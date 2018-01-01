Journal of economic and social development, Vol. 5 No. 2, 2018.

|
Datum izdavanja: rujna 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 14. 3. 2021.
Psychological Context of Managerial Staff Compensation – Polish Experiences
|
engleskipdf 423 KB
|
Joanna MOCZYDŁOWSKA
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The Assessment of Various Reforms with the Help of an Integral Indeks (The Case of Transition Economies)
|
engleskipdf 181 KB
|
Samson DAVOYAN, Arpine SARGSYAN
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
World Class Organizations Know How to Optimize the Talent Value Chain
|
engleskipdf 179 KB
|
Lidewey E.C VAN DER SLUIS
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
A Review of the Rise of the US Public Debt Limit: Selected Theoretical Contributions and Legislative Changes
|
engleskipdf 179 KB
|
Petar Kurecic, Filip Kokotovic, Goran Bandov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Managing the Motivational Potential in an Enterprise
|
engleskipdf 277 KB
|
Galina GAGARINSKAIA, Irina KUZNETCOVA, Aleksandr Gagarinskij
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Motivation as a Source of Human Resource Risk in Hospitality Enterprises. Theoretical Approach
|
engleskipdf 278 KB
|
Anna TOKARZ-KOCIK
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Protection of Personal Data in Turkish Law
|
engleskipdf 280 KB
|
Sevil Yildiz
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Transition from Brokerage Companies to Investment Companies on the Croatian Capital Market
|
engleskipdf 282 KB
|
Mico Jurjevic, Ante Roncevic, Ivana Bujan
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Housing Construction and Mortgage Lending in the Slovak Republic
|
engleskipdf 277 KB
|
Jarmila Vidova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Media Sponsorship as a New Promotional Tool for Tour Operators in Poland
|
engleskipdf 180 KB
|
Beata Meyer, Marta SIDORKIEWICZ
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Designing a Balanced Scorecard Framework for Public Transport Organizations: The Case of IETT
|
engleskipdf 278 KB
|
Fatih Canitez, Muhammet Deveci, Nihan Cetin Demirel, Tufan Demirel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
