic Angst. Radical Skepticism and the Groundlessness of Our Believing (str.277-279) engleskipdf 267 KB
Ju Wang
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
