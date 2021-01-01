Interdisciplinary Description of Complex Systems : INDECS, Vol. 19 No. 1, 2021.

|
Datum izdavanja: ožujka 2021.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 31. 3. 2021.
Eversion, Ecology, Touch, and Rain: A Post-PC Rhetoric
(str.1-12)
engleskipdf 341 KB
David M. Rieder
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effectiveness of Entrepreneurial Universities: Experiences and Challenges in Digital Era (A Systemic Approach)
(str.13-30)
engleskipdf 724 KB
Gandolfo Dominici, Ineza Gagnidze
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Emergent Rules of Computation in the Universe Lead to Life and Consciousness: a Computational Framework for Consciousness
(str.31-41)
engleskipdf 402 KB
Soumya Banerjee
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Contribution to Quantification of Communication
(str.42-46)
engleskipdf 6 KB
Josip Stepanić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On the Context of Benevolence: The Significance of Emotion in Moral Philosophy
(str.47-63)
engleskipdf 509 KB
Prasasti Pandit
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Relationship between Religiosity of Parents and Children in Catholics – The Role of Parents in Adolescents Religious Practice
(str.64-79)
engleskipdf 482 KB
Damir Miloš, Dragan Glavaš
Izvorni znanstveni članak
“The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” of Professions: Overview of the Theoretical Developments in the Sociology of Professions
(str.89-100)
engleskipdf 6 KB
Ivana Čavar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Empirical Analysis Of The Elasticity Of Employment To Output Gap In The Republic Of Croatia
(str.101-112)
engleskipdf 6 KB
Željko Kučiš, Irena Palić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Gig Is Up: Who Does Gig Economy Actually Benefit?
(str.113-124)
engleskipdf 6 KB
Luka Bulian
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Corporate Social Responsibility of Export Organizations: Relation between Strategy, Activities and Communication on Foreign Markets
(str.119-130)
engleskipdf 6 KB
Andrija Barić, Mislav Ante Omazić, Ana Aleksić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of Gamification as a Driver for better Business Performances: Case of Grouper
(str.131-144)
engleskipdf 6 KB
Nina Angelovska, Sasho Josimovski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
