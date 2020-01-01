Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 6 No. 1, 2020.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Arts in Development of Tourist Experiences
(str.1-8)
engleskiPDF 481 KB
Radmila Janičić
Smartphone in-Class Use and Academic Performance: A Case from the South East European University in North Macedonia
(str.9-17)
engleskiPDF 223 KB
Sadri Alija, Jusuf Zeqiri, Veronika Kareva
The Influence of Impulsivity and Values on Impulsive Buying
(str.18-26)
engleskiPDF 231 KB
Katarina Sokić, Darija Korkut
Usage of Simulation Games in Higher Educational Institutions teaching Economics and Business
(str.27-36)
engleskiPDF 271 KB
Mirjana Pejić Bach, Maja Meško, Jovana Zoroja, Uroš Godnov, Tamara Ćurlin
Fear at Delivering Presentations: Relations to Age
(str.37-49)
engleskiPDF 388 KB
Vanja Šimičević, Višnja Jurić, Tamara Ćurlin
Innovation in training Family Mediators in England and Wales
(str.50-59)
engleskiPDF 124 KB
Amel Ketani
Employing of Extended Characteristic Surface Model for Forecasting of Demand in Tourism
(str.60-73)
engleskiPDF 1 MB
Janusz Opiła
Tenfold Bootstrap as Resampling Method in Classification Problems
(str.74-83)
engleskiPDF 220 KB
Borislava Vrigazova
Innovative Applications of Natural Language Processing and Digital Media in Theatre and Performing Arts
(str.84-96)
engleskiPDF 457 KB
Charalampos Tsioustas, Daphne Petratou, Maximos Kaliakatsos-Papakostas, Vassilis Katsouros, Apostolos Kastritsis, Konstantinos Christantonis, Konstantinos Diamantaras, Michael Loupis
Using Internship Management System to Improve the Relationship between Internship Seekers, Employers and Educational Institutions
(str.97-104)
engleskiPDF 228 KB
Hyrmet Mydyti, Arbana Kadriu
Evolution of the Pricing Strategy in the Photovoltaic Market
(str.105-113)
engleskiPDF 645 KB
Frédéric Revaz, Jean-Marie Laurent, Francesco Maria Cimmino, Lucien Papilloud, Stéphane Genoud
Knowledge Management Perspective in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry
(str.114-123)
engleskiPDF 197 KB
Anton Florijan Barišić, Joanna Rybacka Barišić, Ivan Miloloža
Utilization of Forecasting Methods for Cryptocurrencies
(str.124-133)
engleskiPDF 275 KB
Vanja Šimičević, Višnja Jurić, Berislava Starešinić
A Review of Algorithms for Credit Risk Analysis
(str.134-146)
engleskiPDF 269 KB
Armend Salihu, Visar Shehu
An Analysis of the Competitive Situation on the EU Rating Market in Context of Regulatory Requirements
(str.147-156)
engleskiPDF 431 KB
Gunther Meeh-Bunse, Stefan Schomaker
The Impact of Fiscal Policy Measures on the Financial Autonomy of Rural Municipalities: Case of Lithuania
(str.157-172)
engleskiPDF 326 KB
Laima Skauronė, Astrida Miceikienė, Ričardas Krikštolaitis
Service Process Excellence in Public Services
(str.173-186)
engleskiPDF 320 KB
László Buics, Edit Süle
Challenges in Implementing the Concept of Public Internal Financial Controls in the Public Sector of Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.187-194)
engleskiPDF 178 KB
Benina Veledar, Maja Letica
Analyzing Public Service Processes from Customer and Employee Perspectives by Using Service Blueprinting and Business Process Modelling
(str.195-211)
engleskiPDF 483 KB
László Buics, Boglárka Eisinger Balassa Dr.
Perception of Healthcare Institution Management: An Example of the Healthcare System in the Republic of Croatia
(str.212-222)
engleskiPDF 220 KB
Filip Barić
Intangible Motives in Creating Health Workers Satisfaction
(str.223-232)
engleskiPDF 221 KB
Filip Barić
The Impact of Blended Learning on Students’ Performance and Satisfaction in South East European University
(str.233-244)
engleskiPDF 311 KB
Jusuf Zeqiri, Veronika Kareva, Sadri Alija
Knowledge Management in Health Care Education
(str.245-257)
engleskiPDF 273 KB
Judita Peterlin, Vlado Dimovski, Simon Colnar, Sandra Penger, Barbara Grah
Analysing Web 2.0 Usage of High School Students in the Partium Region before the Covid-19 Pandemic
(str.258-264)
engleskiPDF 172 KB
Zoltan Zakota
Forming Entrepreneurial Competences: Interaction of Universities and Business
(str.265-274)
engleskiPDF 211 KB
Liudmila Guzikova
Youth Graduates Employment Country Studies of Albania and North Macedonia in Economics Programs
(str.275-290)
engleskiPDF 403 KB
Nevila Mehmetaj, Merita Zulfiu Alili
Employee Motivation at the Workplace: Case Study of Slovenian Company
(str.291-297)
engleskiPDF 222 KB
Matej Gorenšek
The Model of Friendly Work Environment for Older Employees in Slovenia
(str.298-308)
engleskiPDF 623 KB
Vesna Čančer, Maja Rožman
Tracing Effects of Covid-19 Over Small and Medium Enterprises
(str.309-321)
engleskiPDF 934 KB
Riccardo Bonazzi, Francesco Maria Cimmino, Jean-Luc Beuchat, Fanny Vérolet
Bifocals: Visualizing Interactions between Business Model Design and Ecosystem Innovation
(str.322-332)
engleskiPDF 553 KB
Deborah Glassey-Previdoli, Riccardo Bonazzi, Patrick Kuonen
Development of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship in the Republic Of Croatia
(str.333-340)
engleskiPDF 206 KB
Ivana Radlović, Anica Hunjet, Goran Kozina
Digital Marketing in Cultural Institutions - Example of Cultural Institutions of the City of Zadar
(str.341-352)
engleskiPDF 222 KB
Aleksandra Krajnović, Antonija Perković, Mladen Rajko
The Impacts of EU Support Programs on SMEs: A Literature Review
(str.353-364)
engleskiPDF 250 KB
Mariapia D'Anghela, Federica Murmura
An Empirical Study of the Partnership Network Structure of Automakers under CASE
(str.365-376)
engleskiPDF 185 KB
Fumihiko Isada, Yuriko Isada
A Corporate Sustainable Responsibility Management Tool that Supports the Sustainable Development Goals
(str.377-387)
engleskiPDF 370 KB
Nora Rodek, Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr, Tamás Rentz
Corporate Social Responsibility in the Practice of Public Relations Professionals
(str.388-397)
engleskiPDF 360 KB
Barbara Božić, Matilda Kolić Stanić, Jelena Jurišić
Identifying Costs and Benefits of Smart City Applications from End-users' Perspective
(str.398-409)
engleskiPDF 381 KB
Mario Jadrić, Tea Mijač, Maja Ćukušić
A Comparison between E-learning Resources currently used in Project Management Online Training
(str.410-421)
engleskiPDF 266 KB
Roxana Postelnicu
Impact of Influencers to the Selection of Certain Products and Services
(str.422-429)
engleskiPDF 413 KB
Daniela Garbin Praničević
City and Town Branding – A Case Study of the Slovenj Gradec Brand
(str.430-440)
engleskiPDF 197 KB
Lucija Fink
Tourists’ Recommendations: Socio-demographic Analysis
(str.441-449)
engleskiPDF 204 KB
Aleksandar Grubor, Ksenija Leković, Slavica Tomić
The Mentoring Relationship in an Advertising Agency: Mentors Training Mentees
(str.450-461)
engleskiPDF 250 KB
Mădălina Buga-Moraru
Role of Organizational Psychology in Human Resource Management
(str.462-470)
engleskiPDF 158 KB
Daniil Riumin
The Role of Motivation in the Knowledge Transfer of Employees
(str.471-481)
engleskiPDF 228 KB
Sanja Gutić Martinčić
Social Media and Employment – Students' vs. Employers' Perspective
(str.482-492)
engleskiPDF 227 KB
Mirela Mabić, Dražena Gašpar, Lidija Lesko Bošnjak
An Innovative Flexible Investment Vehicle Oriented to Sustainability – The Adaptation of Hedge Funds in the Case of Emerging Markets
(str.493-503)
engleskiPDF 211 KB
Gabriela Prelipcean, Mircea Boscoianu
Innovation in the Service Sector: A Possible Recipe for Success for the Spa Towns of Central Europe
(str.504-511)
engleskiPDF 298 KB
Nóra Rodek, Tivadar Máhr, Zoltán Birkner
Export Activity of Croatian Companies: Does Innovation Matter?
(str.512-521)
engleskiPDF 223 KB
Helena Nikolić, Ivan Miloloža
Small-scale LNG Market Optimization – Intelligent Distribution Network
(str.522-530)
engleskiPDF 644 KB
Edyta Kuk, Bartłomiej Małkus, Michał Kuk
Approaches to Project Management in the Process of Digital Transformation in the Company
(str.531-541)
engleskiPDF 200 KB
Tatiana Corejova, Peter Bielik, Tatiana Genzorova
Business Spending on Research and Development and its Relationship to Invention and Innovation
(str.542-552)
engleskiPDF 290 KB
Jan Hunady, Peter Pisar
“Group-it”: An Innovative Program for Scaling up Dissemination of Photovoltaic Panels
(str.553-562)
engleskiPDF 548 KB
Florian Bürki, Joëlle Mastelic
Fintech Revolution in the Financial Industry
(str.563-571)
engleskiPDF 199 KB
Ivana Martinčević, Sandra Črnjević, Igor Klopotan
Conceptual Model of Big Data Technologies Adoption in Smart Cities of the European Union
(str.572-585)
engleskiPDF 296 KB
Jasmina Pivar
Social Innovation: Examples within Hungarian context
(str.586-592)
engleskiPDF 147 KB
Nóra Rodek, Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr, Tamás Rentz
The Co-innovation Bingo: An Object-Oriented Networking Mechanism to innovate in Open Innovation Services
(str.593-604)
engleskiPDF 366 KB
Vincent Grèzes, Sandra Grèzes-Bürcher, Riccardo Bonazzi
Sensing the Destination in a Slow or in a Fast Style? – The Lessons of a Hungarian Survey
(str.605-615)
engleskiPDF 294 KB
Ernszt Ildikó, Marton Zsuzsanna
Tourism in the Digital Age: E-booking Perspective
(str.616-627)
engleskiPDF 391 KB
Olivera Simović, Žarko Rađenović, Djurdjica Perović, Vesna Vujačić
3Is Social Media the 4th ‘S’ – The Extended Perspectives of ‘Sun, Sea and Sand’
(str.628-635)
engleskiPDF 335 KB
Marton Zsuzsanna, Ernszt Ildikó
Efficient Method of an Optimal Construction Company Supplier Selection Supported by Software
(str.636-647)
engleskiPDF 331 KB
Jozef Gašparík, Peter Bažík, Vít Motyčka
