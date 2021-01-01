Thesis, Vol. 9 No. 2, 2020.

|Sadržaj
Measuring academic engagement among university students in Romania during COVID-19 pandemic
(str.3-29)
pdf 832 KB
Delia Ștefenel, Iuliana Neagoș
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Concept of Necropolitics during the Pandemic of Covid-19 in Brazil
(str.31-54)
pdf 426 KB
Rodrigo Tonel
Pregledni rad
School-family cooperation through different forms of communication in schools during the Covid-19 pandemic
(str.55-80)
pdf 722 KB
Violeta Buza, Mirlinda Hysa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The ‘new’ invisible Landscapes of Covid-19
(str.81-98)
pdf 414 KB
Andrea Oldani
Pregledni rad
Coronavirus–inspired Metaphors in Political Discourse
(str.99-132)
pdf 804 KB
Silvana Neshkovska, Zorica Trajkova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
(De)legitimation of power of agency. A multimodal critical analysis of social practices during COVID-19 pandemic in Romania
(str.133-163)
pdf 601 KB
Camelia Cmeciu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Nurses Role in the Covid-19 Pandemic, Knowledge and Attitudes of Nursing Staff – Implications for the Future
(str.165-183)
pdf 402 KB
Fatjona Kamberi, Enkeleda Sinaj
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Comparative Analysis of Contemplative Pedagogy and its Possible Applications within Current International Education
(str.185-204)
pdf 400 KB
Jennifer Ngan Bacquet
Pregledni rad
Museums of Scarcity and Art Deserts
(str.205-225)
pdf 505 KB
Luis Javier Rodríguez López
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Integrating culture in ELT using an indigenous folktale, Poireiton Khunthok
(str.227-241)
pdf 376 KB
Rosy Yumnam
Pregledni rad
The Macedonian Language in Regard to Covid-19
(str.243-261)
pdf 396 KB
Violeta Janusheva
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analyzing business environment- Power outages as an obstacle for firms
(str.263-280)
pdf 534 KB
Pranvera Dalloshi, Shkumbin Misini, Arta Hoti
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Online learning challenges and opportunities in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in developing countries
(str.281-299)
pdf 871 KB
William Butler, Arianit Maraj, Jusuf Qarkaxhija
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The discourse of motherhood and mother-daughter relationships in the novel Sula by Toni Morrison
(str.301-317)
pdf 382 KB
Elena Kitanovska-Ristoska
Pregledni rad
Alternative Opportunities for Conducting Physical, Sports and Recreational Activities in the Conditions of the Covid-19 Pandemic
(str.319-335)
pdf 395 KB
Fadil Rexhepi, Shemsedin Vehapi, Besim Gashi, Fatmir Pireva
Pregledni rad
Book Review on Rip Van Winkle and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: Illustrated 200th Anniversary Edition
(str.337-340)
pdf 330 KB
Naruhiko Mikado
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
