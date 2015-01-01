hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 1 No. 1, 2015.

Datum izdavanja: listopada 2015.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 2. 2021.
ICT as a Supporting Factor for Innovation Activities (str.1-8) engleskiPDF 151 KB
Jovana Zoroja
Performing Arts Across the Continents: Our Way to Digital Humanities and Arts (str.9-16) engleskiPDF 473 KB
Jiri Navratil, Sven Ubik, Jiri Melnikov
Case Study in Banking Using Neural Networks (str.17-23) engleskiPDF 247 KB
Alisa Bilal Zorić
Customer Churn Prediction Embedded in an Analytical CRM Model (str.24-30) engleskiPDF 232 KB
Ede Lázár
Enterprises Using Radio Frequency Identification: Industry usage and specific purposes (str.31-38) engleskiPDF 569 KB
Jovana Zoroja, Igor Klopotan, Vanja Šimićević
Metropolitan Regions as Centres of Knowledge and Innovation Creation (str.39-44) engleskiPDF 593 KB
Viktorie Klímová, Vladimir Žítek
Economic Development of Former Yugoslav Countries (str.45-50) engleskiPDF 336 KB
Saša Kresojević
The Regression Analysis through Matlab of the Electrical Parameters in a Hydropower Plant (str.51-57) engleskiPDF 637 KB
Virtyt Lesha
Overview of Requirements Engineering Process for Software Product Lines (str.58-64) engleskiPDF 164 KB
Snežana Šćepanović, Blažo Popović
Relationship between Customers' Loyalty and Income: Preliminary Research (str.65-70) engleskiPDF 137 KB
Igor Klopotan, Kristina Vrhovec-Žohar, Edita Mahič
Will Big Data Deliver its Promised Productivity Growth (str.71-78) engleskiPDF 120 KB
Lionel Artige
Dashboards Usage for Business Intelligence: Selected Case Studies (str.78-86) engleskiPDF 340 KB
Dijana Ćosić, Ivan Horvat, Bojan Korizma
Investigating Tobacco Usage Habits Using Data Mining Approach (str.87-93) engleskiPDF 199 KB
Toni Martinović
Market Research for Organic Products in Everyday Use in Koprivnica-Križevci County (str.94-101) engleskiPDF 224 KB
Kristina Vrhovec-Žohar, Vedrana Bojkić, Igor Klopotan
Impacts of EU Enlargement Process: A Gravity Model Approach (str.102-109) engleskiPDF 310 KB
Ildiko Virag-Neumann
Monetary Integration in Europe in the Function of Fostering International Business (str.110-116) engleskiPDF 220 KB
Srđan Šapić, Srđan Furtula
The Effects of Immigrant Consumption Experience Abroad in the Education of Albanian Consumption According to International Gusto and Standards (str.117-123) engleskiPDF 289 KB
Elvira Fetahu, Ilir Bejtja, Elona Fetahu, Anila (Voci) Çekrezi
The Role of Croatia in Pan-European Corridors: Impact on Croatian Export (str.124-131) engleskiPDF 152 KB
Ivan Karatović, Helena Miloloža
Analysis of the Fiscal Rule Index in EU Member States (str.132-139) engleskiPDF 227 KB
Sabina Hodžić, Emira Bečić
Managing Change in Banking Organisations (str.140-147) engleskiPDF 146 KB
Ferenc Farkaš
ORBIS as a Research Tool: Examination of the Capital Structure of the Hungarian and French Wine Industry (str.148-157) engleskiPDF 267 KB
Martin Luptak, Daniel Boda, Gabor Szucs
The Relationship between Capital Structure Choice and Firm's Profitability: Evidence from Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.158-164) engleskiPDF 193 KB
Emina Resić, Jasmina Mangafić, Tunjo Perić
The Risk of Hypothecary Credit Indexed to Swiss Franc (str.165-172) engleskiPDF 368 KB
Zemke Jerzy
The Impact of Governmental Policy on R&D Projects in the Pharmaceutical Industry (str.173-180) engleskiPDF 141 KB
Ivana Stojchevska, Agon Baftijari
Designing a Learning Space for Unified Collaboration and Communication between Universities, Industry and the Public Sector (str.181-188) engleskiPDF 160 KB
Igor Vušanović, Bojan Knežević, Robin Støckert
The Role of Institutional Development in Education System: R&D and Innovation and their Impact on Economic Growth (str.189-195) engleskiPDF 449 KB
Miroljub Shukarov, Kristina Marić
Technology and Media in Education (str.196-203) engleskiPDF 136 KB
Hrvoje Budić, Antun Marinac, Filip Filipović
Students Perception and Willingness to E-learning in Republic of Croatia (str.204-210) engleskiPDF 124 KB
Natalija Kokolek, Dajana Ćorić, Božidar Jaković
Legal Aspects of Innovations in Croatia – Practical Guide and Highlights (str.211-216) engleskiPDF 147 KB
Dijana Zoričić
New Technology User Liability for Data Loss and Damages (str.217-223) engleskiPDF 117 KB
Katerina Dulčić
EcoSmart Energy and Health Care Promotion in Senior Tourism (str.224-231) engleskiPDF 165 KB
Amila Pilav-Velic, Nedim Suta, Anes Hrnjic
Identifying the Best Innovation Behaviour Hotel in the Balaton Region of Hungary (str.232-239) engleskiPDF 139 KB
Petra Gyurácz-Németh, Nikolett Horn, Nóra Friedrich
The Impact of Employee Satisfaction on Innovation Capacity in Telecommunications (str.240-247) engleskiPDF 134 KB
Anes Hrnjic, Irma Djidelija
Analysis of Development of Innovation and Competitiveness in Montenegro (str.248-255) engleskiPDF 388 KB
Zdravko Krivokapić, Jelena Jovanović, Aleksandar Vujović, Sanja Peković, Davorin Kramar
Nonprofit Organizations in the Knowledge Based Economy – Organizational Development and Professionalization (str.256-263) engleskiPDF 156 KB
Katalin Dobrai, Ferenc Farkaš
Broadcasting Organization in the Context of Creative Economics and Management Innovation (str.264-269) engleskiPDF 116 KB
Đuro Horvat, Marinko Kovačić, Ana Krajnović
Deep Web - Some Lessons to Learn (str.270-275) engleskiPDF 119 KB
Goran Popović, Ivan Strugar
Analysis of the Digital Divide in the Telecommunication Services Using Knowledge Discovery in Databases (str.276-284) engleskiPDF 424 KB
Vjekoslav Klarić
Active Sports Tourism in Slovenia: Preliminary Research (str.285-291) engleskiPDF 160 KB
Damjan Pintar
Revisiting the Impact of ICT to the Tourism Development (str.292-300) engleskiPDF 135 KB
Iris Mihajlović, Ivan Strugar
Satisfaction of Tourist at the Tourist Destination Portorož - Piran (str.301-307) engleskiPDF 179 KB
Vesna Petrovčič Mišić
Combined Use of Systems Methodologies in Creative Managing the Problem Situations: Key Features, Benefits and Challenges (str.308-315) engleskiPDF 263 KB
Dejana Zlatanović
Information Technology Capability and Its Impact on Firms Performance (str.316-322) engleskiPDF 137 KB
Lejla Turulja, Nijaz Bajgorić
Impact of Management Ethics on Payment Discipline (str.323-330) engleskiPDF 151 KB
Tanja Šalamon, Maja Meško
Impact of Organizational Culture on Organizational Learning and Knowledge Management (str.331-337) engleskiPDF 163 KB
Nebojša Janićijević
Designing Mobile Application for the Over the Counter Drug Marketing (str.338-344) engleskiPDF 163 KB
Vasja Roblek, Maja Meško
An Approach to Modelling Information System Availability by Using Bayesian Belief Network (str.345-353) engleskiPDF 184 KB
Semir Ibrahimović, Nijaz Bajgorić
Neuromarketing in Market Research: Eye Tracking Application (str.354-361) engleskiPDF 156 KB
Dijana Ćosić
Creating a Profile of Employees in the Accounting Department (str.362-367) engleskiPDF 207 KB
Lidija Grdošić
Leadership Differences: Internationalization, Size and Development (str.368-375) engleskiPDF 171 KB
Ivan Miloloža
On the Principles of Resource Consumption Optimization on Microeconomic Level (str.376-382) engleskiPDF 143 KB
Petru Stefea, Andrei Pelin
Testing Impact of Commitment to Business Ethics Influences Corporation Performance: Preliminary Research (str.383-390) engleskiPDF 162 KB
Silvija Vig, Ksenija Dumičić
The Assessment of Business Process Management Maturity: Comparative Analysis Inside an Organization (str.391-398) engleskiPDF 199 KB
Renata Gabryelczyk
The Role of Accounting in the Prevention of Corruption: Perception of Experts from Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.399-406) engleskiPDF 193 KB
Benina Veledar
Innovation of New Knowledge in Sustainable Tourism through Social Innovation (str.407-413) engleskiPDF 138 KB
Judita Peterlin, Vlado Dimovski
Innovative Approaches in Tourism Business Development (str.414-418) engleskiPDF 219 KB
Tatjana Stanovčić, Đurđica Perović, Sanja Peković
The Relationship between the Cryptocurrency Value (Bitcoin) and Interest for it in the Region (str.419-426) engleskiPDF 165 KB
Kristian Đokić, Mirjana Radman-Funarić, Katarina Potnik Galić
Archimedes Interdisciplinary Research Programme Forges a Broad Spectrum of Academic Innovations (str.427-434) engleskiPDF 137 KB
Michalis Loupis, Georgios Fourlas, Petros Lampsas, Theodoros Tsiftsis, Konstantinos Anagnostou, Nikos Strimpakos, Yiannis Raftoyiannis, Anastasia Pantera, Anna Deltsidou
Putting the Individual in Ambidexterity – Identifying Activities to Achieve Organisational Ambidexterity and Long-Term Survival (str.435-441) engleskiPDF 124 KB
Benedikt Schnellbächer, Ulf Diefenbach, Jan Millemann
From Information to Knowledge: Business Intelligence Usage and Perspectives (str.442-449) engleskiPDF 129 KB
Damir Ravlić
The Role of Human Resource Practices on Profits Generated by the Innovations: The Role of Top Management Support and Regularity of Employees Meetings (str.450-455) engleskiPDF 123 KB
Sanja Peković, Maja Bacović, Tatjana Stanovčić, Jelena Jovanović
Enterprises and Institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Web 2.0 Technologies (str.456-462) engleskiPDF 128 KB
Mirela Mabić
E-Science and Web 2.0 in Higher Education (str.463-469) engleskiPDF 146 KB
Antonija Marinclin, Ivana Mikić, Marija Blažičević
Risk Management Software – Standpoints of Users (str.470-477) engleskiPDF 211 KB
Dražena Gašpar, Mirela Mabić, Ivica Ćorić
A Relationship between Information Technology Implementation and Acquisition of Competitive Advantages in Banking in Croatia (str.478-485) engleskiPDF 389 KB
Denis Hrestak
(Un)Digital Poland: The Gap in the Digital Skills of Human Capital (str.486-492) engleskiPDF 283 KB
Katarzyna Śledziewska, Renata Włoch
Diagnosis of the Digital Competence Gap between SMEs in Poland and the EU (str.493-499) engleskiPDF 176 KB
Katarzyna Śledziewska, Renata Gabryelczyk
Modern Web Visualization Concepts of Tourist Destination (str.500-506) engleskiPDF 199 KB
Zoran Katanić
E-Agriculture: Montenegro Case (str.507-513) engleskiPDF 244 KB
Davor Ćorić, Miloš Popović
