Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 5 No. 1, 2019.

Ancient Principles for the Digital Age: Truth and Ethics for Writing on the Web
(str.1-9)
|
|
Petra Hauptfeld
|
|
Exploring Gender Role in Co-Authorship Networks for Computing Books: A Case Study in DBLP
(str.10-16)
|
|
Kosovare Sahatqija, Arbana Kadriu
|
|
Factors with Impact in the Assessment and Choice of Tourist Destinations
(str.17-26)
|
|
Otilija Sedlak, Suzana Stojanović, Zoran Ćirić, Dušan Bobera
|
|
Similarity Assessment of the Pension Systems of the New European Union Member States
(str.27-34)
|
|
Mira Krpan, Ana Pavković, Berislav Žmuk
|
|
Visualization of Big Data Text Analytics in Financial Industry: A Case Study of Topic Extraction for Italian Banks
(str.35-43)
|
|
Živko Krstić, Sanja Seljan, Jovana Zoroja
|
|
New Approach to Modelling and Its Application in Transportation in Urban Traffic
(str.44-49)
|
|
Matej Babič, Božo Soldo, Janez Povh
|
|
Enhancing the Usefulness of Blockchain Technology in Finance Sector
(str.50-59)
|
|
Vedran Juričić, Matea Radošević, Ena Fuzul
|
|
Utilizing Edge Computing for Monitoring Plant Productivity in Print Industry
(str.60-67)
|
|
Vladimir Stanisavljević
|
|
A Proposed Model for Stock Price Prediction Based on Financial News
(str.68-75)
|
|
Mubarek Selimi, Adrian Besimi
|
|
Influence of Strategic Networking on Business Performance; Evidence from Manufacturing SMEs Operating in a Predominantly Service Based Economy
(str.76-87)
|
|
Bojan Morić Milovanović, Dinko Primorac, Goran Kozina
|
|
Measuring Success in Small Family Businesses - A Socioemotional Wealth Perspective
(str.88-97)
|
|
Ivana Bujan
|
|
The Silent Diffusion of Sticky Costs in the HoReCa Industry
(str.98-104)
|
|
Wolfram Irsa
|
|
Blockchain: A Coordination Mechanism
(str.105-111)
|
|
Lesław Pietrewicz
|
|
Data Lake Architecture for a Banking Data Model
(str.112-116)
|
|
Darko Golec
|
|
Assessment of Comparative Efficiency Based on Integral Index of Reforms: Evidence from Transcaucasian Republics
(str.117-127)
|
|
Samson Davoyan, Lusya Galoyan, Knarik Ayvazyan, Roza Kurghinyan
|
|
Corporate Social Responsibility and Stakeholders’ Management of Export Companies in Foreign Markets
(str.128-135)
|
|
Andrija Barić, Mislav Ante Omazić, Ana Aleksić
|
|
Statistical Analysis of the Most Influential Cryptocurrencies
(str.136-146)
|
|
Višnja Jurić, Vanja Šimičević, Domagoj Kajba
|
|
The Necessity for Regulating the Insurance Market Considering the Implementation of the IDD
(str.147-154)
|
|
Victoria Petsch
|
|
Aspect Regarding the Design of Active Strategies for Venture Capital Financing – the Flexible Adjustment for Romania as a Frontier Capital Market
(str.155-164)
|
|
Gabriela Prelipcean, Mircea Boscoianu
|
|
A Multi-Label Machine Learning Approach to Support Pathologist's Histological Analysis
(str.165-176)
|
|
Antonia Azzini, Nicola Cortesi, Stefania Marrara, Amir Topalović
|
|
Psychosocial Risk Factors Among Slovene Professional Drivers
(str.177-186)
|
|
Danica Murko, Maja Meško
|
|
Q-Method Evaluation of a European Health Data Analytic End User Framework
(str.187-199)
|
|
Andrew Boilson, Stéphanie Gauttier, Regina Connolly, Paul Davis, Justin Connolly, Dale Weston, Anthony Staines
|
|
The Digital Transformation of the Classroom – the What, How, and Why in Austrian Secondary Colleges of Agriculture and Forestry
(str.200-216)
|
|
Erika Quendler
|
|
How to Engage Resistant Students in Classes of Innovation and Entrepreneurship?
(str.217-223)
|
|
Celeste B. Holmbye, Allan B. Bjeld
|
|
Do Higher Education Institutions Foster Critical Thinking? – Students’ Perspective
(str.224-231)
|
|
Mirela Mabić, Dražena Gašpar
|
|
Living Lab - Intelligent Innovation Support for Tourism Development
(str.232-241)
|
|
Irena Šker, Tamara Floričić
|
|
Value-Based Management Education: The Case of Health Care Management Course
(str.242-252)
|
|
Vlado Dimovski, Judita Peterlin, Barbara Grah, Simon Colnar
|
|
IoT and Smart Home Data Breach Risks from the Perspective of Croatian Data Protection and Information Security Law
(str.253-263)
|
|
Goran Vojković, Melita Milenković, Tihomir Katulić
|
|
Reputation as a Key Resource for Market Success in the Banking Sector
(str.264-277)
|
|
Berislava Starešinić, Mislav Ante Omazić, Ana Aleksić
|
|
Entrepreneurial Experience and Usage of External Business Support
(str.278-286)
|
|
Jaroslaw Ropega
|
|
The State of Service Related Competences in Montenegro
(str.287-295)
|
|
Jelena Šaković Jovanović, Sanja Peković, Branko Bošković
|
|
The Relationship Between Organizational Culture and Employees’ Satisfaction Shown on the Example of Tourism Businesses in Montenegro
(str.296-305)
|
|
Olivera Simović, Đurđica Perović, Milica Raičević
|
|
Analysis of Asymmetry in Slovak Gasoline and Diesel Retail Market
(str.306-313)
|
|
Karol Szomolányi, Martin Lukáčik, Adriana Lukáčiková
|
|
Current Trends for Blockchain and Smart Contracts (In Financial Services)
(str.314-321)
|
|
Pablo Garcia Bringas, Iker Pastor-López, Giuseppe Psaila
|
|
Teaching Support System for Competences Development in an Era of Constant Disruption
(str.322-329)
|
|
Riccardo Bonazzi, Antoine Perruchoud
|
|
Perceptions of a Glass Ceiling at Top Management Positions in Croatian Organizations
(str.330-339)
|
|
Ivana Martinčević, Mirjana Pejić Bach, Igor Klopotan
|
|
The Effects of Digitalization on Customer Experience
(str.340-346)
|
|
Gábor Rekettye, Gábor Rekettye, Jr.
|
|
What Can Happen to Public Relations Who Behave Unethically?
(str.347-358)
|
|
Matilda Kolić Stanić
|
|
Are the Hungarians on the Right Track Toward Sustainable Consumption?
(str.359-366)
|
|
Nóra Rodek, Zsuzsanna Marton, Ildikó Ernszt, Zoltán Birkner
|
|
Investing in Employees in Serbian Companies – Internal Dimension of CSR
(str.367-374)
|
|
Milena Damnjanović
|
|
Social Media in the Workplace: To Allow It or Not to Allow It?
(str.375-384)
|
|
Elma Delalić, Lejla Turulja, Nijaz Bajgorić
|
|
Innovation Processes and Technologies for Improvement and Support of Education
(str.385-392)
|
|
Peter Balco, Martina Drahošová, Michal Greguš, Jr
|
|
Change in Responsible Consumer Behaviour Through Generations?
(str.393-401)
|
|
Zsuzsanna Marton, Ildikó Ernszt, Nóra Rodek, Tivadar Máhr
|
|
How Does the Attitude to Sustainable Food Influence the Perception of Customers at the Point of Sale? - an Eye-Tracking Study
(str.402-409)
|
|
Julia Lamberz, Thorsten Litfin, Özlem Teckert, Gunther Meeh-Bunse
|
|
The Development of the Employer Brand in the Labour Market
(str.410-418)
|
|
Aleksandra Marcikic Horvat, Radovan Pejanović, Zoran Ćirić, Bojana Ćirić, Otilija Sedlak, Leposava Grubić – Nešić
|
|
Tourists’ Recommendations: WOM Becomes Digital
(str.419-427)
|
|
Aleksandar Grubor, Ksenija Leković, Slavica Tomić
|
|
Digitalization and the Challenges for the Accounting Profession
(str.428-437)
|
|
Danimir Gulin, Mirjana Hladika, Ivana Valenta
|
|
Effects of Instruments (LO, ICTs) on the Academic Profession Management and the End of the University as Organized Anarchy
(str.438-444)
|
|
Sarah Croché, Jean-Émile Charlier
|
|
Business R&D Expenditure in the ICT Sector: Effects on Business Performance Indicators
(str.445-456)
|
|
Jan Hunady, Peter Pisar, Ina Durcekova
|
|
Creating Sustainable Photovoltaics for Smart Cities
(str.457-461)
|
|
Werner Brenner, Nadja Adamovic
|
|
The Usage of Collaborative Economy in Tourism: Overview and Trends for European Countries
(str.462-473)
|
|
Tamara Ćurlin, Božidar Jaković, Ivan Miloloža
|
|
Employee Monitoring in the Digital Era: Managing the Impact of Innovation
(str.474-483)
|
|
Cliona McParland, Regina Connolly
|
|
Redefined Innovation Ecosystem Promoting the Innovation Activities of the Hungarian Enterprises
(str.484-488)
|
|
Zoltán Birkner, Zsófia Hartyányi, Nóra Rodek
|
|
Cluster Analysis of IT Security Risks in Chosen Sectors
(str.489-496)
|
|
Ante Buljan, Mario Spremić
|
|
Collaborative Learning Application in Destination Management
(str.497-502)
|
|
Iva Silvar
|
|
Real-Time Environmental Parameters Monitoring System
(str.503-508)
|
|
Davor Ćorić
|
|
The Role of Impulsivity in Post-Purchase Consumer Regret
(str.509-514)
|
|
Katarina Sokić, Đuro Horvat, Sanja Gutić Martinčić
|