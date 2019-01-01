Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 5 No. 1, 2019.

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Ancient Principles for the Digital Age: Truth and Ethics for Writing on the Web (str.1-9) engleskiPDF 155 KB
Petra Hauptfeld
Exploring Gender Role in Co-Authorship Networks for Computing Books: A Case Study in DBLP (str.10-16) engleskiPDF 228 KB
Kosovare Sahatqija, Arbana Kadriu
Factors with Impact in the Assessment and Choice of Tourist Destinations (str.17-26) engleskiPDF 231 KB
Otilija Sedlak, Suzana Stojanović, Zoran Ćirić, Dušan Bobera
Similarity Assessment of the Pension Systems of the New European Union Member States (str.27-34) engleskiPDF 192 KB
Mira Krpan, Ana Pavković, Berislav Žmuk
Visualization of Big Data Text Analytics in Financial Industry: A Case Study of Topic Extraction for Italian Banks (str.35-43) engleskiPDF 266 KB
Živko Krstić, Sanja Seljan, Jovana Zoroja
New Approach to Modelling and Its Application in Transportation in Urban Traffic (str.44-49) engleskiPDF 197 KB
Matej Babič, Božo Soldo, Janez Povh
Enhancing the Usefulness of Blockchain Technology in Finance Sector (str.50-59) engleskiPDF 265 KB
Vedran Juričić, Matea Radošević, Ena Fuzul
Utilizing Edge Computing for Monitoring Plant Productivity in Print Industry (str.60-67) engleskiPDF 210 KB
Vladimir Stanisavljević
A Proposed Model for Stock Price Prediction Based on Financial News (str.68-75) engleskiPDF 142 KB
Mubarek Selimi, Adrian Besimi
Influence of Strategic Networking on Business Performance; Evidence from Manufacturing SMEs Operating in a Predominantly Service Based Economy (str.76-87) engleskiPDF 219 KB
Bojan Morić Milovanović, Dinko Primorac, Goran Kozina
Measuring Success in Small Family Businesses - A Socioemotional Wealth Perspective (str.88-97) engleskiPDF 204 KB
Ivana Bujan
The Silent Diffusion of Sticky Costs in the HoReCa Industry (str.98-104) engleskiPDF 217 KB
Wolfram Irsa
Blockchain: A Coordination Mechanism (str.105-111) engleskiPDF 152 KB
Lesław Pietrewicz
Data Lake Architecture for a Banking Data Model (str.112-116) engleskiPDF 967 KB
Darko Golec
Assessment of Comparative Efficiency Based on Integral Index of Reforms: Evidence from Transcaucasian Republics (str.117-127) engleskiPDF 385 KB
Samson Davoyan, Lusya Galoyan, Knarik Ayvazyan, Roza Kurghinyan
Corporate Social Responsibility and Stakeholders’ Management of Export Companies in Foreign Markets (str.128-135) engleskiPDF 198 KB
Andrija Barić, Mislav Ante Omazić, Ana Aleksić
Statistical Analysis of the Most Influential Cryptocurrencies (str.136-146) engleskiPDF 295 KB
Višnja Jurić, Vanja Šimičević, Domagoj Kajba
The Necessity for Regulating the Insurance Market Considering the Implementation of the IDD (str.147-154) engleskiPDF 121 KB
Victoria Petsch
Aspect Regarding the Design of Active Strategies for Venture Capital Financing – the Flexible Adjustment for Romania as a Frontier Capital Market (str.155-164) engleskiPDF 160 KB
Gabriela Prelipcean, Mircea Boscoianu
A Multi-Label Machine Learning Approach to Support Pathologist's Histological Analysis (str.165-176) engleskiPDF 295 KB
Antonia Azzini, Nicola Cortesi, Stefania Marrara, Amir Topalović
Psychosocial Risk Factors Among Slovene Professional Drivers (str.177-186) engleskiPDF 223 KB
Danica Murko, Maja Meško
Q-Method Evaluation of a European Health Data Analytic End User Framework (str.187-199) engleskiPDF 194 KB
Andrew Boilson, Stéphanie Gauttier, Regina Connolly, Paul Davis, Justin Connolly, Dale Weston, Anthony Staines
The Digital Transformation of the Classroom – the What, How, and Why in Austrian Secondary Colleges of Agriculture and Forestry (str.200-216) engleskiPDF 982 KB
Erika Quendler
How to Engage Resistant Students in Classes of Innovation and Entrepreneurship? (str.217-223) engleskiPDF 115 KB
Celeste B. Holmbye, Allan B. Bjeld
Do Higher Education Institutions Foster Critical Thinking? – Students’ Perspective (str.224-231) engleskiPDF 398 KB
Mirela Mabić, Dražena Gašpar
Living Lab - Intelligent Innovation Support for Tourism Development (str.232-241) engleskiPDF 187 KB
Irena Šker, Tamara Floričić
Value-Based Management Education: The Case of Health Care Management Course (str.242-252) engleskiPDF 403 KB
Vlado Dimovski, Judita Peterlin, Barbara Grah, Simon Colnar
IoT and Smart Home Data Breach Risks from the Perspective of Croatian Data Protection and Information Security Law (str.253-263) engleskiPDF 179 KB
Goran Vojković, Melita Milenković, Tihomir Katulić
Reputation as a Key Resource for Market Success in the Banking Sector (str.264-277) engleskiPDF 202 KB
Berislava Starešinić, Mislav Ante Omazić, Ana Aleksić
Entrepreneurial Experience and Usage of External Business Support (str.278-286) engleskiPDF 180 KB
Jaroslaw Ropega
The State of Service Related Competences in Montenegro (str.287-295) engleskiPDF 196 KB
Jelena Šaković Jovanović, Sanja Peković, Branko Bošković
The Relationship Between Organizational Culture and Employees’ Satisfaction Shown on the Example of Tourism Businesses in Montenegro (str.296-305) engleskiPDF 292 KB
Olivera Simović, Đurđica Perović, Milica Raičević
Analysis of Asymmetry in Slovak Gasoline and Diesel Retail Market (str.306-313) engleskiPDF 335 KB
Karol Szomolányi, Martin Lukáčik, Adriana Lukáčiková
Current Trends for Blockchain and Smart Contracts (In Financial Services) (str.314-321) engleskiPDF 159 KB
Pablo Garcia Bringas, Iker Pastor-López, Giuseppe Psaila
Teaching Support System for Competences Development in an Era of Constant Disruption (str.322-329) engleskiPDF 363 KB
Riccardo Bonazzi, Antoine Perruchoud
Perceptions of a Glass Ceiling at Top Management Positions in Croatian Organizations (str.330-339) engleskiPDF 145 KB
Ivana Martinčević, Mirjana Pejić Bach, Igor Klopotan
The Effects of Digitalization on Customer Experience (str.340-346) engleskiPDF 276 KB
Gábor Rekettye, Gábor Rekettye, Jr.
What Can Happen to Public Relations Who Behave Unethically? (str.347-358) engleskiPDF 261 KB
Matilda Kolić Stanić
Are the Hungarians on the Right Track Toward Sustainable Consumption? (str.359-366) engleskiPDF 234 KB
Nóra Rodek, Zsuzsanna Marton, Ildikó Ernszt, Zoltán Birkner
Investing in Employees in Serbian Companies – Internal Dimension of CSR (str.367-374) engleskiPDF 144 KB
Milena Damnjanović
Social Media in the Workplace: To Allow It or Not to Allow It? (str.375-384) engleskiPDF 354 KB
Elma Delalić, Lejla Turulja, Nijaz Bajgorić
Innovation Processes and Technologies for Improvement and Support of Education (str.385-392) engleskiPDF 322 KB
Peter Balco, Martina Drahošová, Michal Greguš, Jr
Change in Responsible Consumer Behaviour Through Generations? (str.393-401) engleskiPDF 155 KB
Zsuzsanna Marton, Ildikó Ernszt, Nóra Rodek, Tivadar Máhr
How Does the Attitude to Sustainable Food Influence the Perception of Customers at the Point of Sale? - an Eye-Tracking Study (str.402-409) engleskiPDF 209 KB
Julia Lamberz, Thorsten Litfin, Özlem Teckert, Gunther Meeh-Bunse
The Development of the Employer Brand in the Labour Market (str.410-418) engleskiPDF 174 KB
Aleksandra Marcikic Horvat, Radovan Pejanović, Zoran Ćirić, Bojana Ćirić, Otilija Sedlak, Leposava Grubić – Nešić
Tourists’ Recommendations: WOM Becomes Digital (str.419-427) engleskiPDF 140 KB
Aleksandar Grubor, Ksenija Leković, Slavica Tomić
Digitalization and the Challenges for the Accounting Profession (str.428-437) engleskiPDF 138 KB
Danimir Gulin, Mirjana Hladika, Ivana Valenta
Effects of Instruments (LO, ICTs) on the Academic Profession Management and the End of the University as Organized Anarchy (str.438-444) engleskiPDF 132 KB
Sarah Croché, Jean-Émile Charlier
Business R&D Expenditure in the ICT Sector: Effects on Business Performance Indicators (str.445-456) engleskiPDF 447 KB
Jan Hunady, Peter Pisar, Ina Durcekova
Creating Sustainable Photovoltaics for Smart Cities (str.457-461) engleskiPDF 240 KB
Werner Brenner, Nadja Adamovic
The Usage of Collaborative Economy in Tourism: Overview and Trends for European Countries (str.462-473) engleskiPDF 341 KB
Tamara Ćurlin, Božidar Jaković, Ivan Miloloža
Employee Monitoring in the Digital Era: Managing the Impact of Innovation (str.474-483) engleskiPDF 153 KB
Cliona McParland, Regina Connolly
Redefined Innovation Ecosystem Promoting the Innovation Activities of the Hungarian Enterprises (str.484-488) engleskiPDF 371 KB
Zoltán Birkner, Zsófia Hartyányi, Nóra Rodek
Cluster Analysis of IT Security Risks in Chosen Sectors (str.489-496) engleskiPDF 379 KB
Ante Buljan, Mario Spremić
Collaborative Learning Application in Destination Management (str.497-502) engleskiPDF 138 KB
Iva Silvar
Real-Time Environmental Parameters Monitoring System (str.503-508) engleskiPDF 307 KB
Davor Ćorić
The Role of Impulsivity in Post-Purchase Consumer Regret (str.509-514) engleskiPDF 167 KB
Katarina Sokić, Đuro Horvat, Sanja Gutić Martinčić
