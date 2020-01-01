Croatian Journal of Education : Hrvatski časopis za odgoj i obrazovanje, Vol. 22 No. Sp.Ed.1, 2020.

|Sadržaj
Foreword
(str.9-9)
Editorial Editorial
Uvodnik
The Impact of Arts and Cultural Education on Pupils’ Opinions of Musical Culture – Interdisciplinary Project
(str.11-24)
Jerneja Žnidaršič
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Creativity and Creation in Early Childhood and Preschool Education Curriculum
(str.25-34)
Anka Jurčević Lozančić, Daria Tot
Pregledni rad
Efficiency of an Innovative Didactic Approach in Graphic Design Teaching
(str.35-52)
Matjaž Duh, Martina Kač Nemanič
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of Creative Skills in Various Secondary School Programs in Slovenia
(str.53-67)
Jerneja Herzog
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Application of Art-Expressive Techniques among Children with Chronic Disease in the Field of Education and Rehabilitation
(str.69-93)
Jasna Kudek Mirošević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Creating and Performing Contemporary Music as a Way of Learning through Arts Partnership
(str.95-112)
Barbara Sicherl - Kafol, Olga Denac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Emotion Expression when Teaching with Creative Movement
(str.113-131)
Simona Prosen, Vesna Geršak, Gregor Geršak, Helena Smrtnik Vitulić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Мethodical Model of Teaching Songs by Ear and Its Effects on the Development of Students' Vocal Abilities
(str.151-166)
Biljana Jeremić, Emilija Stanković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Music Textbooks and Manuals in Zagreb in the Last Two Decades of the 19th Century Represented by Vjenceslav Novak’s Work: a Contribution to the History of Music Pedagogy
(str.167-179)
Marija Benić Zovko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Constructivist Learning Theory and Logopedagogy in Arts Education
(str.181-202)
Miroslav D. Drljača
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Sources of Stress, Coping Strategies with Stress and Job Satisfaction of Teachers in Art Schools
(str.203-222)
Melita Ivanković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Primary education students' experience of the expressiveness of authentic modes in Gregorian chant
(str.223-238)
Tihomir Prša, Jelena Blašković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Experiencing a 20th-century visual artwork – Andy Warhol
(str.239-261)
Marija Brajčić, Dubravka Kuščević, Marija Petric
Izvorni znanstveni članak
