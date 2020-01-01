Transactions on Maritime Science, Vol. 09 No. 02, 2020.

|Sadržaj
From Editor-in-Chief: Scientific Productivity in the Time of Pandemic
Igor Vujović
Uvodnik
Collision Damage Analysis of FPSO Hull Caisson Protection Structure
(str.130-149)
Ozgur Ozguc
Prethodno priopćenje
Assessment of the Stability of Passenger Ships in Coastal Navigation in Case of Lacking Ship Geometry Data
(str.150-160)
Kristofor Lapa
Stručni rad
Numerical Assessment of FPSO Platform Behaviour in Ship Collision
(str.161-186)
Ozgur Ozguc
Prethodno priopćenje
Space Remote Sensing and Detecting Systems of Oceangoing Ships
(str.187-205)
Dimov Stojce Ilcev
Pregledni rad
Evaluation of Montenegrin Seafarer's Awareness of Cyber Security
(str.206-216)
Ivan Mraković, Ranko Vojinović
Pregledni rad
Prediction of Marine Traffic Density Using Different Time Series Model From AIS data of Port Klang and Straits of Malacca
(str.217-223)
Akim Ramin, Masnawi Mustaffa, Shaharudin Ahmad
Prethodno priopćenje
The Correlation Between Strong Wind and Leisure Craft Grounding in Croatian Waters
(str.224-235)
Ivan Toman, Đani Mohović, Mate Barić, Robert Mohović
Prethodno priopćenje
Sea Level Rise Projections for Failaka Island in The State of Kuwait
(str.236-247)
Jasem A Albanai
Prethodno priopćenje
Systematic Review of Literature on Dry Port Concept Evolution
(str.248-270)
Nabil Lamii, Fatimazahra Bentaleb, Mouhsene Fri, Kaoutar Douaioui, Charif Mabrouki, El Alami Semma
Pregledni rad
The Economic Impact of Container-loading Problem
(str.271-278)
Alen Jugović
Prethodno priopćenje
Emergence of Emergency Logistics Centre (ELC): Humanitarian Logistics Operations at the Straits of Malacca
(str.279-292)
Jagan Jeevan, Nurul Haqimin Mohd Salleh, Rudiah Md Hanafiah, Abdul Hafaz Ngah
Prethodno priopćenje
The Influence of Dry Port Establishment on Regional Development Through Regional Development Index
(str.293-315)
Ivica Lovrić, Dajana Bartulović, Sanja Steiner
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analytical Research on the Methodological Suitability of Multi-Criteria Analysis for the Scientific Evaluation of the Coastal Area
(str.316-323)
Mirjana Kovačić, Ante Mrvica, Marija Šimić Hlača
Pregledni rad
Model for the Development of a Specialized Dark Tourist Product
(str.324-330)
Neven Šerić, Ante Mihanović, Ante Tolj
Pregledni rad
Analysis of Port Community System Introduction in Croatian Seaports - Case Study Split
(str.331-341)
Ivan Torlak, Edvard Tijan, Saša Aksentijević, Renato Oblak
Prethodno priopćenje
Analysis of Female Interest in Maritime Education at Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy Varna and at the Faculty of Maritime Studies, University of Split
(str.342-349)
Blagovest Belev, Gorana Jelić Mrčelić, Zdeslav Jurić, Ivan Karin
Pregledni rad
Professional Titles for Women Seafarers in the Croatian and Montenegrin Media
(str.350-357)
Milena Dževerdanović Pejović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Security Council and the Repression of Maritime Piracy: The Case of Somalia
(str.358-364)
Safwan Maqsood
Stručni rad
The Need for Legal Regulation of Blockchain and Smart Contracts in the Shipping Industry
(str.365-373)
Marko Perkušić, Šime Jozipović, Damir Piplica
Pregledni rad
Application of Satellite Imagery and Water Indices to the Hydrography of the Cetina River Basin (Middle Adriatic)
(str.374-384)
Tea Duplančić Leder, Nenad Leder, Martina Baučić
Prethodno priopćenje
Crew Change and Other Present Issues
(str.386-388)
Branko Berlan
Vijest
MŔTVO MÔRE
(str.389-389)
THE SWELL
(str.389-389)
Ive Marković Kora, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo
VÌŠTA
(str.390-391)
VISION / VIEW
(str.390-391)
Ive Marković Kora, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo
