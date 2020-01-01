Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol. 25 No. 2, 2020.

|Sadržaj
|
Appreciation to reviewers in 2020
|

|
Nikša Alfirević
Zahvala
|
|
Computer system validation: Example of quality management system design and process implementation
(str.1-23)
|

|
Borut Rusjan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The indirect verification of the going concern assumption by analysing the threat of bankruptcy
(str.25-40)
|

|
Michal Karas, Mária Režňáková
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Influence of market orientation and stakeholder management on the performance of Croatian cities
(str.41-66)
|

|
Davor Širola, Zoran Mihanović
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Toward a model of relationship between the overall and the destination attributes satisfaction: An exploratory study
(str.67-81)
|

|
Ljiljana Najev Čačija, Davorka Mikulić, Daša Dragnić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Entrepreneurs’ social capital in struggles within market field: The case of the Croatian software industry
(str.83-110)
|

|
Tamara Šmaguc, Ksenija Vuković
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
A framework for digital transformation and business model innovation
(str.111-132)
|

|
Chanté van Tonder, Chris Schachtebeck, Cecile Nieuwenhuizen, Bart Bossink
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Employee engagement and work-related outcomes: The case of Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.133-150)
|

|
Emil Knezović, Arnela Đilović
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Teleworking in SMEs before the onset of coronavirus infection in the Czech Republic
(str.151-164)
|

|
Jaroslav Vrchota, Monika Maříková, Petr Řehoř
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Organizational culture in logistics companies and its impact on employee satisfaction
(str.165-180)
|

|
Mateja Čuček, Sonja Mlaker Kač
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Exploring business models of nonprofit organizations
(str.181-194)
|

|
Julia Perić, Anamarija Delić, Marina Stanić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Organizational consulting models and performance improvement: The case of rural schools in Lithuania
(str.195-213)
|

|
Rasa Nedzinskaite-Maciuniene, Agne Brandisauskiene, Jurate Cesnaviciene, Ramute Bruzgeleviciene
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The effect of product innovation on Western Balkan SMEs export performance: Evidence from Kosovo
(str.215-234)
|

|
Gezim Jusufi, Fatos Ukaj, Suada Ajdarpašić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
How important is it for family businesses to maintain a strong entrepreneurial orientation over time?
(str.235-250)
|

|
Thea Visser, Louise van Scheers
Pregledni rad
|
|
Eurointegration tendencies in implementation of industry 4.0 within the scope of European companies
(str.251-261)
|

|
Andrea Seňová, Lucia Šebeščáková
Pregledni rad
|
|
Assessment of the net effect of the active labour market policy in Bulgaria
(str.263-290)
|

|
Atanas Atanassov, Silvia Trifonova
Pregledni rad
|
|
Dysfunctionality of two-part transfer pricing in investment centers' performance assessment
(str.291-304)
|

|
Liudmila A. Guzikova, Igor A. Nechitaylo
Stručni rad
|