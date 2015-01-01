Proceedings of the ENTRENOVA - ENTerprise REsearch InNOVAtion Conference (Online), Vol. 1 No. 1, 2015.

|Sadržaj
ICT as a Supporting Factor for Innovation Activities
Jovana Zoroja
Performing Arts Across the Continents: Our Way to Digital Humanities and Arts
Jiri Navratil, Sven Ubik, Jiri Melnikov
Case Study in Banking Using Neural Networks
Alisa Bilal Zorić
Customer Churn Prediction Embedded in an Analytical CRM Model
Ede Lázár
Enterprises Using Radio Frequency Identification: Industry usage and specific purposes
Jovana Zoroja, Igor Klopotan, Vanja Šimićević
Metropolitan Regions as Centres of Knowledge and Innovation Creation
Viktorie Klímová, Vladimir Žítek
Economic Development of Former Yugoslav Countries
Saša Kresojević
The Regression Analysis through Matlab of the Electrical Parameters in a Hydropower Plant
Virtyt Lesha
Overview of Requirements Engineering Process for Software Product Lines
Snežana Šćepanović, Blažo Popović
Relationship between Customers' Loyalty and Income: Preliminary Research
Igor Klopotan, Kristina Vrhovec-Žohar, Edita Mahič
Will Big Data Deliver its Promised Productivity Growth
Lionel Artige
Dashboards Usage for Business Intelligence: Selected Case Studies
Dijana Ćosić, Ivan Horvat, Bojan Korizma
Investigating Tobacco Usage Habits Using Data Mining Approach
Toni Martinović
Market Research for Organic Products in Everyday Use in Koprivnica-Križevci County
Kristina Vrhovec-Žohar, Vedrana Bojkić, Igor Klopotan
Impacts of EU Enlargement Process: A Gravity Model Approach
Ildiko Virag-Neumann
Monetary Integration in Europe in the Function of Fostering International Business
Srđan Šapić, Srđan Furtula
The Effects of Immigrant Consumption Experience Abroad in the Education of Albanian Consumption According to International Gusto and Standards
Elvira Fetahu, Ilir Bejtja, Elona Fetahu, Anila (Voci) Çekrezi
The Role of Croatia in Pan-European Corridors: Impact on Croatian Export
Ivan Karatović, Helena Miloloža
Analysis of the Fiscal Rule Index in EU Member States
Sabina Hodžić, Emira Bečić
Managing Change in Banking Organisations
Ferenc Farkaš
ORBIS as a Research Tool: Examination of the Capital Structure of the Hungarian and French Wine Industry
Martin Luptak, Daniel Boda, Gabor Szucs
The Relationship between Capital Structure Choice and Firm's Profitability: Evidence from Bosnia and Herzegovina
Emina Resić, Jasmina Mangafić, Tunjo Perić
The Risk of Hypothecary Credit Indexed to Swiss Franc
Zemke Jerzy
The Impact of Governmental Policy on R&D Projects in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Ivana Stojchevska, Agon Baftijari
Designing a Learning Space for Unified Collaboration and Communication between Universities, Industry and the Public Sector
Igor Vušanović, Bojan Knežević, Robin Støckert
The Role of Institutional Development in Education System: R&D and Innovation and their Impact on Economic Growth
Miroljub Shukarov, Kristina Marić
Technology and Media in Education
Hrvoje Budić, Antun Marinac, Filip Filipović
Students Perception and Willingness to E-learning in Republic of Croatia
Natalija Kokolek, Dajana Ćorić, Božidar Jaković
Legal Aspects of Innovations in Croatia – Practical Guide and Highlights
Dijana Zoričić
New Technology User Liability for Data Loss and Damages
Katerina Dulčić
EcoSmart Energy and Health Care Promotion in Senior Tourism
Amila Pilav-Velic, Nedim Suta, Anes Hrnjic
Identifying the Best Innovation Behaviour Hotel in the Balaton Region of Hungary
Petra Gyurácz-Németh, Nikolett Horn, Nóra Friedrich
The Impact of Employee Satisfaction on Innovation Capacity in Telecommunications
Anes Hrnjic, Irma Djidelija
Analysis of Development of Innovation and Competitiveness in Montenegro
Zdravko Krivokapić, Jelena Jovanović, Aleksandar Vujović, Sanja Peković, Davorin Kramar
Nonprofit Organizations in the Knowledge Based Economy – Organizational Development and Professionalization
Katalin Dobrai, Ferenc Farkaš
Broadcasting Organization in the Context of Creative Economics and Management Innovation
Đuro Horvat, Marinko Kovačić, Ana Krajnović
Deep Web - Some Lessons to Learn
Goran Popović, Ivan Strugar
Analysis of the Digital Divide in the Telecommunication Services Using Knowledge Discovery in Databases
Vjekoslav Klarić
Active Sports Tourism in Slovenia: Preliminary Research
Damjan Pintar
Revisiting the Impact of ICT to the Tourism Development
Iris Mihajlović, Ivan Strugar
Satisfaction of Tourist at the Tourist Destination Portorož - Piran
Vesna Petrovčič Mišić
Combined Use of Systems Methodologies in Creative Managing the Problem Situations: Key Features, Benefits and Challenges
Dejana Zlatanović
Information Technology Capability and Its Impact on Firms Performance
Lejla Turulja, Nijaz Bajgorić
Impact of Management Ethics on Payment Discipline
Tanja Šalamon, Maja Meško
Impact of Organizational Culture on Organizational Learning and Knowledge Management
Nebojša Janićijević
Designing Mobile Application for the Over the Counter Drug Marketing
Vasja Roblek, Maja Meško
An Approach to Modelling Information System Availability by Using Bayesian Belief Network
Semir Ibrahimović, Nijaz Bajgorić
Neuromarketing in Market Research: Eye Tracking Application
Dijana Ćosić
Creating a Profile of Employees in the Accounting Department
Lidija Grdošić
Leadership Differences: Internationalization, Size and Development
Ivan Miloloža
On the Principles of Resource Consumption Optimization on Microeconomic Level
Petru Stefea, Andrei Pelin
Testing Impact of Commitment to Business Ethics Influences Corporation Performance: Preliminary Research
Silvija Vig, Ksenija Dumičić
The Assessment of Business Process Management Maturity: Comparative Analysis Inside an Organization
Renata Gabryelczyk
The Role of Accounting in the Prevention of Corruption: Perception of Experts from Bosnia and Herzegovina
Benina Veledar
Innovation of New Knowledge in Sustainable Tourism through Social Innovation
Judita Peterlin, Vlado Dimovski
Innovative Approaches in Tourism Business Development
Tatjana Stanovčić, Đurđica Perović, Sanja Peković
The Relationship between the Cryptocurrency Value (Bitcoin) and Interest for it in the Region
Kristian Đokić, Mirjana Radman-Funarić, Katarina Potnik Galić
Archimedes Interdisciplinary Research Programme Forges a Broad Spectrum of Academic Innovations
Michalis Loupis, Georgios Fourlas, Petros Lampsas, Theodoros Tsiftsis, Konstantinos Anagnostou, Nikos Strimpakos, Yiannis Raftoyiannis, Anastasia Pantera, Anna Deltsidou
Putting the Individual in Ambidexterity – Identifying Activities to Achieve Organisational Ambidexterity and Long-Term Survival
Benedikt Schnellbächer, Ulf Diefenbach, Jan Millemann
From Information to Knowledge: Business Intelligence Usage and Perspectives
Damir Ravlić
The Role of Human Resource Practices on Profits Generated by the Innovations: The Role of Top Management Support and Regularity of Employees Meetings
Sanja Peković, Maja Bacović, Tatjana Stanovčić, Jelena Jovanović
Enterprises and Institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Web 2.0 Technologies
Mirela Mabić
E-Science and Web 2.0 in Higher Education
Antonija Marinclin, Ivana Mikić, Marija Blažičević
Risk Management Software – Standpoints of Users
Dražena Gašpar, Mirela Mabić, Ivica Ćorić
A Relationship between Information Technology Implementation and Acquisition of Competitive Advantages in Banking in Croatia
Denis Hrestak
(Un)Digital Poland: The Gap in the Digital Skills of Human Capital
Katarzyna Śledziewska, Renata Włoch
Diagnosis of the Digital Competence Gap between SMEs in Poland and the EU
Katarzyna Śledziewska, Renata Gabryelczyk
Modern Web Visualization Concepts of Tourist Destination
Zoran Katanić
E-Agriculture: Montenegro Case
Davor Ćorić, Miloš Popović
