hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 4 No. 1, 2018.

Datum izdavanja: listopada 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 2. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Albanian Challenges towards an Efficient Pension System (str.1-13) engleskiPDF 749 KB
Olgerta Idrizi, Besa Shahini
Ostalo 		 
Analysis of the Diffusion of E-services in Public Sector Using the Decision Tree Method (str.14-24) engleskiPDF 269 KB
Ljiljana Kašćelan, Vujica Lazović, Tamara Đuričković, Biljana Rondović
Ostalo 		 
Elasticity of Substitution in Post-Communist Economies (str.25-31) engleskiPDF 182 KB
Karol Szomolányi, Martin Lukáčik, Adriana Lukáčiková
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Visualization in a Knowledge Transfer Process (str.32-40) engleskiPDF 653 KB
Janusz Opiła
Ostalo 		 
Combined Use of BSC and DEA Methods for Measuring Organizational Efficiency (str.41-47) engleskiPDF 138 KB
Aleksandra Bošković, Ana Krstić
Ostalo 		 
Knowledge Management and Conceptual Modelling Towards Better Business Results (str.48-55) engleskiPDF 136 KB
Bogdan Okreša Đurić, Mirko Maleković
Ostalo 		 
Towards Intelligent Disaster Response Systems (str.56-61) engleskiPDF 302 KB
Visar Shehu, Adrian Besimi, Urim Vejseli, Douglas Jones
Ostalo 		 
Scientific Management of Knowledge as a Resource in the Learning System of Security and Defence (str.62-67) engleskiPDF 117 KB
Stojko Stojkov, Sevdalina Dimitrova, Rumen Marinov
Ostalo 		 
Business Communication Skills (str.68-73) engleskiPDF 106 KB
Daniela Cecic Mladinic
Ostalo 		 
Education as the Essential Part of Public Relations Ethics Codes (str.74-80) engleskiPDF 457 KB
Matilda Kolić Stanić
Ostalo 		 
Evaluating Impact of an Emerging Big Health Data Platform: A Logic Model and Q-Methodology Approach (str.81-87) engleskiPDF 121 KB
Justin Connolly, Anthony Staines, Regina Connolly, Andrew Boilson, Paul Davis, Dale Weston, Natasha Bloodworth
Ostalo 		 
Higher Education and the Concurrence of the Students on the Future Labour Market (str.88-98) engleskiPDF 209 KB
Erik Brezovec
Ostalo 		 
Higher Education Institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina use Social Network Sites? (str.99-106) engleskiPDF 217 KB
Mirela Mabić, Dražena Gašpar, Jelena Zovko
Ostalo 		 
Standardisation in European Higher Education. The Bologna Process and Hungary (str.107-114) engleskiPDF 830 KB
Zoltan Zakota
Ostalo 		 
Structure of Motivation for Training in Engineering Specialties (str.115-123) engleskiPDF 261 KB
Grigor Grigorov, Ilyan Lilov
Ostalo 		 
The Dark Side of Leadership: Does Boldness Predict Successful Interpersonal Behaviors? (str.124-132) engleskiPDF 166 KB
Katarina Sokić, Đuro Horvat
Ostalo 		 
The Way for a Hungarian University to Become a Learning Organisation (str.133-143) engleskiPDF 169 KB
Réka Barabás, Zsuzsanna Pupp
Ostalo 		 
Cloud Computing Alternative or the Future (str.144-149) engleskiPDF 270 KB
Jiri Navratil, Sven Ubik, Pavel Pečiva
Ostalo 		 
Mobile Commerce and Consumers’ Online Purchase Orientation in Poland, Croatia and Serbia (str.150-159) engleskiPDF 161 KB
Magdalena Stefańska, Blaženka Knežević, Dragan Stojković
Ostalo 		 
Rebus Approach of Entrepreneurship Learning (str.160-167) engleskiPDF 307 KB
Jelena Jovanović, Zdravko Krivokapić, Aleksandar Vujović
Ostalo 		 
Steganography System Using More Lsbs (str.168-174) engleskiPDF 269 KB
Veselka T. Stoyanova
Ostalo 		 
Study on e-Commerce in Croatia: Customers’ Preferences (str.175-181) engleskiPDF 254 KB
Ines Pečenec, Jovana Zoroja
Ostalo 		 
The Mobile Internet Contribution in Tourism (str.182-188) engleskiPDF 225 KB
Daniela Garbin Praničević, Anja Križan, Judita Peterlin
Ostalo 		 
A Comparative Analysis of the Performance of the Czech Excellence Award Winners (str.189-198) engleskiPDF 454 KB
Pavel Adámek
Ostalo 		 
Accounting Business Knowledge for Successful Employment (str.199-206) engleskiPDF 180 KB
Vlasta Roška, Vesna Sesar, Ivana Martinčević
Ostalo 		 
Challenges in the Creative Process within Romanian Advertising Agencies: Obstacles and Solutions (str.207-216) engleskiPDF 149 KB
Mădălina Buga-Moraru
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ethics as the Strategy for Public Relations Associations (str.217-223) engleskiPDF 248 KB
Matilda Kolić Stanić
Ostalo 		 
Human Resources Information Systems: Transactional and Strategic Paradigm (str.224-230) engleskiPDF 126 KB
Anton Florijan Barišić, Mirjana Pejić Bach, Ivan Miloloža
Ostalo 		 
Industry Structure in Developing Company's Long-Term Business Strategy (str.231-238) engleskiPDF 189 KB
Vesna Sesar, Krešimir Buntak, Ivana Martinčević, Saša Bogović
Ostalo 		 
Innovative Human Resource Management (str.239-245) engleskiPDF 161 KB
Světlana Myslivcová
Ostalo 		 
Interaction between Territorial Capital and Family Businesses (str.246-257) engleskiPDF 235 KB
Csilla Polster, Márta Konczosné Szombathelyi
Ostalo 		 
Measuring Work and Environmental Culture as Part of the Internal CSR (str.258-265) engleskiPDF 201 KB
Nora Rodek, Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr
Ostalo 		 
New Technologies in Marketing as Competitive Advantage (str.266-274) engleskiPDF 148 KB
Petra Leonora Cvitanović
Ostalo 		 
Social Media Marketing: Engaging with Consumers in Digital Era (str.275-282) engleskiPDF 206 KB
Aleksandar Grubor, Olja Jakša
Ostalo 		 
Social Responsibility of Companies in Contemporary Business (str.283-291) engleskiPDF 130 KB
Igor Klopotan
Ostalo 		 
The Importance of Emotional Intelligence for Authentic Leadership Style (str.292-299) engleskiPDF 176 KB
Ivana Marić, Jelena Kovač, Luka Habek
Ostalo 		 
The Role of Lead Business Analyst in the Contemporary Enterprise Reporting Process (str.300-305) engleskiPDF 246 KB
Lidija Grdošić, Ammar Avdić
Ostalo 		 
Which Factors Favour Becoming a Technology-Based & Highly Innovative Firm? The Role of Knowledge, Technological and Managerial Capabilities, and Entrepreneurs´ Education Background (str.306-320) engleskiPDF 514 KB
Tomás González-Cruz, Jose Antonio Clemente, Sergio Camisón-Haba
Ostalo 		 
Opportunities to Achieve a Sustainable Restaurant Business (str.321-329) engleskiPDF 315 KB
Olga Mancheva-Ali, Ilyan Lilov
Ostalo 		 
A Business Perspective on Internet of Things (str.330-335) engleskiPDF 117 KB
Arbana Kadriu, Nusret Haliti
Ostalo 		 
Application of Modern Technology: Perspective of Country Tourism Office (str.336-346) engleskiPDF 549 KB
Tamara Ćurlin, Božidar Jaković, Ivan Strugar
Ostalo 		 
Current State and Perspectives of Twitter usage in Tourism (str.347-355) engleskiPDF 313 KB
Tamara Ćurlin, Vanja Šimićević, Božidar Jaković
Ostalo 		 
Innovation Activities and Financial Performance: The Case of Kosovo (str.356-363) engleskiPDF 324 KB
Arbnora Latifaj
Ostalo 		 
Innovation and Leadership Style in Croatian Companies (str.364-371) engleskiPDF 148 KB
Ivan Miloloža
Ostalo 		 
Local Tourism, Social Innovations (str.372-382) engleskiPDF 411 KB
Tivadar Máhr, Zoltán Birkner, Nóra Rodek Berkes
Ostalo 		 
Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Value Chain Performance in Albania: Information System Implementation (str.383-392) engleskiPDF 752 KB
Julian Lekoçaj, Valter Hoxha
Ostalo 		 
Multi-Criteria Decision Making Application in the Education Context (str.393-400) engleskiPDF 221 KB
Daniela Garbin Praničević, Judita Peterlin
Ostalo 		 
Regional Innovation Strategies Applied in Slovak Republic (str.401-407) engleskiPDF 139 KB
Katarína Rentková
Ostalo 		 
Role of Corporate Social Responsibility in Croatian Export Companies (str.408-416) engleskiPDF 221 KB
Andrija Barić, Mislav Ante Omazić
Ostalo 		 
Sequential Pattern Mining Model of Performing Video Learning History Data to Extract the Most Difficult Learning Subjects (str.417-423) engleskiPDF 161 KB
Edona Doko, Lejla Abazi Bexheti, Visar Shehu
Ostalo 		 
Settlement-Territorial Identity (str.424-430) engleskiPDF 242 KB
Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr, Nora Rodek
Ostalo 		 
Total Quality Management Practice in Croatian Language Service Provider Companies (str.431-439) engleskiPDF 204 KB
Sanja Seljan
Ostalo 		 
University Characteristics as Factor Affecting the Creation of University Spin-Offs (str.440-448) engleskiPDF 213 KB
Jan Hunady, Marta Orviska, Peter Pisar
Uvodnik 		 
The Technical Analysis of On-Grid Photovoltaic Power Plant Implementation: Case Study of Elbasan, Albania (str.449-454) engleskiPDF 132 KB
Virtyt Lesha
Ostalo 		 
The Role of the Innovation Ecosystem for Regional Cluster Development: The Case of the Lake Constance Region (str.455-464) engleskiPDF 366 KB
Lars Schmitt, Sebastian Woelk, Wolfgang H. Schulz
Ostalo 		 
Posjeta: 0 *