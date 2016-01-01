hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 2 No. 1, 2016.

Datum izdavanja: listopada 2016.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 2. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Analysis of Competitiveness with Online Marketing Tools in Hungary (str.1-10) engleskiPDF 186 KB
Katalin Tari, Nikolett Mihály
International Scientific Collaboration Links of Central Eastern European Countries Measured Through Publications (str.11-17) engleskiPDF 230 KB
Andrea Magda Nagy
Perception of Social Innovation among Management Students (str.18-23) engleskiPDF 200 KB
Judita Peterlin, Vlado Dimovski, Daniela Garbin Praničević
Comparative Analysis of Classic Clustering Algorithms and Girvan-Newman Algorithm for Finding Communities in Social Networks (str.24-31) engleskiPDF 412 KB
Jelena Ljucović, Tijana Vujičić, Tripo Matijević, Savo Tomović, Snežana Šćepanović
Comparison of Multivariate Statistical Analysis and Machine Learning Methods in Retailing: Research Framework Proposition (str.32-38) engleskiPDF 182 KB
Ivica Ćorić
Criteria of Successful Career in Sales: Sales Managers Perspective (str.39-46) engleskiPDF 158 KB
Violeta Cvetkoska, Filip Iliev
Fuzzy Multicriteria Model for Ranking Suppliers in Manufacturing Company (str.47-54) engleskiPDF 230 KB
Željko Stević, Ilija Tanackov, Marko Vasiljević, Slavko Vesković
Impact of Terms-of-Trade on Business Cycles of Slovakia, Czech Republic and Croatia (str.55-62) engleskiPDF 363 KB
Karol Szomolányi, Martin Lukáčik, Adriana Lukáčiková
Marketing Decision Making by Applying the Expert System (str.63-69) engleskiPDF 227 KB
Radovan Pejanović, Otilija Sedlak, Zoran Ćirić, Leposava Grubić-Nešić, Slavica Mitrović, Jelica Eremić-Đođić
Measurement of Innovation: Where Do We Stand? (str.70-76) engleskiPDF 160 KB
Lionel Artige
Multi-Method Approach to Compare the Socio-Demographic Typology of Residents and Clusters of Electricity Load Curves in a Swiss Sustainable Neighbourhood (str.77-81) engleskiPDF 136 KB
Francesco Cimmino, Joëlle Mastelic, Stéphane Genoud
The Connection between the Distance of the Suppliers and the Keeping of the Safety Stock (str.82-87) engleskiPDF 232 KB
Gábor Farkas
Knowledge Management or Knowledge-Cum-Values-Management? (str.88-96) engleskiPDF 235 KB
Matjaž Mulej, Vojko Potočan
An Analysis of the Internal Barriers Hindering Croatian Export Companies (str.97-102) engleskiPDF 109 KB
Helena Miloloža
Duality between the Short Run Profit and Production Function (str.103-110) engleskiPDF 171 KB
Ilko Vrankić, Mira Krpan
Knowledge Management in Knowledge Society (str.111-117) engleskiPDF 192 KB
Ivan Strugar, Davor Fakleš
Private Pensions Market Development in Romania in 2014 (str.118-125) engleskiPDF 374 KB
Tudor Colomeischi, Eugenia Iancu
Smuggling as a Form of Illegal Evasion of Public Revenue (str.126-132) engleskiPDF 320 KB
Edin Čolaković
Analysis of Electronic Banking and Its Impact on the Excellence of Banks in Croatia (str.133-138) engleskiPDF 114 KB
Natalija Kokolek, Dajana Ćorić
Analysis of Performance of Venture Capital Funds in Transition Countries: An Empirical Study in Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.139-146) engleskiPDF 204 KB
Irena Đalić, Svetlana Terzić
Operational Risks in the Banking Industry (str.147-154) engleskiPDF 141 KB
Lidija Grdošić
Prediction of Insolvency of Hungarian Micro Enterprises (str.155-162) engleskiPDF 256 KB
Daniel Boda, Martin Luptak, László Pitlik, Gabor Szucs, Istvan Takacs
The Importance of Financial Performance for Evaluating Supplier Performance – a Comparison with the Internal Ratings of Credit Institutions (str.163-168) engleskiPDF 108 KB
Gunther Meeh-Bunse, Anke Hermeling
Competitiveness of the BRICS Countries on the Field of International Higher Education (str.169-176) engleskiPDF 359 KB
Anita Veres
Croatian Public Health Governance Model Improvement (str.177-184) engleskiPDF 135 KB
Nino Sipina
Determinants of Efficacy of Studying in the Republic Croatia - Comparing Neural Networks and Decision Trees: Research Framework Proposition (str.185-191) engleskiPDF 121 KB
Alisa Bilal Zorić
Measuring the Stability of University Rankings in the Field of Education (str.192-199) engleskiPDF 203 KB
Nikola Zornić, Marina Dobrota, Veljko Jeremić
Methodological Opportunities for Improving the Quality of Higher Education Institutions (str.200-207) engleskiPDF 140 KB
Nikolett Mihály, Katalin Tari
Technology – Based Assessment of Soft Skills in Higher Education (str.208-213) engleskiPDF 174 KB
Goran Čubrić, Ivana Salopek Čubrić
The Role of Institutional Development in Creating Knowledge Based Economies: The Example from the Balkan Countries (str.214-218) engleskiPDF 106 KB
Kristina Marić, Miroljub Shukarov
An Alternative to Online Travel Agencies for Retention of Hotel Customers (str.219-224) engleskiPDF 712 KB
Riccardo Bonazzi, Roland Schegg
Free Lunch and Ride Sharing: A New Business Model for Winter Sport Resorts (str.225-230) engleskiPDF 183 KB
Riccardo Bonazzi, Michaël Poli, Patrick Kuonen
Integrated Model of Traceability (str.231-236) engleskiPDF 154 KB
Jovana Zoroja, Mirjana Pejić Bach, Dubravka Omejec
Web Mining Framework: Croatian Patents Case Study (str.237-242) engleskiPDF 158 KB
Goran Popović
Impact of Tourism Destination Strategy on Its Competitiveness (str.243-249) engleskiPDF 120 KB
Dunja Demirović, Radovan Pejanović, Otilija Sedlak, Kristina Košić
Effects of Tax Audit on Tax Evasion and Grey Economy in the Republic of Serbia (str.250-255) engleskiPDF 142 KB
Miodrag Todorović, Samir Ljajić, Aleksandar R. Ivanović
Country-of-Origin vs. Foreign Branding: Does Incongruent Verbal Package Information Affect Consumers' Purchase Intention? (str.256-263) engleskiPDF 190 KB
Ana Marija Morovican, Claudia Kummer
Decision Support Approach for Managers in the Application of the CSR Concept (str.264-271) engleskiPDF 367 KB
Nóra Rodek Berkes
Differences in Competitiveness of the Construction Enterprises in Czech Republic and Austria (str.272-277) engleskiPDF 168 KB
Petar Marinič
Findings of an International Research on the Future of Marketing Communication (str.278-284) engleskiPDF 183 KB
Gábor Rekettye, Jr., Gábor Rekettye
Future Development of Customer Analytics in Marketing (str.285-292) engleskiPDF 229 KB
Dijana Ćosić
Impact of Leadership Style to the Business Performance: Balanced Scorecard Approach (str.293-298) engleskiPDF 118 KB
Ivan Miloloža
National Culture and Organizational Learning (str.299-304) engleskiPDF 104 KB
Nebojša Janićijević
Perception of Sustainability Reporting – an Attempt by Means of Eye-Tracking (str.305-312) engleskiPDF 218 KB
Thorsten Litfin, Gunther Meeh-Bunse, Katja Luer, Özlem Teckert
Products Generated Knowledge (Intangible Assets) Determinants in Predicting the Bankruptcy Risk? (str.313-320) engleskiPDF 244 KB
Eugenia Iancu, Aurel Burciu, Paul Pascu
Social Business Process Management and Knowledge Intensive Processes (str.321-328) engleskiPDF 224 KB
Vesna Bosilj Vukšić, Dalia Suša, Anita Lovrić
Sustainable Branding (str.329-336) engleskiPDF 189 KB
Aleksandar Grubor, Olja Milovanov
The Impact of Corporate Social Responsibility on Customer Loyalty (str.337-342) engleskiPDF 116 KB
Milena Stanisavljević
The Impact of Service Quality on Students' Satisfaction and the Word-of-Mouth: The Case of the University of Rijeka Departments (str.343-348) engleskiPDF 194 KB
Dunja Meštrović
Analysing EU Sectoral Trade Integration with Gravity Model of Trade (str.349-356) engleskiPDF 223 KB
Ildiko Virag-Neumann
Digital Sustainability in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (str.357-361) engleskiPDF 106 KB
Vasja Roblek, Maja Meško, Zlatka Meško Štok
How Banks in Bosnia and Herzegovina Use Social Networks? (str.362-367) engleskiPDF 159 KB
Dražena Gašpar, Mirela Babić, Damir Lucović
How Web 2.0 Technologies Affect Business? - Attitudes of Top and Middle Managers in BiH Companies (str.368-373) engleskiPDF 142 KB
Mirela Mabić
Must-Have Capabilities for Enterprise Mobility: A South African Study (str.374-382) engleskiPDF 165 KB
B-Abee Toperesu, Jean-Paul Van Belle
Specific Barriers for Quadruple Helix Innovation Model Development – Case of Croatia (str.383-391) engleskiPDF 138 KB
Jan Klasinc
Technology Adoption Model of Electronic Public Administration Services in Croatia - Research Framework Proposition (str.392-397) engleskiPDF 159 KB
Denis Hrestak
The Implementation, in Matlab, of Three Digital Image Processing Algorithms to Evaluate the Change of Parameters of Two Consecutive Images (str.398-403) engleskiPDF 271 KB
Virtyt Lesha
The Interpretations of Social Innovation and the Helix Models through a System of University Relations (str.404-410) engleskiPDF 202 KB
Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr, Nóra Rodek Berkes
Tourism in a New Role: The Relation between Destination Development and Social Well-Being (str.411-418) engleskiPDF 416 KB
Tivadar Máhr
Digital Marketing in Agricultural Sector (str.419-424) engleskiPDF 224 KB
Vedrana Bojkić, Marijana Vrbančić, Dragutin Žibrin, Martina Čut
Research Activity in the Czech and Slovak Regions (str.425-432) engleskiPDF 217 KB
Vladimir Žítek, Viktorie Klímová
Geospatial Technology a Solution on Communication Development Case Study: Tourism Management in Albania (str.433-438) engleskiPDF 767 KB
Medjon Hysenaj
