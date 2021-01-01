International journal of electrical and computer engineering systems, Vol. 12 No. 2, 2021.

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 25. 8. 2021.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Performance Enhancement of a Hybrid AC-DC Microgrid Operating with Alternative Energy Sources Using Supercapacitor
(str.67-76)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Jayalakshmi N. S., Pramod Bhat Nempu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Influence of Open Source Software on Creativity, Communication and Students’ Social Life
(str.77-82)
|
engleskipdf 96 KB
|
Dejan Viduka, Biljana Viduka, Davor Vrandečić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Performance comparison between virtual MPLS IP network and real IP network without MPLS
(str.83-90)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Ivan Nedyalkov
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|
|
Analyzing the Resilience of Convolutional Neural Networks Implemented on GPUs: Alexnet as a Case Study
(str.91-103)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Khalid Adam, Izzeldin I. Mohd, Younis Ibrahim
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|
|
Performance Investigation of Digital Lowpass IIR Filter Based on Different Platforms
(str.105-111)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Raaed Faleh Hassan
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|
|
A Proposed Model for Predicting Employee Turnover of Information Technology Specialists Using Data Mining Techniques
(str.113-121)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ahmed Ghazi, Samir Ismail Elsayed, Ayman Elsayed Khedr
Pregledni rad
|
|
