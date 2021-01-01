Pomorstvo, Vol. 35 No. 1, 2021.

|Sadržaj
A framework for the application of shipboard energy efficiency monitoring, operational data prediction and reporting
(str.3-15)
engleskipdf 898 KB
Aleksandar Vorkapić, Radoslav Radonja, Sanda Martinčić-Ipšić
Prethodno priopćenje
Analysis of crisis situations in nautical tourism
(str.16-22)
engleskipdf 783 KB
Daniela Gračan, Romina Agbaba
Pregledni rad
Impact of COVID-19 on the freedom of the merchant ship’s access to foreign ports
(str.23-29)
engleskipdf 750 KB
Vasiliy N. Gutsuliak
Prethodno priopćenje
A gas turbine combustion chamber modeling by physical model
(str.30-35)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Ivica Glavan, Igor Poljak, Mate Kosor
Prethodno priopćenje
Simulation based calculation of ship motions in extreme seas with a body-exact strip theory approach
(str.36-48)
engleskipdf 5 MB
Kıvanç Ali Anil, Devrim Bülent Danışman, Kadir Sarıöz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Prospects for use of extended reality technology for ship passenger evacuation simulation
(str.49-56)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Goran Vukelić, Goran Vizentin, Vlado Frančić
Pregledni rad
Environmental and anthropogenic factors affecting coastal bathing water quality: preliminary study for Primorje-Gorski Kotar County (Croatia)
(str.57-68)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Diana Mance, Davor Mance, Darija Vukić Lušić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The influence of various optimization algorithms on nuclear power plant steam turbine exergy efficiency and destruction
(str.69-86)
engleskipdf 5 MB
Vedran Mrzljak, Nikola Anđelić, Ivan Lorencin, Sandi Sandi Baressi Šegota
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The impact of economic policy on shipper businesses in coastal line maritime passenger transport in Croatia
(str.87-92)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Alen Jugović, Dea Aksentijević, Petra Adelajda Zaninović
Prethodno priopćenje
Maritime container terminal service quality in the face of COVID-19 outbreak
(str.93-99)
engleskipdf 1016 KB
Jędrzej Charłampowicz
Pregledni rad
Predictive analytics as a tool of controlling in decision making process in the marina industry
(str.100-108)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Uwe Lebefromm
Pregledni rad
Analysis of customer satisfaction in freight forwarder industry using Servqual, IPA and FMEA methods
(str.109-117)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Nurwahyudi Nurwahyudi, Erry Rimawan
Prethodno priopćenje
Legal regime regulating the laying and protection of submarine cables in the Republic of Croatia
(str.118-127)
engleskipdf 818 KB
Irena Jurdana, Biserka Rukavina, Sandra Tominac Coslovich
Prethodno priopćenje
Comparative analysis and estimation of amounts of exhaust gas waste heat from the Tier III-compliant dual-fuel low-speed marine main engines
(str.128-140)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Piotr Kamil Korlak
Prethodno priopćenje
Evaluating Port Operation Managers’ Competencies Related to the Port Environmental Sustainability Performance
(str.141-149)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Özgür Tezcan, Barış Kuleyin
Pregledni rad
An approach to greener overseas transport chain planning in FVL
(str.150-158)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Bojan Beškovnik
Prethodno priopćenje
Greening the Blue Economy as an Incentive to Sustainable Development of Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
(str.159-169)
engleskipdf 911 KB
Mirjana Kovačić, Lea Perinić, Srđan Kerčević
Pregledni rad
The challenges for Croatian fisheries within current regulatory environment
(str.170-178)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Lidija Runko Luttenberger, Ivica Ančić, Axel Luttenberger
Pregledni rad
Utilisation of ANFIS in analysing impact of cost structure on Croatian maritime companies development
(str.179-185)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Sonja Brlečić Valčić
Prethodno priopćenje
|