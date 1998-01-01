hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Business Systems Research : International journal of the Society for Advancing Innovation and Research in Economy, Vol. 12 No. 1, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: svibnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 1. 6. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Privatization in Croatia: Standpoint of Croatian Citizens in 1998 and 2018 (str.1-16) engleskiPDF 245 KB
Jan Horaček, Helena Nikolić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Performance Measurement of Vietnamese Publishing Firms by the Integration of the GM (1,1) Model and the Malmquist Model (str.17-33) engleskiPDF 432 KB
Xuan-Huynh Nguyen, Quoc Chien Luu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Critical Success Factors of New Product Development: Evidence from Select Cases (str.34-44) engleskiPDF 265 KB
Rajeev Dwivedi, Fatma Jaffar Karim, Berislava Starešinić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Differences in Slovenian NUTS 3 Regions and Functional Regions by Gender (str.45-59) engleskiPDF 529 KB
Samo Drobne
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Effect of External Knowledge Sources on Organizational Innovation in Small and Medium Enterprises in Germany (str.60-79) engleskiPDF 368 KB
Shoaib Abdul Basit
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Gender Disparity in Students’ Choices of Information Technology Majors (str.80-95) engleskiPDF 310 KB
Yu Zhang, Tristen Gros, En Mao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Effect of Auditor Rotation on the Relationship between Financial Manipulation and Auditor’s Opinion (str.96-108) engleskiPDF 379 KB
Ivica Filipović, Toni Šušak, Andrea Lijić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Freelancing in Croatia: Differences among Regions, Company Sizes, Industries and Markets (str.109-123) engleskiPDF 308 KB
Ana Globočnik Žunac, Sanja Zlatić, Krešimir Buntak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Familiarity with Mission and Vision: Impact on Organizational Commitment and Job Satisfaction (str.124-143) engleskiPDF 361 KB
Dunja Dobrinić, Robert Fabac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Collaborative Strategic View in Corporate Social Responsibility – Construction Industry Case (str.144-163) engleskiPDF 395 KB
Lana Lovrenčić Butković, Dina Tomšić, Simona Kaselj
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Cultural Tourism and Community Engagement: Insight from Montenegro (str.164-178) engleskiPDF 230 KB
Ilija Moric, Sanja Pekovic, Jovana Janinovic, Đurđica Perovic, Michaela Griesbeck
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Position and Role of Social Supermarkets in Food Supply Chains (str.179-196) engleskiPDF 423 KB
Blaženka Knežević, Petra Škrobot, Berislav Žmuk
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Enterprise Digital Divide: Website e-Commerce Functionalities among European Union Enterprises (str.197-215) engleskiPDF 889 KB
Božidar Jaković, Tamara Ćurlin, Ivan Miloloža
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Does the “Like” Habit of Social Networking Services Lower the Psychological Barriers to Recommendation Intention in Surveys? (str.216-227) engleskiPDF 307 KB
Takumi Kato
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Proportion for Splitting Data into Training and Test Set for the Bootstrap in Classification Problems (str.228-242) engleskiPDF 309 KB
Borislava Vrigazova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Posjeta: 1 *