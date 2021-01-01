Ekonomski vjesnik : Review of Contemporary Entrepreneurship, Business, and Economic Issues, Vol. 34 No. 1, 2021.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Analysis of factors affecting the savings of private profit companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed in relative amount of GDP by applying the ARDL methodology
(str.1-10)
|
engleskipdf 234 KB
|
Irma Đidelija
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
International competitiveness of ASEAN regional integration
(str.11-22)
|
engleskipdf 443 KB
|
Tomislav Galović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Using ANFIS in joint dynamics of monetization, financial development, public debt and unemployment analysis
(str.23-40)
|
engleskipdf 438 KB
|
Sonja Brlečić Valčić, Ante Samodol, Marko Valčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Social entrepreneurial intentions and motivational drivers among business students
(str.41-56)
|
engleskipdf 347 KB
|
Goran Radoš, Danijela Martinović, Irena Pandža Bajs
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The effects of company characteristics on financial reporting quality – the application of the machine learning technique
(str.57-72)
|
engleskipdf 550 KB
|
Željana Aljinović Barać, Mario Bilić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Agency costs, capital structure and corporate performance: A survey of Croatian, Slovenian and Czech listed companies
(str.73-85)
|
engleskipdf 550 KB
|
Eleonora Kontuš
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of individual entrepreneurship orientation on export intention in micro and small enterprises: The moderating role of access to finance
(str.87-99)
|
engleskipdf 421 KB
|
Ajit Dahal, Mahestu N Krisjanti
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Conflict management strategies in family business: A case study of Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.101-114)
|
hrvatskipdf 448 KB
|
Tanja Gavrić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Development and validation of the scale for measuring digital marketing orientation in the hotel industry
(str.115-129)
|
engleskipdf 386 KB
|
Kenan Mahmutović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Predictive accuracy of option pricing models considering high-frequency data
(str.131-144)
|
engleskipdf 657 KB
|
Josip Arnerić, Maria Čuljak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The relationship between supervisor support and work-family conflict and the mediating role of work overload perception on this relationship
(str.145-159)
|
engleskipdf 451 KB
|
Muhammed Sabri Şirin, İlhami Yücel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Intercultural differences between Austria and Croatia in the context of business communication
(str.163-173)
|
engleskipdf 339 KB
|
Ante Rončević, Ana Globočnik Žunac, Martina Car
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Linkage between tourism and sustainable development in urban areas
(str.175-186)
|
engleskipdf 252 KB
|
Marinela Krstinić Nižić, Maša Trinajstić, Zvonimira Šverko Grdić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
International trade of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)
(str.187-195)
|
engleskipdf 337 KB
|
Petar Mišević
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The role of financial viability in sustainability and the increase of green roofs as elements of green infrastructure
(str.199-211)
|
engleskipdf 377 KB
|
Danijela Rogina, Ivana Šandrk Nukić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Implementing a quality management system in the Croatian public administration
(str.213-223)
|
engleskipdf 372 KB
|
Ivana Čandrlić-Dankoš
Pregledni rad
|
|
Economic policy independence in EU member states: Political economy of Croatian membership
(str.225-240)
|
engleskipdf 596 KB
|
Josip Lučev, Dario Cvrtila
Pregledni rad
|
|
Prikaz knjige „Using R for introductory econometrics“, 2nd edition
(str.243-244)
|
hrvatskipdf 186 KB
|
Tihana Škrinjarić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|
|
Book review „Living, working and COVID-19“
(str.245-246)
|
engleskipdf 88 KB
|
Predrag Bejaković
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|