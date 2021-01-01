hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Pomorski zbornik, Vol. 60 No. 1, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: srpnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 24. 7. 2021.
Introduction engleskipdf 509 KB
Uvodnik  
Hydraulic System of Fuel Oil Supply to the Electronically Controlled Main Engine (str.9-19) engleskipdf 1 MB
Igor Poljak, Ivica Glavan, Toma Ribičić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Energy and Exergy Analysis of Waste Heat Recovery Closed-Cycle Gas Turbine System while Operating with Different Medium (str.21-48) engleskipdf 2 MB
Vedran Mrzljak, Jan Kudláček, Sandi Baressi Šegota, Vedran Medica-Viola
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Training Requirements for LNG Ship-to-Ship Transfer (str.49-63) engleskipdf 524 KB
Tonči Tokić, Vlado Frančić, Nermin Hasanspahić, Igor Rudan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Implementation of Smart Pilotage to Safeguard Pilots from Pilot Ladder Accidents (str.65-84) engleskipdf 2 MB
Mehrdad Behforouzi
Stručni rad 		 
An Examination of the Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Maritime Port of Singapore Container Port Productivity using Malmquist Productivity Index (str.85-96) engleskipdf 1 MB
Oluwatoyin Osundiran, Felix Okonta, Harry Quainoo
Pregledni rad 		 
Mobility Trends during the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic (str.97-107) engleskipdf 964 KB
Ivan Cvitković, Dragan Čišić, Siniša Vilke, Davor Grgurević
Pregledni rad 		 
Revitalization of Croatian Abandoned Coastal Industrial and Military Facilities as an Incentive for Local Community Development (str.109-121) engleskipdf 602 KB
Emil Burić, Mirjana Kovačić
Pregledni rad 		 
An Overview of the Main Croatian Ports Important in Connecting Islands and the Mainland through the Prism of the RO-RO Technology (str.123-138) engleskipdf 1 MB
Franko Sušić, Renato Ivče, Astrid Zekić, Dominik Paparić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ostalo  
