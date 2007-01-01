hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Public Sector Economics, Vol. 44 No. 4, 2020.

Public Sector Economics,Vol. 44 No. 4
Datum izdavanja: prosinca 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 9. 12. 2020.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Does going beyond income make a difference? Income vs. equivalent income in the EU over 2007-2011 (str.423-462) engleskipdf 1 MB
Marko Ledić, Ivica Rubil
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Inheritance and equal opportunity – it is the family that matters (str.463-482) engleskipdf 690 KB
Pirmin Fessler, Martin Schürz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Immovable property: where, why and how should it be taxed? A review of the literature and its implementation in Europe (str.483-504) engleskipdf 431 KB
Doris Prammer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The distributional impact of recurrent immovable property taxation in Greece (str.505-528) engleskipdf 1 MB
Eirini Andriopoulou, Eleni Kanavitsa, Chrysa Leventi, Panos Tsakloglou
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The indebtedness of households up until the economic adjustment programme for Portugal: an empirical assessment (str.529-550) engleskipdf 647 KB
José Ricardo Borges Alves, Rita Maria Henriques Pereira
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Merit goods and excise taxation in quasilinear markets for complementary private consumption (str.551-566) engleskipdf 971 KB
Gerasimos T. Soldatos
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Future of Pension Plans in the EU Internal Market - Coping with Trade-Offs Between Social Rights and Capital Markets / Nazaré da Costa Cabral and Nuno Cunha Rodrigues, eds. Springer, Cham, 2019, pp. 349. (str.561-571) engleskipdf 270 KB
Predrag Bejaković
Ostalo 		 
