hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 15 No. 3, 2021.

Tehnički glasnik,Vol. 15 No. 3
Datum izdavanja: rujna 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 13. 9. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Comparison of Non-Linear and Linear Ho Models Applied for Copper Ions Sorption on Geopolymer (str.305-309) engleskipdf 901 KB
Mario Nikola Mužek*, Sandra Svilović, Jelica Zelić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Implementation of a Location Services Based Android Application and Accompanying Server Backend (str.310-317) engleskipdf 2 MB
Kristijan Lukaček, Matija Mikac*, Miroslav Horvatić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Improvement of the Heat Balance Equation Accuracy, in the Case of Saturation Diving (str.318-322) engleskipdf 2 MB
Anca Constantin*, Tamara Stanciu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Physical Asset Management in Equipment-Oriented Industries Using the Equipment Life Cycle Management Approach (str.323-329) engleskipdf 903 KB
Hassan Adshirinpour, Mohammad Mehdi Movahhedi*, Hedieh Divsalar, Shahla Sohrabi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Capacitated Multiple Allocation Hub Location Problem under Demand Uncertainty and Excess Capacity with Possibilistic Programing Approach (str.330-338) engleskipdf 2 MB
Mohammad Reza Shahraki*, Shima Shirvani
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structural and Chemical Controllers of the North and Northwest of Torud Based on Involved Fluid Studies, Structural and Geochemical Analyses (str.339-349) engleskipdf 2 MB
Fatemeh Baseri, Arash Gourabjeri Pour*, Nima Nezafati
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
How Web Shops Impact Consumer Behavior? (str.350-356) engleskipdf 928 KB
Helena Štimac, Ivan Kelić*, Karla Bilandžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prioritization of Brand Equity Components Using an Integrated Structural Equation Modelling and Fuzzy AHP (str.357-365) engleskipdf 918 KB
Gelare Mortezaei, Hamidreza Alizadeh Otaghvar*, Hossein Vazifehdoost, Parviz Saeedi, Abdolaziz Pegheh
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Correlation between Ink Thickness and "Shrink Sleeve" Flexographic Print Quality at a Stable Friction Coefficient (str.366-370) engleskipdf 1 MB
Igor Zjakić*, Ivana Ljevak, Albulena Bilalli
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Design and Implementation of a Web-Based Application for Code Smells Repository (str.371-380) engleskipdf 1 MB
Lida Bamizadeh*, Binod Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Shailaja Shirwaikar
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Model for Predicting the Machinability of Continuously Cast and Subsequently Rolled Steel Using the Artificial Neural Network (str.381-386) engleskipdf 407 KB
Miha Kovačič*, Shpetim Salihu, Uroš Župerl
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Conceptual Design of a Smart Wrist Orthosis and Functional Performance - Project Overview (str.387-391) engleskipdf 2 MB
Zoran Domitran*, Robert Mašović, Jure Serdar, Mislav Jelić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Information Practices and Digital Perspectives of Municipal Waste Recovery Providers in Europe (str.392-400) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ljerka Luić*, Krešimir Labura
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Automated and Controlled Data Collection Using Industrial IoT System for Smart Maintenance (str.401-409) engleskipdf 3 MB
Martin Curman, Davor Kolar*, Dragutin Lisjak, Tihomir Opetuk
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Transferring an Interdisciplinary Student Product Development Project to Full Online Conduction (str.410-416) engleskipdf 937 KB
Patrick Herstätter*, Andreas Kohlweiss, Maria Hulla, Christian Ramsauer
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Statistical Evaluation of Semi-Analytical, Analytical, and Numerical Models of the Serial Production Lines (str.417-421) engleskipdf 777 KB
Viktor Ložar*, Tihomir Opetuk, Hrvoje Cajner, Neven Hadžić, Jerolim Andrić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Corporate Responsibility in the Context of Digitalization (str.422-428) engleskipdf 1 MB
Patricia Girrbach
Pregledni rad 		 
Current State of Dynamic Vehicle Routing Problems Solved by Ant Colony Optimization Algorithm (str.429-434) engleskipdf 389 KB
Luka Olivari*, Goran Đukić
Pregledni rad 		 
Application of Robots and Robotic Systems in Agriculture (str.435-442) engleskipdf 4 MB
Domagoj Zimmer*, Ivan Plaščak, Željko Barač, Mladen Jurišić, Dorijan Radočaj
Pregledni rad 		 
Removal of Heavy Metals from Tie and Dye (Adire) Wastewater Using Low-Cost Adsorbents (str.443-447) engleskipdf 636 KB
Adebola Adebayo Adekunle*, Ayokunle Oluwaseun Familusi, Bukunmi Ayomide Amoo, Adebayo Samuel Akinsanya, Fidelis Nkeshita
Stručni rad 		 
Posjeta: 0 *