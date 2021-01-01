hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Geologia Croatica, Vol. 74 No. 1, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: ožujka 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 10. 3. 2021.
Sadržaj
Lithostratigraphy and Sedimentological Characteristics of the Calciturbidites of the Babadağ Formation-Tavas Nappe (SW Turkey) (str.1-20) engleskipdf 8 MB
Basiru Mohammed Kore, Murat Gül, Ceren Küçükuysal, Bilal Sari
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Planktonic foraminiferal biostratigraphy and lithology of the Upper Cretaceous (upper Campanian-Maastrichtian) and Palaeogene succession of the Palmyrides (Syria) (str.21-40) engleskipdf 4 MB
Vlasta Premec Fućek, Morana Hernitz Kučenjak, Gabrijela Pecimotika
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tidal deposits in the Early Miocene Central Paratethys: the Vučji Jarek and Čemernica members of the Macelj formation (NW Croatia) (str.41-56) engleskipdf 7 MB
Radovan Avanić, Davor Pavelić, Zoltan Pécskay, Mirjana Miknić, Darko Tibljaš, Lara Wacha
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of high-resolution remote sensing technology for the iron ore deposits of the West Kunlun Mountains in China (str.57-72) engleskipdf 5 MB
Yuhai Fan, Hui Wang, Xingke Yang, Guofeng Zhang, Zhaoyang Li, Furong Tan, Shaopeng Zhang, Wenbo Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of an airborne hyper-spectral survey system CASI/SASI in the gold-silver-lead-zinc ore district of Huaniushan, Gansu, China (str.73-83) engleskipdf 4 MB
Yuhai Fan, Yuiqing Wan, Hui Wang, Xingke Yang, Min Liang, Chunjuan Pan, Shaopeng Zhang, Wenbo Wang, Furong Tan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Natural Resources Self-Sufficiency – How to Balance Groundwater Protection and Mineral Resources Exploitation – Pleterje Case, Slovenia: Legal and Geological Aspects (str.85-97) engleskipdf 2 MB
Senko Pličanič, Željko Pogačnik, Eva Koren, Goran Vižintin
Stručni rad 		 
