Rad Hrvatske akademije znanosti i umjetnosti. Medicinske znanosti, Vol. 547= 54-55 No. 54-55, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 11. 7. 2021.
Sadržaj
2021 - Brighter Light at the End of the Tunnel (str.8-9) engleskipdf 969 KB
Marko Pećina, Vida Demarin
Uvodnik 		 
Bulgarian mutations spectrum in Cadasil: Our experience (str.10-19) engleskipdf 667 KB
Ivan Tourtourikov, Tanya Kadiyska, Vanyo Mitev, Albena Todorova, Ekaterina Titianova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Incidence of epilepsy in multiple sclerosis patients (str.20-23) engleskipdf 187 KB
Iris Zavoreo, Miljenka Jelena Jurašić, Lucija Zadro Matovina, Vanja Bašić Kes
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Berlin Initiative Study 1 equation and HUGE formula for more accurate estimation of kidney function in elderly (str.24-31) engleskipdf 246 KB
Marija Matašin, Viktor Domislović, Mirjana Fuček, Lana Gellineo, Ana Jelaković, Živka Dika, Bojan Jelaković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Endovascular treatment of subclavian stenosis – single center experience (str.32-37) engleskipdf 233 KB
Savko Dobrota, Luka Filipović-Grčić, Deažen Perkov, Vesna Đermanović Dobrota, Vesna Lukinović-Škudar, Majda Vrkić-Kirhmajer, Neva Coce, Silva Butković Soldo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prevalence of nonmotor symptoms in patients with Parkinson’s disease in Split-Dalmatia County (str.38-49) engleskipdf 237 KB
Slaven Lasić, Silvio Bašić, Davor Sporiš, Gordan Džamonja
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
How to Create a Medical Knowledge: the Case of Georgius Baglivi (1668-1707) (str.50-55) engleskipdf 208 KB
Zrinka Blažević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Meralgia Paresthetica – Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment (str.56-63) engleskipdf 312 KB
Dora Madiraca Glasnović, Nika Šlaus, Mirna Šitum, Marko Pećina
Pregledni rad 		 
Robotics in urology: A short review and a single-centre experience with SenhanceTM robotics system (str.64-69) engleskipdf 291 KB
Tvrtko Hudolin, Tomislav Kuliš, Nikola Knežević, Luka Penezić, Toni Zakulić, Dinko Hauptman, Hrvoje Sajić, Željko Kaštelan
Pregledni rad 		 
Conventional TESE technique: A short review and a single-centre experience in 9 years (str.70-75) engleskipdf 297 KB
Dinko Hauptman, Tvrtko Hudolin, Zoran Zimak, Tomislav Kuliš, Davor Ježek, Željko Kaštelan
Pregledni rad 		 
Obstructive sleep apnea and type 2 diabetes melitus (str.76-85) engleskipdf 248 KB
Vesna Đermanović Dobrota, Vesna Lukinović-Škudar, Savko Dobrota, Luka Filipović-Grčić, Ingrid Prkačin, Pero Hrabač, Majda Vrkić Kirhmajer, Silva Butković Soldo
Pregledni rad 		 
A practical approach to patient with Young-onset dementia (str.86-93) engleskipdf 359 KB
Marina Boban
Pregledni rad 		 
What’s the time? – numerical eponyms and brainstem syndromes” (str.94-99) engleskipdf 200 KB
Denis Čerimagić, Ervina Bilić
Pregledni rad 		 
Neurological ZOO (str.100-109) engleskipdf 229 KB
Denis Čerimagić
Pregledni rad 		 
The memory of heritage: Donation from Ivo Padovan’s legacy preserved at the Croatian Museum of Medicine and Pharmacy of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts (str.110-119) engleskipdf 619 KB
Silvija Brkić Midžić, Stella Fatović-Frenčić
Esej 		 
Post-covid era: The new and unknown field (str.120-123) engleskipdf 271 KB
Alen Ružić, Vladimira Vuletić, Daniel Rukavina
Vijest 		 
Mitral Academy – Surgical Aspect of the Treatment of Mitral Valve Disease (str.124-125) engleskipdf 319 KB
Hrvoje Gašparović
Vijest 		 
7th meeting on apoptosis and neoplasm (str.126-126) engleskipdf 131 KB
Monika Ulamec
Vijest 		 
6th Croatian Symposium on Vascular Medicine - CROVASCULAR 2021 (str.127-127) engleskipdf 170 KB
Mislav Vrsalović, Pavao Mioč
Vijest 		 
MIND & BRAIN 60th International Neuropsychiatric Congress - Virtual (str.128-129) engleskipdf 152 KB
Vida Demarin, Hrvoje Budinčević
Vijest 		 
31st Summer Stroke School “Healty Lifestyle and Prevention of Stroke and Other Brain Impairments” - Virtual (str.130-130) engleskipdf 116 KB
Vida Demarin, Hrvoje Budinčević
Vijest 		 
ORL monograph “125 godina otorinolaringologije u Vinogradskoj bolnici 1894. – 2019.” (str.131-131) engleskipdf 138 KB
Vladimir Bedeković, Livije Kalogjera, Robert Trotić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
The exhibition. Glyptotheque of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Zagreb, 16 March – 18 April 2021. Between Memory and History: Kogoj’s Collection of Photographic Portraits and Honorary Charters. (str.132-133) engleskipdf 343 KB
Martin Kuhar
Vijest 		 
Between Memory and History: Kogoj’s Collection of Photographic Portraits and Honorary Charters. Catalogue of the exhibition. Glyptotheque of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Zagreb, 16 March – 18 April 2021. (str.134-136) engleskipdf 343 KB
Mirna Šitum
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Essay - Interviews: Introduction, (str.137-137) engleskipdf 106 KB
Marko Pećina
Esej 		 
Davor Solter Interview (str.138-147) engleskipdf 835 KB
Marko Pećina
Esej 		 
Gabrijela Kocjan-Suchy Interview (str.148-156) engleskipdf 594 KB
Marko Pećina
Esej 		 
Keyword and Author Index (str.157-157) engleskipdf 81 KB
Filip Đerke
Ostalo 		 
