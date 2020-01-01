hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Periodicum biologorum, Vol. 121-122 No. 3-4, 2020.

Periodicum biologorum,Vol. 121-122 No. 3-4
Datum izdavanja: prosinca 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 26. 3. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Synthesis and hydrolysis of auxins and their conjugates with different side-chain lengths: are all products active auxins? (str.81-96) engleskipdf 2 MB
Jutta Ludwig-Müller
Ostalo 		 
Cytoplasmic virion assembly compartment of betaherpesviruses (str.97-106) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ljerka Karleuša, Hana Mahmutefendić Lučin, Gordana Blagojević Zagorac, Pero Lučin
Ostalo 		 
Puzzling functions of HSV-1 miRNAs in productive and latent infection (str.107-113) engleskipdf 739 KB
Marina Pribanić Matešić, Andreja Zubković, Nina Đukić, Josip Mihalac, Igor Jurak
Ostalo 		 
Nicotinic acetylcholine receptors: Diversity and physiological importance for neurodegenerative disorders and development of organophosphate antidotes (str.115-128) engleskipdf 1 MB
Antonio Zandona, Maja Katalinić
Ostalo 		 
ATIC as a link between antirheumatic drugs and regulation of energy metabolism in skeletal muscle (str.129-145) engleskipdf 907 KB
Klemen Dolinar, Alexander V Chibalin, Sergej Pirkmajer
Ostalo 		 
Use of bacterial Rho helicase to gain new insights into the targeting mechanism of nuclear RNAs by the exosome-associated exoribonuclease Rrp6 and its cofactors in yeast (str.147-153) engleskipdf 814 KB
Igor Stuparevic, Kévin Moreau, A. Rachid Rahmouni
Ostalo 		 
CRISPR-Cas in Escherichia coli: regulation by H-NS, LeuO and temperature (str.155-160) engleskipdf 482 KB
Dora Markulin, Damjan Mitić, Marin Radovčić, Ivana Ivančić Baće
Ostalo 		 
Effects of quinoline-arylamidine hybrids on LPS-induced inflammation in RAW 264.7 cells (str.161-167) engleskipdf 704 KB
Antonio Periš, Marijana Jukić, Luka Krstulović, Miro Bajić, Ljubica Glavaš-Obrovac
Ostalo 		 
Posjeta: 0 *