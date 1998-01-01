Business Systems Research : International journal of the Society for Advancing Innovation and Research in Economy, Vol. 12 No. 1, 2021.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Privatization in Croatia: Standpoint of Croatian Citizens in 1998 and 2018
(str.1-16)
|
engleskiPDF 245 KB
|
Jan Horaček, Helena Nikolić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Performance Measurement of Vietnamese Publishing Firms by the Integration of the GM (1,1) Model and the Malmquist Model
(str.17-33)
|
engleskiPDF 432 KB
|
Xuan-Huynh Nguyen, Quoc Chien Luu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Critical Success Factors of New Product Development: Evidence from Select Cases
(str.34-44)
|
engleskiPDF 265 KB
|
Rajeev Dwivedi, Fatma Jaffar Karim, Berislava Starešinić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Differences in Slovenian NUTS 3 Regions and Functional Regions by Gender
(str.45-59)
|
engleskiPDF 529 KB
|
Samo Drobne
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Effect of External Knowledge Sources on Organizational Innovation in Small and Medium Enterprises in Germany
(str.60-79)
|
engleskiPDF 368 KB
|
Shoaib Abdul Basit
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Gender Disparity in Students’ Choices of Information Technology Majors
(str.80-95)
|
engleskiPDF 310 KB
|
Yu Zhang, Tristen Gros, En Mao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Effect of Auditor Rotation on the Relationship between Financial Manipulation and Auditor’s Opinion
(str.96-108)
|
engleskiPDF 379 KB
|
Ivica Filipović, Toni Šušak, Andrea Lijić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Freelancing in Croatia: Differences among Regions, Company Sizes, Industries and Markets
(str.109-123)
|
engleskiPDF 308 KB
|
Ana Globočnik Žunac, Sanja Zlatić, Krešimir Buntak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Familiarity with Mission and Vision: Impact on Organizational Commitment and Job Satisfaction
(str.124-143)
|
engleskiPDF 361 KB
|
Dunja Dobrinić, Robert Fabac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Collaborative Strategic View in Corporate Social Responsibility – Construction Industry Case
(str.144-163)
|
engleskiPDF 395 KB
|
Lana Lovrenčić Butković, Dina Tomšić, Simona Kaselj
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Cultural Tourism and Community Engagement: Insight from Montenegro
(str.164-178)
|
engleskiPDF 230 KB
|
Ilija Moric, Sanja Pekovic, Jovana Janinovic, Đurđica Perovic, Michaela Griesbeck
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Position and Role of Social Supermarkets in Food Supply Chains
(str.179-196)
|
engleskiPDF 423 KB
|
Blaženka Knežević, Petra Škrobot, Berislav Žmuk
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Enterprise Digital Divide: Website e-Commerce Functionalities among European Union Enterprises
(str.197-215)
|
engleskiPDF 889 KB
|
Božidar Jaković, Tamara Ćurlin, Ivan Miloloža
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Does the “Like” Habit of Social Networking Services Lower the Psychological Barriers to Recommendation Intention in Surveys?
(str.216-227)
|
engleskiPDF 307 KB
|
Takumi Kato
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Proportion for Splitting Data into Training and Test Set for the Bootstrap in Classification Problems
(str.228-242)
|
engleskiPDF 309 KB
|
Borislava Vrigazova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|