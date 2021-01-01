hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues, Vol. 34 No. 1, 2021.

Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues,Vol. 34 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 7. 2021.
Analysis of factors affecting the savings of private profit companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed in relative amount of GDP by applying the ARDL methodology (str.1-10) engleskipdf 234 KB
Irma Đidelija
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
International competitiveness of ASEAN regional integration (str.11-22) engleskipdf 443 KB
Tomislav Galović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Using ANFIS in joint dynamics of monetization, financial development, public debt and unemployment analysis (str.23-40) engleskipdf 438 KB
Sonja Brlečić Valčić, Ante Samodol, Marko Valčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Social entrepreneurial intentions and motivational drivers among business students (str.41-56) engleskipdf 347 KB
Goran Radoš, Danijela Martinović, Irena Pandža Bajs
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The effects of company characteristics on financial reporting quality – the application of the machine learning technique (str.57-72) engleskipdf 550 KB
Željana Aljinović Barać, Mario Bilić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Agency costs, capital structure and corporate performance: A survey of Croatian, Slovenian and Czech listed companies (str.73-85) engleskipdf 550 KB
Eleonora Kontuš
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of individual entrepreneurship orientation on export intention in micro and small enterprises: The moderating role of access to finance (str.87-99) engleskipdf 421 KB
Ajit Dahal, Mahestu N Krisjanti
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Conflict management strategies in family business: A case study of Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.101-114) hrvatskipdf 448 KB
Tanja Gavrić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Development and validation of the scale for measuring digital marketing orientation in the hotel industry (str.115-129) engleskipdf 386 KB
Kenan Mahmutović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Predictive accuracy of option pricing models considering high-frequency data (str.131-144) engleskipdf 657 KB
Josip Arnerić, Maria Čuljak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The relationship between supervisor support and work-family conflict and the mediating role of work overload perception on this relationship (str.145-159) engleskipdf 451 KB
Muhammed Sabri Şirin, İlhami Yücel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Intercultural differences between Austria and Croatia in the context of business communication (str.163-173) engleskipdf 339 KB
Ante Rončević, Ana Globočnik Žunac, Martina Car
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Linkage between tourism and sustainable development in urban areas (str.175-186) engleskipdf 252 KB
Marinela Krstinić Nižić, Maša Trinajstić, Zvonimira Šverko Grdić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
International trade of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) (str.187-195) engleskipdf 337 KB
Petar Mišević
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The role of financial viability in sustainability and the increase of green roofs as elements of green infrastructure (str.199-211) engleskipdf 377 KB
Danijela Rogina, Ivana Šandrk Nukić
Pregledni rad 		 
Implementing a quality management system in the Croatian public administration (str.213-223) engleskipdf 372 KB
Ivana Čandrlić-Dankoš
Pregledni rad 		 
Economic policy independence in EU member states: Political economy of Croatian membership (str.225-240) engleskipdf 596 KB
Josip Lučev, Dario Cvrtila
Pregledni rad 		 
Prikaz knjige „Using R for introductory econometrics“, 2nd edition (str.243-244) hrvatskipdf 186 KB
Tihana Škrinjarić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Book review „Living, working and COVID-19“ (str.245-246) engleskipdf 88 KB
Predrag Bejaković
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
