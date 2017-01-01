hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 3 No. 1, 2017.

Datum izdavanja: listopada 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 2. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Analysis of Food Consumption in Hungary (str.1-7) engleskiPDF 187 KB
Katalin Tari, József Lehota, Nándor Komáromi
Ostalo 		 
Are ICT Tools Recognized Enough as Management Support in Croatian Tourism? (str.8-15) engleskiPDF 143 KB
Daniela Garbin Praničević, Judita Peterlin
Ostalo 		 
Devising and Evaluating B2B Conceptual Model for B2B Portal for Mobile Interactive Devices Using Man Whitney U Test (str.16-22) engleskiPDF 145 KB
Majlinda Fetaji, Labinot Morina, Bekim Fetaji, Mirlinda Ebibi
Ostalo 		 
Devising New CLA Methodology in Teaching Programming Using Flipped Learning with Counterpart Learner Assistant - CLA (str.23-29) engleskiPDF 136 KB
Majlinda Fetaji, Abdulmelih Gylcan, Bekim Fetaji, Mirlinda Ebibi
Ostalo 		 
Educating Creativity in Advertising School by Using Innovation in Technology (str.30-38) engleskiPDF 183 KB
Mădălina Moraru
Ostalo 		 
Professional Development of Business Students: Vision Creating (str.39-46) engleskiPDF 134 KB
Judita Peterlin, Vlado Dimovski, Simon Colnar, Barbara Grah
Ostalo 		 
Technology meets Psychology: Teaching Business Students Critical Thinking within New Learning Formats (str.47-54) engleskiPDF 136 KB
Petra Hauptfeld
Ostalo 		 
The Impact of an Internet-Based Computer Laboratory on Graduate Students’ Learning of Econometrics (str.55-61) engleskiPDF 132 KB
Vesna Bucevska
Ostalo 		 
A Comparison of Algorithms for Text Classification of Albanian News Articles (str.62-68) engleskiPDF 292 KB
Arbana Kadriu, Lejla Abazi
Ostalo 		 
Long-Run Elasticity of the Substitution in the Slovak Economy (str.69-73) engleskiPDF 111 KB
Karol Szomolányi, Martin Lukáčik, Adriana Lukáčiková
Ostalo 		 
Statistical Analysis of Wind Speed for the Probability Evaluation of Cancelled Departure for Catamarans and Ferries (str.74-84) engleskiPDF 345 KB
Nastia Degiuli, Biserka Runje, Andrea Farkas
Ostalo 		 
Student Perceptions Regarding the Mind Map Application in Mathematical Education (str.85-91) engleskiPDF 175 KB
Violeta Cvetkoska
Ostalo 		 
Univariate Weibull Distributions and Their Applications (str.92-99) engleskiPDF 586 KB
Višnja Jurić
Ostalo 		 
Credit Scoring Analysis: Case Study of Using Weka (str.100-105) engleskiPDF 267 KB
Frane Škegro, Jovana Zoroja, Vanja Šimićević
Ostalo 		 
Conversion of Foreign Currency Loans in the CEECs (str.106-113) engleskiPDF 199 KB
Zsuzsanna Novák, Imre Vámos
Ostalo 		 
Opportunities and Obstacles of a Healthy Diet from an Economic and Psychological Aspect (str.114-121) engleskiPDF 137 KB
Nikolett Mihály, Nándor Komáromi, József Lehota
Ostalo 		 
Pension Policy Challenges and Communication Solutions (str.122-129) engleskiPDF 141 KB
Nikolett Mihály, Nándor Komáromi
Ostalo 		 
Development and Implementation of Sustainability IoT Based Curriculum (str.130-138) engleskiPDF 138 KB
Amr Elsaadany, Ahmed Helmi
Ostalo 		 
Effects of Promotion Techniques at Higher Education Institutions: The Case of the Republic of Macedonia (str.139-142) engleskiPDF 107 KB
Teuta Veseli-Kurtishi, Nexhbi Veseli
Ostalo 		 
Integrated Educational System – Pure Experiment or Model for the Future (str.143-151) engleskiPDF 156 KB
Dušan Vasić, Aleksandra Stojković, Bojan Zdravković
Ostalo 		 
Teamwork and E-learning as a New Approach in High Education (str.152-158) engleskiPDF 155 KB
Danijela Kardaš, Bojan Knežević, Petar Gvero
Ostalo 		 
The Role of Total Cost of Ownership Tools in AAL Technology Assessment (str.159-163) engleskiPDF 95 KB
Eoghan McConalogue, Paul Davis, Regina Connolly
Ostalo 		 
Reporting Solution for Order Management (str.164-168) engleskiPDF 225 KB
Darko Golec
Ostalo 		 
Crowdfunding of Entrepreneurial Projects in Sport (str.169-176) engleskiPDF 126 KB
Ivan Novak, Blaženka Knežević, Petra Škrobot
Ostalo 		 
Humor and Co-Creation as Levers of Valorization of Tourism Attractions: Case Study from Vodnjan, Croatia (str.177-182) engleskiPDF 248 KB
Iva Silvar, Ana Periša, Anđelina Horvat
Ostalo 		 
Managing Innovation in an Unstable World: Challenges of Global Competition for European Innovative and Proactive Firms (str.183-189) engleskiPDF 123 KB
Carlo Binder, Andrea Mantovani
Ostalo 		 
Mobile Business Intelligence: Allocation of Mobile Workers for Competitive Information Gathering (str.190-195) engleskiPDF 111 KB
Ofer Barkai, Elad Harison
Ostalo 		 
New Geographies of Tourist Consumption: The Case of Montenegro (str.196-200) engleskiPDF 117 KB
Sanja Peković, Jovana Vukčević, Tatjana Stanovčić, Đurđica Perović
Ostalo 		 
The Analysis of Electromagnetic Field Impact of Mobile Communication Antennas: The Case Study of Lombardy, Italy (str.201-207) engleskiPDF 599 KB
Virtyt Lesha, Besmira Kuqi
Ostalo 		 
The State of Entrepreneurship and Innovativeness in Montenegro (str.208-216) engleskiPDF 395 KB
Sanja Peković, Jelena Jovanović, Zdravko Krivokapić, Aleksandar Vujović
Pregledni rad 		 
From Learning to Knowledge: Analysis of Relationships between These Organizational Processes (str.217-226) engleskiPDF 211 KB
Lejla Turulja, Nijaz Bajgorić
Ostalo 		 
Protection of ‘Whistleblowers’ Identity (str.227-233) engleskiPDF 112 KB
Željko Mirjanić, Jasna Čošabić
Ostalo 		 
Change Management: A Change Everyone Fears? (str.234-240) engleskiPDF 175 KB
Lidija Grdošić, Ammar Avdić
Ostalo 		 
The Choice of Color, Topic and Toys: An Empirical Study of Gender Roles (str.241-248) engleskiPDF 153 KB
Thorsten Litfin, Özlem Teckert, Julia Lamberz
Ostalo 		 
Corporate Social Responsibility in the Water Industry Sector (str.249-254) engleskiPDF 261 KB
Nóra Rodek Berkes, Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr
Ostalo 		 
External Audit of Public Finance in Function of Macroeconomic Stability (str.255-261) engleskiPDF 169 KB
Snežana Ljubisavljević, Milka Grbić
Ostalo 		 
How Students as Consumers Learn Information about New Products (str.262-269) engleskiPDF 169 KB
Jelena Šišara, Divna Goleš
Uvodnik 		 
Pick My Desk and Go: A solution to Improve Team Dynamics (str.270-275) engleskiPDF 187 KB
Riccardo Bonazzi
Ostalo 		 
Role of Accounting Information in Decision-Making Process, the Importance for its Users (str.276-283) engleskiPDF 154 KB
Berisha Nexhmie Vokshi, Xhelili Florentina Krasniqi
Ostalo 		 
The Analysis of CSR Reports of Serbian Companies (str.284-291) engleskiPDF 127 KB
Milena Stanisavljević
Ostalo 		 
The Influence of Modern Business Environment on Management Changes (str.292-301) engleskiPDF 182 KB
Krešimir Buntak, Ivana Martinčević, Maja Mutavdžija
Ostalo 		 
The Many Faces of Internet Marketing (str.302-307) engleskiPDF 139 KB
Aleksandar Grubor, Olja Milovanov
Ostalo 		 
User-Friendly Website Design: A Combined Eye-Tracking Study (str.308-315) engleskiPDF 202 KB
Julia Lamberz, Thorsten Litfin, Gunther Meeh-Bunse, Özlem Teckert
Ostalo 		 
Green hopes: Spatial and Settlement Development Operative Programs in the Programming Period 2014-2020 (str.316-324) engleskiPDF 192 KB
Tivadar Máhr, Zoltán Birkner, Nóra Rodek Berkes
Ostalo 		 
Rebuilding the Hungarian-Romanian Border Zone as a Learning Region (str.325-331) engleskiPDF 196 KB
Zoltan Zakota
Ostalo 		 
Service Design Guidelines for New Types of Wellness Tourism (str.332-339) engleskiPDF 279 KB
Riccardo Bonazzi, Vincent Grèzes, Valérie Barbey
Ostalo 		 
A Google Classroom-Based Learning Management System: Empirical Evidence from SEEU (str.340-348) engleskiPDF 245 KB
Lejla Abazi-Bexheti, Edmond Jajaga, Hirije Abazi-Alili, Arbana Kadriu, Marika Apostolova-Trpkovska
Ostalo 		 
Eco-Innovation and its Determinants: A Review of the Emerging Literature (str.349-359) engleskiPDF 184 KB
Mihaela Păcesilă, Carmen Nadia Ciocoiu
Ostalo 		 
Innovative Activities in Terms of Information Processing (str.360-366) engleskiPDF 206 KB
Peter Balco, Martina Drahošová, Michal Greguš, Mojmír Kališ
Ostalo 		 
NoSQL Databases as Social Networks Storage Systems (str.367-373) engleskiPDF 144 KB
Dražena Gašpar, Mirela Mabić
Ostalo 		 
Opening the Black Box of Innovation Processes in Virtual Communities (str.374-381) engleskiPDF 352 KB
Meera Sarma
Ostalo 		 
The Link between Human Resources in Science and Technology and Regional Economic Development in the EU (str.382-388) engleskiPDF 129 KB
Jan Hunady, Marta Orviska, Peter Pisar
Ostalo 		 
The Opportunities of Small and Medium-Sized Cities in the Globalizing World (str.389-395) engleskiPDF 113 KB
Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr, Nóra Rodek Berkes
Ostalo 		 
Posjeta: 0 *