Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 3 No. 1, 2017.

Analysis of Food Consumption in Hungary
(str.1-7)
Katalin Tari, József Lehota, Nándor Komáromi
Are ICT Tools Recognized Enough as Management Support in Croatian Tourism?
(str.8-15)
Daniela Garbin Praničević, Judita Peterlin
Devising and Evaluating B2B Conceptual Model for B2B Portal for Mobile Interactive Devices Using Man Whitney U Test
(str.16-22)
Majlinda Fetaji, Labinot Morina, Bekim Fetaji, Mirlinda Ebibi
Devising New CLA Methodology in Teaching Programming Using Flipped Learning with Counterpart Learner Assistant - CLA
(str.23-29)
Majlinda Fetaji, Abdulmelih Gylcan, Bekim Fetaji, Mirlinda Ebibi
Educating Creativity in Advertising School by Using Innovation in Technology
(str.30-38)
Mădălina Moraru
Professional Development of Business Students: Vision Creating
(str.39-46)
Judita Peterlin, Vlado Dimovski, Simon Colnar, Barbara Grah
Technology meets Psychology: Teaching Business Students Critical Thinking within New Learning Formats
(str.47-54)
Petra Hauptfeld
The Impact of an Internet-Based Computer Laboratory on Graduate Students’ Learning of Econometrics
(str.55-61)
Vesna Bucevska
A Comparison of Algorithms for Text Classification of Albanian News Articles
(str.62-68)
Arbana Kadriu, Lejla Abazi
Long-Run Elasticity of the Substitution in the Slovak Economy
(str.69-73)
Karol Szomolányi, Martin Lukáčik, Adriana Lukáčiková
Statistical Analysis of Wind Speed for the Probability Evaluation of Cancelled Departure for Catamarans and Ferries
(str.74-84)
Nastia Degiuli, Biserka Runje, Andrea Farkas
Student Perceptions Regarding the Mind Map Application in Mathematical Education
(str.85-91)
Violeta Cvetkoska
Univariate Weibull Distributions and Their Applications
(str.92-99)
Višnja Jurić
Credit Scoring Analysis: Case Study of Using Weka
(str.100-105)
Frane Škegro, Jovana Zoroja, Vanja Šimićević
Conversion of Foreign Currency Loans in the CEECs
(str.106-113)
Zsuzsanna Novák, Imre Vámos
Opportunities and Obstacles of a Healthy Diet from an Economic and Psychological Aspect
(str.114-121)
Nikolett Mihály, Nándor Komáromi, József Lehota
Pension Policy Challenges and Communication Solutions
(str.122-129)
Nikolett Mihály, Nándor Komáromi
Development and Implementation of Sustainability IoT Based Curriculum
(str.130-138)
Amr Elsaadany, Ahmed Helmi
Effects of Promotion Techniques at Higher Education Institutions: The Case of the Republic of Macedonia
(str.139-142)
Teuta Veseli-Kurtishi, Nexhbi Veseli
Integrated Educational System – Pure Experiment or Model for the Future
(str.143-151)
Dušan Vasić, Aleksandra Stojković, Bojan Zdravković
Teamwork and E-learning as a New Approach in High Education
(str.152-158)
Danijela Kardaš, Bojan Knežević, Petar Gvero
The Role of Total Cost of Ownership Tools in AAL Technology Assessment
(str.159-163)
Eoghan McConalogue, Paul Davis, Regina Connolly
Reporting Solution for Order Management
(str.164-168)
Darko Golec
Crowdfunding of Entrepreneurial Projects in Sport
(str.169-176)
Ivan Novak, Blaženka Knežević, Petra Škrobot
Humor and Co-Creation as Levers of Valorization of Tourism Attractions: Case Study from Vodnjan, Croatia
(str.177-182)
Iva Silvar, Ana Periša, Anđelina Horvat
Managing Innovation in an Unstable World: Challenges of Global Competition for European Innovative and Proactive Firms
(str.183-189)
Carlo Binder, Andrea Mantovani
Mobile Business Intelligence: Allocation of Mobile Workers for Competitive Information Gathering
(str.190-195)
Ofer Barkai, Elad Harison
New Geographies of Tourist Consumption: The Case of Montenegro
(str.196-200)
Sanja Peković, Jovana Vukčević, Tatjana Stanovčić, Đurđica Perović
The Analysis of Electromagnetic Field Impact of Mobile Communication Antennas: The Case Study of Lombardy, Italy
(str.201-207)
Virtyt Lesha, Besmira Kuqi
The State of Entrepreneurship and Innovativeness in Montenegro
(str.208-216)
Sanja Peković, Jelena Jovanović, Zdravko Krivokapić, Aleksandar Vujović
From Learning to Knowledge: Analysis of Relationships between These Organizational Processes
(str.217-226)
Lejla Turulja, Nijaz Bajgorić
Protection of ‘Whistleblowers’ Identity
(str.227-233)
Željko Mirjanić, Jasna Čošabić
Change Management: A Change Everyone Fears?
(str.234-240)
Lidija Grdošić, Ammar Avdić
The Choice of Color, Topic and Toys: An Empirical Study of Gender Roles
(str.241-248)
Thorsten Litfin, Özlem Teckert, Julia Lamberz
Corporate Social Responsibility in the Water Industry Sector
(str.249-254)
Nóra Rodek Berkes, Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr
External Audit of Public Finance in Function of Macroeconomic Stability
(str.255-261)
Snežana Ljubisavljević, Milka Grbić
How Students as Consumers Learn Information about New Products
(str.262-269)
Jelena Šišara, Divna Goleš
Pick My Desk and Go: A solution to Improve Team Dynamics
(str.270-275)
Riccardo Bonazzi
Role of Accounting Information in Decision-Making Process, the Importance for its Users
(str.276-283)
Berisha Nexhmie Vokshi, Xhelili Florentina Krasniqi
The Analysis of CSR Reports of Serbian Companies
(str.284-291)
Milena Stanisavljević
The Influence of Modern Business Environment on Management Changes
(str.292-301)
Krešimir Buntak, Ivana Martinčević, Maja Mutavdžija
The Many Faces of Internet Marketing
(str.302-307)
Aleksandar Grubor, Olja Milovanov
User-Friendly Website Design: A Combined Eye-Tracking Study
(str.308-315)
Julia Lamberz, Thorsten Litfin, Gunther Meeh-Bunse, Özlem Teckert
Green hopes: Spatial and Settlement Development Operative Programs in the Programming Period 2014-2020
(str.316-324)
Tivadar Máhr, Zoltán Birkner, Nóra Rodek Berkes
Rebuilding the Hungarian-Romanian Border Zone as a Learning Region
(str.325-331)
Zoltan Zakota
Service Design Guidelines for New Types of Wellness Tourism
(str.332-339)
Riccardo Bonazzi, Vincent Grèzes, Valérie Barbey
A Google Classroom-Based Learning Management System: Empirical Evidence from SEEU
(str.340-348)
Lejla Abazi-Bexheti, Edmond Jajaga, Hirije Abazi-Alili, Arbana Kadriu, Marika Apostolova-Trpkovska
Eco-Innovation and its Determinants: A Review of the Emerging Literature
(str.349-359)
Mihaela Păcesilă, Carmen Nadia Ciocoiu
Innovative Activities in Terms of Information Processing
(str.360-366)
Peter Balco, Martina Drahošová, Michal Greguš, Mojmír Kališ
NoSQL Databases as Social Networks Storage Systems
(str.367-373)
Dražena Gašpar, Mirela Mabić
Opening the Black Box of Innovation Processes in Virtual Communities
(str.374-381)
Meera Sarma
The Link between Human Resources in Science and Technology and Regional Economic Development in the EU
(str.382-388)
Jan Hunady, Marta Orviska, Peter Pisar
The Opportunities of Small and Medium-Sized Cities in the Globalizing World
(str.389-395)
Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr, Nóra Rodek Berkes
