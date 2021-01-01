Metalurgija, Vol. 60 No. 3-4, 2021.

|Sadržaj
|
The quality of coke and its consumption blast furnace process
(str.181-184)
|
engleskipdf 373 KB
|
E. Kardas, R. Prusak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Study on distribution of sulfur element in blast furnace (BF) process with different pellet proportions
(str.185-187)
|
engleskipdf 370 KB
|
W. Deng, L. Zhang, D. Cang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The influence of ferrous scrap’s grade on the yield of steel smelted in an electric-arc furnace (EAF)
(str.188-190)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
K. Janiszewski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Process design and life anylysis of tundish lining
(str.191-194)
|
engleskipdf 161 KB
|
J. H. Zhang, Y. X. Chen, D. Z. Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Simulation study on the effect of riser heating mode on solidification of flat ingot head
(str.195-197)
|
engleskipdf 556 KB
|
S. M. Jia, L. Miao, C. J. Wu, D. Xu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of Cr2O3 on crystallization of CaO-MgO-Al2O3-SiO2(CMAS) slag glass-ceramics
(str.198-200)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
H. H. Yu, X. Li, S. M. Wang, Q. Z. Liu, H. Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The process of dissolving solid lump carbonaceous fuel (SLCF) in the oxygen converter - physical modeling
(str.201-204)
|
engleskipdf 345 KB
|
J. Pieprzyca, T. Merder
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Adaptive neural event-triggered design for the molten steel level in a strip casting process
(str.205-208)
|
engleskipdf 865 KB
|
Y. J. Zhang, L. B. Wu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Kinetics of gas emission from aluminosilicates used as a relaxing additive for moulding and core sands
(str.209-212)
|
engleskipdf 472 KB
|
A. Bobrowski, D. Drożyński, K. Kaczmarska, B. Grabowska, S. Cukrowicz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis on temperature field after angle steel’s controlled cooling
(str.213-215)
|
engleskipdf 790 KB
|
Y. Gao, L. Y. Huang, C. Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of hot rolling temperature on microstructures and textures of grain oriented silicon steel
(str.216-218)
|
engleskipdf 316 KB
|
C. J. Wang, Q. Guo, Y. Y. Shao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The influence of cooling rate and heat treatment on microstructure and mechanical properties of Al-Si-Cu alloy castings made in gypsum molds
(str.219-222)
|
engleskipdf 291 KB
|
L. Bernat
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of pouring temperature on impact toughness on brass (Cu-Zn) through metal casting
(str.223-226)
|
engleskipdf 255 KB
|
Iqbal ., N. Ali, H. Husin, Akhyar ., Khairil ., A. Farhan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of aluminum alloy wheel forging and spinning process parameters on forming force
(str.227-229)
|
engleskipdf 237 KB
|
Y. J. Lu, X. D. Shu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Structural analysis of sheet nickel welded joints
(str.230-232)
|
hrvatskipdf 293 KB
|
M. Radoń, Z. A. Opiekun, A. Dec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis on stress and strain after angle steel’s controlled cooling
(str.233-236)
|
engleskipdf 162 KB
|
Y. Gao, L. Y. Huang, C. Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of solid solution treatment on microstructure and mechanical properties of extruded MgY12Zn2,5 magnesium alloys
(str.237-240)
|
engleskipdf 462 KB
|
W. Liu, X. D. Shu, G. X. Zhou, X. Z. Du, Y. J. Lang, Y. X. Xia
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of process parameters on the surface forming accuracy of step of hollow step shaft formed by three-roll skew rolling
(str.241-244)
|
hrvatskipdf 302 KB
|
J. N. Shi, X. D. Shu, S. Zhang, J. T. Wang, Y. X. Xia, C. Q. Ye
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Optimization of deep drawing process parameters of 304 stainless steel
(str.245-248)
|
engleskipdf 304 KB
|
Sh. Xu, S. H. Zheng, Sh. Z. Yang, Q. H. Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Shot peening effect on surface properties and pitting corrosion resistance of biomedical structural steel AISI 316L
(str.249-252)
|
engleskipdf 183 KB
|
R. I. Yakin, P. T. Iswanto, E. U. K. Maliwemu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Study on laser surface quenching structure and hardness of C45 steel
(str.253-256)
|
engleskipdf 417 KB
|
S. Y. Chen, Y. X. Chen, S. F. Jiao, L. Zhong, L. Gao, L. Miao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Constitutive model of AISI 1035 at high temperature
(str.257-260)
|
engleskipdf 246 KB
|
J. F. Jin, G. Song, H. C. Ji, W. C. Pei
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Research on model of 6005A aluminum alloy
(str.261-264)
|
engleskipdf 265 KB
|
H. Q. Zhang, H. C. Ji, W. C. Pei, Y. G. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
High temperature constitutive model of 6005A aluminum alloy
(str.265-268)
|
engleskipdf 245 KB
|
R. Yao, H. C. Ji, J. F. Jin, X. Y. Shao, H. Y. Long
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Constitutive relationship of 7075 aluminum alloy based on modified Zerilli-Armstrong (M - ZA) model
(str.269-272)
|
engleskipdf 240 KB
|
Z. Ma, H. C. Ji, W. C. Pei, S. F. Wang, Y. G. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electroplastic effect in magnesium alloy AZ31 using supercapacitors
(str.273-276)
|
engleskipdf 288 KB
|
Z. Zimniak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Constitutive relationship of TC4 titanium alloy based on back propagating (BP) neural network (NN)
(str.277-280)
|
engleskipdf 269 KB
|
Z. S. Peng, H. C. Ji, W. C. Pei, B. Y. Liu, G. Song
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Research on calculation model of rolling force in twin roll inclined strip casting process
(str.281-283)
|
engleskipdf 228 KB
|
J. S. Wu, Y. J. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Acknowledgement to reviewers, Metalurgija 60 (2021) 1-4, 1-464
(str.284-284)
|
engleskipdf 96 KB
|
Ilija Mamuzić
Zahvala
|
|
Comparative analysis of graphite inclusions in chrome cast iron structure
(str.285-288)
|
engleskipdf 396 KB
|
A. Z. Issagulov, V. Yu. Kulikov, Sv. S. Kvon, M. K. Ibatov, S. K. Arinova, A. M. Dostayeva
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Thermodynamic interaction of concentrate, sludge and mill scale from carbon
(str.289-291)
|
engleskipdf 191 KB
|
M. Mukhametkhan, Y. Mukhametkhan, S. Tleugabulov, G. Zhabalova, V. Shevko
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Modeling method of phase equilibrium in metal-slag system
(str.292-294)
|
engleskipdf 324 KB
|
V. Tolokonnikova, S. Baisanov, G. Narikbayeva, I. Korsukova, Ye. Mukhambetgaliyev
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Technical and technologicAl solutions in development of FeSiAl alloys production from industrial wastes in submerged ARC furnace (SAF)
(str.295-298)
|
engleskipdf 192 KB
|
W. Bialik, S. Gil, S. Kozłowski
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Studying properties of chrome cast irons modified with titanium carbide
(str.299-302)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
A. Z. Issagulov, V. Yu. Kulikov, Sv. S. Kvon, M. K. Ibatov, Ye. P. Shcherbakova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Assessment of dissociation rate of FeCr2O4 using the Bjerrum-Guggenheim coefficient
(str.303-305)
|
engleskipdf 322 KB
|
V. Tolokonnikova, S. Baisanov, G. Narikbayeva, I. Narikbayeva
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Complete thermodynamic analysis of the interaction of iron phosphate (FePO4) with hydrogen (H2) and carbon monoxide (CO)
(str.306-308)
|
engleskipdf 250 KB
|
Ye. Mukhametkhan, M. Mukhametkhan, S. Tleugabulov, G. Zhabalova, V. Shevko
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The main reasons for increased copper losses with slags from vanyukov furnace
(str.309-312)
|
engleskipdf 290 KB
|
M. A. Dyussebekova, B. K. Kenzhaliyev, S. A. Kvyatkovskiy, E. A. Sit’ko, D. Nurkhadianto
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Research possibility of involvement Kazakhstani nickel ore in the metallurgical treatment
(str.313-316)
|
engleskipdf 527 KB
|
B. Kelamanov, Ye. Samuratov, A. Akuov, A. Abdirashit, A. Burumbayev, R. Orynbassar
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Modeling of stress-deformed conditions of heavy loaded elements of new equipment of metal injection molding technologies
(str.317-320)
|
engleskipdf 131 KB
|
S. Mashekov, N. Sembayev, A. Mashekova, B. Bazarbay, Zh. Turgunov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Method of preventing deposits on the inner surface of circulating water pipelines of ferroalloy electric furnace cooling systems
(str.321-324)
|
engleskipdf 228 KB
|
A. D. Mekhtiyev, Ye. Zh. Sarsikeyev, A. V. Аtyaksheva, A. D. Аtyaksheva, T. S. Gerassimenko, A. D. Alkina
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Strain state and microstructure evolution of AISI-316 austenitic stainless steel during high-pressure torsion (HPT) process in the new stamp design
(str.325-328)
|
engleskipdf 331 KB
|
A. Volokitin, I. Volokitina, E. Panin, A. Naizabekov, S. Lezhnev
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Determination of technological parameters for continiuous casting of a hollow pipe billet
(str.329-331)
|
engleskipdf 260 KB
|
A. Zhakupov, A. Bogomolov, A. Zhakupova, S. Abdulina, V. Salina
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Research of electrical resistance and beginning softening temperature of high-ash coals for melting of complex alloy
(str.332-334)
|
engleskipdf 184 KB
|
Ye. Mukhambetgaliyev, T. Zhuniskaliyev, S. Baisanov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Study of the deformation state during the pulling of the workpiece in a special die
(str.335-338)
|
engleskipdf 369 KB
|
Zh. A. Ashkeyev, M. Zh. Abishkenov, S. A. Mashekov, A. Kawałek, K. A. Nogaev
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Recycling of stainless steel bar scrap by radial-shear rolling to obtain a gradient ultrafine-grained structure
(str.339-342)
|
engleskipdf 236 KB
|
S. Lezhnev, A. Naizabekov, E. Panin, I. Volokitina, D. Kuis
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Method of restoring pivot connections cast iron bushings of heat engine with external heat supply
(str.343-346)
|
engleskipdf 263 KB
|
P. A. Kropachev, A. D. Mekhtiyev, F. N. Bulatbayev, Y. Zh. Sarsikeyev, A. V. Yurchenko
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Strengthening elements of steel structures for controlling fatigue fracture
(str.347-350)
|
engleskipdf 233 KB
|
P. A. Kropachev, A. D. Mekhtiyev, Y. Zh. Sarsikeyev
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Determination of the intensity of abrasive chafe by different chafeing materials
(str.351-354)
|
engleskipdf 214 KB
|
G. A. Akimbek, B. K. Aliyarov, Sh. A. Akimbekova, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Development of technological basis of 3D printing with highly filled metal-poly-dimensional compositions for manufacture of metal products of complex shape
(str.355-358)
|
engleskipdf 239 KB
|
S. Mashekov, B. Bazarbay, A. Zhankeldi, A. Mashekova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Study on the best method of controlled cooling for rolled angle steel
(str.359-361)
|
engleskipdf 231 KB
|
L. Y. Huang, Y. Gao, C. Chen
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Development of a method for calculating the degree of use of the plasticity resource (DUPR) when rolling on a new continuous mill
(str.362-364)
|
engleskipdf 336 KB
|
M. M. Azilkiyasheva, S. B. Shayakhmetov, G. B. Bakyt, B. T. Kopenov, G. A. Smailova, Y. Y. Baubekov, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Study on laser welding of dual phase steel
(str.365-367)
|
engleskipdf 222 KB
|
F. B. Chang, Y. Gao, L. Gao, L. Y. Huang
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Experimental measurements of scale adhesion for a pre-oxidized steel charge
(str.368-370)
|
engleskipdf 300 KB
|
J. Boryca, C. Kolmasiak, T. Wyleciał, D. Urbaniak, H. Otwinowski
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Electrical characteristics of charge mixtures for melting rich titanium slag (RTS)
(str.371-373)
|
engleskipdf 143 KB
|
O. Sariev, N. Nurgali, G. Beketova, M. Zhanabayev, T. Kainenova, A. Zhakan
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Phase composition of titanium-containing raw materials depending on its titanium oxide content
(str.374-376)
|
engleskipdf 179 KB
|
N. Nurgali, O. Sariev, A. Mukhambetkaliyev, B. Momenov, A. Kuandykova, R. Abdrashev
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Research of ultra-dispersed opal-quartz-carbonate bentonite clay for coating welding electrodes UONI-13/55
(str.377-380)
|
engleskipdf 277 KB
|
G. K. Daumova, Yu. I. Lopukhov, E. M. Azbanbayev, N. V. Seraya, A. V. Russakova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Mechanical properties of brass sheets
(str.381-383)
|
engleskipdf 326 KB
|
A. Płachta, B. Oleksiak, G. Siwiec, G. Junak
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Application methods and selected properties of zinc flake coatings
(str.384-386)
|
engleskipdf 222 KB
|
B. Oleksiak, M. Kuczyńska-Chałada, R. Poloczek
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Development of hot rolling technology using the method of physical modeling
(str.387-390)
|
engleskipdf 412 KB
|
A. Zhauyt, A. Bukayeva, Z. Tursymbekova, G. Bulekbayeva, Zh. Begendikova, G. Mambetaliyeva, M. Chazhabayeva
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
About the possibility of copper-bearing ore flotation processing of with the use of a combined flotation reagent
(str.391-394)
|
engleskipdf 219 KB
|
L. Semushkina, G. Abdykirova, D. Turysbekov, S. Narbekova, Zh. Kaldybaeva, A. Mukhamedilova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Effect of the water-air emulsion size of the foaming agent solution on the non-ferrous metal minerals flotation ability
(str.395-398)
|
engleskipdf 434 KB
|
D. Turysbekov, N. Tussupbayev, L. Semushkina, S. Narbekova, Zh. Kaldybaeva, A. Mambetaliyeva
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Solidification of the Al alloy composite reinforced with graphite particles
(str.399-402)
|
engleskipdf 347 KB
|
C. Kolmasiak, M. Łągiewka
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Investigation of aluminum-titanium alloys production and labor safety in metal smelting process
(str.403-406)
|
engleskipdf 444 KB
|
A. M. Dostayeva, I. I. Erahtina, N. R. Zholmagambetov, N. A. Medeubayev, S. R. Zholmagambetov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Research of kinetics of zinc leaching with sulfuric acid from smithsonite
(str.407-410)
|
engleskipdf 182 KB
|
R. A. Ramazanova, S. V. Mamyachenkov, N. V. Seraya, G. K. Daumova, R. A. Aubakirova, Zh. T. Bagasharova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Processing of titanium production sludge with the extraction of titanium dioxide
(str.411-414)
|
engleskipdf 179 KB
|
A. A. Ultarakova, A. M. Yessengaziyev, E. I. Kuldeyev, K. K. Kassymzhanov, O. Kh. Uldakhanov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Influence of temperature on the strength of alumina-containing raw materials
(str.415-418)
|
engleskipdf 408 KB
|
A. E. Burdonov, P. K. Fedotov, Y. V. Novikov, A. A. Garashchenko, M. P. Kuzmin, A. V. Rasskazova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Use of Si-composite aspiration dusts production in the creation of thin-film anodes
(str.419-422)
|
engleskipdf 395 KB
|
G. Dairbekova, B. Zhautikov, N. Zobnin, D. Bekmagambetov, D. Tolubayeva
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Research of biochemical gold recovery method using high-arsenic raw materials
(str.423-426)
|
engleskipdf 194 KB
|
A. K. Koizhanova, A. N. Berkinbayeva, G. V. Sedelnikova, B. K. Kenzhaliyev, M. N. Azlan, D. R. Magomedov, Y. M. Efremova (Dyo)
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Extruding aluminum bars on a new structure radial shear mill
(str.427-430)
|
engleskipdf 437 KB
|
S. Mashekov, E. Nurtazaev, A. Mashekova, M. Abishkenov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The use of lean manufacturing (LM) tools in the field of production organization in the metallurgical industry
(str.431-433)
|
engleskipdf 129 KB
|
J. Furman, T. Małysa
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Application of selected lean manufacturing (LM) tools for the improvement of work safety in the steel industry
(str.434-436)
|
engleskipdf 152 KB
|
T. Małysa, J. Furman
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Risk – threats and opportunities in metallurgical production
(str.437-440)
|
engleskipdf 260 KB
|
T. Karkoszka
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Composite centrifugal castings after remelting
(str.441-443)
|
engleskipdf 268 KB
|
M. Łągiewka, C. Kolmasiak
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The recovery of metals from electronic waste: A review
(str.444-446)
|
engleskipdf 136 KB
|
Bm Thethwayo
Pregledni rad
|
|
Thermodynamic and electrophysical investigation of nanostructured copper-zinc manganite of lanthanum and lithium LaLi2CuZnMnO6
(str.447-450)
|
engleskipdf 178 KB
|
B. K. Kasenov, Sh. B. Kasenova, Zh. I. Sagintaeva, E. E. Kuanyshbekov, A. A. Mukhtar, B. T. Ermagambet, A. Nukhuly, Zh. S. Bekturganov, A. K. Zeinidenov
Pregledni rad
|
|
Casting production management system
(str.451-453)
|
engleskipdf 237 KB
|
P. Malinowski
Pregledni rad
|
|
Calculation of thermodynamic properties of earth metals − copper-zinc (Cu-Zn)
(str.454-456)
|
engleskipdf 379 KB
|
B. K. Kassenov, Sh. B. Kassenova, Zh. I. Sagintaeva, B. T. Ermagambet, E. E. Kuanyshbekov, A. A. Mukhtar
Pregledni rad
|
|
Metallurgical processes safety in the context of machinery and other legal requirements
(str.457-460)
|
engleskipdf 393 KB
|
T. Karkoszka
Pregledni rad
|
|
In memoriam: Prof., dr. sc. Franc Vodopivec, 1931. – 2021.
(str.461-462)
|
hrvatskipdf 192 KB
|
In memoriam: Prof., dr. sc. Franc Vodopivec, 1931 – 2021
(str.461-462)
|
engleskipdf 192 KB
|
Ilija Mamuzić
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij
|
|
In memoriam: Prof., dr. sc. Josip Krajcar, 1927. – 2020.
(str.463-464)
|
hrvatskipdf 180 KB
|
In memoriam: Prof., dr. sc. Josip Krajcar, 1927 – 2020
(str.463-464)
|
engleskipdf 180 KB
|
Ilija Mamuzić
In memoriam, Nekrolog, Obituarij
|