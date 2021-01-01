hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

International journal of electrical and computer engineering systems, Vol. 12 No. 2, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 25. 8. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Performance Enhancement of a Hybrid AC-DC Microgrid Operating with Alternative Energy Sources Using Supercapacitor (str.67-76) engleskipdf 3 MB
Jayalakshmi N. S., Pramod Bhat Nempu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Influence of Open Source Software on Creativity, Communication and Students’ Social Life (str.77-82) engleskipdf 96 KB
Dejan Viduka, Biljana Viduka, Davor Vrandečić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Performance comparison between virtual MPLS IP network and real IP network without MPLS (str.83-90) engleskipdf 4 MB
Ivan Nedyalkov
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Analyzing the Resilience of Convolutional Neural Networks Implemented on GPUs: Alexnet as a Case Study (str.91-103) engleskipdf 1 MB
Khalid Adam, Izzeldin I. Mohd, Younis Ibrahim
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Performance Investigation of Digital Lowpass IIR Filter Based on Different Platforms (str.105-111) engleskipdf 2 MB
Raaed Faleh Hassan
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
A Proposed Model for Predicting Employee Turnover of Information Technology Specialists Using Data Mining Techniques (str.113-121) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ahmed Ghazi, Samir Ismail Elsayed, Ayman Elsayed Khedr
Pregledni rad 		 
