hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Agriculturae Conspectus Scientificus, Vol. 86 No. 3, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: rujna 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 30. 9. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Sustainable Development of Agriculture and Tourism in the Context of Climate Change engleskipdf 215 KB
Smiljana Goreta Ban
Uvodnik 		 
Candidate Genes Associated with Economically Important Traits of Sheep - A Review (str.195-201) engleskipdf 143 KB
Mirna GAVRAN, Zvonko ANTUNOVIĆ, Vesna GANTNER
Pregledni rad 		 
Analysis of the Structure of Fruit and Vegetable Production in the County of Dubrovnik-Neretva in the Context of the Self-Sufficiency Ratio in the Period 2016 to 2018 (str.203-213) engleskipdf 205 KB
Domagoj Ivan ŽERAVICA, Mara MARIĆ
Pregledni rad 		 
Suitability of Agricultural Land for Irrigation on the Territory of Istria County (str.215-223) engleskipdf 7 MB
Stjepan HUSNJAK, Vladimir KUŠAN, Mario SRAKA
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of climate elements in central and western Istria for the purpose of determining irrigation requirements of agricultural crops (str.225-233) engleskipdf 324 KB
Ivan ŠIMUNIĆ, Tanja LIKSO, Stjepan HUSNJAK, Marina BUBALO KOVAČIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Volatile Profile, Antioxidant Capacity and Phenolic Content of Istrian Garlic Ecotypes (str.235-242) engleskipdf 274 KB
Iva BAŽON, Dean BAN, Igor LUKIĆ, Nikola MAJOR, Mario FRANIĆ, Bernard PREKALJ, Smiljana GORETA BAN
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of Hydrothermal Treatment on the Improvement of Wheat and Triticale Grain Properties (str.243-250) engleskipdf 149 KB
Ana MATIN, Mateja GRUBOR, Natalija OSTROŠKI, Vanja JURIŠIĆ, Nikola BILANDŽIJA, Mislav KONTEK, Zvonimir ZDUNIĆ, Tajana KRIČKA
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of Small Amount of Water Addition in the Extraction Process on the Olive Oil Yield and Phenolic Compounds (str.251-257) engleskipdf 141 KB
Anja NOVOSELIĆ, Dora KLISOVIĆ, Marina LUKIĆ, Ivana HORVAT, Igor LUKIĆ, Karolina BRKIĆ BUBOLA
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Analysis of Variability of Indicators Associated with Prevalence of Subclinical Ketosis/Acidosis in Dairy Cattle (str.259-263) engleskipdf 116 KB
Franjo POLJAK, Pero MIJIĆ, Zdenko LONČARIĆ, Zvonimir STEINER, Vesna GANTNER
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Defining the Concept of “Genuine Farmer” under the Common Agricultural Policy after 2020 (str.265-270) engleskipdf 136 KB
Tajana RADIĆ, Ornella MIKUŠ, Ana MATIN, Ramona FRANIĆ
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Sustainable Waste Management and the Impact of the Tourism Sector on Environmental Pollution (str.271-276) engleskipdf 1 MB
Darko KIŠ, Nives JOVIČIĆ, Sanja KALAMBURA, Vlado GUBERAC
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of Olive (Olea europaea L.) Variety on Leaf Biophenolic Profile (str.277-282) engleskipdf 129 KB
Marin CUKROV, Paula ŽURGA, Valerija MAJETIĆ GERMEK, Mia BRKLJAČA, Dean BAN, Igor LUKIĆ, Smiljana GORETA BAN, Igor PASKOVIĆ
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Agritourism Farms as Stakeholders of Gastronomic Experience (str.283-291) engleskipdf 169 KB
Rikard BAKAN, Dejan TUBIĆ, Božidar JAKOVIĆ
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Posjeta: 0 *