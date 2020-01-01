hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol. 25 No. 2, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: prosinca 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 22. 12. 2020.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Appreciation to reviewers in 2020 engleskipdf 204 KB
Nikša Alfirević
Zahvala 		 
Computer system validation: Example of quality management system design and process implementation (str.1-23) engleskipdf 688 KB
Borut Rusjan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The indirect verification of the going concern assumption by analysing the threat of bankruptcy (str.25-40) engleskipdf 432 KB
Michal Karas, Mária Režňáková
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Influence of market orientation and stakeholder management on the performance of Croatian cities (str.41-66) engleskipdf 529 KB
Davor Širola, Zoran Mihanović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Toward a model of relationship between the overall and the destination attributes satisfaction: An exploratory study (str.67-81) engleskipdf 372 KB
Ljiljana Najev Čačija, Davorka Mikulić, Daša Dragnić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Entrepreneurs’ social capital in struggles within market field: The case of the Croatian software industry (str.83-110) engleskipdf 1 MB
Tamara Šmaguc, Ksenija Vuković
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A framework for digital transformation and business model innovation (str.111-132) engleskipdf 1 MB
Chanté van Tonder, Chris Schachtebeck, Cecile Nieuwenhuizen, Bart Bossink
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Employee engagement and work-related outcomes: The case of Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.133-150) engleskipdf 414 KB
Emil Knezović, Arnela Đilović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Teleworking in SMEs before the onset of coronavirus infection in the Czech Republic (str.151-164) engleskipdf 650 KB
Jaroslav Vrchota, Monika Maříková, Petr Řehoř
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Organizational culture in logistics companies and its impact on employee satisfaction (str.165-180) engleskipdf 929 KB
Mateja Čuček, Sonja Mlaker Kač
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Exploring business models of nonprofit organizations (str.181-194) engleskipdf 386 KB
Julia Perić, Anamarija Delić, Marina Stanić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Organizational consulting models and performance improvement: The case of rural schools in Lithuania (str.195-213) engleskipdf 1 MB
Rasa Nedzinskaite-Maciuniene, Agne Brandisauskiene, Jurate Cesnaviciene, Ramute Bruzgeleviciene
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The effect of product innovation on Western Balkan SMEs export performance: Evidence from Kosovo (str.215-234) engleskipdf 457 KB
Gezim Jusufi, Fatos Ukaj, Suada Ajdarpašić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
How important is it for family businesses to maintain a strong entrepreneurial orientation over time? (str.235-250) engleskipdf 452 KB
Thea Visser, Louise van Scheers
Pregledni rad 		 
Eurointegration tendencies in implementation of industry 4.0 within the scope of European companies (str.251-261) engleskipdf 510 KB
Andrea Seňová, Lucia Šebeščáková
Pregledni rad 		 
Assessment of the net effect of the active labour market policy in Bulgaria (str.263-290) engleskipdf 711 KB
Atanas Atanassov, Silvia Trifonova
Pregledni rad 		 
Dysfunctionality of two-part transfer pricing in investment centers' performance assessment (str.291-304) engleskipdf 1 MB
Liudmila A. Guzikova, Igor A. Nechitaylo
Stručni rad 		 
