Engineering Review : Međunarodni časopis namijenjen publiciranju originalnih istraživanja s aspekta analize konstrukcija, materijala i novih tehnologija u području strojarstva, brodogradnje, temeljnih tehničkih znanosti, elektrotehnike, računarstva i građevinarstva, Vol. 41 No. 2, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: studenoga 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 24. 11. 2021.
Dual-mode multifunction filter realized with a single voltage differencing gain amplifier (VDGA) (str.1-14) engleskipdf 664 KB
Worapong Tangsrirat, Tattaya Pukkalanun, Orapin Channumsin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Frontal resistance coefficient of the buses with the different ventilation equipment (str.15-25) engleskipdf 725 KB
Orest Voznyak, Oleksandr Dovbush, Peter Kapalo, Mariusz Adamski, Florin Domnita, Ciprian Bacotiu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Adaptive proportional-integral fuzzy logic controller of electric motor drive (str.26-40) engleskipdf 1 MB
Chiheb Ben Regaya, Fethi Farhani, Abderrahmen Zaafouri, Abdelkader Chaari
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A novel bat algorithm for solving optimal power flow problem (str.41-53) engleskipdf 439 KB
Hardiansyah Hardiansyah
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simplified methodology for testing common rail piezoelectric injectors taking into account reference characteristics (str.54-61) engleskipdf 390 KB
Tomasz Stoeck, Karol Franciszek Abramek, Tomasz Osipowicz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reliability assessment of an isolated hybrid microgrid using Markov modeling and Monte Carlo simulation (str.62-73) engleskipdf 644 KB
Ahmad F. Saleem, Mohammad AlMuhaini
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Adaptive decoupling control for binary distillation column into a 3D virtual environment (str.74-86) engleskipdf 893 KB
Juan Sebastián Useche-Castelblanco, Darío Amaya-Hurtado, Oscar Javier Reyes-Ortiz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Roof slope effects on the aerodynamic characteristics of tall buildings (str.87-104) engleskipdf 3 MB
Iddir Boumrar, Abdelhamid Becheur
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Computer simulation of deformation and fracture conditions during the detail rolling with a flange with inclined rolls (str.105-112) engleskipdf 700 KB
Sergey A. Ignatiev, Pavel V. Kononov, Dmitry S. Levashov, Eduard Kh. Muratbakeev, Konstantin O. Glazunov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of the variable gear mesh model in dynamic simulation of a drive train in the wind turbine (str.113-124) engleskipdf 855 KB
Yonghui Park, Wei Shi, Hyunchul Park
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of radial impeller size in the presence and absence of baffles on the copper exchange on zeolite NaX (str.125-135) engleskipdf 602 KB
Sandra Svilović, Marija Ćosić, Anita Bašić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research, processing and analysis of exploitation reliability results of high-speed radial diesel engine (str.136-150) engleskipdf 879 KB
Luka Mihanović, Hrvoje Karna, Dario Matika
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
