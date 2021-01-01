hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Transactions on Maritime Science, Vol. 10 No. 1, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: travnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 1. 6. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Editorial Board
From Editor-in-Chief: We are Stronger Together (str.5-5) engleskiPDF 73 KB
Igor Vujović
ARMA Model-Based Prediction of the Number of Vessels Navigating the Istanbul Strait Unassisted by Maritime Pilots (str.6-19) engleskiPDF 1020 KB
Pelin Bolat, Gizem Kayisoglu
Examination of the Mechanical, Corrosion, and Tribological Behavior of Friction Stir Welded Aluminum Alloy AA8011 (str.20-41) engleskiPDF 7 MB
R. Arun Kumar, R. Vaira Vignesh, N. Srirangarajalu, R. Padmanaban
Oil Tanker Simplified Fatigue Assessment with Inspection and Repair Approach and Parameters (str.42-55) engleskiPDF 477 KB
Ozgur Ozguc
Proposition for Simplified Calculation of a Roll Motion of Ship in Waves with Partially Flooded Compartments (str.56-67) engleskiPDF 770 KB
Piotr S Szulczewski
New Aspects of Progress in the Modernization of the Maritime Radio Direction Finders (RDF) (str.68-83) engleskiPDF 781 KB
Dimov Stojče Ilčev
Risk Analysis of DP Incidents During Drilling Operations (str.84-100) engleskiPDF 646 KB
Zaloa Sanchez-Varela, David Boullosa-Falces, Juan Luis Larrabe-Barrena, Miguel Angel Gomez-Solaeche
Agent Based Onboard Firefighting System (str.101-111) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Dean Sumić, Lada Maleš, Marko Rosić
Simulation Modelling of Marine Diesel Engine Cooling System (str.112-125) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Tatjana Stanivuk, Branko Lalić, Jelena Žanić Mikuličić, Marko Šundov
Assessment of Potential Negative Impact of the System of Factors on the Ship's Operational Condition During Transportation of Oversized and Heavy Cargoes (str.126-134) engleskiPDF 935 KB
Svitlana Onyshchenko, Olexandr Shibaev, Oleksiy Melnyk
Predictive Safety Management System Development (str.135-146) engleskiPDF 3 MB
Dajana Bartulović
CR CyberMar as a Solution Path towards Cybersecurity Soundness in Maritime Logistics Domain (str.147-153) engleskiPDF 223 KB
Monica Canepa, Fabio Ballini, Dimitrios Dalaklis, Seyedvahid Vakili, Luis Miguel Colmenares Hernandez
Employment and Gross Value Added Generated by Port Infrastructures: A Bibliographical Review and Empirical Findings to Support Policy Maker Decisions (str.154-170) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Ignacio de la Peña Zarzuelo
Comparative Analysis of Two Seaports in the Baltic-Adriatic Corridor (str.171-177) engleskiPDF 354 KB
Marina Zanne, Przemysław Borkowski
Application of Smart Technologies in Croatian Marinas (str.178-188) engleskiPDF 262 KB
Livia Maglić, Ana Grbčić, Lovro Maglić, Ana Gundić
Argument for Evidence-Based Development of Sustainable Normative Framework for Nautical Tourism Ports: Case of Croatia (str.189-199) engleskiPDF 611 KB
Tihomir Luković, Damir Piplica, Domagoj Hruska
Cruise Vessels Air Pollution Inventory for the Port of Kotor (str.200-207) engleskiPDF 232 KB
Karlo Bratić, Ladislav Stazić, Miroslav Vukičević, Branko Lalić
Can Market-based Measures Stimulate Investments in Green Technologies for the Abatement of GHG Emissions from Shipping? A Review of Proposed Market-based Measures (str.208-215) engleskiPDF 249 KB
Anastasia Christodoulou, Dimitrios Dalaklis, Aykut Ölcer, Fabio Ballini
Conflict Related Incidents on Board Ships: An Online News Content Analysis (str.216-223) engleskiPDF 111 KB
Egemen Ertürk, Bayram Bilge Sağlam
Cumulative Analysis of Port State Control Based on Paris MoU Inspections (str.224-246) engleskiPDF 593 KB
Firat Bolat, Selcuk Alpaslan
Liquefied Natural Gas as Ship Fuel: A Maltese Regulatory Gap Analysis (str.247-259) engleskiPDF 988 KB
Mark Philip Cassar, Dimitrios Dalaklis, Fabio Ballini, Seyedvahid Vakili
How Delivery of Goods without Tendering of Bill of Lading Can Discharge Liability of Maritime Carrier (str.260-268) engleskiPDF 121 KB
Derar Al-Daboubi
The Rights of Passengers in the Event of Death and Personal Injury on Board a Cruise Ship Under the 1974 Athens Convention and its 2002 Protocol - the Implementation of the Convention and The 2002 Protocol (str.269-280) engleskiPDF 624 KB
Srđan Vujičić, Branka Milošević-Pujo, Veronika Gašpar
The Interaction of GDP Growth Rate and FDI in Service Sector - Case of Croatia (str.281-288) engleskiPDF Supplement 135 KB
Mario Pečarić, Tino Kusanović, Antoni Šitum
GARBÌNODA PÕRE MÔRE (str.290-291) engleskiPDF 37 KB
Rina Repanić Gotal, Mirna Čudić Žgela
About ToMS: Ethics, Conflict of Interest, License and Guides for Authors (str.292-298) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Editorial Board
