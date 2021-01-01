hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Interdisciplinary Description of Complex Systems : INDECS, Vol. 19 No. 1, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: ožujka 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31. 3. 2021.
Eversion, Ecology, Touch, and Rain: A Post-PC Rhetoric (str.1-12) engleskipdf 341 KB
David M. Rieder
Effectiveness of Entrepreneurial Universities: Experiences and Challenges in Digital Era (A Systemic Approach) (str.13-30) engleskipdf 724 KB
Gandolfo Dominici, Ineza Gagnidze
Emergent Rules of Computation in the Universe Lead to Life and Consciousness: a Computational Framework for Consciousness (str.31-41) engleskipdf 402 KB
Soumya Banerjee
Contribution to Quantification of Communication (str.42-46) engleskipdf 6 KB
Josip Stepanić
On the Context of Benevolence: The Significance of Emotion in Moral Philosophy (str.47-63) engleskipdf 509 KB
Prasasti Pandit
The Relationship between Religiosity of Parents and Children in Catholics – The Role of Parents in Adolescents Religious Practice (str.64-79) engleskipdf 482 KB
Damir Miloš, Dragan Glavaš
“The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” of Professions: Overview of the Theoretical Developments in the Sociology of Professions (str.89-100) engleskipdf 6 KB
Ivana Čavar
Empirical Analysis Of The Elasticity Of Employment To Output Gap In The Republic Of Croatia (str.101-112) engleskipdf 6 KB
Željko Kučiš, Irena Palić
The Gig Is Up: Who Does Gig Economy Actually Benefit? (str.113-124) engleskipdf 6 KB
Luka Bulian
Corporate Social Responsibility of Export Organizations: Relation between Strategy, Activities and Communication on Foreign Markets (str.119-130) engleskipdf 6 KB
Andrija Barić, Mislav Ante Omazić, Ana Aleksić
Application of Gamification as a Driver for better Business Performances: Case of Grouper (str.131-144) engleskipdf 6 KB
Nina Angelovska, Sasho Josimovski
