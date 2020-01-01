Periodicum biologorum, Vol. 121-122 No. 3-4, 2020.

|
|
Datum izdavanja: prosinca 2020.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 26. 3. 2021.
Synthesis and hydrolysis of auxins and their conjugates with different side-chain lengths: are all products active auxins?
(str.81-96)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Jutta Ludwig-Müller
Cytoplasmic virion assembly compartment of betaherpesviruses
(str.97-106)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Ljerka Karleuša, Hana Mahmutefendić Lučin, Gordana Blagojević Zagorac, Pero Lučin
Puzzling functions of HSV-1 miRNAs in productive and latent infection
(str.107-113)
engleskipdf 739 KB
Marina Pribanić Matešić, Andreja Zubković, Nina Đukić, Josip Mihalac, Igor Jurak
Nicotinic acetylcholine receptors: Diversity and physiological importance for neurodegenerative disorders and development of organophosphate antidotes
(str.115-128)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Antonio Zandona, Maja Katalinić
ATIC as a link between antirheumatic drugs and regulation of energy metabolism in skeletal muscle
(str.129-145)
engleskipdf 907 KB
Klemen Dolinar, Alexander V Chibalin, Sergej Pirkmajer
Use of bacterial Rho helicase to gain new insights into the targeting mechanism of nuclear RNAs by the exosome-associated exoribonuclease Rrp6 and its cofactors in yeast
(str.147-153)
engleskipdf 814 KB
Igor Stuparevic, Kévin Moreau, A. Rachid Rahmouni
CRISPR-Cas in Escherichia coli: regulation by H-NS, LeuO and temperature
(str.155-160)
engleskipdf 482 KB
Dora Markulin, Damjan Mitić, Marin Radovčić, Ivana Ivančić Baće
Effects of quinoline-arylamidine hybrids on LPS-induced inflammation in RAW 264.7 cells
(str.161-167)
engleskipdf 704 KB
Antonio Periš, Marijana Jukić, Luka Krstulović, Miro Bajić, Ljubica Glavaš-Obrovac
