South-east European forestry : SEEFOR, Vol. 12 No. 1, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 15. 7. 2021.
Height to Crown Base Modelling for the Main Tree Species in an Even-Aged Pedunculate Oak Forest: A Case Study from Central Croatia
(str.1-11)
|
engleskipdf 788 KB
|
Saray Martín-García, Ivan Balenović, Luka Jurjević, Iñigo Lizarralde, Krunoslav Indir, Rafael Alonso Ponce
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Interactions of the Effects of Provenances and Habitats on the Growth of Scots Pine in Two Provenance Tests in Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.13-20)
|
engleskipdf 625 KB
|
Mirzeta Memišević Hodžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Assessment of How Natural Stand Structure for Narrow Endemic Cedrus brevifolia Henry Supports Silvicultural Treatments for Its Sustainable Management
(str.21-34)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Elias Milios, Petros Petrou, Kyriakos Pytharidis, Andreas K. Christou, Nicolas-George H. Eliades
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Tree Species Diversity and Spatial Distribution of Aleppo Pine Stands in Northeastern Algeria
(str.35-41)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Insaf Hani, Malika Rached-Kanouni, Ammar Menasri
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Comparative Analysis of Wood Fuels Consumption in Households in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina
(str.43-56)
|
engleskipdf 938 KB
|
Dragan Ratko Čomić, Branko Dragoš Glavonjić, Nemanja Duško Anikić, Mersudin Hamid Avdibegović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Network Structure of the Forestry Research as a Scientific Field in Turkey between 1999 and 2019
(str.57-66)
|
engleskipdf 871 KB
|
Hamid Dervis, Sezgin Ayan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Viral Pathogen from Pine Processionary Moth, Thaumetopoea pityocampa (Denis & Schiffermuller, 1775) (Lepidoptera: Notodontidae)
(str.67-70)
|
engleskipdf 662 KB
|
Mustafa Yaman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Juniperus L. for Restoration of Degraded Forest Lands in Turkey
(str.71-81)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Cengiz Yücedağ, Sezgin Ayan, Perla Farhat, Halil Barış Özel
Pregledni rad
|
|
Variability of Morphological Traits of European Beech (Fagus sylvatica L.) Seedlings in Serbia
(str.83-89)
|
engleskipdf 981 KB
|
Vladan Popović, Aleksandar Lučić, Ljubinko Rakonjac
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Correction: Sarsekova D, Ayan S, Talgat A, 2020. Ectomycorrhizal Flora Formed by Main Forest Trees in the Irtysh River Region of Central and Northeastern Kazakhstan
(str.91-9)
|
engleskipdf 186 KB
|
Dani Sarsekova, Sezgin Ayan, Talgat Abzhanov
Ispravak
|
|
