Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 6 No. 1, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: rujna 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 2. 2021.
Arts in Development of Tourist Experiences (str.1-8) engleskiPDF 481 KB
Radmila Janičić
Smartphone in-Class Use and Academic Performance: A Case from the South East European University in North Macedonia (str.9-17) engleskiPDF 223 KB
Sadri Alija, Jusuf Zeqiri, Veronika Kareva
The Influence of Impulsivity and Values on Impulsive Buying (str.18-26) engleskiPDF 231 KB
Katarina Sokić, Darija Korkut
Usage of Simulation Games in Higher Educational Institutions teaching Economics and Business (str.27-36) engleskiPDF 271 KB
Mirjana Pejić Bach, Maja Meško, Jovana Zoroja, Uroš Godnov, Tamara Ćurlin
Fear at Delivering Presentations: Relations to Age (str.37-49) engleskiPDF 388 KB
Vanja Šimičević, Višnja Jurić, Tamara Ćurlin
Innovation in training Family Mediators in England and Wales (str.50-59) engleskiPDF 124 KB
Amel Ketani
Employing of Extended Characteristic Surface Model for Forecasting of Demand in Tourism (str.60-73) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Janusz Opiła
Tenfold Bootstrap as Resampling Method in Classification Problems (str.74-83) engleskiPDF 220 KB
Borislava Vrigazova
Innovative Applications of Natural Language Processing and Digital Media in Theatre and Performing Arts (str.84-96) engleskiPDF 457 KB
Charalampos Tsioustas, Daphne Petratou, Maximos Kaliakatsos-Papakostas, Vassilis Katsouros, Apostolos Kastritsis, Konstantinos Christantonis, Konstantinos Diamantaras, Michael Loupis
Using Internship Management System to Improve the Relationship between Internship Seekers, Employers and Educational Institutions (str.97-104) engleskiPDF 228 KB
Hyrmet Mydyti, Arbana Kadriu
Evolution of the Pricing Strategy in the Photovoltaic Market (str.105-113) engleskiPDF 645 KB
Frédéric Revaz, Jean-Marie Laurent, Francesco Maria Cimmino, Lucien Papilloud, Stéphane Genoud
Knowledge Management Perspective in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry (str.114-123) engleskiPDF 197 KB
Anton Florijan Barišić, Joanna Rybacka Barišić, Ivan Miloloža
Utilization of Forecasting Methods for Cryptocurrencies (str.124-133) engleskiPDF 275 KB
Vanja Šimičević, Višnja Jurić, Berislava Starešinić
A Review of Algorithms for Credit Risk Analysis (str.134-146) engleskiPDF 269 KB
Armend Salihu, Visar Shehu
An Analysis of the Competitive Situation on the EU Rating Market in Context of Regulatory Requirements (str.147-156) engleskiPDF 431 KB
Gunther Meeh-Bunse, Stefan Schomaker
The Impact of Fiscal Policy Measures on the Financial Autonomy of Rural Municipalities: Case of Lithuania (str.157-172) engleskiPDF 326 KB
Laima Skauronė, Astrida Miceikienė, Ričardas Krikštolaitis
Service Process Excellence in Public Services (str.173-186) engleskiPDF 320 KB
László Buics, Edit Süle
Challenges in Implementing the Concept of Public Internal Financial Controls in the Public Sector of Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.187-194) engleskiPDF 178 KB
Benina Veledar, Maja Letica
Analyzing Public Service Processes from Customer and Employee Perspectives by Using Service Blueprinting and Business Process Modelling (str.195-211) engleskiPDF 483 KB
László Buics, Boglárka Eisinger Balassa Dr.
Perception of Healthcare Institution Management: An Example of the Healthcare System in the Republic of Croatia (str.212-222) engleskiPDF 220 KB
Filip Barić
Intangible Motives in Creating Health Workers Satisfaction (str.223-232) engleskiPDF 221 KB
Filip Barić
The Impact of Blended Learning on Students’ Performance and Satisfaction in South East European University (str.233-244) engleskiPDF 311 KB
Jusuf Zeqiri, Veronika Kareva, Sadri Alija
Knowledge Management in Health Care Education (str.245-257) engleskiPDF 273 KB
Judita Peterlin, Vlado Dimovski, Simon Colnar, Sandra Penger, Barbara Grah
Analysing Web 2.0 Usage of High School Students in the Partium Region before the Covid-19 Pandemic (str.258-264) engleskiPDF 172 KB
Zoltan Zakota
Forming Entrepreneurial Competences: Interaction of Universities and Business (str.265-274) engleskiPDF 211 KB
Liudmila Guzikova
Youth Graduates Employment Country Studies of Albania and North Macedonia in Economics Programs (str.275-290) engleskiPDF 403 KB
Nevila Mehmetaj, Merita Zulfiu Alili
Employee Motivation at the Workplace: Case Study of Slovenian Company (str.291-297) engleskiPDF 222 KB
Matej Gorenšek
The Model of Friendly Work Environment for Older Employees in Slovenia (str.298-308) engleskiPDF 623 KB
Vesna Čančer, Maja Rožman
Tracing Effects of Covid-19 Over Small and Medium Enterprises (str.309-321) engleskiPDF 934 KB
Riccardo Bonazzi, Francesco Maria Cimmino, Jean-Luc Beuchat, Fanny Vérolet
Bifocals: Visualizing Interactions between Business Model Design and Ecosystem Innovation (str.322-332) engleskiPDF 553 KB
Deborah Glassey-Previdoli, Riccardo Bonazzi, Patrick Kuonen
Development of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship in the Republic Of Croatia (str.333-340) engleskiPDF 206 KB
Ivana Radlović, Anica Hunjet, Goran Kozina
Digital Marketing in Cultural Institutions - Example of Cultural Institutions of the City of Zadar (str.341-352) engleskiPDF 222 KB
Aleksandra Krajnović, Antonija Perković, Mladen Rajko
The Impacts of EU Support Programs on SMEs: A Literature Review (str.353-364) engleskiPDF 250 KB
Mariapia D'Anghela, Federica Murmura
An Empirical Study of the Partnership Network Structure of Automakers under CASE (str.365-376) engleskiPDF 185 KB
Fumihiko Isada, Yuriko Isada
A Corporate Sustainable Responsibility Management Tool that Supports the Sustainable Development Goals (str.377-387) engleskiPDF 370 KB
Nora Rodek, Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr, Tamás Rentz
Corporate Social Responsibility in the Practice of Public Relations Professionals (str.388-397) engleskiPDF 360 KB
Barbara Božić, Matilda Kolić Stanić, Jelena Jurišić
Identifying Costs and Benefits of Smart City Applications from End-users' Perspective (str.398-409) engleskiPDF 381 KB
Mario Jadrić, Tea Mijač, Maja Ćukušić
A Comparison between E-learning Resources currently used in Project Management Online Training (str.410-421) engleskiPDF 266 KB
Roxana Postelnicu
Impact of Influencers to the Selection of Certain Products and Services (str.422-429) engleskiPDF 413 KB
Daniela Garbin Praničević
City and Town Branding – A Case Study of the Slovenj Gradec Brand (str.430-440) engleskiPDF 197 KB
Lucija Fink
Tourists’ Recommendations: Socio-demographic Analysis (str.441-449) engleskiPDF 204 KB
Aleksandar Grubor, Ksenija Leković, Slavica Tomić
The Mentoring Relationship in an Advertising Agency: Mentors Training Mentees (str.450-461) engleskiPDF 250 KB
Mădălina Buga-Moraru
Role of Organizational Psychology in Human Resource Management (str.462-470) engleskiPDF 158 KB
Daniil Riumin
The Role of Motivation in the Knowledge Transfer of Employees (str.471-481) engleskiPDF 228 KB
Sanja Gutić Martinčić
Social Media and Employment – Students' vs. Employers' Perspective (str.482-492) engleskiPDF 227 KB
Mirela Mabić, Dražena Gašpar, Lidija Lesko Bošnjak
An Innovative Flexible Investment Vehicle Oriented to Sustainability – The Adaptation of Hedge Funds in the Case of Emerging Markets (str.493-503) engleskiPDF 211 KB
Gabriela Prelipcean, Mircea Boscoianu
Innovation in the Service Sector: A Possible Recipe for Success for the Spa Towns of Central Europe (str.504-511) engleskiPDF 298 KB
Nóra Rodek, Tivadar Máhr, Zoltán Birkner
Export Activity of Croatian Companies: Does Innovation Matter? (str.512-521) engleskiPDF 223 KB
Helena Nikolić, Ivan Miloloža
Small-scale LNG Market Optimization – Intelligent Distribution Network (str.522-530) engleskiPDF 644 KB
Edyta Kuk, Bartłomiej Małkus, Michał Kuk
Approaches to Project Management in the Process of Digital Transformation in the Company (str.531-541) engleskiPDF 200 KB
Tatiana Corejova, Peter Bielik, Tatiana Genzorova
Business Spending on Research and Development and its Relationship to Invention and Innovation (str.542-552) engleskiPDF 290 KB
Jan Hunady, Peter Pisar
“Group-it”: An Innovative Program for Scaling up Dissemination of Photovoltaic Panels (str.553-562) engleskiPDF 548 KB
Florian Bürki, Joëlle Mastelic
Fintech Revolution in the Financial Industry (str.563-571) engleskiPDF 199 KB
Ivana Martinčević, Sandra Črnjević, Igor Klopotan
Conceptual Model of Big Data Technologies Adoption in Smart Cities of the European Union (str.572-585) engleskiPDF 296 KB
Jasmina Pivar
Social Innovation: Examples within Hungarian context (str.586-592) engleskiPDF 147 KB
Nóra Rodek, Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr, Tamás Rentz
The Co-innovation Bingo: An Object-Oriented Networking Mechanism to innovate in Open Innovation Services (str.593-604) engleskiPDF 366 KB
Vincent Grèzes, Sandra Grèzes-Bürcher, Riccardo Bonazzi
Sensing the Destination in a Slow or in a Fast Style? – The Lessons of a Hungarian Survey (str.605-615) engleskiPDF 294 KB
Ernszt Ildikó, Marton Zsuzsanna
Tourism in the Digital Age: E-booking Perspective (str.616-627) engleskiPDF 391 KB
Olivera Simović, Žarko Rađenović, Djurdjica Perović, Vesna Vujačić
3Is Social Media the 4th ‘S’ – The Extended Perspectives of ‘Sun, Sea and Sand’ (str.628-635) engleskiPDF 335 KB
Marton Zsuzsanna, Ernszt Ildikó
Efficient Method of an Optimal Construction Company Supplier Selection Supported by Software (str.636-647) engleskiPDF 331 KB
Jozef Gašparík, Peter Bažík, Vít Motyčka
