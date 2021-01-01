Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 15 No. 3, 2021.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Comparison of Non-Linear and Linear Ho Models Applied for Copper Ions Sorption on Geopolymer
(str.305-309)
|
engleskipdf 901 KB
|
Mario Nikola Mužek*, Sandra Svilović, Jelica Zelić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Implementation of a Location Services Based Android Application and Accompanying Server Backend
(str.310-317)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Kristijan Lukaček, Matija Mikac*, Miroslav Horvatić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Improvement of the Heat Balance Equation Accuracy, in the Case of Saturation Diving
(str.318-322)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Anca Constantin*, Tamara Stanciu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Physical Asset Management in Equipment-Oriented Industries Using the Equipment Life Cycle Management Approach
(str.323-329)
|
engleskipdf 903 KB
|
Hassan Adshirinpour, Mohammad Mehdi Movahhedi*, Hedieh Divsalar, Shahla Sohrabi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Capacitated Multiple Allocation Hub Location Problem under Demand Uncertainty and Excess Capacity with Possibilistic Programing Approach
(str.330-338)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Mohammad Reza Shahraki*, Shima Shirvani
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Structural and Chemical Controllers of the North and Northwest of Torud Based on Involved Fluid Studies, Structural and Geochemical Analyses
(str.339-349)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Fatemeh Baseri, Arash Gourabjeri Pour*, Nima Nezafati
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
How Web Shops Impact Consumer Behavior?
(str.350-356)
|
engleskipdf 928 KB
|
Helena Štimac, Ivan Kelić*, Karla Bilandžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Prioritization of Brand Equity Components Using an Integrated Structural Equation Modelling and Fuzzy AHP
(str.357-365)
|
engleskipdf 918 KB
|
Gelare Mortezaei, Hamidreza Alizadeh Otaghvar*, Hossein Vazifehdoost, Parviz Saeedi, Abdolaziz Pegheh
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Correlation between Ink Thickness and "Shrink Sleeve" Flexographic Print Quality at a Stable Friction Coefficient
(str.366-370)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Igor Zjakić*, Ivana Ljevak, Albulena Bilalli
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Design and Implementation of a Web-Based Application for Code Smells Repository
(str.371-380)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Lida Bamizadeh*, Binod Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Shailaja Shirwaikar
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Model for Predicting the Machinability of Continuously Cast and Subsequently Rolled Steel Using the Artificial Neural Network
(str.381-386)
|
engleskipdf 407 KB
|
Miha Kovačič*, Shpetim Salihu, Uroš Župerl
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The Conceptual Design of a Smart Wrist Orthosis and Functional Performance - Project Overview
(str.387-391)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Zoran Domitran*, Robert Mašović, Jure Serdar, Mislav Jelić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Information Practices and Digital Perspectives of Municipal Waste Recovery Providers in Europe
(str.392-400)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ljerka Luić*, Krešimir Labura
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Automated and Controlled Data Collection Using Industrial IoT System for Smart Maintenance
(str.401-409)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Martin Curman, Davor Kolar*, Dragutin Lisjak, Tihomir Opetuk
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Transferring an Interdisciplinary Student Product Development Project to Full Online Conduction
(str.410-416)
|
engleskipdf 937 KB
|
Patrick Herstätter*, Andreas Kohlweiss, Maria Hulla, Christian Ramsauer
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Statistical Evaluation of Semi-Analytical, Analytical, and Numerical Models of the Serial Production Lines
(str.417-421)
|
engleskipdf 777 KB
|
Viktor Ložar*, Tihomir Opetuk, Hrvoje Cajner, Neven Hadžić, Jerolim Andrić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Corporate Responsibility in the Context of Digitalization
(str.422-428)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Patricia Girrbach
Pregledni rad
|
|
Current State of Dynamic Vehicle Routing Problems Solved by Ant Colony Optimization Algorithm
(str.429-434)
|
engleskipdf 389 KB
|
Luka Olivari*, Goran Đukić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Application of Robots and Robotic Systems in Agriculture
(str.435-442)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Domagoj Zimmer*, Ivan Plaščak, Željko Barač, Mladen Jurišić, Dorijan Radočaj
Pregledni rad
|
|
Removal of Heavy Metals from Tie and Dye (Adire) Wastewater Using Low-Cost Adsorbents
(str.443-447)
|
engleskipdf 636 KB
|
Adebola Adebayo Adekunle*, Ayokunle Oluwaseun Familusi, Bukunmi Ayomide Amoo, Adebayo Samuel Akinsanya, Fidelis Nkeshita
Stručni rad
|