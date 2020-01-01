hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Transactions on Maritime Science, Vol. 09 No. 02, 2020.

Transactions on Maritime Science,Vol. 09 No. 02
Datum izdavanja: listopada 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 8. 1. 2021.
From Editor-in-Chief: Scientific Productivity in the Time of Pandemic (str.129-129) engleskiPDF 106 KB
Igor Vujović
Uvodnik 		 
Collision Damage Analysis of FPSO Hull Caisson Protection Structure (str.130-149) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Ozgur Ozguc
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Assessment of the Stability of Passenger Ships in Coastal Navigation in Case of Lacking Ship Geometry Data (str.150-160) engleskiPDF 650 KB
Kristofor Lapa
Stručni rad 		 
Numerical Assessment of FPSO Platform Behaviour in Ship Collision (str.161-186) engleskiPDF 4 MB
Ozgur Ozguc
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Space Remote Sensing and Detecting Systems of Oceangoing Ships (str.187-205) engleskiPDF 3 MB
Dimov Stojce Ilcev
Pregledni rad 		 
Evaluation of Montenegrin Seafarer's Awareness of Cyber Security (str.206-216) engleskiPDF 523 KB
Ivan Mraković, Ranko Vojinović
Pregledni rad 		 
Prediction of Marine Traffic Density Using Different Time Series Model From AIS data of Port Klang and Straits of Malacca (str.217-223) engleskiPDF 827 KB
Akim Ramin, Masnawi Mustaffa, Shaharudin Ahmad
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Correlation Between Strong Wind and Leisure Craft Grounding in Croatian Waters (str.224-235) engleskiPDF 813 KB
Ivan Toman, Đani Mohović, Mate Barić, Robert Mohović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Sea Level Rise Projections for Failaka Island in The State of Kuwait (str.236-247) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Jasem A Albanai
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Systematic Review of Literature on Dry Port Concept Evolution (str.248-270) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Nabil Lamii, Fatimazahra Bentaleb, Mouhsene Fri, Kaoutar Douaioui, Charif Mabrouki, El Alami Semma
Pregledni rad 		 
The Economic Impact of Container-loading Problem (str.271-278) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Alen Jugović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Emergence of Emergency Logistics Centre (ELC): Humanitarian Logistics Operations at the Straits of Malacca (str.279-292) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Jagan Jeevan, Nurul Haqimin Mohd Salleh, Rudiah Md Hanafiah, Abdul Hafaz Ngah
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Influence of Dry Port Establishment on Regional Development Through Regional Development Index (str.293-315) engleskiPDF 3 MB
Ivica Lovrić, Dajana Bartulović, Sanja Steiner
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analytical Research on the Methodological Suitability of Multi-Criteria Analysis for the Scientific Evaluation of the Coastal Area (str.316-323) engleskiPDF 942 KB
Mirjana Kovačić, Ante Mrvica, Marija Šimić Hlača
Pregledni rad 		 
Model for the Development of a Specialized Dark Tourist Product (str.324-330) engleskiPDF 975 KB
Neven Šerić, Ante Mihanović, Ante Tolj
Pregledni rad 		 
Analysis of Port Community System Introduction in Croatian Seaports - Case Study Split (str.331-341) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Ivan Torlak, Edvard Tijan, Saša Aksentijević, Renato Oblak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Analysis of Female Interest in Maritime Education at Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy Varna and at the Faculty of Maritime Studies, University of Split (str.342-349) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Blagovest Belev, Gorana Jelić Mrčelić, Zdeslav Jurić, Ivan Karin
Pregledni rad 		 
Professional Titles for Women Seafarers in the Croatian and Montenegrin Media (str.350-357) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Milena Dževerdanović Pejović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Security Council and the Repression of Maritime Piracy: The Case of Somalia (str.358-364) engleskiPDF 953 KB
Safwan Maqsood
Stručni rad 		 
The Need for Legal Regulation of Blockchain and Smart Contracts in the Shipping Industry (str.365-373) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Marko Perkušić, Šime Jozipović, Damir Piplica
Pregledni rad 		 
Application of Satellite Imagery and Water Indices to the Hydrography of the Cetina River Basin (Middle Adriatic) (str.374-384) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Tea Duplančić Leder, Nenad Leder, Martina Baučić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Crew Change and Other Present Issues (str.386-388) engleskiPDF 544 KB
Branko Berlan
Vijest 		 
MŔTVO MÔRE (str.389-389)  
THE SWELL (str.389-389) engleskiPDF 192 KB
Ive Marković Kora, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo 		 
VÌŠTA (str.390-391)  
VISION / VIEW (str.390-391) engleskiPDF 324 KB
Ive Marković Kora, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo 		 
