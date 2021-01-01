hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Pomorstvo, Vol. 35 No. 1, 2021.

Pomorstvo,Vol. 35 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 1. 7. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
A framework for the application of shipboard energy efficiency monitoring, operational data prediction and reporting (str.3-15) engleskipdf 898 KB
Aleksandar Vorkapić, Radoslav Radonja, Sanda Martinčić-Ipšić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Analysis of crisis situations in nautical tourism (str.16-22) engleskipdf 783 KB
Daniela Gračan, Romina Agbaba
Pregledni rad 		 
Impact of COVID-19 on the freedom of the merchant ship’s access to foreign ports (str.23-29) engleskipdf 750 KB
Vasiliy N. Gutsuliak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A gas turbine combustion chamber modeling by physical model (str.30-35) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ivica Glavan, Igor Poljak, Mate Kosor
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Simulation based calculation of ship motions in extreme seas with a body-exact strip theory approach (str.36-48) engleskipdf 5 MB
Kıvanç Ali Anil, Devrim Bülent Danışman, Kadir Sarıöz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prospects for use of extended reality technology for ship passenger evacuation simulation (str.49-56) engleskipdf 1 MB
Goran Vukelić, Goran Vizentin, Vlado Frančić
Pregledni rad 		 
Environmental and anthropogenic factors affecting coastal bathing water quality: preliminary study for Primorje-Gorski Kotar County (Croatia) (str.57-68) engleskipdf 2 MB
Diana Mance, Davor Mance, Darija Vukić Lušić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The influence of various optimization algorithms on nuclear power plant steam turbine exergy efficiency and destruction (str.69-86) engleskipdf 5 MB
Vedran Mrzljak, Nikola Anđelić, Ivan Lorencin, Sandi Sandi Baressi Šegota
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The impact of economic policy on shipper businesses in coastal line maritime passenger transport in Croatia (str.87-92) engleskipdf 1 MB
Alen Jugović, Dea Aksentijević, Petra Adelajda Zaninović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Maritime container terminal service quality in the face of COVID-19 outbreak (str.93-99) engleskipdf 1016 KB
Jędrzej Charłampowicz
Pregledni rad 		 
Predictive analytics as a tool of controlling in decision making process in the marina industry (str.100-108) engleskipdf 1 MB
Uwe Lebefromm
Pregledni rad 		 
Analysis of customer satisfaction in freight forwarder industry using Servqual, IPA and FMEA methods (str.109-117) engleskipdf 1 MB
Nurwahyudi Nurwahyudi, Erry Rimawan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Legal regime regulating the laying and protection of submarine cables in the Republic of Croatia (str.118-127) engleskipdf 818 KB
Irena Jurdana, Biserka Rukavina, Sandra Tominac Coslovich
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Comparative analysis and estimation of amounts of exhaust gas waste heat from the Tier III-compliant dual-fuel low-speed marine main engines (str.128-140) engleskipdf 4 MB
Piotr Kamil Korlak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Evaluating Port Operation Managers’ Competencies Related to the Port Environmental Sustainability Performance (str.141-149) engleskipdf 1 MB
Özgür Tezcan, Barış Kuleyin
Pregledni rad 		 
An approach to greener overseas transport chain planning in FVL (str.150-158) engleskipdf 2 MB
Bojan Beškovnik
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Greening the Blue Economy as an Incentive to Sustainable Development of Primorje-Gorski Kotar County (str.159-169) engleskipdf 911 KB
Mirjana Kovačić, Lea Perinić, Srđan Kerčević
Pregledni rad 		 
The challenges for Croatian fisheries within current regulatory environment (str.170-178) engleskipdf 3 MB
Lidija Runko Luttenberger, Ivica Ančić, Axel Luttenberger
Pregledni rad 		 
Utilisation of ANFIS in analysing impact of cost structure on Croatian maritime companies development (str.179-185) engleskipdf 2 MB
Sonja Brlečić Valčić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Posjeta: 0 *