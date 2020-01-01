Synthesis philosophica, Vol. 35 No. 1, 2020.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Contents
(str.1-1)
engleskipdf 233 KB
Inhalt
(str.1-1)
njemačkipdf 233 KB
Ostalo
Introductory: Philosophy and Aporia of Psyche
(str.3-5)
engleskipdf 225 KB
Luka Janeš
Uvodnik
Ego Complexities
(str.7-24)
engleskipdf 770 KB
Kompleksnosti ega
(str.23-23)
hrvatskipdf 770 KB
Die Komplexitäten des Ego
(str.23-24)
njemačkipdf 770 KB
Les complexités de l’ego
(str.24-24)
francuskipdf 770 KB
Bernard Špoljarić
Prethodno priopćenje
Reflection on the (Un)Power of Men in the Context of Post-war Everyday Life of Croatian War Veterans with Mental Disorders from World War I
(str.25-44)
engleskipdf 387 KB
Promišljanje (ne)moći muškaraca u kontekstu poslijeratne svakodnevice hrvatskih ratnih veterana s psihičkim smetnjama iz Prvog svjetskog rata
(str.43-43)
hrvatskipdf 387 KB
Reflexionen über die (Ohn-)Macht der Männer im Kontext des Nachkriegsalltags kroatischer Kriegsveteranen mit psychischen Störungen aus dem Ersten Weltkrieg
(str.43-43)
njemačkipdf 387 KB
Réflexions sur la (non) puissance des hommes dans le contexte du quotidien de l’après-guerre des vétérans croates sujets à des troubles psychiques suite à la Première Guerre mondiale
(str.44-44)
francuskipdf 387 KB
Jelena Seferović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Madness and Literature: Foucault’s Encounter
(str.45-62)
engleskipdf 393 KB
Ludilo i književnost: Foucaultov okršaj
(str.61-61)
hrvatskipdf 393 KB
Wahnsinn und Literatur: Foucaults Auseinandersetzung
(str.61-61)
njemačkipdf 393 KB
Folie et littérature : l’escarmouche de Foucault
(str.62-62)
francuskipdf 393 KB
Labinot Kelmendi
Prethodno priopćenje
„Handle, wie Dir Dein Dämon vorschreibt!“. Die illusionistische Weltanschauung Oskar Panizzas und ihre Aporien
(str.63-78)
njemačkipdf 354 KB
“Do It Like Your Demon Obliges You To Do!”. The Illusionistic Worldview of Oskar Panizza and Its Aporias
(str.77-77)
engleskipdf 354 KB
»Čini kako Ti nalaže Tvoj demon!«. Iluzionistički pogled na svijet Oskara Panizze i njegove aporije
(str.77-78)
hrvatskipdf 354 KB
« Conforme-toi à ce que te souffle ton Démon ! ». Regard illusionniste sur le monde d’Oskar Panizza et ses apories
(str.78-78)
francuskipdf 354 KB
Damir Smiljanić
Prethodno priopćenje
The Mythical Pursuit of Happiness – a Mirage of Happiness. A Brief Overview of the Philosophy of Happiness
(str.79-95)
engleskipdf 361 KB
Mitska potraga za srećom – opsjena sreće. Kratak pregled filozofije sreće
(str.94-94)
hrvatskipdf 361 KB
Die mythische Suche nach Glück – das Trugbild des Glücks. Ein kurzer Überblick über die Philosophie des Glücks
(str.94-95)
njemačkipdf 361 KB
La quête mythique du bonheur – l’illusion du bonheur. Un bref aperçu de la philosophie du bonheur
(str.95-95)
francuskipdf 361 KB
Darija Rupčić Kelam, Ivica Kelam
Prethodno priopćenje
Peripatetic Psychotherapy: A Case Study About a Teenager and His Lived Experience
(str.97-112)
engleskipdf 379 KB
Peripatetička psihoterapija: studija slučaja o jednom tinejdžeru i njegovu životnom iskustvu
(str.111-111)
hrvatskipdf 379 KB
Peripatetische Psychotherapie: eine Fallstudie zu einem Teenager und seiner Lebenserfahrung
(str.111-111)
njemačkipdf 379 KB
Psychothérapie péripatéticienne : étude de cas d’un adolescent et de son expérience de vie
(str.112-112)
francuskipdf 379 KB
Demétrius Alves França
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Zero Point Content
(str.113-133)
engleskipdf 412 KB
Sadržaj nulte točke
(str.132-132)
hrvatskipdf 412 KB
Le contenu du point zéro
(str.133-133)
francuskipdf 412 KB
Der Inhalt des Nullpunkts
(str.133-133)
njemačkipdf 412 KB
Matjaž Potrč
Prethodno priopćenje
Complementarism and Consolationism: Mapping Out a 21st-Century African Philosophical Trajectory
(str.135-153)
engleskipdf 423 KB
Komplementarizam i konzolacionizam: kartiranje dvadesetiprvostoljetne afričke filozofijske putanje
(str.152-152)
hrvatskipdf 423 KB
Komplementarismus und Konsolationismus: die Kartierung der afrikanischen philosophischen Bahn des 21. Jahrhunderts
(str.152-153)
njemačkipdf 423 KB
Complémentarisme et consolationnisme : une cartographie de la trajectoire philosophique africaine du XXIème siècle
(str.153-153)
francuskipdf 423 KB
Ada Agada
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Rival Concepts of Courage: MacIntyrean Enquiry
(str.155-171)
engleskipdf 354 KB
Suparnički pojmovi hrabrosti: macintyreovsko razmatranje
(str.170-170)
hrvatskipdf 354 KB
Les concepts antagonistes de courage : l’analyse macintyrienne
(str.171-171)
francuskipdf 354 KB
Konkurrierende Begriffe von Tapferkeit: macintyresche Betrachtungsweise
(str.171-171)
njemačkipdf 354 KB
Anita Calvert
Prethodno priopćenje
Wang Yangming’s Notions of Primary Knowledge and Primary Ability
(str.173-196)
engleskipdf 605 KB
Pojmovi prvobitno znanje i prvobitna sposobnost kod Wanga Yangminga
(str.195-195)
hrvatskipdf 605 KB
Les concepts de connaissance innée et de faculté innée chez Wang Yangming
(str.196-196)
francuskipdf 605 KB
Die Begriffe ursprüngliches Wissen und ursprüngliches Können bei Wang Yangming
(str.196-196)
njemačkipdf 605 KB
Margus Ott
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Rorty’s Metaphilosophy and the Critique of Epistemology
(str.197-216)
engleskipdf 378 KB
Rortyjeva metafilozofija i kritika epistemologije
(str.215-215)
hrvatskipdf 378 KB
La métaphilosophie de Rorty et sa critique de l’épistémologie
(str.216-216)
francuskipdf 378 KB
Rortys Metaphilosophie und die Kritik der Epistemologie
(str.216-216)
njemačkipdf 378 KB
Boško Pešić, Mislav Uzunić
Prethodno priopćenje
The Understanding of Spirituality among Slovene Catholics on the Basis of the Survey “Sacrifice in Christian Spirituality”
(str.217-234)
engleskipdf 615 KB
Razumijevanje duhovnosti među slovenskim katolicima na temelju ankete »Žrtva u kršćanskoj duhovnosti«
(str.233-233)
hrvatskipdf 615 KB
La compréhension de la spiritualité parmi les catholiques slovènes sur la base du sondage « Victime au sein de la spiritualité catholique »
(str.234-234)
francuskipdf 615 KB
Die Auffassung der Spiritualität unter slowenischen Katholiken basierend auf der Umfrage „Opfer in der christlichen Spiritualität“
(str.234-234)
njemačkipdf 615 KB
Ivan Platovnjak
Prethodno priopćenje
The Good: An Investigation into the Relationships Among the Concepts of the Good, the Highest Good, Goodness, Final Goodness and Non-instrumental Goodness
(str.235-252)
engleskipdf 410 KB
Dobro: istraživanje veze među pojmovima Dobro, najviše dobro, dobrota, konačno dobro i neinstrumentno dobro
(str.252-252)
hrvatskipdf 410 KB
Le Bien : la recherche d’un lien parmi les concepts du Bien, du plus grand bien, de la bonté, du bien final et du bien non instrumental
(str.252-252)
francuskipdf 410 KB
Gut: Untersuchung des Zusammenhangs zwischen den Begriffen Gut, höchstes Gut, Güte, Endgut und nicht instrumentelles Gut
(str.252-252)
njemačkipdf 410 KB
Daniel Rönnedal
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Against Epistemological Virus of Scepticism: Davidson on Objectivity of Knowledge
(str.253-262)
engleskipdf 301 KB
Protiv epistemološkog virusa skepticizma: Davidson o objektivnosti znanja
(str.261-261)
hrvatskipdf 301 KB
Gegen das epistemologische Virus des Skeptizismus: Davidson über die Objektivität des Wissens
(str.261-261)
njemačkipdf 301 KB
Contre le virus épistémologique du scepticisme : Davidson sur l’objectivité de la connaissance
(str.262-262)
francuskipdf 301 KB
Kenan Šljivo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Tobias Endres, Pellegrino Favuzzi, Timo Klattenhoff (Hrsg.): Philosophie der Kultur- und Wissensformen. Ernst Cassirer neu lesen
(str.263-266)
njemačkipdf 274 KB
Ivo Džinić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Daniel C. Dennett: From Bacteria to Bach and Back. The Evolution of Minds
(str.267-270)
engleskipdf 277 KB
Hane Htut Maung
Recenzija, Prikaz
Sigve K. Tonstad: God of Sense and Traditions of Non-Sense
(str.271-275)
engleskipdf 289 KB
Darko Pirija
Recenzija, Prikaz
Geoffrey Gorham, Benjamin Hill, Edward Slowik, C. Kenneth Waters (eds.):
The Language of Nature. Reassessing the Mathematization of Natural Philosophy in the Seventeenth Century
(str.275-277)
engleskipdf 269 KB
Goran Rujević
Recenzija, Prikaz
Duncan Pritchard: Epistemic Angst. Radical Skepticism and the Groundlessness of Our Believing
(str.277-279)
engleskipdf 267 KB
Ju Wang
Recenzija, Prikaz
|