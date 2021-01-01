Geologia Croatica, Vol. 74 No. 1, 2021.

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: ožujka 2021.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 10. 3. 2021.
Lithostratigraphy and Sedimentological Characteristics of the Calciturbidites of the Babadağ Formation-Tavas Nappe (SW Turkey)
(str.1-20)
engleskipdf 8 MB
Basiru Mohammed Kore, Murat Gül, Ceren Küçükuysal, Bilal Sari
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Planktonic foraminiferal biostratigraphy and lithology of the Upper Cretaceous (upper Campanian-Maastrichtian) and Palaeogene succession of the Palmyrides (Syria)
(str.21-40)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Vlasta Premec Fućek, Morana Hernitz Kučenjak, Gabrijela Pecimotika
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Tidal deposits in the Early Miocene Central Paratethys: the Vučji Jarek and Čemernica members of the Macelj formation (NW Croatia)
(str.41-56)
engleskipdf 7 MB
Radovan Avanić, Davor Pavelić, Zoltan Pécskay, Mirjana Miknić, Darko Tibljaš, Lara Wacha
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of high-resolution remote sensing technology for the iron ore deposits of the West Kunlun Mountains in China
(str.57-72)
engleskipdf 5 MB
Yuhai Fan, Hui Wang, Xingke Yang, Guofeng Zhang, Zhaoyang Li, Furong Tan, Shaopeng Zhang, Wenbo Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of an airborne hyper-spectral survey system CASI/SASI in the gold-silver-lead-zinc ore district of Huaniushan, Gansu, China
(str.73-83)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Yuhai Fan, Yuiqing Wan, Hui Wang, Xingke Yang, Min Liang, Chunjuan Pan, Shaopeng Zhang, Wenbo Wang, Furong Tan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Natural Resources Self-Sufficiency – How to Balance Groundwater Protection and Mineral Resources Exploitation – Pleterje Case, Slovenia: Legal and Geological Aspects
(str.85-97)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Senko Pličanič, Željko Pogačnik, Eva Koren, Goran Vižintin
Stručni rad
