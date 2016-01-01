Agriculturae Conspectus Scientificus, Vol. 86 No. 3, 2021.

|
Datum izdavanja: rujna 2021.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 30. 9. 2021.
Puni tekst
Sustainable Development of Agriculture and Tourism in the Context of Climate Change
engleski
Smiljana Goreta Ban
Uvodnik
Candidate Genes Associated with Economically Important Traits of Sheep - A Review
(str.195-201)
engleski
Mirna GAVRAN, Zvonko ANTUNOVIĆ, Vesna GANTNER
Pregledni rad
Analysis of the Structure of Fruit and Vegetable Production in the County of Dubrovnik-Neretva in the Context of the Self-Sufficiency Ratio in the Period 2016 to 2018
(str.203-213)
engleski
Domagoj Ivan ŽERAVICA, Mara MARIĆ
Pregledni rad
Suitability of Agricultural Land for Irrigation on the Territory of Istria County
(str.215-223)
engleski
Stjepan HUSNJAK, Vladimir KUŠAN, Mario SRAKA
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of climate elements in central and western Istria for the purpose of determining irrigation requirements of agricultural crops
(str.225-233)
engleski
Ivan ŠIMUNIĆ, Tanja LIKSO, Stjepan HUSNJAK, Marina BUBALO KOVAČIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Volatile Profile, Antioxidant Capacity and Phenolic Content of Istrian Garlic Ecotypes
(str.235-242)
engleski
Iva BAŽON, Dean BAN, Igor LUKIĆ, Nikola MAJOR, Mario FRANIĆ, Bernard PREKALJ, Smiljana GORETA BAN
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of Hydrothermal Treatment on the Improvement of Wheat and Triticale Grain Properties
(str.243-250)
engleski
Ana MATIN, Mateja GRUBOR, Natalija OSTROŠKI, Vanja JURIŠIĆ, Nikola BILANDŽIJA, Mislav KONTEK, Zvonimir ZDUNIĆ, Tajana KRIČKA
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of Small Amount of Water Addition in the Extraction Process on the Olive Oil Yield and Phenolic Compounds
(str.251-257)
engleski
Anja NOVOSELIĆ, Dora KLISOVIĆ, Marina LUKIĆ, Ivana HORVAT, Igor LUKIĆ, Karolina BRKIĆ BUBOLA
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Analysis of Variability of Indicators Associated with Prevalence of Subclinical Ketosis/Acidosis in Dairy Cattle
(str.259-263)
engleski
Franjo POLJAK, Pero MIJIĆ, Zdenko LONČARIĆ, Zvonimir STEINER, Vesna GANTNER
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Defining the Concept of “Genuine Farmer” under the Common Agricultural Policy after 2020
(str.265-270)
engleski
Tajana RADIĆ, Ornella MIKUŠ, Ana MATIN, Ramona FRANIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Sustainable Waste Management and the Impact of the Tourism Sector on Environmental Pollution
(str.271-276)
engleski
Darko KIŠ, Nives JOVIČIĆ, Sanja KALAMBURA, Vlado GUBERAC
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of Olive (Olea europaea L.) Variety on Leaf Biophenolic Profile
(str.277-282)
engleski
Marin CUKROV, Paula ŽURGA, Valerija MAJETIĆ GERMEK, Mia BRKLJAČA, Dean BAN, Igor LUKIĆ, Smiljana GORETA BAN, Igor PASKOVIĆ
Prethodno priopćenje
Agritourism Farms as Stakeholders of Gastronomic Experience
(str.283-291)
engleski
Rikard BAKAN, Dejan TUBIĆ, Božidar JAKOVIĆ
Prethodno priopćenje
