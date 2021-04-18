Rad Hrvatske akademije znanosti i umjetnosti. Medicinske znanosti, Vol. 547= 54-55 No. 54-55, 2021.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
2021 - Brighter Light at the End of the Tunnel
(str.8-9)
|
engleskipdf 969 KB
|
Marko Pećina, Vida Demarin
Uvodnik
|
|
Bulgarian mutations spectrum in Cadasil: Our experience
(str.10-19)
|
engleskipdf 667 KB
|
Ivan Tourtourikov, Tanya Kadiyska, Vanyo Mitev, Albena Todorova, Ekaterina Titianova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Incidence of epilepsy in multiple sclerosis patients
(str.20-23)
|
engleskipdf 187 KB
|
Iris Zavoreo, Miljenka Jelena Jurašić, Lucija Zadro Matovina, Vanja Bašić Kes
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Berlin Initiative Study 1 equation and HUGE formula for more accurate estimation of kidney function in elderly
(str.24-31)
|
engleskipdf 246 KB
|
Marija Matašin, Viktor Domislović, Mirjana Fuček, Lana Gellineo, Ana Jelaković, Živka Dika, Bojan Jelaković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Endovascular treatment of subclavian stenosis – single center experience
(str.32-37)
|
engleskipdf 233 KB
|
Savko Dobrota, Luka Filipović-Grčić, Deažen Perkov, Vesna Đermanović Dobrota, Vesna Lukinović-Škudar, Majda Vrkić-Kirhmajer, Neva Coce, Silva Butković Soldo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Prevalence of nonmotor symptoms in patients with Parkinson’s disease in Split-Dalmatia County
(str.38-49)
|
engleskipdf 237 KB
|
Slaven Lasić, Silvio Bašić, Davor Sporiš, Gordan Džamonja
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
How to Create a Medical Knowledge: the Case of Georgius Baglivi (1668-1707)
(str.50-55)
|
engleskipdf 208 KB
|
Zrinka Blažević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Meralgia Paresthetica – Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment
(str.56-63)
|
engleskipdf 312 KB
|
Dora Madiraca Glasnović, Nika Šlaus, Mirna Šitum, Marko Pećina
Pregledni rad
|
|
Robotics in urology: A short review and a single-centre experience with SenhanceTM robotics system
(str.64-69)
|
engleskipdf 291 KB
|
Tvrtko Hudolin, Tomislav Kuliš, Nikola Knežević, Luka Penezić, Toni Zakulić, Dinko Hauptman, Hrvoje Sajić, Željko Kaštelan
Pregledni rad
|
|
Conventional TESE technique: A short review and a single-centre experience in 9 years
(str.70-75)
|
engleskipdf 297 KB
|
Dinko Hauptman, Tvrtko Hudolin, Zoran Zimak, Tomislav Kuliš, Davor Ježek, Željko Kaštelan
Pregledni rad
|
|
Obstructive sleep apnea and type 2 diabetes melitus
(str.76-85)
|
engleskipdf 248 KB
|
Vesna Đermanović Dobrota, Vesna Lukinović-Škudar, Savko Dobrota, Luka Filipović-Grčić, Ingrid Prkačin, Pero Hrabač, Majda Vrkić Kirhmajer, Silva Butković Soldo
Pregledni rad
|
|
A practical approach to patient with Young-onset dementia
(str.86-93)
|
engleskipdf 359 KB
|
Marina Boban
Pregledni rad
|
|
What’s the time? – numerical eponyms and brainstem syndromes”
(str.94-99)
|
engleskipdf 200 KB
|
Denis Čerimagić, Ervina Bilić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Neurological ZOO
(str.100-109)
|
engleskipdf 229 KB
|
Denis Čerimagić
Pregledni rad
|
|
The memory of heritage: Donation from Ivo Padovan’s legacy preserved at the Croatian Museum of Medicine and Pharmacy of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts
(str.110-119)
|
engleskipdf 619 KB
|
Silvija Brkić Midžić, Stella Fatović-Frenčić
Esej
|
|
Post-covid era: The new and unknown field
(str.120-123)
|
engleskipdf 271 KB
|
Alen Ružić, Vladimira Vuletić, Daniel Rukavina
Vijest
|
|
Mitral Academy – Surgical Aspect of the Treatment of Mitral Valve Disease
(str.124-125)
|
engleskipdf 319 KB
|
Hrvoje Gašparović
Vijest
|
|
7th meeting on apoptosis and neoplasm
(str.126-126)
|
engleskipdf 131 KB
|
Monika Ulamec
Vijest
|
|
6th Croatian Symposium on Vascular Medicine - CROVASCULAR 2021
(str.127-127)
|
engleskipdf 170 KB
|
Mislav Vrsalović, Pavao Mioč
Vijest
|
|
MIND & BRAIN 60th International Neuropsychiatric Congress - Virtual
(str.128-129)
|
engleskipdf 152 KB
|
Vida Demarin, Hrvoje Budinčević
Vijest
|
|
31st Summer Stroke School “Healty Lifestyle and Prevention of Stroke and Other Brain Impairments” - Virtual
(str.130-130)
|
engleskipdf 116 KB
|
Vida Demarin, Hrvoje Budinčević
Vijest
|
|
ORL monograph “125 godina otorinolaringologije u Vinogradskoj bolnici 1894. – 2019.”
(str.131-131)
|
engleskipdf 138 KB
|
Vladimir Bedeković, Livije Kalogjera, Robert Trotić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|
|
The exhibition. Glyptotheque of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Zagreb, 16 March – 18 April 2021. Between Memory and History: Kogoj’s Collection of Photographic Portraits and Honorary Charters.
(str.132-133)
|
engleskipdf 343 KB
|
Martin Kuhar
Vijest
|
|
Between Memory and History: Kogoj’s Collection of Photographic Portraits and Honorary Charters. Catalogue of the exhibition. Glyptotheque of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Zagreb, 16 March – 18 April 2021.
(str.134-136)
|
engleskipdf 343 KB
|
Mirna Šitum
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|
|
Essay - Interviews: Introduction,
(str.137-137)
|
engleskipdf 106 KB
|
Marko Pećina
Esej
|
|
Davor Solter Interview
(str.138-147)
|
engleskipdf 835 KB
|
Marko Pećina
Esej
|
|
Gabrijela Kocjan-Suchy Interview
(str.148-156)
|
engleskipdf 594 KB
|
Marko Pećina
Esej
|
|
Keyword and Author Index
(str.157-157)
|
engleskipdf 81 KB
|
Filip Đerke
Ostalo
|