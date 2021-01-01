hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Metalurgija, Vol. 60 No. 3-4, 2021.

Metalurgija,Vol. 60 No. 3-4
Datum izdavanja: srpnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 21. 4. 2021.
The quality of coke and its consumption blast furnace process (str.181-184) engleskipdf 373 KB
E. Kardas, R. Prusak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study on distribution of sulfur element in blast furnace (BF) process with different pellet proportions (str.185-187) engleskipdf 370 KB
W. Deng, L. Zhang, D. Cang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The influence of ferrous scrap’s grade on the yield of steel smelted in an electric-arc furnace (EAF) (str.188-190) engleskipdf 1 MB
K. Janiszewski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Process design and life anylysis of tundish lining (str.191-194) engleskipdf 161 KB
J. H. Zhang, Y. X. Chen, D. Z. Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simulation study on the effect of riser heating mode on solidification of flat ingot head (str.195-197) engleskipdf 556 KB
S. M. Jia, L. Miao, C. J. Wu, D. Xu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of Cr2O3 on crystallization of CaO-MgO-Al2O3-SiO2(CMAS) slag glass-ceramics (str.198-200) engleskipdf 1 MB
H. H. Yu, X. Li, S. M. Wang, Q. Z. Liu, H. Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The process of dissolving solid lump carbonaceous fuel (SLCF) in the oxygen converter - physical modeling (str.201-204) engleskipdf 345 KB
J. Pieprzyca, T. Merder
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Adaptive neural event-triggered design for the molten steel level in a strip casting process (str.205-208) engleskipdf 865 KB
Y. J. Zhang, L. B. Wu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Kinetics of gas emission from aluminosilicates used as a relaxing additive for moulding and core sands (str.209-212) engleskipdf 472 KB
A. Bobrowski, D. Drożyński, K. Kaczmarska, B. Grabowska, S. Cukrowicz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis on temperature field after angle steel’s controlled cooling (str.213-215) engleskipdf 790 KB
Y. Gao, L. Y. Huang, C. Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of hot rolling temperature on microstructures and textures of grain oriented silicon steel (str.216-218) engleskipdf 316 KB
C. J. Wang, Q. Guo, Y. Y. Shao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The influence of cooling rate and heat treatment on microstructure and mechanical properties of Al-Si-Cu alloy castings made in gypsum molds (str.219-222) engleskipdf 291 KB
L. Bernat
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of pouring temperature on impact toughness on brass (Cu-Zn) through metal casting (str.223-226) engleskipdf 255 KB
Iqbal ., N. Ali, H. Husin, Akhyar ., Khairil ., A. Farhan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of aluminum alloy wheel forging and spinning process parameters on forming force (str.227-229) engleskipdf 237 KB
Y. J. Lu, X. D. Shu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structural analysis of sheet nickel welded joints (str.230-232) hrvatskipdf 293 KB
M. Radoń, Z. A. Opiekun, A. Dec
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis on stress and strain after angle steel’s controlled cooling (str.233-236) engleskipdf 162 KB
Y. Gao, L. Y. Huang, C. Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of solid solution treatment on microstructure and mechanical properties of extruded MgY12Zn2,5 magnesium alloys (str.237-240) engleskipdf 462 KB
W. Liu, X. D. Shu, G. X. Zhou, X. Z. Du, Y. J. Lang, Y. X. Xia
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of process parameters on the surface forming accuracy of step of hollow step shaft formed by three-roll skew rolling (str.241-244) hrvatskipdf 302 KB
J. N. Shi, X. D. Shu, S. Zhang, J. T. Wang, Y. X. Xia, C. Q. Ye
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optimization of deep drawing process parameters of 304 stainless steel (str.245-248) engleskipdf 304 KB
Sh. Xu, S. H. Zheng, Sh. Z. Yang, Q. H. Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Shot peening effect on surface properties and pitting corrosion resistance of biomedical structural steel AISI 316L (str.249-252) engleskipdf 183 KB
R. I. Yakin, P. T. Iswanto, E. U. K. Maliwemu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study on laser surface quenching structure and hardness of C45 steel (str.253-256) engleskipdf 417 KB
S. Y. Chen, Y. X. Chen, S. F. Jiao, L. Zhong, L. Gao, L. Miao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Constitutive model of AISI 1035 at high temperature (str.257-260) engleskipdf 246 KB
J. F. Jin, G. Song, H. C. Ji, W. C. Pei
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research on model of 6005A aluminum alloy (str.261-264) engleskipdf 265 KB
H. Q. Zhang, H. C. Ji, W. C. Pei, Y. G. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
High temperature constitutive model of 6005A aluminum alloy (str.265-268) engleskipdf 245 KB
R. Yao, H. C. Ji, J. F. Jin, X. Y. Shao, H. Y. Long
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Constitutive relationship of 7075 aluminum alloy based on modified Zerilli-Armstrong (M - ZA) model (str.269-272) engleskipdf 240 KB
Z. Ma, H. C. Ji, W. C. Pei, S. F. Wang, Y. G. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electroplastic effect in magnesium alloy AZ31 using supercapacitors (str.273-276) engleskipdf 288 KB
Z. Zimniak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Constitutive relationship of TC4 titanium alloy based on back propagating (BP) neural network (NN) (str.277-280) engleskipdf 269 KB
Z. S. Peng, H. C. Ji, W. C. Pei, B. Y. Liu, G. Song
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research on calculation model of rolling force in twin roll inclined strip casting process (str.281-283) engleskipdf 228 KB
J. S. Wu, Y. J. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Acknowledgement to reviewers, Metalurgija 60 (2021) 1-4, 1-464 (str.284-284) engleskipdf 96 KB
Ilija Mamuzić
Zahvala 		 
Comparative analysis of graphite inclusions in chrome cast iron structure (str.285-288) engleskipdf 396 KB
A. Z. Issagulov, V. Yu. Kulikov, Sv. S. Kvon, M. K. Ibatov, S. K. Arinova, A. M. Dostayeva
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Thermodynamic interaction of concentrate, sludge and mill scale from carbon (str.289-291) engleskipdf 191 KB
M. Mukhametkhan, Y. Mukhametkhan, S. Tleugabulov, G. Zhabalova, V. Shevko
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Modeling method of phase equilibrium in metal-slag system (str.292-294) engleskipdf 324 KB
V. Tolokonnikova, S. Baisanov, G. Narikbayeva, I. Korsukova, Ye. Mukhambetgaliyev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Technical and technologicAl solutions in development of FeSiAl alloys production from industrial wastes in submerged ARC furnace (SAF) (str.295-298) engleskipdf 192 KB
W. Bialik, S. Gil, S. Kozłowski
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Studying properties of chrome cast irons modified with titanium carbide (str.299-302) engleskipdf 3 MB
A. Z. Issagulov, V. Yu. Kulikov, Sv. S. Kvon, M. K. Ibatov, Ye. P. Shcherbakova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Assessment of dissociation rate of FeCr2O4 using the Bjerrum-Guggenheim coefficient (str.303-305) engleskipdf 322 KB
V. Tolokonnikova, S. Baisanov, G. Narikbayeva, I. Narikbayeva
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Complete thermodynamic analysis of the interaction of iron phosphate (FePO4) with hydrogen (H2) and carbon monoxide (CO) (str.306-308) engleskipdf 250 KB
Ye. Mukhametkhan, M. Mukhametkhan, S. Tleugabulov, G. Zhabalova, V. Shevko
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The main reasons for increased copper losses with slags from vanyukov furnace (str.309-312) engleskipdf 290 KB
M. A. Dyussebekova, B. K. Kenzhaliyev, S. A. Kvyatkovskiy, E. A. Sit’ko, D. Nurkhadianto
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research possibility of involvement Kazakhstani nickel ore in the metallurgical treatment (str.313-316) engleskipdf 527 KB
B. Kelamanov, Ye. Samuratov, A. Akuov, A. Abdirashit, A. Burumbayev, R. Orynbassar
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Modeling of stress-deformed conditions of heavy loaded elements of new equipment of metal injection molding technologies (str.317-320) engleskipdf 131 KB
S. Mashekov, N. Sembayev, A. Mashekova, B. Bazarbay, Zh. Turgunov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Method of preventing deposits on the inner surface of circulating water pipelines of ferroalloy electric furnace cooling systems (str.321-324) engleskipdf 228 KB
A. D. Mekhtiyev, Ye. Zh. Sarsikeyev, A. V. Аtyaksheva, A. D. Аtyaksheva, T. S. Gerassimenko, A. D. Alkina
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Strain state and microstructure evolution of AISI-316 austenitic stainless steel during high-pressure torsion (HPT) process in the new stamp design (str.325-328) engleskipdf 331 KB
A. Volokitin, I. Volokitina, E. Panin, A. Naizabekov, S. Lezhnev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Determination of technological parameters for continiuous casting of a hollow pipe billet (str.329-331) engleskipdf 260 KB
A. Zhakupov, A. Bogomolov, A. Zhakupova, S. Abdulina, V. Salina
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research of electrical resistance and beginning softening temperature of high-ash coals for melting of complex alloy (str.332-334) engleskipdf 184 KB
Ye. Mukhambetgaliyev, T. Zhuniskaliyev, S. Baisanov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Study of the deformation state during the pulling of the workpiece in a special die (str.335-338) engleskipdf 369 KB
Zh. A. Ashkeyev, M. Zh. Abishkenov, S. A. Mashekov, A. Kawałek, K. A. Nogaev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Recycling of stainless steel bar scrap by radial-shear rolling to obtain a gradient ultrafine-grained structure (str.339-342) engleskipdf 236 KB
S. Lezhnev, A. Naizabekov, E. Panin, I. Volokitina, D. Kuis
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Method of restoring pivot connections cast iron bushings of heat engine with external heat supply (str.343-346) engleskipdf 263 KB
P. A. Kropachev, A. D. Mekhtiyev, F. N. Bulatbayev, Y. Zh. Sarsikeyev, A. V. Yurchenko
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Strengthening elements of steel structures for controlling fatigue fracture (str.347-350) engleskipdf 233 KB
P. A. Kropachev, A. D. Mekhtiyev, Y. Zh. Sarsikeyev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Determination of the intensity of abrasive chafe by different chafeing materials (str.351-354) engleskipdf 214 KB
G. A. Akimbek, B. K. Aliyarov, Sh. A. Akimbekova, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Development of technological basis of 3D printing with highly filled metal-poly-dimensional compositions for manufacture of metal products of complex shape (str.355-358) engleskipdf 239 KB
S. Mashekov, B. Bazarbay, A. Zhankeldi, A. Mashekova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Study on the best method of controlled cooling for rolled angle steel (str.359-361) engleskipdf 231 KB
L. Y. Huang, Y. Gao, C. Chen
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Development of a method for calculating the degree of use of the plasticity resource (DUPR) when rolling on a new continuous mill (str.362-364) engleskipdf 336 KB
M. M. Azilkiyasheva, S. B. Shayakhmetov, G. B. Bakyt, B. T. Kopenov, G. A. Smailova, Y. Y. Baubekov, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Study on laser welding of dual phase steel (str.365-367) engleskipdf 222 KB
F. B. Chang, Y. Gao, L. Gao, L. Y. Huang
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Experimental measurements of scale adhesion for a pre-oxidized steel charge (str.368-370) engleskipdf 300 KB
J. Boryca, C. Kolmasiak, T. Wyleciał, D. Urbaniak, H. Otwinowski
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Electrical characteristics of charge mixtures for melting rich titanium slag (RTS) (str.371-373) engleskipdf 143 KB
O. Sariev, N. Nurgali, G. Beketova, M. Zhanabayev, T. Kainenova, A. Zhakan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Phase composition of titanium-containing raw materials depending on its titanium oxide content (str.374-376) engleskipdf 179 KB
N. Nurgali, O. Sariev, A. Mukhambetkaliyev, B. Momenov, A. Kuandykova, R. Abdrashev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research of ultra-dispersed opal-quartz-carbonate bentonite clay for coating welding electrodes UONI-13/55 (str.377-380) engleskipdf 277 KB
G. K. Daumova, Yu. I. Lopukhov, E. M. Azbanbayev, N. V. Seraya, A. V. Russakova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Mechanical properties of brass sheets (str.381-383) engleskipdf 326 KB
A. Płachta, B. Oleksiak, G. Siwiec, G. Junak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Application methods and selected properties of zinc flake coatings (str.384-386) engleskipdf 222 KB
B. Oleksiak, M. Kuczyńska-Chałada, R. Poloczek
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Development of hot rolling technology using the method of physical modeling (str.387-390) engleskipdf 412 KB
A. Zhauyt, A. Bukayeva, Z. Tursymbekova, G. Bulekbayeva, Zh. Begendikova, G. Mambetaliyeva, M. Chazhabayeva
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
About the possibility of copper-bearing ore flotation processing of with the use of a combined flotation reagent (str.391-394) engleskipdf 219 KB
L. Semushkina, G. Abdykirova, D. Turysbekov, S. Narbekova, Zh. Kaldybaeva, A. Mukhamedilova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Effect of the water-air emulsion size of the foaming agent solution on the non-ferrous metal minerals flotation ability (str.395-398) engleskipdf 434 KB
D. Turysbekov, N. Tussupbayev, L. Semushkina, S. Narbekova, Zh. Kaldybaeva, A. Mambetaliyeva
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Solidification of the Al alloy composite reinforced with graphite particles (str.399-402) engleskipdf 347 KB
C. Kolmasiak, M. Łągiewka
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Investigation of aluminum-titanium alloys production and labor safety in metal smelting process (str.403-406) engleskipdf 444 KB
A. M. Dostayeva, I. I. Erahtina, N. R. Zholmagambetov, N. A. Medeubayev, S. R. Zholmagambetov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research of kinetics of zinc leaching with sulfuric acid from smithsonite (str.407-410) engleskipdf 182 KB
R. A. Ramazanova, S. V. Mamyachenkov, N. V. Seraya, G. K. Daumova, R. A. Aubakirova, Zh. T. Bagasharova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Processing of titanium production sludge with the extraction of titanium dioxide (str.411-414) engleskipdf 179 KB
A. A. Ultarakova, A. M. Yessengaziyev, E. I. Kuldeyev, K. K. Kassymzhanov, O. Kh. Uldakhanov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Influence of temperature on the strength of alumina-containing raw materials (str.415-418) engleskipdf 408 KB
A. E. Burdonov, P. K. Fedotov, Y. V. Novikov, A. A. Garashchenko, M. P. Kuzmin, A. V. Rasskazova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Use of Si-composite aspiration dusts production in the creation of thin-film anodes (str.419-422) engleskipdf 395 KB
G. Dairbekova, B. Zhautikov, N. Zobnin, D. Bekmagambetov, D. Tolubayeva
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research of biochemical gold recovery method using high-arsenic raw materials (str.423-426) engleskipdf 194 KB
A. K. Koizhanova, A. N. Berkinbayeva, G. V. Sedelnikova, B. K. Kenzhaliyev, M. N. Azlan, D. R. Magomedov, Y. M. Efremova (Dyo)
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Extruding aluminum bars on a new structure radial shear mill (str.427-430) engleskipdf 437 KB
S. Mashekov, E. Nurtazaev, A. Mashekova, M. Abishkenov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The use of lean manufacturing (LM) tools in the field of production organization in the metallurgical industry (str.431-433) engleskipdf 129 KB
J. Furman, T. Małysa
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Application of selected lean manufacturing (LM) tools for the improvement of work safety in the steel industry (str.434-436) engleskipdf 152 KB
T. Małysa, J. Furman
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Risk – threats and opportunities in metallurgical production (str.437-440) engleskipdf 260 KB
T. Karkoszka
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Composite centrifugal castings after remelting (str.441-443) engleskipdf 268 KB
M. Łągiewka, C. Kolmasiak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The recovery of metals from electronic waste: A review (str.444-446) engleskipdf 136 KB
Bm Thethwayo
Pregledni rad 		 
Thermodynamic and electrophysical investigation of nanostructured copper-zinc manganite of lanthanum and lithium LaLi2CuZnMnO6 (str.447-450) engleskipdf 178 KB
B. K. Kasenov, Sh. B. Kasenova, Zh. I. Sagintaeva, E. E. Kuanyshbekov, A. A. Mukhtar, B. T. Ermagambet, A. Nukhuly, Zh. S. Bekturganov, A. K. Zeinidenov
Pregledni rad 		 
Casting production management system (str.451-453) engleskipdf 237 KB
P. Malinowski
Pregledni rad 		 
Calculation of thermodynamic properties of earth metals − copper-zinc (Cu-Zn) (str.454-456) engleskipdf 379 KB
B. K. Kassenov, Sh. B. Kassenova, Zh. I. Sagintaeva, B. T. Ermagambet, E. E. Kuanyshbekov, A. A. Mukhtar
Pregledni rad 		 
Metallurgical processes safety in the context of machinery and other legal requirements (str.457-460) engleskipdf 393 KB
T. Karkoszka
Pregledni rad 		 
In memoriam: Prof., dr. sc. Franc Vodopivec, 1931. – 2021. (str.461-462) hrvatskipdf 192 KB
In memoriam: Prof., dr. sc. Franc Vodopivec, 1931 – 2021 (str.461-462) engleskipdf 192 KB
Ilija Mamuzić
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij 		 
In memoriam: Prof., dr. sc. Josip Krajcar, 1927. – 2020. (str.463-464) hrvatskipdf 180 KB
In memoriam: Prof., dr. sc. Josip Krajcar, 1927 – 2020 (str.463-464) engleskipdf 180 KB
Ilija Mamuzić
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij 		 
