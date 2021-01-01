Engineering Review : Međunarodni časopis namijenjen publiciranju originalnih istraživanja s aspekta analize konstrukcija, materijala i novih tehnologija u području strojarstva, brodogradnje, temeljnih tehničkih znanosti, elektrotehnike, računarstva i građevinarstva, Vol. 41 No. 2, 2021.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Dual-mode multifunction filter realized with a single voltage differencing gain amplifier (VDGA)
(str.1-14)
|
engleskipdf 664 KB
|
Worapong Tangsrirat, Tattaya Pukkalanun, Orapin Channumsin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Frontal resistance coefficient of the buses with the different ventilation equipment
(str.15-25)
|
engleskipdf 725 KB
|
Orest Voznyak, Oleksandr Dovbush, Peter Kapalo, Mariusz Adamski, Florin Domnita, Ciprian Bacotiu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Adaptive proportional-integral fuzzy logic controller of electric motor drive
(str.26-40)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Chiheb Ben Regaya, Fethi Farhani, Abderrahmen Zaafouri, Abdelkader Chaari
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A novel bat algorithm for solving optimal power flow problem
(str.41-53)
|
engleskipdf 439 KB
|
Hardiansyah Hardiansyah
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Simplified methodology for testing common rail piezoelectric injectors taking into account reference characteristics
(str.54-61)
|
engleskipdf 390 KB
|
Tomasz Stoeck, Karol Franciszek Abramek, Tomasz Osipowicz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Reliability assessment of an isolated hybrid microgrid using Markov modeling and Monte Carlo simulation
(str.62-73)
|
engleskipdf 644 KB
|
Ahmad F. Saleem, Mohammad AlMuhaini
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Adaptive decoupling control for binary distillation column into a 3D virtual environment
(str.74-86)
|
engleskipdf 893 KB
|
Juan Sebastián Useche-Castelblanco, Darío Amaya-Hurtado, Oscar Javier Reyes-Ortiz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Roof slope effects on the aerodynamic characteristics of tall buildings
(str.87-104)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Iddir Boumrar, Abdelhamid Becheur
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Computer simulation of deformation and fracture conditions during the detail rolling with a flange with inclined rolls
(str.105-112)
|
engleskipdf 700 KB
|
Sergey A. Ignatiev, Pavel V. Kononov, Dmitry S. Levashov, Eduard Kh. Muratbakeev, Konstantin O. Glazunov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of the variable gear mesh model in dynamic simulation of a drive train in the wind turbine
(str.113-124)
|
engleskipdf 855 KB
|
Yonghui Park, Wei Shi, Hyunchul Park
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of radial impeller size in the presence and absence of baffles on the copper exchange on zeolite NaX
(str.125-135)
|
engleskipdf 602 KB
|
Sandra Svilović, Marija Ćosić, Anita Bašić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Research, processing and analysis of exploitation reliability results of high-speed radial diesel engine
(str.136-150)
|
engleskipdf 879 KB
|
Luka Mihanović, Hrvoje Karna, Dario Matika
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|