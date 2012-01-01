Biochemia Medica, Vol. 31 No. 2, 2021.

|
Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 15. 6. 2021.
Analysis of single comments left for bioRxiv preprints till September 2019
Mario Malički, Joseph Costello, Juan Pablo Alperin, Lauren A. Maggio
Defining laboratory medicine: a circle cannot be squared
Giuseppe Lippi, Mario Plebani
Recommendations for the application and follow-up of quality controls in medical laboratories
Jean-Marc Giannoli, Stéphanie Albarede, Thierry Avellan, Jean-Pierre Bouilloux, Régine Cartier, Richard Cohen, Nathalie Colard, Luc Essemilaire, Jean-Louis Galinier, Mathieu Kuentz, Mickaël Paris, Henri Portugal, Florian Scherrer, Jean-Pascal Siest, Anne Vassault, Jean-Michel Vialle
Assessment of antinuclear antibodies (ANA): National recommendations on behalf of the Croatian society of medical biochemistry and laboratory medicine
Andrea Tešija Kuna, Lovorka Đerek, Vedrana Drvar, Ana Kozmar, Katarina Gugo
Current status of the lateral flow immunoassay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal swabs
Anita Somborac Bačura, Marija Dorotić, Leonarda Grošić, Monika Džimbeg, Slavica Dodig
Comparison of hyaluronic acid in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis and systemic lupus erythematosus
Bogdan Cylwik, Ewa Gruszewska, Ewa Gindzienska-Sieskiewicz, Otylia Kowal-Bielecka, Lech Chrostek
Decision support system through automatic algorithms and electronic request in diagnosis of anaemia for primary care patients
Enrique Rodriguez-Borja, Adela Pozo-Giraldez, Macarena Díaz-Gimenez, Ausias Hervas-Romero, Africa Corchon-Peyrallo, Inmaculada Vinyals-Bellido, Arturo Carratala Calvo
Utility of icteric index in clinical laboratories: more than a preanalytical indicator
Rufino Mondejar, María Mayor Reyes, Enrique Melguizo Madrid, Consuelo Cañavate Solano, Santiago Pérez Ramos
Order of draw of blood samples affect potassium results without K-EDTA contamination during routine workflow
Şerif Ercan, Bahri Ramadan, Ozan Gerenli
Impact of combining data from multiple instruments on performance of patient-based real-time quality control
Qianqian Zhou, Tze Ping Loh, Tony Badrick, Chun Yee Lim
Seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection among children in Children’s Hospital Zagreb during the initial and second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Croatia
Jasna Lenicek Krleza, Renata Zrinski Topic, Vladimir Stevanovic, Amarela Lukic-Grlic, Irena Tabain, Zrinjka Misak, Goran Roic, Bernard Kaic, Dijana Mayer, Zeljka Hruskar, Ljubo Barbic, Tatjana Vilibic-Cavlek
The comparison of the three assays for determination of fecal calprotectin in inflammatory bowel disease
Joško Osredkar, Tina Kurent, Teja Fabjan, Kristina Kumer, Elizabeta Božnar Alič, David Drobne
Reporting of activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT): Could we achieve better comparability of the results?
Ana Bronić, Sandra Margetić, Desiree Coen Herak, Marija Milić, Branka Krešić, Vanja Radišić Biljak, Jasna Leniček Krleža
Performance of D-dimer for predicting sepsis mortality in the intensive care unit
Yan-Qiu Han, Li Yan, Lei Zhang, Pei-Heng Ouyang, Peng Li, Giuseppe Lippi, Zhi-De Hu
The rise in preanalytical errors during COVID-19 pandemic
Tapasyapreeti Mukhopadhyay, Arulselvi Subramanian, Shivam Pandey, Nirupam Madaan, Anjan Trikha, Rajesh Malhotra
Survey on reporting of epithelial cells in urine sediment as part of external quality assessment programs in Brazilian laboratories
José A. T. Poloni, Adriana de Oliveira Vieira, Caroline R. M. dos Santos, Ana-Maria Simundic, Liane N. Rotta
Laboratory professionals’ attitudes towards ISO 15189:2012 accreditation: an anonymous survey of three Croatian accredited medical laboratories
Ivana Lapić, Dunja Rogić, Matea Ivić, Marina Tomičević, Mirjana Mariana Kardum Paro, Lovorka Đerek, Ines Alpeza Viman
The response of total testing process in clinical laboratory medicine to COVID-19
pandemic
Funda Eren, Merve Ergin Tuncay, Esra Firat Oguz, Salim Neselioglu, Ozcan Erel
Contribution of the laboratory to a diagnosis process by sequential reflective testing: Paraprotein interference on a direct bilirubin assay
Niyazi Samet Yilmaz, Bayram Sen, Ozlem Gulbahar
Detection of monoclonal protein by capillary zone electrophoresis can be challenged by iodinated contrast agent interference: a case report
Clément Capaldo, Mourad Cheddad El Aouni, Damien Laurelli, Cyril Leven, Jean-Luc Carré
Delayed diagnosis and treatment of extreme hypertriglyceridemia due to rejection of a lipemic sample
Jan Van Elslande, Samira Hijjit, Katrien De Vusser, Michel Langlois, Björn Meijers, Ann Mertens, Bart Van der Schueren, Glynis Frans, Pieter Vermeersch
The missing slope: paradoxical shortening of activated partial thromboplastin time in a patient on unfractionated heparin therapy
Ivana Lapić, Ana Lončar Vrančić, Désirée Coen Herak, Dunja Rogić
