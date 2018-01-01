Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 4 No. 1, 2018.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Albanian Challenges towards an Efficient Pension System
(str.1-13)
|
engleskiPDF 749 KB
|
Olgerta Idrizi, Besa Shahini
Ostalo
|
|
Analysis of the Diffusion of E-services in Public Sector Using the Decision Tree Method
(str.14-24)
|
engleskiPDF 269 KB
|
Ljiljana Kašćelan, Vujica Lazović, Tamara Đuričković, Biljana Rondović
Ostalo
|
|
Elasticity of Substitution in Post-Communist Economies
(str.25-31)
|
engleskiPDF 182 KB
|
Karol Szomolányi, Martin Lukáčik, Adriana Lukáčiková
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Visualization in a Knowledge Transfer Process
(str.32-40)
|
engleskiPDF 653 KB
|
Janusz Opiła
Ostalo
|
|
Combined Use of BSC and DEA Methods for Measuring Organizational Efficiency
(str.41-47)
|
engleskiPDF 138 KB
|
Aleksandra Bošković, Ana Krstić
Ostalo
|
|
Knowledge Management and Conceptual Modelling Towards Better Business Results
(str.48-55)
|
engleskiPDF 136 KB
|
Bogdan Okreša Đurić, Mirko Maleković
Ostalo
|
|
Towards Intelligent Disaster Response Systems
(str.56-61)
|
engleskiPDF 302 KB
|
Visar Shehu, Adrian Besimi, Urim Vejseli, Douglas Jones
Ostalo
|
|
Scientific Management of Knowledge as a Resource in the Learning System of Security and Defence
(str.62-67)
|
engleskiPDF 117 KB
|
Stojko Stojkov, Sevdalina Dimitrova, Rumen Marinov
Ostalo
|
|
Business Communication Skills
(str.68-73)
|
engleskiPDF 106 KB
|
Daniela Cecic Mladinic
Ostalo
|
|
Education as the Essential Part of Public Relations Ethics Codes
(str.74-80)
|
engleskiPDF 457 KB
|
Matilda Kolić Stanić
Ostalo
|
|
Evaluating Impact of an Emerging Big Health Data Platform: A Logic Model and Q-Methodology Approach
(str.81-87)
|
engleskiPDF 121 KB
|
Justin Connolly, Anthony Staines, Regina Connolly, Andrew Boilson, Paul Davis, Dale Weston, Natasha Bloodworth
Ostalo
|
|
Higher Education and the Concurrence of the Students on the Future Labour Market
(str.88-98)
|
engleskiPDF 209 KB
|
Erik Brezovec
Ostalo
|
|
Higher Education Institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina use Social Network Sites?
(str.99-106)
|
engleskiPDF 217 KB
|
Mirela Mabić, Dražena Gašpar, Jelena Zovko
Ostalo
|
|
Standardisation in European Higher Education. The Bologna Process and Hungary
(str.107-114)
|
engleskiPDF 830 KB
|
Zoltan Zakota
Ostalo
|
|
Structure of Motivation for Training in Engineering Specialties
(str.115-123)
|
engleskiPDF 261 KB
|
Grigor Grigorov, Ilyan Lilov
Ostalo
|
|
The Dark Side of Leadership: Does Boldness Predict Successful Interpersonal Behaviors?
(str.124-132)
|
engleskiPDF 166 KB
|
Katarina Sokić, Đuro Horvat
Ostalo
|
|
The Way for a Hungarian University to Become a Learning Organisation
(str.133-143)
|
engleskiPDF 169 KB
|
Réka Barabás, Zsuzsanna Pupp
Ostalo
|
|
Cloud Computing Alternative or the Future
(str.144-149)
|
engleskiPDF 270 KB
|
Jiri Navratil, Sven Ubik, Pavel Pečiva
Ostalo
|
|
Mobile Commerce and Consumers’ Online Purchase Orientation in Poland, Croatia and Serbia
(str.150-159)
|
engleskiPDF 161 KB
|
Magdalena Stefańska, Blaženka Knežević, Dragan Stojković
Ostalo
|
|
Rebus Approach of Entrepreneurship Learning
(str.160-167)
|
engleskiPDF 307 KB
|
Jelena Jovanović, Zdravko Krivokapić, Aleksandar Vujović
Ostalo
|
|
Steganography System Using More Lsbs
(str.168-174)
|
engleskiPDF 269 KB
|
Veselka T. Stoyanova
Ostalo
|
|
Study on e-Commerce in Croatia: Customers’ Preferences
(str.175-181)
|
engleskiPDF 254 KB
|
Ines Pečenec, Jovana Zoroja
Ostalo
|
|
The Mobile Internet Contribution in Tourism
(str.182-188)
|
engleskiPDF 225 KB
|
Daniela Garbin Praničević, Anja Križan, Judita Peterlin
Ostalo
|
|
A Comparative Analysis of the Performance of the Czech Excellence Award Winners
(str.189-198)
|
engleskiPDF 454 KB
|
Pavel Adámek
Ostalo
|
|
Accounting Business Knowledge for Successful Employment
(str.199-206)
|
engleskiPDF 180 KB
|
Vlasta Roška, Vesna Sesar, Ivana Martinčević
Ostalo
|
|
Challenges in the Creative Process within Romanian Advertising Agencies: Obstacles and Solutions
(str.207-216)
|
engleskiPDF 149 KB
|
Mădălina Buga-Moraru
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Ethics as the Strategy for Public Relations Associations
(str.217-223)
|
engleskiPDF 248 KB
|
Matilda Kolić Stanić
Ostalo
|
|
Human Resources Information Systems: Transactional and Strategic Paradigm
(str.224-230)
|
engleskiPDF 126 KB
|
Anton Florijan Barišić, Mirjana Pejić Bach, Ivan Miloloža
Ostalo
|
|
Industry Structure in Developing Company's Long-Term Business Strategy
(str.231-238)
|
engleskiPDF 189 KB
|
Vesna Sesar, Krešimir Buntak, Ivana Martinčević, Saša Bogović
Ostalo
|
|
Innovative Human Resource Management
(str.239-245)
|
engleskiPDF 161 KB
|
Světlana Myslivcová
Ostalo
|
|
Interaction between Territorial Capital and Family Businesses
(str.246-257)
|
engleskiPDF 235 KB
|
Csilla Polster, Márta Konczosné Szombathelyi
Ostalo
|
|
Measuring Work and Environmental Culture as Part of the Internal CSR
(str.258-265)
|
engleskiPDF 201 KB
|
Nora Rodek, Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr
Ostalo
|
|
New Technologies in Marketing as Competitive Advantage
(str.266-274)
|
engleskiPDF 148 KB
|
Petra Leonora Cvitanović
Ostalo
|
|
Social Media Marketing: Engaging with Consumers in Digital Era
(str.275-282)
|
engleskiPDF 206 KB
|
Aleksandar Grubor, Olja Jakša
Ostalo
|
|
Social Responsibility of Companies in Contemporary Business
(str.283-291)
|
engleskiPDF 130 KB
|
Igor Klopotan
Ostalo
|
|
The Importance of Emotional Intelligence for Authentic Leadership Style
(str.292-299)
|
engleskiPDF 176 KB
|
Ivana Marić, Jelena Kovač, Luka Habek
Ostalo
|
|
The Role of Lead Business Analyst in the Contemporary Enterprise Reporting Process
(str.300-305)
|
engleskiPDF 246 KB
|
Lidija Grdošić, Ammar Avdić
Ostalo
|
|
Which Factors Favour Becoming a Technology-Based & Highly Innovative Firm? The Role of Knowledge, Technological and Managerial Capabilities, and Entrepreneurs´ Education Background
(str.306-320)
|
engleskiPDF 514 KB
|
Tomás González-Cruz, Jose Antonio Clemente, Sergio Camisón-Haba
Ostalo
|
|
Opportunities to Achieve a Sustainable Restaurant Business
(str.321-329)
|
engleskiPDF 315 KB
|
Olga Mancheva-Ali, Ilyan Lilov
Ostalo
|
|
A Business Perspective on Internet of Things
(str.330-335)
|
engleskiPDF 117 KB
|
Arbana Kadriu, Nusret Haliti
Ostalo
|
|
Application of Modern Technology: Perspective of Country Tourism Office
(str.336-346)
|
engleskiPDF 549 KB
|
Tamara Ćurlin, Božidar Jaković, Ivan Strugar
Ostalo
|
|
Current State and Perspectives of Twitter usage in Tourism
(str.347-355)
|
engleskiPDF 313 KB
|
Tamara Ćurlin, Vanja Šimićević, Božidar Jaković
Ostalo
|
|
Innovation Activities and Financial Performance: The Case of Kosovo
(str.356-363)
|
engleskiPDF 324 KB
|
Arbnora Latifaj
Ostalo
|
|
Innovation and Leadership Style in Croatian Companies
(str.364-371)
|
engleskiPDF 148 KB
|
Ivan Miloloža
Ostalo
|
|
Local Tourism, Social Innovations
(str.372-382)
|
engleskiPDF 411 KB
|
Tivadar Máhr, Zoltán Birkner, Nóra Rodek Berkes
Ostalo
|
|
Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Value Chain Performance in Albania: Information System Implementation
(str.383-392)
|
engleskiPDF 752 KB
|
Julian Lekoçaj, Valter Hoxha
Ostalo
|
|
Multi-Criteria Decision Making Application in the Education Context
(str.393-400)
|
engleskiPDF 221 KB
|
Daniela Garbin Praničević, Judita Peterlin
Ostalo
|
|
Regional Innovation Strategies Applied in Slovak Republic
(str.401-407)
|
engleskiPDF 139 KB
|
Katarína Rentková
Ostalo
|
|
Role of Corporate Social Responsibility in Croatian Export Companies
(str.408-416)
|
engleskiPDF 221 KB
|
Andrija Barić, Mislav Ante Omazić
Ostalo
|
|
Sequential Pattern Mining Model of Performing Video Learning History Data to Extract the Most Difficult Learning Subjects
(str.417-423)
|
engleskiPDF 161 KB
|
Edona Doko, Lejla Abazi Bexheti, Visar Shehu
Ostalo
|
|
Settlement-Territorial Identity
(str.424-430)
|
engleskiPDF 242 KB
|
Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr, Nora Rodek
Ostalo
|
|
Total Quality Management Practice in Croatian Language Service Provider Companies
(str.431-439)
|
engleskiPDF 204 KB
|
Sanja Seljan
Ostalo
|
|
University Characteristics as Factor Affecting the Creation of University Spin-Offs
(str.440-448)
|
engleskiPDF 213 KB
|
Jan Hunady, Marta Orviska, Peter Pisar
Uvodnik
|
|
The Technical Analysis of On-Grid Photovoltaic Power Plant Implementation: Case Study of Elbasan, Albania
(str.449-454)
|
engleskiPDF 132 KB
|
Virtyt Lesha
Ostalo
|
|
The Role of the Innovation Ecosystem for Regional Cluster Development: The Case of the Lake Constance Region
(str.455-464)
|
engleskiPDF 366 KB
|
Lars Schmitt, Sebastian Woelk, Wolfgang H. Schulz
Ostalo
|