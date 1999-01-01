hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

South-east European forestry : SEEFOR, Vol. 12 No. 1, 2021.

South-east European forestry : SEEFOR,Vol. 12 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.

lipnja 2021.
Height to Crown Base Modelling for the Main Tree Species in an Even-Aged Pedunculate Oak Forest: A Case Study from Central Croatia (str.1-11) engleskipdf 788 KB
Saray Martín-García, Ivan Balenović, Luka Jurjević, Iñigo Lizarralde, Krunoslav Indir, Rafael Alonso Ponce
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Interactions of the Effects of Provenances and Habitats on the Growth of Scots Pine in Two Provenance Tests in Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.13-20) engleskipdf 625 KB
Mirzeta Memišević Hodžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Assessment of How Natural Stand Structure for Narrow Endemic Cedrus brevifolia Henry Supports Silvicultural Treatments for Its Sustainable Management (str.21-34) engleskipdf 2 MB
Elias Milios, Petros Petrou, Kyriakos Pytharidis, Andreas K. Christou, Nicolas-George H. Eliades
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tree Species Diversity and Spatial Distribution of Aleppo Pine Stands in Northeastern Algeria (str.35-41) engleskipdf 1 MB
Insaf Hani, Malika Rached-Kanouni, Ammar Menasri
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparative Analysis of Wood Fuels Consumption in Households in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (str.43-56) engleskipdf 938 KB
Dragan Ratko Čomić, Branko Dragoš Glavonjić, Nemanja Duško Anikić, Mersudin Hamid Avdibegović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Network Structure of the Forestry Research as a Scientific Field in Turkey between 1999 and 2019 (str.57-66) engleskipdf 871 KB
Hamid Dervis, Sezgin Ayan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Viral Pathogen from Pine Processionary Moth, Thaumetopoea pityocampa (Denis & Schiffermuller, 1775) (Lepidoptera: Notodontidae) (str.67-70) engleskipdf 662 KB
Mustafa Yaman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Juniperus L. for Restoration of Degraded Forest Lands in Turkey (str.71-81) engleskipdf 1 MB
Cengiz Yücedağ, Sezgin Ayan, Perla Farhat, Halil Barış Özel
Pregledni rad 		 
Variability of Morphological Traits of European Beech (Fagus sylvatica L.) Seedlings in Serbia (str.83-89) engleskipdf 981 KB
Vladan Popović, Aleksandar Lučić, Ljubinko Rakonjac
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Correction: Sarsekova D, Ayan S, Talgat A, 2020. Ectomycorrhizal Flora Formed by Main Forest Trees in the Irtysh River Region of Central and Northeastern Kazakhstan (str.91-9) engleskipdf 186 KB
Dani Sarsekova, Sezgin Ayan, Talgat Abzhanov
Ispravak 		 
