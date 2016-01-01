Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 2 No. 1, 2016.

|Sadržaj
Analysis of Competitiveness with Online Marketing Tools in Hungary
(str.1-10)
engleski
Katalin Tari, Nikolett Mihály
Ostalo
International Scientific Collaboration Links of Central Eastern European Countries Measured Through Publications
(str.11-17)
engleski
Andrea Magda Nagy
Ostalo
Perception of Social Innovation among Management Students
(str.18-23)
engleski
Judita Peterlin, Vlado Dimovski, Daniela Garbin Praničević
Ostalo
Comparative Analysis of Classic Clustering Algorithms and Girvan-Newman Algorithm for Finding Communities in Social Networks
(str.24-31)
engleski
Jelena Ljucović, Tijana Vujičić, Tripo Matijević, Savo Tomović, Snežana Šćepanović
Ostalo
Comparison of Multivariate Statistical Analysis and Machine Learning Methods in Retailing: Research Framework Proposition
(str.32-38)
engleski
Ivica Ćorić
Ostalo
Criteria of Successful Career in Sales: Sales Managers Perspective
(str.39-46)
engleski
Violeta Cvetkoska, Filip Iliev
Ostalo
Fuzzy Multicriteria Model for Ranking Suppliers in Manufacturing Company
(str.47-54)
engleski
Željko Stević, Ilija Tanackov, Marko Vasiljević, Slavko Vesković
Ostalo
Impact of Terms-of-Trade on Business Cycles of Slovakia, Czech Republic and Croatia
(str.55-62)
engleski
Karol Szomolányi, Martin Lukáčik, Adriana Lukáčiková
Ostalo
Marketing Decision Making by Applying the Expert System
(str.63-69)
engleski
Radovan Pejanović, Otilija Sedlak, Zoran Ćirić, Leposava Grubić-Nešić, Slavica Mitrović, Jelica Eremić-Đođić
Ostalo
Measurement of Innovation: Where Do We Stand?
(str.70-76)
engleski
Lionel Artige
Ostalo
Multi-Method Approach to Compare the Socio-Demographic Typology of Residents and Clusters of Electricity Load Curves in a Swiss Sustainable Neighbourhood
(str.77-81)
engleski
Francesco Cimmino, Joëlle Mastelic, Stéphane Genoud
Ostalo
The Connection between the Distance of the Suppliers and the Keeping of the Safety Stock
(str.82-87)
engleski
Gábor Farkas
Ostalo
Knowledge Management or Knowledge-Cum-Values-Management?
(str.88-96)
engleski
Matjaž Mulej, Vojko Potočan
Ostalo
An Analysis of the Internal Barriers Hindering Croatian Export Companies
(str.97-102)
engleski
Helena Miloloža
Ostalo
Duality between the Short Run Profit and Production Function
(str.103-110)
engleski
Ilko Vrankić, Mira Krpan
Ostalo
Knowledge Management in Knowledge Society
(str.111-117)
engleski
Ivan Strugar, Davor Fakleš
Ostalo
Private Pensions Market Development in Romania in 2014
(str.118-125)
engleski
Tudor Colomeischi, Eugenia Iancu
Ostalo
Smuggling as a Form of Illegal Evasion of Public Revenue
(str.126-132)
engleski
Edin Čolaković
Ostalo
Analysis of Electronic Banking and Its Impact on the Excellence of Banks in Croatia
(str.133-138)
engleski
Natalija Kokolek, Dajana Ćorić
Ostalo
Analysis of Performance of Venture Capital Funds in Transition Countries: An Empirical Study in Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.139-146)
engleski
Irena Đalić, Svetlana Terzić
Ostalo
Operational Risks in the Banking Industry
(str.147-154)
engleski
Lidija Grdošić
Ostalo
Prediction of Insolvency of Hungarian Micro Enterprises
(str.155-162)
engleski
Daniel Boda, Martin Luptak, László Pitlik, Gabor Szucs, Istvan Takacs
Ostalo
The Importance of Financial Performance for Evaluating Supplier Performance – a Comparison with the Internal Ratings of Credit Institutions
(str.163-168)
engleski
Gunther Meeh-Bunse, Anke Hermeling
Ostalo
Competitiveness of the BRICS Countries on the Field of International Higher Education
(str.169-176)
engleski
Anita Veres
Ostalo
Croatian Public Health Governance Model Improvement
(str.177-184)
engleski
Nino Sipina
Ostalo
Determinants of Efficacy of Studying in the Republic Croatia - Comparing Neural Networks and Decision Trees: Research Framework Proposition
(str.185-191)
engleski
Alisa Bilal Zorić
Stručni rad
Measuring the Stability of University Rankings in the Field of Education
(str.192-199)
engleski
Nikola Zornić, Marina Dobrota, Veljko Jeremić
Ostalo
Methodological Opportunities for Improving the Quality of Higher Education Institutions
(str.200-207)
engleski
Nikolett Mihály, Katalin Tari
Ostalo
Technology – Based Assessment of Soft Skills in Higher Education
(str.208-213)
engleski
Goran Čubrić, Ivana Salopek Čubrić
Ostalo
The Role of Institutional Development in Creating Knowledge Based Economies: The Example from the Balkan Countries
(str.214-218)
engleski
Kristina Marić, Miroljub Shukarov
Ostalo
An Alternative to Online Travel Agencies for Retention of Hotel Customers
(str.219-224)
engleski
Riccardo Bonazzi, Roland Schegg
Ostalo
Free Lunch and Ride Sharing: A New Business Model for Winter Sport Resorts
(str.225-230)
engleski
Riccardo Bonazzi, Michaël Poli, Patrick Kuonen
Ostalo
Integrated Model of Traceability
(str.231-236)
engleski
Jovana Zoroja, Mirjana Pejić Bach, Dubravka Omejec
Ostalo
Web Mining Framework: Croatian Patents Case Study
(str.237-242)
engleski
Goran Popović
Ostalo
Impact of Tourism Destination Strategy on Its Competitiveness
(str.243-249)
engleski
Dunja Demirović, Radovan Pejanović, Otilija Sedlak, Kristina Košić
Ostalo
Effects of Tax Audit on Tax Evasion and Grey Economy in the Republic of Serbia
(str.250-255)
engleski
Miodrag Todorović, Samir Ljajić, Aleksandar R. Ivanović
Ostalo
Country-of-Origin vs. Foreign Branding: Does Incongruent Verbal Package Information Affect Consumers' Purchase Intention?
(str.256-263)
engleski
Ana Marija Morovican, Claudia Kummer
Ostalo
Decision Support Approach for Managers in the Application of the CSR Concept
(str.264-271)
engleski
Nóra Rodek Berkes
Ostalo
Differences in Competitiveness of the Construction Enterprises in Czech Republic and Austria
(str.272-277)
engleski
Petar Marinič
Ostalo
Findings of an International Research on the Future of Marketing Communication
(str.278-284)
engleski
Gábor Rekettye, Jr., Gábor Rekettye
Ostalo
Future Development of Customer Analytics in Marketing
(str.285-292)
engleski
Dijana Ćosić
Ostalo
Impact of Leadership Style to the Business Performance: Balanced Scorecard Approach
(str.293-298)
engleski
Ivan Miloloža
Ostalo
National Culture and Organizational Learning
(str.299-304)
engleski
Nebojša Janićijević
Ostalo
Perception of Sustainability Reporting – an Attempt by Means of Eye-Tracking
(str.305-312)
engleski
Thorsten Litfin, Gunther Meeh-Bunse, Katja Luer, Özlem Teckert
Ostalo
Products Generated Knowledge (Intangible Assets) Determinants in Predicting the Bankruptcy Risk?
(str.313-320)
engleski
Eugenia Iancu, Aurel Burciu, Paul Pascu
Ostalo
Social Business Process Management and Knowledge Intensive Processes
(str.321-328)
engleski
Vesna Bosilj Vukšić, Dalia Suša, Anita Lovrić
Ostalo
Sustainable Branding
(str.329-336)
engleski
Aleksandar Grubor, Olja Milovanov
Ostalo
The Impact of Corporate Social Responsibility on Customer Loyalty
(str.337-342)
engleski
Milena Stanisavljević
Ostalo
The Impact of Service Quality on Students' Satisfaction and the Word-of-Mouth: The Case of the University of Rijeka Departments
(str.343-348)
engleski
Dunja Meštrović
Ostalo
Analysing EU Sectoral Trade Integration with Gravity Model of Trade
(str.349-356)
engleski
Ildiko Virag-Neumann
Ostalo
Digital Sustainability in the Fourth Industrial Revolution
(str.357-361)
engleski
Vasja Roblek, Maja Meško, Zlatka Meško Štok
Ostalo
How Banks in Bosnia and Herzegovina Use Social Networks?
(str.362-367)
engleski
Dražena Gašpar, Mirela Babić, Damir Lucović
Ostalo
How Web 2.0 Technologies Affect Business? - Attitudes of Top and Middle Managers in BiH Companies
(str.368-373)
engleski
Mirela Mabić
Ostalo
Must-Have Capabilities for Enterprise Mobility: A South African Study
(
engleskiPDF 165 KB
B-Abee Toperesu, Jean-Paul Van Belle
Ostalo
Specific Barriers for Quadruple Helix Innovation Model Development – Case of Croatia
(str.383-391)
engleskiPDF 138 KB
Jan Klasinc
Ostalo
Technology Adoption Model of Electronic Public Administration Services in Croatia - Research Framework Proposition
(str.392-397)
engleskiPDF 159 KB
Denis Hrestak
Ostalo
The Implementation, in Matlab, of Three Digital Image Processing Algorithms to Evaluate the Change of Parameters of Two Consecutive Images
(str.398-403)
engleskiPDF 271 KB
Virtyt Lesha
Ostalo
The Interpretations of Social Innovation and the Helix Models through a System of University Relations
(str.404-410)
engleskiPDF 202 KB
Zoltán Birkner, Tivadar Máhr, Nóra Rodek Berkes
Ostalo
Tourism in a New Role: The Relation between Destination Development and Social Well-Being
(str.411-418)
engleskiPDF 416 KB
Tivadar Máhr
Ostalo
Digital Marketing in Agricultural Sector
(str.419-424)
engleskiPDF 224 KB
Vedrana Bojkić, Marijana Vrbančić, Dragutin Žibrin, Martina Čut
Ostalo
Research Activity in the Czech and Slovak Regions
(str.425-432)
engleskiPDF 217 KB
Vladimir Žítek, Viktorie Klímová
Ostalo
Geospatial Technology a Solution on Communication Development Case Study: Tourism Management in Albania
(str.433-438)
engleskiPDF 767 KB
Medjon Hysenaj
Ostalo
