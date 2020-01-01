hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Pomorstvo, Vol. 34 No. 2, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: prosinca 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 21. 12. 2020.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Specific traits of communal berths in ports open to public transport in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County (str.205-211) engleskipdf 977 KB
Lora Legac, Đani Mohović
Pregledni rad 		 
Learning technical genres – a blended learning approach (str.212-222) engleskipdf 1 MB
Milena Dževerdanović Pejović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The identity of the Greek seafarer’s wife. Attitudes and perceptions towards the seafaring profession. The case of Chios Island. (str.223-232) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ioannis Katsounis, Maria Lekakou, Georgia Paradeisi
Pregledni rad 		 
Mediating role of job satisfaction in the relationship between organizational identification and organizational commitment: An empirical study on ship agency employees (str.233-244) engleskipdf 1016 KB
Murat Yorulmaz, Ezgi Mansuroğlu, Gönül Kaya Özbağ
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Methods for demonstrating a competence and criteria for evaluating a competence in STCW Convention (str.245-251) engleskipdf 813 KB
Ana Gundić, Srđan Vujčić, Lovro Maglić, Dalibor Ivanišević
Pregledni rad 		 
Perspectives of cruise tourism in the City of Rijeka (str.252-260) engleskipdf 1 MB
Alen Jugović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A hybrid framework for evaluating the performance of port container terminal operations: Moroccan case study (str.261-269) engleskipdf 2 MB
Mouhsene Fri, Kaoutar Douaioui, Nabil Lamii, Charif Mabrouki, El Alami Semma
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Global shipbuilding activities in the modern maritime market environment (str.270-281) engleskipdf 1 MB
Mirano Hess, Ivan Filip Pavić, Serdjo Kos, David Brčić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Criminal law aspects of piracy at sea according to the UNCLOS with reference to the Croatian legal system1 (str.282-290) engleskipdf 770 KB
Maja Buhovac, Marko Pilić, Stipe Jukić
Pregledni rad 		 
Market Segmentation of Leisure Boats Exhibited in the Boat Show by Using Multivariate Statistical Techniques (str.291-301) engleskipdf 1 MB
Alper Kılıç, Emrah Akdamar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Some issues about legal regulation regarding handling dangerous goods in maritime traffic (str.302-308) engleskipdf 780 KB
Biserka Rukavina
Pregledni rad 		 
Exergy analysis of marine waste heat recovery CO2 closed-cycle gas turbine system (str.309-322) engleskipdf 3 MB
Vedran Mrzljak, Igor Poljak, Jasna Prpić-Oršić, Maro Jelić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Estimation of gas turbine shaft torque and fuel flow of a CODLAG propulsion system using genetic programming algorithm (str.323-337) engleskipdf 2 MB
Nikola Anđelić, Sandi Baressi Šegota, Ivan Lorencin, Zlatan Car
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Public Institution for Integrated Maritime Domain Management in Croatia – role and functions (str.338-344) engleskipdf 875 KB
Ante Vuković, Željko Mišić
Pregledni rad 		 
Future of maritime education and training: blending hard and soft skills (str.345-353) engleskipdf 1 MB
Pedro Manuel Geada Borda de Água, Armindo Dias da Silva Frias, Manuel de Jesus Carrasqueira, José Manuel Modas Daniel
Pregledni rad 		 
Conceptual model of the ferry que management system in ferry ports in the Republic of Croatia (str.354-362) engleskipdf 1 MB
Dino Županović, Luka Grbić, Marijan Cukrov
Pregledni rad 		 
Model of short-term forecasting liner maritime transport in the port system: A case study for Split City port (str.363-375) engleskipdf 3 MB
Antonija Mišura, Tatjana Stanivuk, Joško Šoda, Alen Jugović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The use of hydrogen as an alternative fuel in urban transport (str.376-386) engleskipdf 2 MB
Siniša Vilke, Frane Tadic, Ines Ostović, Borna Debelić
Pregledni rad 		 
Emission Inventory of Marine Traffic for the Port of Rijeka (str.387-395) engleskipdf 3 MB
Radoslav Radonja, Renato Ivče, Astrid Zekić, Luka Catela
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Factors of percieved quality of maritime tourist destination´s offer: Case of Opatija Riviera (str.396-404) engleskipdf 865 KB
Romina Alkier, Jasmina Okičić, Vedran Milojica
Pregledni rad 		 
Comparative analysis of managing beaches as a recreational resource in Croatia and Portugal (str.405-416) engleskipdf 940 KB
Mirjana Kovačić, Luis Silveira, Srđan Kerčević
Pregledni rad 		 
Economic aspects of automation innovations in electronic transportation management systems (str.417-427) engleskipdf 1 MB
Marija Jović, Edvard Tijan, Ana Perić Hadžić, Petra Karanikić
Pregledni rad 		 
Analysing volatility spillovers between grain and freight markets (str.428-437) engleskipdf 1 MB
Totakura Bangar Raju, Ayush Bavise, Pradeep Chauhan, Bhavana Venkata Ramalingeswar Rao
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
