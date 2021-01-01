hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Thesis, Vol. 9 No. 2, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: siječnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 27. 1. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Measuring academic engagement among university students in Romania during COVID-19 pandemic (str.3-29) engleskipdf 832 KB
Delia Ștefenel, Iuliana Neagoș
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Concept of Necropolitics during the Pandemic of Covid-19 in Brazil (str.31-54) engleskipdf 426 KB
Rodrigo Tonel
Pregledni rad 		 
School-family cooperation through different forms of communication in schools during the Covid-19 pandemic (str.55-80) engleskipdf 722 KB
Violeta Buza, Mirlinda Hysa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The ‘new’ invisible Landscapes of Covid-19 (str.81-98) engleskipdf 414 KB
Andrea Oldani
Pregledni rad 		 
Coronavirus–inspired Metaphors in Political Discourse (str.99-132) engleskipdf 804 KB
Silvana Neshkovska, Zorica Trajkova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
(De)legitimation of power of agency. A multimodal critical analysis of social practices during COVID-19 pandemic in Romania (str.133-163) engleskipdf 601 KB
Camelia Cmeciu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Nurses Role in the Covid-19 Pandemic, Knowledge and Attitudes of Nursing Staff – Implications for the Future (str.165-183) engleskipdf 402 KB
Fatjona Kamberi, Enkeleda Sinaj
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparative Analysis of Contemplative Pedagogy and its Possible Applications within Current International Education (str.185-204) engleskipdf 400 KB
Jennifer Ngan Bacquet
Pregledni rad 		 
Museums of Scarcity and Art Deserts (str.205-225) engleskipdf 505 KB
Luis Javier Rodríguez López
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Integrating culture in ELT using an indigenous folktale, Poireiton Khunthok (str.227-241) engleskipdf 376 KB
Rosy Yumnam
Pregledni rad 		 
The Macedonian Language in Regard to Covid-19 (str.243-261) engleskipdf 396 KB
Violeta Janusheva
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analyzing business environment- Power outages as an obstacle for firms (str.263-280) engleskipdf 534 KB
Pranvera Dalloshi, Shkumbin Misini, Arta Hoti
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Online learning challenges and opportunities in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in developing countries (str.281-299) engleskipdf 871 KB
William Butler, Arianit Maraj, Jusuf Qarkaxhija
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The discourse of motherhood and mother-daughter relationships in the novel Sula by Toni Morrison (str.301-317) engleskipdf 382 KB
Elena Kitanovska-Ristoska
Pregledni rad 		 
Alternative Opportunities for Conducting Physical, Sports and Recreational Activities in the Conditions of the Covid-19 Pandemic (str.319-335) engleskipdf 395 KB
Fadil Rexhepi, Shemsedin Vehapi, Besim Gashi, Fatmir Pireva
Pregledni rad 		 
Book Review on Rip Van Winkle and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: Illustrated 200th Anniversary Edition (str.337-340) engleskipdf 330 KB
Naruhiko Mikado
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
