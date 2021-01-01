NAŠE MORE : znanstveni časopis za more i pomorstvo, Vol. 68 No. 3, 2021.

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: rujna 2021.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 22. 9. 2021.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Editorial
(str.II-II)
|
engleskipdf 47 KB
|
Srećko Krile
Uvodnik
|
|
Microbiological Quality of Seawater and Mussels (Mytilus galloprovincialis, Lamarck 1819) in the Dubrovnik Coastal Area (Southeastern Adriatic)
(str.137-149)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Svjetlana Bobanović-Ćolić, Jakša Bolotin, Nikša Glavić, Enis Hrustić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Increasing the Wear Resistance of Marine Diesel Engines Elements Made of Ductile Iron
(str.150-156)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Zoran Veljačić, Krešimir Grilec
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Testing the Functionality and Applicability of Smart Devices for a Handheld Celestial Navigation System
(str.157-166)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
Gašper Grm, Aleksander Grm
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Strength Analysis of the Marine Weapon’s Construction
(str.167-174)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Stanisław Milewski, Bogdan Szturomski, Radosław Kiciński
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
On the Development of Catamaran Hull Form for Fish Processing Vessel to Support Domestic Fishing Activities in Indonesia
(str.175-188)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Ahmad Fauzan Zakki, Deddy Chrismianto, Aulia Windyandari, Rizaldy Ilham
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Fostering Maritime Innovations Th rough Human Capital: Exploring the Status Quo of the Adriatic Universities
(str.189-198)
|
engleskipdf 667 KB
|
Senka Šekularac - Ivošević
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Analysis of Operational Effi ciency of the Proposed Propulsion Systems for Selected Large RoPax Vessel
(str.199-210)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Piotr Kamil Korlak
Pregledni rad
|
|
Unlawful Acts in Maritime Transport & Civil Aviation
(str.211-220)
|
engleskipdf 433 KB
|
Andrea Galieriková, Matúš Materna, Andrej Dávid
Pregledni rad
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Promjena načina autorizacije