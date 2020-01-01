hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatian Journal of Education : Hrvatski časopis za odgoj i obrazovanje, Vol. 22 No. Sp.Ed.1, 2020.

Foreword (str.9-9)
The Impact of Arts and Cultural Education on Pupils' Opinions of Musical Culture – Interdisciplinary Project (str.11-24)
Jerneja Žnidaršič
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Creativity and Creation in Early Childhood and Preschool Education Curriculum (str.25-34)
Anka Jurčević Lozančić, Daria Tot
Pregledni rad 		 
Efficiency of an Innovative Didactic Approach in Graphic Design Teaching (str.35-52)
Matjaž Duh, Martina Kač Nemanič
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of Creative Skills in Various Secondary School Programs in Slovenia (str.53-67)
Jerneja Herzog
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Application of Art-Expressive Techniques among Children with Chronic Disease in the Field of Education and Rehabilitation (str.69-93)
Jasna Kudek Mirošević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Creating and Performing Contemporary Music as a Way of Learning through Arts Partnership (str.95-112)
Barbara Sicherl - Kafol, Olga Denac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Emotion Expression when Teaching with Creative Movement (str.113-131)
Simona Prosen, Vesna Geršak, Gregor Geršak, Helena Smrtnik Vitulić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Мethodical Model of Teaching Songs by Ear and Its Effects on the Development of Students' Vocal Abilities (str.151-166)
Biljana Jeremić, Emilija Stanković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Music Textbooks and Manuals in Zagreb in the Last Two Decades of the 19th Century Represented by Vjenceslav Novak's Work: a Contribution to the History of Music Pedagogy (str.167-179)
Marija Benić Zovko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Constructivist Learning Theory and Logopedagogy in Arts Education (str.181-202)
Miroslav D. Drljača
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Sources of Stress, Coping Strategies with Stress and Job Satisfaction of Teachers in Art Schools (str.203-222)
Melita Ivanković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Primary education students' experience of the expressiveness of authentic modes in Gregorian chant (str.223-238)
Tihomir Prša, Jelena Blašković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Experiencing a 20th-century visual artwork – Andy Warhol (str.239-261)
Marija Brajčić, Dubravka Kuščević, Marija Petric
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
