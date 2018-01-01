hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of economic and social development, Vol. 5 No. 2, 2018.

Datum izdavanja: rujna 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 14. 3. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Psychological Context of Managerial Staff Compensation – Polish Experiences engleskipdf 423 KB
Joanna MOCZYDŁOWSKA
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Assessment of Various Reforms with the Help of an Integral Indeks (The Case of Transition Economies) engleskipdf 181 KB
Samson DAVOYAN, Arpine SARGSYAN
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
World Class Organizations Know How to Optimize the Talent Value Chain engleskipdf 179 KB
Lidewey E.C VAN DER SLUIS
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A Review of the Rise of the US Public Debt Limit: Selected Theoretical Contributions and Legislative Changes engleskipdf 179 KB
Petar Kurecic, Filip Kokotovic, Goran Bandov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Managing the Motivational Potential in an Enterprise engleskipdf 277 KB
Galina GAGARINSKAIA, Irina KUZNETCOVA, Aleksandr Gagarinskij
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Motivation as a Source of Human Resource Risk in Hospitality Enterprises. Theoretical Approach engleskipdf 278 KB
Anna TOKARZ-KOCIK
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Protection of Personal Data in Turkish Law engleskipdf 280 KB
Sevil Yildiz
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Transition from Brokerage Companies to Investment Companies on the Croatian Capital Market engleskipdf 282 KB
Mico Jurjevic, Ante Roncevic, Ivana Bujan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Housing Construction and Mortgage Lending in the Slovak Republic engleskipdf 277 KB
Jarmila Vidova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Media Sponsorship as a New Promotional Tool for Tour Operators in Poland engleskipdf 180 KB
Beata Meyer, Marta SIDORKIEWICZ
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Designing a Balanced Scorecard Framework for Public Transport Organizations: The Case of IETT engleskipdf 278 KB
Fatih Canitez, Muhammet Deveci, Nihan Cetin Demirel, Tufan Demirel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
